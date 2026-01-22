Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 17, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-94082459

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I have been consistently of the opinion that it was not the intention of these first, mass uses of mRNA “vaccines” (they’re not vaccines) to kill very large numbers of people.

I anticipated that it was mainly to entrain the notion that “When there’s a pandemic (there aren’t any pandemics) then we rapidly get new technology vaccines”.

I anticipated that we’d see much more of this technology and that ultimately it will become a routine compliance control system accompanied by the ability to reduce the population in whatever manner those in control choose.

I still think this.

………………………………………………………

Editor's note:

I found the following commentary quite interesting, but I didn’t take the part about SV40 (Simian Virus 40) seriously based on the information available to me. mRNA technology certainly seems to be carcinogenic, but this cannot be due to parts of an alleged “monkey virus” that were supposedly used in the jabs. The use of pseudouridine alone could be enough to make the “Covid” jabs carcinogenic. At this point, we can take it a step further if we assume what many now suspect: that cancer is an accumulation of toxins that cannot be eliminated from the body quickly enough and therefore have to be stored. This would mean that the entire pseudo-vaccine is carcinogenic, and not just a few of its components. However, I don’t deny that there is something called “SV40,” but merely that this “something” could be part of a “virus.” The lies of modern medicine are based mainly on false attributions, misleading names, and definitions conveniently adapted to the false narrative.

Here is Biggles’ response to the comment published above by Dr. Yeadon :

………………………..

Biggles, February 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@biggles741152/note/c-95613506

Biggles

I concur.

A mass rollout of voluntary euthanasia shots (albeit with a big dose of coercion and compulsion) that resulted in deaths would very quickly become apparent to the population (even to those who were and are still asleep in regard thereto).

I remain convinced that the great bulk of the initial shots and at least the first ‘booster’ were almost entirely harmless saline… what better way to encourage uptake than for friends, family and colleagues to report that “I only had a bit of a sore arm for a day or so and have not experienced any other bad effects; so go get your shot (and protect Granny) !”.

With all previous ‘vaccines’ there have been inevitable instances of adverse reaction and/or allergy and deaths….. and so, during the rollout of the coNvid ‘vaccines’, if there were NO bad reactions or deaths, then that too would be highly suspicious. It would therefore be necessary (..if I had been planning this…) to ensure that there were some, and so other agents would need to be in the formulation. Insert name of preferred agents [here], [here] and [here].

There are reports of Aluminium compounds being found in the coNvid ‘vaccines’ (Aluminium with alleged links to causing dementia; I’ve been struck these past 5 years by how often dementia - and particularly Alzheimer’s Disease - is now reported - much more frequently than ever I previously remember hearing about that) and of SV40 (Simian Virus 40) which is a known cancer promoter (and was present in some Polio ‘vaccines’ from the late 1950s and early 1960s).

No, it was necessary that there be a few Sacrificial Lambs slaughtered on the CoNvid Altar in pursuit of the greater ‘good’ of that religion - the High Church of the Covidians.

Think of this as a Revolver with 1000 chambers. With the early shots there was perhaps one chamber containing a ‘real vaccine’ bullet and 999 of Saline blanks.

As more ‘boosters’ were (are) recommended (and then mandated) for certain groups) the proportion of real bullets : blanks was/is increased. Softy-softly-catchee-monkey. And throw mis and disinformation into that mix about the fact that it is ‘Covid’ itself that is the cause of any reaction; or ‘Shingles’; or pneumococcal infections etc etc (never really heard about those pre-Covid either, did we?)…..anything BUT the ‘vaccines’.

I’ve also now had at least a half dozen ‘invitations’ to attend an Aortic Aneurism Scan. I’d not heard from elderly relatives or friends telling me that they’d been offered screening for that prior to the mass of reports of adverse reactions like circulatory, thrombocytopenia, myocardarditis, stroke problems. It’s almost as if the Aortic Aneurism scans were a response to the increase in reports of those conditions listed. Needless-to-say, all of those invitations went straight into the bin.

I’ve now had my last jab of ANYTHING (back in 2008 iirc) as I don’t trust the system not to kill me off by putting mRNA tech into every medication possible.

If I get a headache, I’ll probably chew some Willow Bark instead.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor’s Note:

Dr. Vernon Coleman also supports this Substack, having included it early on in his list of what were then only five recommended websites. ( Since then, he has significantly expanded this list ). This indicates, among other things, that—contrary to some opinions—he is by no means averse to the “NO VIRUS” theory and that he supports Dr. Mike Yeadon’s narrative.

