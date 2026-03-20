“The mistake we make when the received wisdom is challenged is to mistake “consistent with” equivalent to “proof of”. I’m afraid it’s not proof. It’s merely consistent with the possibility.”

( - Dr. Mike Yeadon, Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody )

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 18, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4551

This is the article that I called the best review of the (lack of) evidence for the existence of viruses.

Well done to the author!

Distinctly worth bookmarking here.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

I thought it would be really easy to find evidence for the existence of viruses.

Here’s my trail of questions and findings..

Obo O’Brien

Feb 27, 2026

https://open.substack.com/pub/lovebrook/p/i-thought-it-would-be-really-easy

“ ( … )

2. How does CPE provide evidence?

I found out that CPE is the routine way to demonstrate the pathological properties of viruses in the lab. The technique is to add suspect virus samples to cells in culture. When the cells begin to die, we have the so-called “cytopathic effect” or CPE.

However, I found out that this technique was not what it seemed.

According to Dr Mike Yeadon a Biopharma research scientist and former Vice President at Pfizer, what he discovered about CPE was:

“so unbelievable that I rejected it for over two years after I was told about it. Cells die not because a clinical sample, thought to contain a virus was added, but because the researchers, following a 70-year-old recipe, radically reduce the growth factors necessary to keep the cells alive and add high concentrations of antibiotics (ostensibly to retain bacterial sterility).”

He goes on: “You may be thinking ‘This cannot be right because, if it was, the control leg of such a study would report CPE even with no supposed pathogen’. Here’s the shock. None of the papers reporting, for example, “The isolation of SARS-CoV-2” ever include these controls. What this means is that, uniquely in virology, the scientific editors & peer reviewers have become accustomed to not expecting to see control legs and results.”

( … )

Do predictable drug effects imply a specific viral target?

I discovered that the fact that drugs produce predictable effects doesn’t necessarily mean they’re acting on a virus. These drugs interfere with basic processes inside our own cells — things like how genetic material is copied, how enzymes work, and how cells manage stress.

( … )

Isn’t the virus model proven to be really good at predicting outbreaks and mutations?

Researchers argue that predictions may be tracking host responses, not pathogens. They argue that seasonal illness, immune signalling, inflammation, metabolic stress, and detoxification responses all follow predictable patterns without requiring a virus.

I found out something else interesting here too. It seems that history is full of scientific models that were predictive and practically useful, yet later shown to be false — from Ptolemaic astronomy to phlogiston. Models can predict without being literally true. Once a viral model is assumed: surveillance looks for viral markers, tests are tuned to those markers, interventions shape outcomes, outcomes validate the model.

( … ). ”

Full article :

https://open.substack.com/pub/lovebrook/p/i-thought-it-would-be-really-easy

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Editor’s Note / Suavek : Please forgive me for linking to an article with an unusual title (without consulting Dr. Yeadon). I certainly don’t consider people who still believe in the germ theory to be idiots. Before 2020, most of us, myself included, believed in this theory, which doesn’t mean we were “idiots.” The truth can only be distinguished from the all-consuming propaganda if one has invested a great deal of time in one’s own research. Families with children, in particular, simply cannot afford the luxury of time-consuming internet research. Well, I ask you to take the title with humor. The content of this article is very informative :

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The Germ Theory an Idiots Guide

by Northern Tracey's scribblings

A transcript of a show I did with Crazzfiles the other day, video version can be found here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/erD483GOAf8m/

( … )

One thing the medical establishment always throws at us is their favourite quote “Correlation does not equal causation” which means basically just because something is there does not mean it is the cause. They use this to poopoo any claims that their drugs might be making us sick yet totally ignore it when it comes to germ theory. In fact germ theory only works if you break that rule and blame the first thing you see. Just like the old analogy of blaming the firemen for the fire they come to put out or blaming the flies for the garbage.

