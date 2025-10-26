At the bottom of the cover image you can read the following text in small print: “Herd immunity is thinning the herd.”

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3635

Once again, we’re indebted to Suavek, who has almost instantly connected several dots including some I was unaware of. I didn’t know that the Rockefeller were behind the push for China’s One Child Policy. Rockefeller &/Kissinger were behind the Grand Bargain: impose the population control policy & China gets access to capital markets and export markets.

Meanwhile, Philanthropaths (thank you, Margaret Anna Alice) like Gates and the WHO set about Africa and jabbed rural village girls with infertility promoting fake vaccines.

Dr Karanja (RIP) was absolutely right in his fervent warning: “When they have finished with Africa, they are coming for you and your children. Be ready”.

Best wishes

Mike

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 14, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3596

Dr Stephen Karanja, a Kenyan Catholic doctor, died on April 29th, 2021, allegedly of “covid19”. There’s strong reason to think he may have been murdered.

For several years before this, he & colleagues in the African Catholic Doctors Association, particularly Dr Wahome Ngare, had been working to expose a malign and clear cut example of how an alleged, new tetanus vaccine was being used to experiment upon large numbers of young girls and young women in rural villages in Africa.

I’ve read all the reports that have emerged on this controversial topic. There is no uncertainty in my mind that notionally philanthropic organisations have designed a suite of injections with the aim of reducing fertility in these girls and young women.

The key is to appreciate that several independent laboratories found a protein named human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in the alleged vaccine vials. Your body starts making hCG as soon as you become pregnant, even before the fertilised egg implants into the lining of the womb. It has absolutely no business being in a “tetanus vaccine”.

If you inject hCG, physically bound to a non-human protein, such as tetanus toxoid, your body will mount antagonistic responses, not only to tetanus toxoid, but to parts of your own, truly essential hormone, hCG. The effect sought & expected is that your body will attack your own hCG and cause failure to implant. Infertility.

The perpetrators pretended it must have been cross-contamination from some other synthetic process going on in the factory making the purported tetanus vaccine.

If that was the explanation, hCG would have been found, freely floating around in the vaccine vials. But it wasn’t.

The hCG was found to have been chemically bonded to the tetanus toxoid. This process cannot occur accidentally. Covalent chemical bonding requires well thought-through alterations of the conditions, enabling permanent bonds to form. This is called “chemical conjugation”.

Please watch this 30 minute documentary explaining how this was discovered.

Decide for yourself who you believe, if anyone.

Note well the organisations that come up time and again, including the WHO.

Finally, Dr Karanga left us with a chilling prediction.

Dr Ngare: “It’s really sad when you see pharmaceutical industry & people interested in profit and maybe other things, like population control, actually injuring people on purpose, to achieve their ends”.

Infertile woman: “To imagine that a system somewhere, some people somewhere, are behind my inability to carry a pregnancy to term: that is a diabolical agenda”.

Dr Karanja: “And woe to them! Because as long as I’m here, alive in this world, they bring any vaccines here, I will hunt it down, analyse it, and tell the Kenyan people what it is”.

Dr Karanja’s final message to the world, given posthumously:

“When they are finished with Africa, they are coming for you. Keep your children ready, they will come for them & they’ll come for you”.

Linked / Video :

Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda | “When They’re Through With Africa, They’re Coming for You.”

