Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 9, 2025 :

https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/cash-control-lockdown-cbdc-digital-id-biometrics/comment/175239096

Webb doesn’t mention WHY they intend to obtain control at the level of the individual.

She refers to documentation to draw out her analyses. She must know that what drives all of this is a belief that most of us are surplus, Useless Eaters, and we know what happens to things regarded as both useless and a cost, don’t we?

Well, that’s the primary objective.

Anyone not at least mentioning this, en passant, is suspect in my mind.

Prof. Roman Birke

Photo : Prof. Roman Birke

Prof. Roman Birke writes the following lines on his website:

https://romanbirke.com/

I am an Assistant Professor in Modern European History at Dublin City University. My work explores how people, non-governmental organizations, nation-states, and international institutions interacted in addressing contentious societal issues like reproductive politics, property regimes, or the relations between empires and their colonies. My first book “Population Control as a Human Right” (CUP 2025/Wallstein 2020) investigates the regulation of contraceptives in international law and analyses the role of anxieties about overpopulation in this debate. My current book project develops a transnational history of genetic screening from the 1960s, focusing on Ireland, the US, and Eastern and Western Germany. In parallel, I am completing a manuscript on the role of property in German colonialism.

Full article :

https://romanbirke.com/

Further information about Dr. Roman Birke ( in German ), activities and contact :

https://sfb294-eigentum.de/de/beteiligte/roman-birke/#Kontakt

The tragedy of population policies: how Garrett Hardin inspired extreme policies against reproductive choices

July 3, 2023

Author: Roman Birke

https://sfb294-eigentum.de/de/blog/the-tragedy-of-population-policies-how-garrett-hardin-inspired-extreme-policies-against-reproductive-choices/

( … )

The link between reproductive choices, environmental concerns, and the expansion of human rights after 1945 created competing rights claims. In the context of overpopulation discourse, individual reproductive rights regularly were sacrificed in order to defend imagined collective rights. Or, as Paul Ehrlich put it: “By stressing the right of parents to have the number of children they want, it evades the basic question of population policy, which is how to give societies the number of children they need.” The US-based Population Council, which became instrumental in funding and organizing fertility control programs in Southeast Asia, emphasized a utilitarian understanding of human rights that aimed to protect collective rights by limiting individual reproductive rights. In an internal memorandum, the Population Council’s President, Bernard Berelson, strongly defended “the right to select interventions into ‘natural processes’ even though the interventions themselves may have deleterious consequences for some, on the basis of a cost-benefit analysis demonstrating the markedly greater good for all” (Bernard Berelson: The Ethics of Population Control, internal memorandum archived at Rockefeller Archive Center). The approach of limiting individual rights in defence of the imagined rights of collectives was also adopted by elites in the Global South. Indira Gandhi, for example, oversaw one of the most violent sterilization campaigns after 1945 in which more than eight million people were sterilized during the Indian Emergency in the 1970s. Emphasizing a collective right of the nation to modernize, she argued that “personal rights have to be kept in abeyance, for the human rights of the nation, the right to live, the right to progress” (Shah Commission of Inquiry, Third and Final Report, New Delhi 1978, p. 154).

( … )

Full article :

https://sfb294-eigentum.de/de/blog/the-tragedy-of-population-policies-how-garrett-hardin-inspired-extreme-policies-against-reproductive-choices/

Population Control as a Human Right

Population Control as a Human Right

International Law and the Global Quest to Curb Overpopulation, pp. i

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1017/9781009601184 [Opens in a new window]

Publisher: Cambridge University Press

Print publication year: 2025

Source : https://www.cambridge.org/core/books/population-control-as-a-human-right/06F49159B1395445372D058F8D946C76

The photo above probably shows the new edition, which is not considered in the review of the book published below.

