Fraud Prevention Hotline

csofand
10h

Thank you for helping to bring this to a wider audience. I am most grateful.

GreaterIsrahell
9h

“You look for a motive for a certain thing. There isn’t one motive, generally. You think it’s one thing or another, but it’s always four or five things”.

Take 9/11 for instance. Here are some of the motives:

1) First you have the PNAC document which was written in the 2nd haalf of the 90s. It simply said "The road to rebuilding America's defenses is likely to be a long one barring some catastrophic galvanizing event like a new Pearl Harbor." The MIC was starving during the 90s, and on 9/11 it hit the jackpot of all time.

2) The towers were full of asbestos. It would cost hundreds of millions, if not a billion plus to get rid of it all.

3) Ditto demolishing the buildings in a way that did not destroy the surounding buildings.

4) "You never let a good crisis go to waste, and what I mean by that is it's an oportunity to do things you thought you could not do before."

- Rahm Emanuel -

How else would Oded Yinon's plan for a greater Israel from river (Nile) to river (Euphrates) ever get off the ground.

5) The surveilance state needed funding, so they sacrificed their Saudi assets, and sudenly all Arabs are bad, and who benefits from that?

6) The bio security state needed to be created, so they used anthrax created at For Detric to silence politicians and journalists who were screaming for a propper investigation. Then came the PREP Act in 2005, and the rest is, as they say, history.

7) Then there is "Lucky Larry Silverstein" who collected twice as much as he had insured the buildings for. His lawyers argued successfully that it was two separate attacks.

I'll leave it at seven, but the list could be at least twice as long.