………………..

Dr. Vernon Coleman, October 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@vernoncoleman1/note/c-164894134

Vernon Coleman

Vernon’s Substack

Right from the start it was clear that governments everywhere were promoting, endorsing, supporting homosexuality and transsexualism not out of any sense of kindness (politicians don’t do kindness) but as part of the depopulation plan.

Why has it taken so many people so long to “get” it?

………………………………………….

Thea, October 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@theaws/note/c-164998676

Thea

Heartlinked Holistics: Where Magic Dwells

Some things stick out in our minds from childhood and not sure why, but I clearly remember back in 4th grade. 1973, learning about overpopulation and how we couldn’t survive if it continued.

It wasn’t a quick lesson, it was like days of it, and I found it strange that this topic was pushed so heavily.

Like can we move on to the life cycle of a butterfly already.

Seriously it just seemed odd to me as a ten year old.

Now I see, this agenda has been planned for decades and they needed the young to accept it for “our survival”

Keep your kids out of school.

I homeschooled all 3.

…………………………………………………

Susan Edmondson, October 11, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@basedboomermom/note/c-165158288

Susan Edmondson

@basedboomermom

I remember this and also acid rain and the destruction of the Ozone layer. Back then it was the coming Ice Age, not global warming.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Lee Merritt, MD

Parasites and Biowarfare

G. Edward Griffin, June 28, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@gedwardgriffin/note/c-130102824

DEPOPULATION : VIDEO : Lee Merritt, MD, is a retired military surgeon and past President of The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons

G. Edward Griffin

G.’s Substack

Parasites and Biowarfare. You need to know this!

Lee Merritt, MD, is a retired military surgeon and past President of The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons. The title of her presentation says it all.

Yes, there really is an organized international movement among some of the wealthiest and most politically powerful people in the world to wage a literal war on noncombatant civilians.

The motivation appears to be a combination of a desire for population reduction and a lust for the power to decree life or death over the population that remains. As far fetched as that may seem at first, be prepared to take the red pill of scientific and historic evidence that supports that claim.

VIDEO :

https://substack.com/@gedwardgriffin/note/c-130102824

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor's note:

A seemingly insignificant message, but one that contains something important : The perpetrators are already testing how far they can go when the digital trap snaps shut later. What’s happening in Switzerland, I see as a kind of test balloon :

………………………………….

inkognito inkognito, January 21, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/235018

Fines of 50,000 in Zurich for refusing to be poisoned with shots.

Linked :

An article from Switzerland about mandatory vaccination in the canton of Zurich :

https://weltwoche.ch/daily/impfpflicht-im-kanton-zuerich-betragen-die-bussen-sogar-bis-50000-franken-die-befuerworter-des-autoritaeren-massnahmenstaats-drohen-schon/

……………………

Editor’s note:

Helen Seymour immediately recognized the importance of the posted link and promptly informed the public :

……………………………………………

Helen Seymour, January 21, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/235112

Hello Inkognito 😊

Is that a recent article ?

Shocking!

Edit 19.01.26.

Thank goodness the people are resisting 🙏

Translation .for interested members.

The planned introduction of compulsory vaccination with the threat of fines of up to 20,000 francs has been postponed in the canton of St. Gallen provoked a popular uprising. A survey by the online network Portal 24 shows that over 92 percent of the participants reject such a factual vaccination obligation. That goes far too far.

In other cantons, the buses are even higher. In the canton of Zurich, for example, they cost up to 50,000 francs.

The supporters of the authoritarian state of measures, which wants to intervene in fundamental rights with pressure and threat, are on the defensive. But it is precisely in this situation that they drop the mask.

The Tages-Anzeiger defends the horrendous fines with the argument: “Or does anyone think that the opponents of vaccination would be appeased if the maximum was set at 10,000 francs instead?” Without an “effective sanction”, the obligation would have been “the teeth pulled”. The health director of the canton of St. Gallen, Bruno Damann (centre), also expressed himself in a similar way..

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 21, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4204

I do recall watching this film many years ago.

Listening again, it’s a precise description of today, isn’t it?

The movie makers really are too clever by half.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4204

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Brandon is not your brother, January 22, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-19-dr/comment/203456406

Brandon is not your bro

Feel free to change the order … control , money and DEPOPULATION

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share