Here is a very insightful review of the previous edition of this book. I have translated the original German text into English and, for safety, also published the original German version directly below. The review was published on November 2, 2020, when the bioweapon, falsely named “Covid vaccine,” was not yet on the market. At that time, the topic of deliberate population reduction through mRNA technology was, in my view, only being publicly discussed by Dr. Mike Yeadon. To this day, most people find it difficult to believe this narrative. I hope that, in light of this article, his narrative can gain credibility. After all, in global politics, “mistakes” are not made, and the poisoning of 5.5 billion people could not have been a “stupid accident.”

A translation into English :

Review

Behind the Scenes of the United Nations

A historical analysis of the decades-long efforts for birth control.

Source : https://www.jenacenter.uni-jena.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Rezension_-Hinter-den-Kulissen-der-Vereinten-Nationen.pdf

November 2, 2020

[ The article was also published in another German magazine on November 2, 2020: https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/rezension-hinter-den-kulissen-der-vereinten-nationen-17032692.html ]

( … )

The topic was sensitive, the past dark, and the discourse almost hysterical. Faced with rising populations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, Western scientists and activists from various disciplines, including demographers and economists, as well as eugenicists and zoologists, conjured up scenarios of overpopulation in the post-war period.

In the “birth control movement,” perceived security concerns became intertwined with humanitarian issues, liberal ideals of progress and development, and even sexual reform ideas. The proponents were well aware that Western population policy interventions would encounter resistance in their target countries. The fact that the United Nations established the human right to family planning in 1968 can therefore be described as a PR coup for the movement.

In this book, however, historian Roman Birke argues that this success was only a short-term victory for the advocates of birth control. He traces how the meaning of the right and its implementation remained contested. To establish the idea of ​​birth control against both anti-imperialist and postcolonial resentments as well as religious and cultural concerns, the initial step was the search for suitable communication strategies and actors. The Population Council, founded in the United States in 1952 on the initiative of the Rockefeller Foundation, played a special role in this. Birke traces how the organization skillfully utilized John D. Rockefeller III and his international network. [ Editor’s note (by Suavek) : The translation of this sentence may be problematic because the original text appears somewhat ambiguous, perhaps after a “correction” by the publisher. The sentence should be understood to mean that John D. Rockefeller III used his organizations to enforce his questionable ideology, and not that his organization was used by another.) ]. This enabled them to secure the signing of the Council’s so-called “Declaration on Population” in 1966 not only by twelve states, but also by UN Secretary-General U Thant, who was a friend of Rockefeller’s, who publicly endorsed it on International Human Rights Day.

The human right to family planning was one of the demands of this declaration. Just two years later, the UN member states followed suit at the World Conference on Human Rights.

This was achieved by the UN member states at the World Conference on Human Rights. This provided an entirely new basis for legitimacy and, with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), founded in 1967, an actor to implement family planning internationally. At the same time, the implications of this right for couples, individuals, and states remained unclear and fiercely contested. For example, the women’s movement in the 1970s interpreted the right to family planning as a prerequisite for female self-determination. In contrast, the Population Council and others prioritized the rights of the collective, which they perceived as being under serious threat, over the protection of the individual. Only against this backdrop can one understand why Indira Gandhi and the Chinese health official behind the one-child policy jointly received the United Nations Population Award in 1983. Both were responsible for mass forced sterilizations.

During the 1980s, a serious counter-movement emerged against family planning practices that aimed solely at reducing birth rates while neglecting or disregarding women’s healthcare and self-determination. Since the 1994 World Population Conference, the human right to family planning has been interpreted as an individual right and supplemented by reproductive rights. These are intended to protect women from state intervention and form the basis for today’s family planning programs. The conference is generally understood as a break in the discourse and practice of family planning, brought about by feminist demands. Birke, however, points out that proponents of birth control had recognized around the same time that empowering women is the key to lowering the birth rate. The new human rights discourse also suits them.

