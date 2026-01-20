Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Esteban Toledo
24m

I am as big a conspiracy guy as anyone, but he was referring to sterilizing vaccines, which means one that provides full immunity, versus one that has breakthroughs. “Sterilizing immunity” is a real term. It wasn’t a Freudian slip.

This wasn’t a gotcha thing.

Rider
29m

Here's a little observation that offers a little hope. People in the US, Britain and other anglo countries cannot afford 'health care'. Either they become wards of the state and subject to its wrongful actions, or they must pay for unaffordable insurance against the possibility of getting sick. Sickness to the great majority today equates to financial crisis.

But 'health care' by the state-medical establishment is mostly directed at 'diseases', not injuries of car wrecks or bullet wounds. Diseases are claimed to be either 'viral' or 'genetic', both misconceptions that lead to practices that sabotage rather than support health and healing. Therefore, this medical system depends on the willingness of people to impoverish themselves to undermine their own prospects for health and life.

Often people fear breaking away and questioning-thinking, but this dystopia offers a clear incentive to do so, today and even more so in the future. People will become more poor, not more wealthy, as wars, government spending and tyranny increase. As such, the financial necessity of questioning the value of 'health care' will rise and rise...and people will because of this crisis become more receptive to facts and reason that offer them a partial solution to their poverty and sickness.

For the costs of 'health care' will only increase and the ability of people to pay those costs will decrease....costs that are necessary not to health but to sickness. Of course, ladder falls, motocycle accidents, knife attacks are mortal threats and require medical treatment, unlike 'diseases' which only get today maltreatment. But the larger point stands, I think.