( … )

A man called Royal Raymond RIFE also came along in the 1930’s and invented a new microscope which miraculously could see live microbes down to much smaller sizes which could potentially blow their cover again. He could see the tiniest microbes which we now know are the microzyma (other scientists have given them names too, protits, somatids). His lifes work and his microscope were siezed by the FBI never to be seen again and poor Rife was driven to drink and his reputation also destroyed and he wasn’t even anti-germ theory! He was however a threat to the drugs business. Why did the medical industry not want to use this amazing new technology but plumped for the electron microscope instead which can only see dead tissues, nothing living and moving. I think you know. I’ll just mention in passing that more recently a man in Canada called Gaston Naessens has also built a similar microscope and is actually videoing pleomorphism and has even mapped out all the different forms they take, but that’s something you can look into yourself.

This exposing of the germ theory as false had to be nipped in the bud so what did they do? They invented VIRUSES. They had to be smaller than the wavelength of light so no-one could see them under a normal microscope, so the INVISIBLE ENEMY was reborn and a new business could also be built on it called VIROLOGY. It was also in the 1930’s coincidentally that the dictionary definition of VIRUS was changed by Rockefeller, Rivers and Flexner from the old definition of “A liquid poison” to this new one- “Any of various submicroscopic agents that infect living organisms, often causing disease, and that consist of a single or double strand of RNA or DNA surrounded by a protein coat. Unable to replicate without a host cell, viruses are typically not considered living organisms.” Hmm not living? Then not a microbe and also what’s all that nonsense about ‘living viruses’ and live virus vaccines? More circular reasoning no doubt.

( … )

Full article :

https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2021/05/07/the-germ-theory-an-idiots-guide/

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Editor’s Note / Suavek :

I had previously asked the AI ​​a general question regarding Royal Raymond Rife. Its response was a collection of malicious insinuations intended to portray Royal Raymond Rife as a conspiracy theorist and to defame him. These insinuations were not based on evidence, but rather on statements made by US authorities at the time and the American Medical Association (AMA). This is a particularly “hot” topic that has been censored by all means for almost 100 years. Finally, I asked the AI ​​a very specific question on a topic that it hadn’t even mentioned in its previous (unpublished, because irrelevant) answer :

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Royal Raymond Rife was able to film the movement of bacteria with his microscope. What do you know about that?

AI answers :

Royal Raymond Rife is indeed credited with capturing some of the earliest high-magnification cine-micrography (motion pictures through a microscope) during the 1920s and 1930s.

Here is what is known about his work with filming microscopic life:

1. The Use of Living Specimens

Unlike the electron microscopes of his time, which required specimens to be dead and fixed in vacuum, Rife’s “Universal Microscope” used visible light. This allowed him to observe and film living bacteria and what he claimed were viruses in their natural, active state.

2. High-Magnification Time-Lapse

Rife was an early pioneer of time-lapse cine-micrography. He reportedly spent thousands of hours filming the life cycles of microorganisms. His most famous claims involved:

Pleomorphism: Filming bacteria as they allegedly changed forms (e.g., from a bacterium to a smaller, “filterable” virus-like stage).

Mortal Oscillatory Rate (MOR): Using his “Beam Ray” device to subject microbes to specific electromagnetic frequencies. He claimed to have filmed these organisms as they would “shatter” or become “devitalized” when hit with their specific resonant frequency.

3. “Staining” with Light

A unique feature of his filming technique was the use of monochromatic, polarized light. Instead of using chemical dyes—which often kill the specimen—Rife claimed he could “stain” a specific microbe by illuminating it with a specific wavelength of light, making it glow a distinct color (e.g., ruby red or turquoise) while it was still moving.

4. Status of the Footage

While various documentaries and alternative medicine groups feature clips attributed to Rife, much of the original scientific context has been lost.

Documentary Evidence: Films like The Rise & Fall of a Scientific Genius use archival clips and interviews to showcase his findings.