Roman Birke’s historical analysis provides fascinating insights into the lobbying and decision-making processes of the UN. Anecdotes surrounding John D. Rockefeller III are particularly interesting. Not to conspiratorially identify a capitalist pulling the strings behind the scenes, but to raise questions about the legitimacy of UN programs even today. Because if the human right to family planning was “Rockefeller’s baby”, Bill and Melinda Gates, with the perpetually underfunded UN organizations, have long since established their own kindergarten of initiatives.

In many parts of the introduction to the complex, sometimes contradictory interpretations of the human right to family planning, the author skillfully avoids simplistic conclusions. He calls for an honest discussion about population policy in order to place it under democratic control. Elsewhere, more space for complexity would have been beneficial. The central premise of the study—that population policy merged with liberalism after the Second World War and thereby underwent a “fundamental transformation”—remains weakly supported. On the contrary, he demonstrates that proponents of eugenics were initially strongly represented in the two key actors of the movement: the Population Council and the International Planned Parenthood Federation. Presumably to distinguish himself within German scholarship, references to eugenic and racist argumentation patterns are very brief. While historically problematic statements about women are clearly contextualized and evaluated, statements with eugenic content are sometimes painfully left unframed. The Malthusian tradition of thought underlying the threat scenario is also given little critical examination. Both strands are important for explaining the focus on overpopulation. Birke herself makes it clear that population growth in developing countries between 1900 and 1950 was on par with or only slightly higher than in Europe and North America. When population issues are to be considered globally in 2020, gaps become particularly apparent from a postcolonial perspective. Finally, within the current discourse on the climate catastrophe, it is both easy and misguided to draw on dystopian images or “solutions” from the overpopulation discourse.

Editor’s note: For safety reasons, I’m also including the original text in German here :

Die Thematik war heikel, die eigene Vergangenheit düster und der Diskurs geradezu hysterisch. Angesichts steigender Bevölkerungszahlen in Asien, Afrika und Lateinamerika malten sich in der Nachkriegszeit westliche Wissenschaftler und Aktivisten

unterschiedlicher Disziplinen, darunter Demographen und Ökonomen, aber auch Eugeniker und Zoologen, Szenarien der Überbevölkerung aus. In der „Geburtenkontrollbewegung“ vermischten sich vermeintliche Sicherheitsbedenken mit humanitären Fragen, liberalen Idealen von Fortschritt und Entwicklung, aber auch sexualreformerischen Ideen. Dabei waren sich die Verfechter im Klaren darüber, dass bevölkerungspolitische Interventionen des Westens in ihren Zielländern auf Widerstand stoßen würden. Dass die Vereinten Nationen 1968 das Menschenrecht auf Familienplanung etablierten, kann deshalb als PR-Coup der Bewegung bezeichnet werden.

In dem vorliegenden Buch führt der Historiker Roman Birke allerdings aus, dass dieser Erfolg für die Verfechter einer Geburtenreduktion nur ein kurzfristiger Etappensieg war. Er zeichnet nach, wie die Bedeutung des Rechts und seine Implementierung umkämpft blieben. Um die Idee der Geburtenkontrolle sowohl gegen antiimperialistische und postkoloniale Ressentiments als auch gegen religiöse und kulturelle Bedenken durchzusetzen, stand am Anfang die Suche nach geeigneten Kommunikationsstrategien und Akteuren. Hier kommt dem 1952 auf Initiative der Rockefeller Foundation in den Vereinigten Staaten gegründeten Population Council eine besondere Rolle zu. Birke zeichnet nach, wie die Organisation geschickt John D. Rockefeller III. und dessen internationales Netzwerk nutzte. ( Editor’s note: It should actually say, “how John D. Rockefeller III used his organization”, and not the other way around ). So erreichte sie, dass 1966 nicht nur zwölf Staaten die sogenannte „Declaration on Population“ des Council unterzeichneten, sondern auch UN-Generalsekretär U Thant, der mit Rockefeller freundschaftlich verbunden war, diese am Internationalen Tag der Menschenrechte öffentlich unterstützte. Das Menschenrecht auf Familienplanung war eine der Forderungen dieser Erklärung. Nur zwei Jahre später folgten die UN-Mitgliedstaaten auf der Weltmenschenrechtskonferenz.

