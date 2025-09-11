The statements published here mainly refer to the work of Prof. Denis Rancourt, which was described in the following 2 articles:

False that 1-4M lives saved by COVID-19 vaccination during 2020-2024

My critical peer review of the Ioannidis et al. 2025 paper

Denis Rancourt

Aug 23, 2025

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid

and :

Denis Rancourt , August 28, 2025 :

( https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/149860034 )

New media article about my critique of Ioannidis' paper:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jama-study-claiming-covid-vaccines-saved-millions-fundamentally-flawed/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-148272213

Dr Mike Yeadon

In the recent paper by Ioannidis et al, they relied upon “vaccine” efficacy reported by their proprietors; upon official data for “covid19” deaths; and “seroprevalence” for a measure of exposure to “the virus”.

The authors of the paper that Denis Rancourt critiques (or rather, eviscerates) claim that the “covid19” “vaccines” have saved a modest number of millions of lives.

It’s all magical thinking, given the injections were designed to induce a variety of adverse effects (the numerical magnitude I have never estimated ahead of empirical evidence on the simple grounds that we lack sufficient information on the basis of which to arrive at such an estimate) and given there was no pandemic, no new illness distinguishable from pre-existing illnesses & finally, given there is no scientific evidence for the existence of “SARS-CoV-2” or indeed any virus. Obviously, the use of “anti-sera” has no meaning in this context.

The long lived & psychologically sophisticated deception that submicroscopic, infectious particles cause diseases, that these misattributed illnesses are contagious and that prior interventions called “vaccines” can protect you, together, is at the heart of the worldwide coup d’etat which was manifested rather obviously from early 2020.

The authors of the Ioannides et al paper clearly understand that the injections injured or killed a number of people. They explicitly chose not to include these in their calculations. Best to use such manuscripts to line the bottom of your rabbit hutch. At least it would be useful there.

P.M. Szpunar, August 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@peaisgreen/note/c-148528931

P.M. Szpunar

Totalitarian Opera Glasses

Thanks. Did this include AstraZeneca deaths? Where are the sources for AstraZeneca health damage? My brother died from it.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-148552276

Dr Mike Yeadon

It wouldn’t, I expect, because the authors are US researchers. You’d have to check the details of the methodology section.

Remember they disregarded adverse events including injuries and deaths due to these injections.

It’s important to realise that we don’t know what was in the vials. We can’t trust official disclosures because the regulatory system for notional vaccines is corrupt and inoperative according to the careful research of Katherine Watt here on Substack. Per Sasha Latypova’s analysis of VAERS, we know that different batch numbers (excluding AZ, not distributed in the USA) were associated with extraordinarily different outcomes. Some were orders of magnitude more damaging in terms of reported prevalence of adverse events.

The researcher who first spotted this was a Brit called Craig Paardekooper and it was upon reading his articles that Sasha & I met, because we both knew immediately what it meant: these products were not the result of conventional pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulation.

Early on, when I hadn’t grasped the depth of the evil, I attributed the variations in toxicity to careless manufacturing.

Later & still today, I believe they were calibrating weapons. Because that’s what these are.

Then & now I theorised that somehow the perpetrators intended to establish a system under which we’d all be required to be “vaccinated” frequently. Under this hypothetical, they’d use the results of calibration to murder people at whatever rate they deemed appropriate.

This also tallies with why the worldwide average kill rate now is a lot lower than I guessed it was early in 2021. Early batches included the particularly toxic batches. Later on they settled into using less toxic batches.

Construction of factories for the manufacture of billions of doses per year have been reported. I wonder what is intended for the output of such factories?

Jessica Hockett , August 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@jessicahockett/note/c-148312726

Jessica Hockett

Wood House 76

They can’t calculate anything because mortality data cannot be trusted.

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148194477

David White (Oz Dave)

Oz’s Substack

Was Dr Ioannidis placed in a difficult situation to have made such a claim? Here is a new post from Dr Phillip Altman (just in), on negative efficacy with these shots:

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/proof-the-more-doses-you-get-the?r=20pd6j&utm_medium=ios

A symbolic photo of Allen, a university professor from the USA who wishes to remain anonymous. He has already enriched this Substack with numerous valuable insights.

Allen, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148198958

Allen

It's a thankless task but someone's gotta do it I suppose.

Being as there is no such thing as the ever elusive COVID-19 disease, saving anyone from a non-existent condition is on its face patently absurd- but thanks Dr. Ioannidis for pimping the Big Lie.

It's even more insidious that Dr Ioannidis believes that injecting a poison into one's body can ever have any health benefit let alone have "saved millions."

What this does show is the complete intellectual and moral bankruptcy of the entire entity known as Academia which is where Ioannidis obtains his alleged gravitas.

But let's not forget that Ioannidis was also pimping mask mandates, travel restrictions and (anti) social distancing "to manage the impact of COVID-19 until vaccination becomes available."

His words not mine.