Scientific Reception: Mainstream science and organizations like the American Medical Association ( AMA ) eventually rejected his observations, stating that his claims about pleomorphism and the ability to see viruses [ Editor’s Note: This is the AI’s free interpretation, whose pre-programmed “world” is unthinkable without the “viruses”] with light contradicted established biological and physical laws.

Today, while his microscopes are recognized for their historical craftsmanship—with some units held by the Science Museum Group—the specific claims made in his films remain a subject of debate between supporters and the scientific community.

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Editor’s note:

Along with the above answer, the AI ​​provided me with the following links, which may lead you to some incorrect information, but they contain points from the life of Royal Raymond Rife that are worth researching. This is therefore merely a good starting point for further research, but nothing that we should consider 100% as the truth :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Rife

https://collection.sciencemuseumgroup.org.uk/objects/co8617/rifes-prismatic-compound-microscope-no-5-1938

https://go.gale.com/ps/i.do?id=GALE%7CA138483351&sid=googleScholar&v=2.1&it=r&linkaccess=abs&issn=15254283&sw=w&p=AONE&userGroupName=anon%7E7a6914eb&aty=open-web-entry

https://blog.susnano.wisc.edu/2017/08/18/royal-rifes-universal-microscope-and-why-it-cant-exist/

https://www.nytimes.com/1931/11/22/archives/bacilli-revealed-by-new-microscope-dr-rifes-apparatus-magnifying.html

https://www.quekett.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Bracegirdle-Rife-microscopes.pdf

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Sol Sön, March 20, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-abcs-of-terrain-theory-part-2/comment/230852723

Sol Sön

Wisdom Newsletter 14m

Rife was a genius, here a documentary about his life work https://odysee.com/@CancerTruth:9/The-Royal-Rife-Story-2004:9

Thank you for sharing

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He called Koch’s view “bacteriomania”

by AI & Suavek

Max von Pettenkofer’s views are not the same as those of Antoine Béchamp, for example, but they are still interesting :

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The question :

What did Max von Pettenkofer criticize about contagion, and about Robert Koch?

AI answers :

Max von Pettenkofer was the leading proponent of the “localist” theory and became the most famous scientific rival of Robert Koch. His criticism was not based on denying the existence of bacteria, but on denying that the germ alone was enough to cause an outbreak.

Here is what he specifically criticized:

1. The “Monodeterminism” of Robert Koch

Pettenkofer criticized Koch for being too simplistic. He mocked the idea that a single microbe (like Vibrio cholerae) could automatically cause a disease regardless of the environment. He called Koch’s view “bacteriomania.”

His Argument: Pettenkofer believed that for an epidemic to occur, three factors (his “XYZ” formula) had to meet: X: The specific germ (the microbe). Y: The local soil and groundwater conditions (the “localist” factor). Z: The individual’s internal disposition (the “terrain”).

The Critique: He argued that without the right “Y” (environmental conditions), the germ “X” was harmless.

2. The Contagion Theory

Pettenkofer strongly disagreed with the idea of direct contagion (person-to-person spread).

The Soil Theory: He believed that the cholera germ had to enter the soil first, undergo a transformation or “fermentation” in the groundwater, and only then become infectious to humans via miasmas (vapors).

Public Health Conflict: Because he didn’t believe in direct contagion, he fought against quarantines and travel restrictions, calling them useless and economically damaging. Instead, he advocated for massive sanitation projects (sewers and clean water) to improve the “soil.”

3. The Famous Self-Experiment (1892)

To prove Koch was wrong about the germ being the sole cause, the 73-year-old Pettenkofer performed a dramatic act:

He asked Koch for a sample of pure cholera culture and drank it in front of witnesses.

The Result: He suffered only minor symptoms (diarrhea) but did not develop full-blown cholera or die.

His Conclusion: He claimed this proved the germ was not the primary cause of the disease, but rather the condition of the local environment and the individual.

While Koch eventually “won” the scientific debate as Germ Theory became the global standard, Pettenkofer’s focus on environmental hygiene and the “Terrain” remains a significant part of the history of public health.

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“So much of what we know is still theoretical.”

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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