Foreword

Roger Hall, December 17, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/227986

I saw a Larry Fink (Blackrock) presentation to the WEF where he highlighted that the countries that will profit most from the 4th industrial revolution where machines/AI replace people will be those countries with the fewer people. If machines/technology ultimately replace the working man/woman in society then the State per se would have to finance the non productive members of society. Problem with that is that’s OK to a degree if you have 4-5% unemployment, but if unemployment reaches 20% + then you have a significant deficit. The large Corporations don’t want to pay any tax yet alone more, added to which everyone’s State pensions/health care is funded from current receipts and never from payments you made to the State over the previous 40 years. My sister who worked all her life sadly died 4 years ago aged 59 (brain tumour) and so that untimely death saved the State the equivalent of £250,000 sitting in a pension fund, based on a £12,000 PA state pension. Add in the fact that our NHS healthcare is heavily weighted towards treating the elderly and you have a massive financial motivation (No doubt justified as for the good of the country!!) to reduce the population. World Wars aren’t an option to reduce populations so what’s left? As Katherine Austin Fitts has highlighted the answer is lowering the average age of death. When you consider too that over the past 40 years the UK state employment has ballooned now reaching over 6 million. In 2025 there were 13 million people in the UK receiving their state pension. In 2025 there were nearly 22 million full time employees in the UK. 6 million are working for the state and they don’t produce anything. Our NHS costs nearly 40% of the UK’s state annual income. and the financial motivation of the medical industries serving the NHS has never been healthy people as you make zero profits from healthy people. So the question becomes “for how long can this Ponzi scheme continue?” and if the answer is “it can’t” then the “solution” becomes deaths by stealth e.g. vaccines etc. Perhaps the most telling sign in the Western world has been the introduction of Sovereign State legislation that promotes legalised euthanasia and when one considers that the perpetrators were able to convince people during Covid to stop seeing their loved ones, wear nappies, close down society and worse it’s not inconceivable to believe that “culling the population” for the greater good is believed to be an outcome that they can achieve. All it takes is compliance by the turkeys agreeing to Xmas and the future looks as bleak as Mike describes. We are the turkeys!!

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

conspiracybot, January 19, 2026 :

https://x.com/conspiracyb0t/status/2013062855256363379

conspiracybot

@conspiracyb0t

During a seemingly routine interview, Professor Sir John Bell, a key figure in the development of the Oxford vaccine, accidentally let slip a jaw-dropping bombshell that left the world in disbelief. Caught off guard, Bell revealed the unthinkable: “Sterilising 60 to 70% of the world’s population.” Watch the footage! The moment is surreal as Bell speaks, oblivious to the live broadcast, only to be met with the look of absolute horror and panic on his colleague’s face.

Editor’s note:

The video was from 2024. Here is a version with (presumably) Chinese subtitles:

https://x.com/Anpo_Star/status/1https://x.com/Anpo_Star/status/1832437351253258599832437351253258599

Someone added the following description when linking the video :

Prof. Sir John Bell, a key figure in the development of the University of Oxford’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine,” let slip the other day the fact that the school’s latest COVID injection is capable of sterilizing between 60 and 70 percent of those who take it.

In a recent interview about the new shot, Sir John, who teaches medicine at Oxford, seemed to suggest that one of the goals behind these injections is to mass sterilize the planet under the guise of protecting public health against the “COVID virus.”

“These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population,” Sir John said with seeming disappointment during the interview.

“They’re very likely to have an effect which works in a percentage, say 60 or 70 percent. We’ll have to look quite carefully, and the regulators will have to look quite carefully to make sure that it’s done what we need it to do before it gets approved.”

A clinical trial for the shot is still ongoing and Sir John says there will be a “delay” between when the results are in and when regulators give the shot the green light for public release.

Sir John was barely able to complete his sentence before the interviewer cut him off, apparently to keep him quiet from revealing any further incriminating information about the new Oxford shot.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

A thematically relevant repetition from a previous article :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, 30. Juni 2024 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSC-jysc9mw&lc=UgzvQa6bWU8oi26ePnl4AaABAg

[ Dr. Yeadon writes here under his YouTube nickname. ]

@GT380man

( … )

3. If you induce the body to make foreign proteins, your body will recognize that fact and the immune system will destroy every cell responding to the purported vaccine. These materials are injurious, by design. Those making them know this with certainty, as do I, for I worked for 32 years in pharmaceutical R&D to senior level. You’ve been lied to & you’ve accepted it.

4. If lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are used to formulate & protect an unstable product, which these mRNA agents are, they will travel freely all around the body and, per point 3 above, cause autoimmune mediated cellular death wherever they land. In the particular case of LNPs, an important target organ for toxicity is the ovaries, because this is where the LNP formulated, injected “vaccine” is KNOWN to accumulate. This can only be harmful to fertility.

( … )

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 17, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3994

This is the point where I feel like I’m banging on a triple glazed window onto the world, so as to point out the imminent hazard, but I cannot attract the attention of anyone.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/how-europe-is-building-a-carbon-currency

Added: the following comment:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 17, 2025 :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/how-europe-is-building-a-carbon-currency/comment/188648565

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I’ve been warning of a control system which acts exactly like this, though narrowly, since late 2020. I had certainly thought of it by summer 2020. No explanation fitted so well what I could see, other than ultra control at the level of the individual.

The factor I could hear about from around then was “vaccination”, the relevant record being Vaccine Passports or VaxPass. Blair & others were banging on about this already.

The way it would operate, in my imagination, was that you’d present your ID & payment method. If the authorities had set the requirement that you must have been injected, there’d be an editable field for Y or N. Unless yours said Y, you weren’t permitted to buy the item or cross the regulated threshold.

I knew Blair was lying, because what he said was truly irrational:

If you were not concerned about this nominal public health risk, then you would have no interest in whether a person near you was injected or not.

If you were concerned, you’d have been injected & of course, then you would have no interest in whether a person near you was injected or not.

Formally, by early December 2020, it was clear to me that the injections were designed to cause toxicity at some level. Couple this property with the above control system and you’ve two paths to suffering.

If you complied, you might be able to buy things & move around. But I envisaged that the tyrants would require that you be repeatedly injected with toxins, whose toxicity the tyrants could vary. Comply and be injured and then killed.

Alternatively, you could decline, but you won’t be able to do much. You might even starve, in the most extreme form of the control system.

In the author here’s evaluation, carbon (dioxide) would regulate what you could do. There’s no chance that the tyrants would let this play out like this. You might not suffer & die and that won’t do at all. For avoidance of doubt, I think we’re both correct. The carbon budget is a distraction from the real purpose here, which is controlled depopulation while retaining plausible deniability.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Iatrogenic Slavery

An Essay

Unbekoming

Nov 17, 2025

( … )

The COVID-vaccinated woman developing myocarditis doesn’t die immediately. She begins years of cardiac treatment, each visit extracting wealth, each prescription creating new problems requiring more treatment. Her family watches her decline, spending everything trying to save her. Insurance covers less over time. Savings evaporate. The house is mortgaged, then sold. Retirement accounts are liquidated. By the time she dies, a decade later, millions have been transferred from her family to pharmaceutical coffers. The family, impoverished and traumatized, says “she received the best care,” never recognizing they participated in their own robbery.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/iatrogenic-slavery

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 15, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3982

Channel owner Lee has a keen eye for a blend of horrifying truths and occasional humour.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

http://youtube.com/post/Ugkx50uMo1ZtjPp3eyb0FMzwf0fbVFjjSjYB

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Related articles :

…………………………..

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-13-the

……………………………..

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-they-tell

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share