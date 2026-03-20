Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Tony Porcaro's avatar
Tony Porcaro
1h

Somewhat helpful but the information and interpretation are incomplete; too much historical context is lacking, especially about the fraudulent roots of germ theory and its fraudulent basis for modern medical science; AI does not challenge that false paradigm enough nor give sufficient credence to so-called "terrain theory" which has more validity thanks to the genius of Bechamp and others such as Florence Nightingale.

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