Damit gab es eine völlig neue Legitimationsgrundlage und mit dem 1967 gegründeten UN-Bevölkerungsfonds (UNFPA) einen Akteur, um Familienplanung international umzusetzen. Gleichzeitig blieb unklar und heftig umstritten, welche Implikationen dieses Recht für Paare, Individuen und Staaten haben würde. So deutete die Frauenbewegung das Recht auf Familienplanung in den 1970er Jahren als Voraussetzung für weibliche Selbstbestimmung. In der Auslegung des Population Council und anderer wurden dagegen die Rechte des Kollektivs, das vermeintlich stark bedroht war, höher gewertet als der Schutz der einzelnen Person. Nur vor diesem Hintergrund lässt sich nachvollziehen, dass Indira Gandhi und der chinesische Gesundheitspolitiker, der hinter der Ein-Kind-Politik stand, 1983 gemeinsam den Population Award der Vereinten Nationen erhielten. Beide verantworteten massenhafte Zwangssterilisationen.

Im Laufe der 1980er Jahre entstand eine ernstzunehmende Gegenbewegung zu Praktiken der Familienplanung, die nur die Geburtenreduktion zum Ziel hatten und dabei Gesundheitsversorgung und Selbstbestimmung der Frauen vernachlässigten oder übergingen. Seit der Weltbevölkerungskonferenz 1994 wird das Menschenrecht auf Familienplanung deshalb als individuelles Recht gedeutet und um reproduktive Rechte ergänzt. Diese sollen Frauen vor staatlichen Eingriffen schützen und bilden die Grundlage für heutige familienplanerische Programme. Die Konferenz wird gemeinhin als Bruch in Diskurs und Praxis der Familienplanung verstanden, der durch feministische Forderungen hervorgerufen wurde. Birke gibt dagegen zu bedenken, dass Verfechter der Geburtenreduktion etwa gleichzeitig erkannt hatten, dass Frauenförderung der Schlüssel zur Senkung der Geburtenrate ist. Auch ihnen kommt der neue Menschenrechtsdiskurs gelegen.

Roman Birkes historische Analyse gibt spannende Einblicke in Lobby- und Entscheidungsprozesse der UN. Anekdoten rund um John D. Rockefeller III. sind besonders interessant. Nicht um verschwörungstheoretisch einen Kapitalisten auszumachen, der im Hintergrund die Fäden zieht, sondern um auch in der Gegenwart Legitimitätsfragen an UN-Programme zu stellen. Denn wenn das Menschenrecht auf Familienplanung „Rockefellers Baby“ war, haben Bill und Melinda Gates mit den stets unterfinanzierten UN Organisationen längst einen eigenen Kindergarten an Initiativen gegründet.