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rbyzkWlIczfu/

A film by award-winning filmmaker Andy Wakefield, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. Watch the chilling tale of African women whose fertility was tragically stripped away through an experimental tetanus vaccination program. Are women everywhere next? For more information, studies, memes, and other related content go to InfertilityMovie.org

Where there is a risk, there should be a choice In this documentary film, you’ll learn:

The chilling, harrowing story of how a World Health Organization (WHO) population control experiment, under the guise of a vaccination program, resulted in the sterilization of millions of women in Africa without their knowledge or consent. How the ability to carry a pregnancy to term has been tragically stripped away from these women as their government attempts to cover up the evidence. About a brave, Kenyan doctor — Dr. Stephen Karanja — who warned the world that once they’re done with Africa, they’re coming for the children and everyone else. Perspectives from leading experts expressing their concerns regarding other vaccines that could cause infertility in women around the world, including the COVID shot. WHO’s tetanus shot programs may also be covert depopulation tool CHD says that “Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda” exposes the hard-hitting truth about WHO’s “nefarious collaboration with the Kenyan government in which an experimental tetanus vaccination, later found to be laced with the pregnancy hormone (HCG), was given to millions of unknowing African women of childbearing age.” The WHO-sponsored tetanus vaccine programs are similarly questionable as they specifically target women in their childbearing years. Could it be that tetanus shots are another covert depopulation mechanism? As far back as the early 1990s, various groups, including the American pro-life organization Human Life International, have been calling for a congressional investigation into the WHO’s tetanus shot programs in Mexico. For all these years, women in areas where the jabs are being administered have been turning infertile, and yet nothing has been done to look into the situation to see if there might be a link. In 2014, the Catholic Bishops of Kenya and the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association expressed their own concerns about how a tetanus shot sponsored by both the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was “laced with a hormone that causes miscarriages and infertility.” Multiple independent tests, according to the bishops, revealed that the hormone was, in fact, present inside the injection vials. This, they concluded, exposed the entire campaign as a “disguised population control program.” In 2017 an open-access study pointed out that as far back as 1976, researchers had been lacing conjugated tetanus toxoid (TT) with human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), which in effect resulted in a “birth control” vaccine.

………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3629

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3630

I can confirm that I’ve looked into this scandal in Africa, in fact, both of them.

You may remember the short documentary “Infertility: a diabolical agenda”? It’s in this channel. If you haven’t seen it, please search & watch it. It’s the one which ends with one of the Kenyan doctors telling us to be ready. “When they’ve finished with Africa, they’re coming for you and your children”. This is an additional description of that same crime. It’s not a mistake. Covalent bonding of the pregnancy supporting hormone hCG to the so-called tetanus toxoid requires a deliberate laboratory process.

Separately, I watched a presentation given by a Danish clinical researcher who had worked in Africa on DTP vaccines. They uncovered the problem that girls jabbed with DTP died at a rate 10x the unjabbed. Rates of death were low a baseline and not huge after vaccination but 10x was an unequivocal effect. Also not a mistake. That very formulation had already been banned in USA and Europe.

At least one of these was WHO orchestrated & Gates funded.

Gates is an evil person.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Video from Nancy Nguyen

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The role of the Rockefeller Foundation

by Suavek

The Rockefeller Foundation sponsored and organized the “Pandemic Table Games,” which prepared the international coordination of a future “pandemic.” “Contingency plans” were defined, including the suspension of human rights and the deployment of police and military forces against “unruly” citizens. Information about this organization’s important role in preparing for the “COVID” pandemic can be found in a now world-famous video by investigative journalist Paul Schreyer : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud

The propaganda falsely traces the roots of population reduction plans back to 1968 and presents them as racially motivated. However, most people reject racism, so such plans sound almost impossible to implement, which may seem reassuring at first. But is that true?

Here is a fragment of an article that, from my perspective, is brimming with lying propaganda. The author’s statements appear supposedly morally superior and attempt to appeal to the human sense of justice, yet the purpose of the article nevertheless looks like deliberate brainwashing. While the reader can deduce this from the entire article, this one fragment, taken out of the overall political context, may at first glance seem plausible:

The Overpopulation Myth and its Dangerous Connotations

January 21, 2020

https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/blog/2020/01/overpopulation-myth-and-its-dangerous-connotations

“ ( … )

