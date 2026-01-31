Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 31, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-207817784

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I remember the first time I heard Catherine Austin Fitts articulate the financial liabilities problem very directly, I was shocked. It appears that promises made to fund retirement simply cannot be met. It is alleged that, rather than confront this openly, dark controller’s somewhere decided that a neater solution was to find ways to kill off some of those people who were expected to make the greatest demands upon a failing system.

Is this THE trigger for the faked pandemic? I don’t think so. That is part of a bigger picture plan to remake the entire relationship between the state and the individual. But unquestionably, there were, for the psychopaths, substantial can kicking opportunities.

Listening to Catherine on & off for many years now, one piece of wisdom is this: “You look for a motive for a certain thing. There isn’t one motive, generally. You think it’s one thing or another, but it’s always four or five things”.

Linked :

Your Money ... And Your Life

Cui Bono?

csofand

Nov 21, 2025

https://csofand.substack.com/p/your-money-and-your-life

&

“THE GREAT POISONING” WITH CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS

Source / VIDEO :

https://odysee.com/@AussieFighter:8/%E2%80%9CTHE-GREAT-POISONING%E2%80%9D-WITH-CATHERINE-AUSTIN-FITTS:9

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 28, 2024 :

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/66837

If you’ve never heard this speech by a former prime minister of Malaysia, I recommend that you do.

Speaking in 2015, he described in detail what he understood was to come from the Useless Eliters.

And here we are. There is a conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Dr. Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the International Conference on the ‘New World Order’, March 9, 2015 :

Readers have pointed out that not all of these links work perfectly in some countries. Therefore, you have several options to choose from here :

https://www.brighteon.com/a3a7f365-9979-4f09-82c2-77a5d2e64f00

https://rumble.com/v292jnk-dr-mahathir-mohamad-speaks-at-the-international-conference-on-the-new-world.html

https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15213 - English with German subtitles. ( Please see the second video directly below the YouTube film ).

https://youtu.be/1-2V3F4AQF8

Here you can see the video in English with German subtitles :

( source : https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15213 )

Other information and sources :

International conference “New World Order” A Recipe For War or Peace at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (picc) March 9, 2015

https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2015/03/09/tppa-a-new-world-order-conspiracy-to-regulate-trade-dr-m-warns/855629

https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2015/03/09/in-dr-ms-new-world-order-meet-academics-claim-war-on-terror-big-us-lie/855701

https://www.newstarget.com/2023-09-12-mahathir-warned-of-globalist-depopulation-plan-speech.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahathir_Mohamad

……………………

currer, December 29, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-digital-id-and-cashless/comment/192914007

currer

Back in 2015, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad warned of the globalists’ plan to establish a one-world government, and depopulation.

Mr. Mahathir was prime minister of Malaysia, when I lived there and was highly thought of - a good man. He is still alive, over 100 yrs old now.

Editor's note:

The links that currer sent us have all already been published above.

Who is still surprised when an unvaccinated person lives to be over 100 years old?

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-203088191

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

This clip is so remarkable that it’s more than surprising that it isn’t better known. Thank you, Bob. You’re truly an unusual man.

Linked :

Roman Empire, December 31, 2025 :

Roman Empire

“The worst thing that’s ever happened in the history of our species. And it has happened now.”

…………………….

King Cavan, January 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@kingcavan/note/c-203381218

King Cavan

He’s absolutely correct. We are living in the aftermath of the single most evil act that humanity has ever engaged in.

………………………………

Utopian Fool, January 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@utopianfool/note/c-203342902

Utopian Fool

Here’s the reality on the ground in France. If you die, there’s a minimum two week wait for a cremation slot. No more wakes, you get 30 minutes to view the body and pay your last respects a couple of hours before the cremation. Subsequent ceremony limited to 30 minutes. I spoke to the admin lady at the funeral home and she said the number of deceased in their 30s and 40s was flabbergasting. In my own Alpine neck of the woods, cancers are rife. My jabbed cardiologist friend has finally had to admit that he has never seen as many young patients with heart problems. Government is still actively promoting “free” jabs for all and masks. Meanwhile euthanasia of oldies has become an accepted norm by medical staff. Welcome to 2026.

…………………………

Steshu Dostoevsky, January 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@steshu6r4h6/note/c-203378683

Steshu Dostoevsky

Steshu’s Substack

Thanks so much for sharing this reminder. I remember when I was trying to convince everyone that this whole Covid jab was an op, and that the jabs were not a good thing. In the US there are IIHS crash tests for new vehicles. Companies whose vehicles do well can’t wait to publish the safety test data!! They brag about it. Can you imagine if average car manufacturer sued to keep the crash test results hidden for the next 20 years? Every single person would know that they must be horrible.

………………………………

david White (Oz Dave), January 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@meshwork3232/note/c-203291205

David White (Oz Dave)

Oz’s Substack

Absolutely chilling. And anyone who doubts the numbers ought check Eurostat’s excess mortality data for certain EU countries, as but one source.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

And what about conventional "vaccines"?

by Suavek

I think the issue of the toxicity of conventional “vaccines” should not escape our attention. Intent to harm appears to be a very old problem.

I believe that the excellent author Unbekoming has found indirect evidence of the intent to cause global health damage. Apparently, the idea of ​​adding the highly toxic aluminum adjuvant to the “vaccines” was decided by the perpetrators behind closed doors and without any scientific justification :

Where Did 0.85 Come From?

An Essay on Aluminum Adjuvants and the Science That Was Never Done

Unbekoming

Jan 12, 2026

“ ( ... )

A senior FDA official publicly admitted the agency could not explain the basis for its own regulation on aluminum content in vaccines.

( ... )

That was twenty-five years ago. In the intervening decades, the 0.85 mg limit has remained unchanged. It continues to govern vaccines administered to infants, children, and adults worldwide. And the question of where it came from—the foundational safety studies that would justify exposing newborns to this amount of injected aluminum—has never been answered.

( ... ).”

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/where-did-085-come-from

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………

Good to know :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share