An vielen Stellen der Einführung in die komplexen, teils widersprüchlichen Deutungen des Menschenrechts auf Familienplanung versteht der Autor es, einfachen Schlussfolgerungen vorzubeugen. Er fordert eine ehrliche Diskussion über Bevölkerungspolitik, um diese unter demokratische Kontrolle zu stellen. Anderswo hätte mehr Raum für Komplexität gutgetan. Dafür, dass die Untersuchung zentral auf der These aufbaut, die Bevölkerungspolitik sei nach dem Zweitem Weltkrieg mit dem Liberalismus fusioniert und habe dadurch eine „fundamentale Veränderung“ erfahren, bleibt die Untermauerung dünn. Im Gegenteil legt er dar, dass Vertreter der Eugenik bei den beiden zentralen Akteuren der Bewegung, dem Population Council und der International Planned Parenthood Federation, anfangs stark vertreten waren. Wohl um sich innerhalb der deutschen Forschung abzugrenzen, kommen Verweise auf eugenische und rassistische Argumentationsmuster sehr kurz. Während historische problematische Aussagen über Frauen klar eingeordnet und bewertet werden, bleiben Aussagen mit eugenischem Inhalt zum Teil schmerzhaft ungerahmt. Auch die malthusianische Denktradition, die dem Bedrohungsszenario zugrunde liegt, wird wenig problematisiert. Beide Stränge sind aber wichtig, um den Fokus auf Überbevölkerung zu erklären. Macht Birke doch selbst deutlich, dass das Bevölkerungswachstum in Entwicklungsländern zwischen 1900 und 1950 gleichauf mit oder wenig über dem Europas und Nordamerikas lag. Wenn 2020 über Bevölkerungsfragen global nachgedacht werden soll, fallen Lücken aus postkolonialer Perspektive besonders deutlich auf. Schließlich ist es im Rahmen des aktuellen Diskurses über die Klimakatastrophe genauso einfach wie verfehlt an dystopische Bilder oder „Lösungsmöglichkeiten“ des Überbevölkerungsdiskurses anzuknüpfen.

Conclusion

by Suavek

The Malthusian tendencies of the Rockefeller Foundation became world-famous thanks to journalist Paul Schreyer. He was able to prove that this organization was involved in planning the “Covid” fraud for decades ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud ). After careful research, I have come to the conclusion that this organization was most likely the driving force behind the poisoning of 5.5 billion people with useless and highly toxic pseudo-vaccines. Given that this organization has been so strongly committed to reducing the human population for decades, I believe that all other organizations, the US Department of Defense, NATO, the intelligence agencies, and the individuals involved were willing accomplices, but not the masterminds behind this horrific mass murder.

And by the way, you can see just how hypocritical the ideology of the Population Council, founded by the Rockefellers, sounds directly on the organization’s website:

https://popcouncil.org/

Editor’s note:

After taking total control on a personal level, after abolishing cash, the perpetrators will know the exact dosage and composition of the ingredients they need in the next plandemic to finally achieve their goals. This conclusion is derived from the following statement by Dr. Mike Yeadon :

……………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yadon, November 4, 2024 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/cock-up-conspiracy-or-murmuration/comment/75418299

Please note that early batches of the jabs varies radically in their toxicity. That’s intentional. If it wasn’t, they’d have pulled the most extreme batches & that happened once, for one batch in one location.

It’s also not possible to have the observed degree of variation in toxicity as a result of some random walk process in manufacturing. That might move things a few %. We were seeing orders of magnitude variation in toxicity between batches. It cannot be inadvertent.

There was no pathogen. Therefore nothing to “vaccinate” against. Using saline would have been safe. Injecting intentionally harmful chemicals unquestionably occurred.

What the ultimate goal is on population, I don’t know.

The perpetrators are eugenicists.

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 21, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4203

I find it disappointing that virtually nobody wants to talk about this topic, that those seeking control of everything are eugenicists to their core. They have never shrunk from making false claims that the world is overpopulated or is in imminent danger of it. There’s no evidence for this contention whatsoever. Show me famines in Africa and I will show you warfare, instigated by international capital.

Billionaires have absolutely no real interest in the wellbeing of the numerous poor of Africa and the Indian subcontinent. They pretend to be concerned about their health, and then run around, injecting these people with poisonous & deceptive non-products. Like everyone else, they just want to be left alone to get on with their lives.

As David Rogers Webb asked, rhetorically, in a recent interview: “Do you feel threatened enough yet?”

We in Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and everywhere else are today, in the minds eyes of the people I collectively call “the perpetrators”, seen as exactly the same as they saw the poor of Africa and India a few decades ago. A distasteful, teeming mass of people for whom they assign no use to them whatsoever.

Evil is real. Don’t forget that. It also means good is real. Place yourself where you belong and never give way.

Best wishes

Mike