Someone might want to tell smart-guy Ioannidis that COVID-19 is not a disease it's an enterprise.

Allen, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148397976

Allen

Ionanidis is one of the most-cited scientists of all times in the scientific literature and is best known for his 2005 article, "Why Most Published Research Findings Are False."

Pretty hilarious and fitting that he would come up with his own rendition, on such a massively important topic no less, of unadulterated horse shit and try to pass it off as a legitimate "research paper."

He now gets to include himself in his critique of the voluminous tonnage of BS that counts as "scientific literature."

Let's also note that his ex-Stanford colleague Jay Bhattacharya who is now chief poobah at the NIH was also calling for mask mandates, travel restrictions and (anti) social distancing "to manage the impact of COVID-19 until vaccination becomes available."

Additionally Jaybird was heaping praise on a specific Ivy League school's Covid policies calling them "reasonable." Those policies happened to be forced injections, students threatened with expulsions if they didn't wear masks and get the clot shot, firing of all employees who refused the shots and so forth.

No need to go into how destructive those policies were for thousands- and are as they reverberate in the present.

These people make me sick and there are no acceptable excuses for their weasel-y verbiage and behavior.

belted radial, August 24, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148592706

belted radial

( … )

During the drama, I read a paper cooked up especially for the 'emergency' on behavior modification being the goal of the masks, media flooding, mandates, restrictions and whatnot. That is if they could get people to comply, those would induce the others to comply.

I think Ioannidis was there mostly for the pseudointellectual overeducated crowd so that they could rationalize away any doubts because of his academic authority.

Getting a large mass of people to believe in the illusion for long enough had to have visual cues like the mask and the dots on the floor, empty shelves at the grocery store, 35 people allowed inside at a time and repetitive messages on TV.

That worked on the hoi polloi, but what about the educated that don't watch pro wrestling and the Kardashians? Of course, the educated classes were also informed by Tik Tok, but with their superior intellects, they picked up on the words, NOVEL virus. And so they were knocked out of familiarity and had to look for leader with more credentials than they have.

( … )

Allen, August 24, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148595109

Allen

The entire worldview and world order of the educated, professional class is defined by allegiance to that system that bestows upon them this identity of being "an important person in society." They have no sense of humanity or dignity. Most of these trained professionals are sociopaths. They would turn on their family before giving up their careers and that sense of imperious self worth that that identity gives them.

I do not speak about this abstractly as I lived among these people for twenty years and witnessed these wicked pathological behaviors on a daily basis.

If you try to turn their self-important, arrogant world order upside down they will turn on you quite quickly and viciously. Until that point they will appear to be 'nice' as that order demands.

I think there are substantial numbers, especially in the professional class, that are haunted by what they have done not only to themselves but also to their children. They can never admit this openly as it threatens their bloated egos and their standing in their social circles. They would rather nosedive the plane into the ground than admit they were wrong , especially on something of this magnitude, even if their kids are in tow.

Would these people inject themselves and their children (and everyone around them if they could) with an experimental neuro-toxin produced by a serial felon if their careers and egos depended on it?

Would these people be on-the-field cheerleaders for mass medical slaughter, all the while claiming the mantle of "the virtuous?"

Would these people demand children be kept from social activity, be smothered with a mask over their mouths, have their playgrounds cordoned off and much worse?

Would these people have supported the torture and abandonment of elderly people in care homes and forcing elderly people to spend their final days wasting away in solitude?

Now those are weighty questions and if we asked these very same people those questions 5 years ago they would have scoffed at you and resoundingly replied, "No."

Yet here we are, no longer in the world of the hypothetical- the answer is there for all to see.

Cathy, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148255640

Cathy

I hate to see someone like Ioannidis write such fraudulent papers because it, of course, means he was threatened. We live under layer upon layer of organized crime, I wonder how we can ever shake it off. Thank you, Denis, not only for your ever growing body of work, but for your courage and persistence.

Prof. Denis Rancourt, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148323370

Denis Rancourt

I think an explanation for this Ioannidis paper is more mundane:

----> It's an easy paper to write, illustrating a clever (but false) way to do the counterfactual calculation, and it is an authoritative critique of the Watson et al. (2022) Lancet paper claiming 14.4 million lives saved.

( Our critique of Watson et al. is here: https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/quantitative-evaluation-of-whether )

Karla M LaZier , August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148209396

Karla M LaZier

Thank you for all you do. The “scientism” at Stanford is alive and well- teaching the next generation to do bogus research - how sad. Where will we go to find the truth in the future.

Robert Dyson, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148335118

Robert Dyson

Falling Ray

I am a fan of John Ioannidis and found his assessment puzzling just because the actual mortality and disability statistics indicate that even if the vaccines had some positive effect it was swamped by the negatives. My own view in 2021 was that the vaccines for covid-19 would not be better than influenza vaccines – that is useless at best. It is estimates all the way down. Has he been pressured in some way?