In fact, the very roots of the modern population control movement are racist. Commonly traced back to the 1968 book “The Population Bomb,” which opens its fear-mongering with a sensationalized account of traveling through Delhi, India. During a taxi ride, author Paul Erlich describes “People visiting, arguing and screaming. People thrusting their hands through the taxi window begging… Since that night I’ve known the feel of overpopulation.” What Erlich fails to mention, however, is that, while Delhi’s population was just shy of three million, both New York and Paris housed about eight million at the time. Erlich’s emphasis on an Indian city as the exemplification of overpopulation was part of a large and continuing pattern of focusing blame on the global south and the mostly non-white people who live there by affluent Western Europeans and Americans.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/blog/2020/01/overpopulation-myth-and-its-dangerous-connotations

Editor’s note:

According to the linked article, this is supposedly a kind of grassroots movement invented solely by the subliminally racist readers of the book “The Population Bomb” because they were concerned about the future of the planet. However, this is a propaganda-motivated simplification of history that attempts to conceal the machinations of the Rockefeller Foundation.

Other books about alleged overpopulation were also published at the time, skillfully manipulating public opinion and intended to instill fears of overpopulation. Among them are “Small is Beautiful,” “Silent Spring,” and the “Limits to Growth” report.

By incorrectly locating the beginning of this “movement” in 1968, the reader’s attention is distracted from the Rockefeller Foundation, which operates unnoticed in the shadows of events. It has been dealing with the alleged overpopulation problem for some time. The then president of the Rockefeller Foundation, John Rockefeller III, founded an additional branch of the organization in 1952, which addressed the “dilemma of overpopulation” in both the political and medical fields. Founded in 1952, the branch is called the Population Council and is still active today. Here is the organization’s website, which, even at first glance, contains some obvious euphemistic terms. Oh yes, it’s worth taking a quick look at this website :

https://popcouncil.org/

……………………………………………

Editor’s note:

As a reminder, the Population Council is an arm of the Rockefeller Foundation, which was powerful enough to enforce a one-child policy in China after the death of Mao Zedong, which was painful for the population. Human rights, especially the Chinese people’s right to self-determination, were brutally disregarded in this way, summarily declared invalid, and subordinated to the supposed “common good.” Both the political elite in China and ordinary citizens resisted this brutal Western interference in domestic affairs, but it was pure blackmail that ultimately worked. The one-child policy was the prerequisite for Western capital to flow into the country, thus enabling the country’s economic recovery. Below is an excerpt from an excellent article about it. To round out the information, I’ll just briefly mention that the then-unknown Henry Kissinger was hired by the Rockefeller Brothers. From 1956 to 1958, Kissinger worked for the Rockefeller Brothers Fund as director of its Special Studies Project ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Kissinger ). Surely you can find better links to this information than Wikipedia. Klaus Schwab, in turn, was later commissioned by Kissinger to use CIA funds to establish the World Economic Forum (WEF), which led to the well-known infiltration of governments by WEF members. You would do well to read the linked article in its entirety, but the most important information is contained in the following fragment:

One Child Policy: How Henry Kissinger, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Club of Rome Invaded China With Malthusian Ideology

At the dawn of the PRC in 1949, Mao upheld existing Marxist and Sun Yat Sen’s views about Malthusianism.

Oct 11, 2023 Alex Dimitrios

https://spacecommune.com/one-child-policy-how-henry-kissinger-the-rockefeller-foundation-and-the-club-of-rome-invaded-china-with-malthusian-ideology/

( … )

Rockefeller & Kissinger Pressure Mao to make a Grand Bargain

In 1973, David Rockefeller visited Mao to discuss the opening up of the country’s economy. His family’s foundation had spent sixty years funding birth control studies in China, as John D. Rockefeller III once said population as an “outstanding problem” for the country. Within two weeks, China established the Family Planning Leadership Group.

The Rockefeller visit was followed closely by the publication of Henry Kisssinger’s loathsome NSSM-200: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests report. It stated that “allocation of scarce resources should take account of what steps a country is taking in population control. There is an alternative view that mandatory programs may be needed.”