Gilles H, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148318376

Gilles H

Merci! We're talking about the same Ioannidis who was publishing a infection fatality rate (IFR) of 0.27% that we cannot find anywhere anymore? https://altcensored.com/watch?v=Ns5BdJYq0Uk

Millard J Melnyk , August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148318353

Millard J Melnyk

ReLOVEution NOW!

Denis, Have you critiqued the Watson paper elsewhere? https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00320-6/fulltext

Prof. Denis Rancourt , August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148324742

Denis Rancourt

YES! https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/quantitative-evaluation-of-whether

Olle Durks, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148236420

Olle Durks

Ouch! Rancourt's response to Ioannidis et al's article looks like a PhD supervisor's feedback on a poor attempt at a chapter by a student. On a different note, it was clear from early in the "pandemic", that a significant portion of deaths was falsely attributed to covid because of, amongst others, a mortality for money scheme that was going on in hospitals and covid death was promoted by following terminating protocols (compared to protocols that clearly led to recovery). If these two factors were absent during 2020 - 2024 all of the graphs drawn in thousands of covid related articles would have trended totally different. If these vaccines were never rolled out there was no pandemic.

Useless Liberal , August 28, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/149904670

Useless Liberal

Useless’s Substack

The thing about Ioannidis is that he thinks he’s nobody’s fool. Which is of course the joke.

It serves to expose the vanity of the fools.

All of them.

They are holding on for dear life. As what they’re holding onto is disintegrating.

Enon, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148228130

Enon

I was trying to estimate vax deaths yesterday, handwavy approximation summary:

There are nearly 40k death reports in VAERS for over age 65

Medicare data showed 189/100k deaths within 2wks. of C19 vax vs. 102 for flu vax and 21 for shinges vax. That allows calculating the

*VAERS underreporting to be about a factor of 40x and a

1 in 600 risk of death per injection. Elsewhere I have seen 1 in 1200 estimated. That would be the range for prompt death, longer-term could be higher.

13.75 billion doses worldwide gives

vax death toll 10-20M and still not done.

(all numbers -ish)

Rob D, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148194540

Rob D

The Rumble Strip

( … )

The death and destruction is still being felt by anyone who has chosen to stay awake and not"move on " from the greatest mass murder in world history.

( … )

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148272549

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you, Denis. I’m grateful to you for having read this paper and presumably being appalled at the deception, put significant effort into taking the paper apart. I made a comment in restacking a clip from it.

(Editor's note: Dr. Yeadon mentioned his statement here, which I published at the very beginning of this article, i.e. above.)

Covid vaccine and pregnancy - doctors should have known it was dangerous but the bastards jabbed away and just counted the loot

Vernon Coleman

Sep 11, 2025

Full article :

https://drvernoncoleman.substack.com/p/covid-vaccine-and-pregnancy-doctors

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

by Suavek

In some cases, the temptation to assume a person is purely malicious can be great. I refrain from such hasty judgments, and this helps me every day in life not to lose sight of the good. The perpetrators we are currently dealing with are real murderers. I have no doubt about that. But I don't know the exact circumstances under which such a clever top scientist as John Ioannidis would knowingly draft and publish a fake study, even though he has always specialized in pointing out the flaws in various studies ( “Why most published research findings are false” : https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16060722/). It seems logical to me that the real murderers wouldn't have the slightest qualms about putting a scientist under enormous pressure and having him, or someone from his family, blackmailed in the most brutal way.

When the German forensic pathologist Klaus Püschel (alternative spelling: Pueschel) ignored the WHO's recommendations at the beginning of the plandemic and nevertheless performed autopsies on the bodies of the alleged "Covid victims," ​​he found nothing unusual. The bodies were, on average, one year older than the statistical life expectancy and had at least one fatal comorbidity, but on average, several. Later, people in Germany were surprised that he never wanted to make an official statement again, but one of his confidants revealed the secret. He claimed that Prof. Püschel was being blackmailed and that he had learned this directly from Püschel. This statement, which I unfortunately didn't save at the time, cannot be substantiated, but it is more than conceivable. What other reasons could Klaus Püschel have had for never speaking about his pathological findings from back then again?

Since I haven't run a single mile in Dr. Ioannidis' shoes, and I don't know the specific circumstances under which he designed this very damaging fake study, I refrain from making any judgments. Because human lifespans are limited, it can sometimes be much more effective to speak the truth rather than rail against liars. His proof at the time that the death rate of the alleged "Covid" is equivalent to that of a moderate flu remains unforgettable.

First, Ioannidis contradicted the WHO's mendacious horror scenario, which claimed a mortality rate of 3.4% for the alleged "COVID." In the journal STAT10 on March 17, 2020, he pointed out that the mortality rate was equivalent to that of the flu: https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/. Later, he calculated the mortality rate among "infected" people to be 0.23, suggesting a moderate flu (which had supposedly "disappeared"), but all my links leading to this study have since been blocked by internet censorship. If you have a working link, please share it in the comments section. Thanks in advance,

Suavek