Judging from declassified White House briefings, Kissinger and Mao had a clear understanding about Western expectations for China‘s population “problem.”

In 1974, China‘s delegation to United Nations Population Conference issued one final public challenge to the Malthusian narratives:

Is it owing to overpopulation that unemployment and poverty exist in many countries of the world today? No, absolutely not. It is mainly due to aggression, plunder and exploitation by the imperialists, particularly the superpowers. . . . What a mass of figures they have calculated in order to prove that population is too large, the food supply too small and natural resources insufficient! But they never calculate the amount of natural resources they have plundered, the social wealth they have grabbed and the superprofits they have extorted from Asia, Africa and Latin America. If an account were made of their exploitation, the truth with regard to population problems would at once be out. Their multitude of population statistics will not help them a bit either.

The statement was essentially the last outward-facing dissent to population control being forced upon China; from this point forth, the country had to control its population in order to access the capital it needed to modernize and revolutionize its productive forces.

In 1978, after Mao‘s death, Deng Xiaoping met with the U.N. Fund for Population Activities, which was mainly funded by the United States. A result of the meeting was that the UNFPA awarded $177M to China over the next 20 years.

( … )

The Club of Rome Invades China with the Limits to Growth

The case for population control was clear. If China could show progress to Western governments, Kissinger, and oligarchs like the Rockefellers, they would have access to foreign investment. They would be allowed to develop relatively unfettered than if they defied the West.

( … )

The historical context of that time is critical. At the time, books like The Population Bomb, Small is Beautiful, Silent Spring, and and the Limits to Growth report were considered in the West to be cutting-edge. To an outside observer, it was clear that every serious world power was deeply concerned with overpopulation, and that scientists had a mandate to come up with real solutions.

( … )

Full article :

https://spacecommune.com/one-child-policy-how-henry-kissinger-the-rockefeller-foundation-and-the-club-of-rome-invaded-china-with-malthusian-ideology/

……………………………………………………

Editor’s note:

The Chinese one-child policy is described by Wikipedia as a purely Chinese cruelty. The involvement of the Rockefeller Foundation and Henry Kissinger, hired by Rockefellers, in population control remains unmentioned :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One-child_policy

The same propaganda machine that controls Wikipedia is now trying to blame the alleged “Covid pandemic” on China’s communist leadership. The memory of the Rockefeller Foundation’s role is intended to be forgotten. Yet the pseudo-vaccines against the alleged “Covid” used in the West are known to have come from the Pentagon, and their distribution was organized by the NATO military ( see the long-publicized evidence published by Katherine Watt https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/, and Sasha Latypova https://sashalatypova.substack.com/ on their Substacks ). Western citizens were not sterilized by the Chinese Communist Party using the ingredients, including the lipid nanoparticles, and mRNA technology was not used in the Chinese sphere of influence. It can be assumed that the egg supply reservoir of Western women has been irreversibly destroyed by 60% due to the “Covid” “vaccination”:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-13-the

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Rider, October 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-16-herd/comment/170435538

Rider

If anyone doubts Kissinger’s devotion to the cause of population control, recall that he oversaw the US invasion and war making on Vietnamese peasants that featured the murder of (depending on where one reads) 2 million to 6 million “rice eaters”. These “planners” are totalitarian misanthropes.

I still somehow recall as a late teenager asking people a trick question, already knowing the answer. Why are people starving in India (or where ever). Invariably the response: “Because of over population”, I would then recite population per square mile statistics I had memorized for a handful of capitalist market economies of the West, including among them Holland (I forget the others now). The population density of Holland and other such capitalist countries was markedly higher than in starving “over populated” economies apprasied everywhere as proper ‘compassionate’ and ‘centrally planned’ (government-run) systems. I witnessed silence and bewidlered disbelief.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share