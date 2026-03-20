Cartoon : ‘The anaerobic ones are just sitting there, but the aerobic bacteria are doing jumping jacks, sit-up, leg lifts....’

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 19, 2026 ( A two-part statement ) :

Part 1 / Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4564

Scholars may find this history interesting. It is admittedly obscure. I have an oddball set of experiences which often fit what I call “Spotting faint patterns in sparse data”. Some people find it astonishing occasionally. Others of a more sceptical mindset may interpret it as “making stuff up after the fact”. The reality is probably something in between. We’ve no idea at all how novel thoughts arise.

Part 2 / Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4565

Among the upsetting parts of this is additional context that the public doesn’t know, but I now do know.

It’s that gain of function is Hollyweird. It’s not real. We cannot gain functions that do not exist. Contagion is fictional. It doesn’t occur in nature and never has. It’s magical thinking which doesn’t pass muster because there aren’t submicroscopic disease causing particles in nature. So modifying them is an a priori impossible task.

[ Editor’s note: Dr. Mike Yeadon adds to the above topic in private correspondence with Suavek, March 19, 2026 : “( … ) That’s an important rider that the impossibility refers to increasing or acquiring infectiousness. Obviously other functions are theoretically possible and ( … ) observed. Those changes may not be categoric, from nothing to something. Rather, from so little as to not be useful to enough to enable something evident. There is no incidence of infection the way it is described in the fear propaganda, propagating from person to person. ( … ).” ].

I also incidentally know that Gain of Function is a real name of a laboratory technique. It has an opposite pair, called Loss of Function.

I’ve actually used GOF/LOF techniques to attempt to better understand the properties of an unknown protein. What I thought we were doing was systematically replacing each amino acid in turn with the smallest amino acid, called alanine, in what’s called an Alanine Scan. After each change, the same small set of properties are examined. Binding to a target, for example. We would often see binding spike then drop out as the scan proceeded. The spikes were named GOF and the drop outs were called LOF.

Now, I don’t know if what I thought we were doing was even real any more. But I speculate that a creative person read about this and realised what a tasty psychological morsel the phrase “Gain of Function” was, repurposed and weaponised it.

It’s still fictional though!

Best wishes

Mike

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The main differences between terrain theory and germ theory

by Suavek

Regardless of the different opinions and schools of thought within terrain theory, for the sake of clarity I will limit the topic here to the work results of two scientists :

Antoine Béchamp and Guenther Enderlein.

The AI ​​is a great help in comparing different theories and can pinpoint the differences far more effectively than I ever could. But please be careful, because it only knows one perspective, programmed into it, and speaks only one language—the language of liars. Ironically, at the end of the article, it thanked me for certain corrections, thus indirectly admitting its bias. Unfortunately, the reader is left with the task of separating the wheat from the chaff. I am publishing the AI’s statements, including its lies, in their entirety. This is to ensure that the text has not been manipulated, so that the article itself can be considered unadulterated proof of how much we are manipulated by so-called “science.” One indication of this is the AI’s statements, in which it invokes “scientific consensus” and falsely presents it as proof.

It’s quite possible that I overlooked something or left something important unmentioned while editing the article. Your feedback or criticism is welcome.

Enjoy the read,

Suavek

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The question :

What scientific evidence exists for pleomorphism in bacteria?

AI answers :

Evidence for pleomorphism—the ability of bacteria to alter their shape, size, or reproductive strategy in response to environmental cues—comes from several key microbiological and genetic areas.

1. Direct Microscopic Observation

Scientists have documented morphological changes in specific bacterial species under different conditions:

Helicobacter pylori: This bacterium is well-known for shifting from a spiral (helix) shape to a coccoid (spherical) form when exposed to stressors like antibiotics or nutrient depletion.

Mycoplasma species: Because they naturally lack a rigid cell wall, these bacteria are inherently pleomorphic, appearing as spheres, filaments, or branched structures.

Corynebacterium: Often exhibits “club-shaped” or V-shaped variations rather than a uniform rod shape, especially in aging cultures.

Legionella pneumophila: It has been observed to differentiate into multiple distinct forms (up to five in vivo), including rods and long filaments.

2. Genetic and Molecular Mechanisms

Modern research identifies specific proteins responsible for maintaining and changing bacterial shape:

Cytoskeletal Proteins: Proteins such as FtsZ, MreB, and RodZ are responsible for cell wall synthesis and structural integrity. Differential expression of these proteins allows bacteria to “remodel” their shape as a survival strategy.

Regulatory Genes: Studies on Mycobacterium monacense have linked specific genes (like dnaK_3) to age-dependent shape changes, showing that pleomorphism is a genetically controlled process.

3. L-form Variation (Cell Wall Deficiency)

Many bacteria can transition into L-forms—variants that lack a cell wall.

Induction: These can occur spontaneously or be induced by agents like penicillin that interfere with cell wall synthesis.

Persistence: L-forms are considered a major mechanism for bacterial persistence in chronic infections, as they can evade the immune system and survive in shapes that are difficult to identify.

4. Environmental & Nutritional Evidence

Pleomorphism is frequently a response to the external environment:

Nutrient Limitation: Deinococcus radiodurans and Lactobacillus delbrueckii change morphology significantly based on available nutrients (e.g., Vitamin B12 deficiency causing abnormal elongation).

Life Cycle Stages: In Caulobacter crescentus, shape-shifting is a natural part of a developmental life cycle optimized for different habitats.

Would you like to explore the clinical implications of pleomorphism in chronic infections or see more specific examples of shape-shifting pathogens?

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The question :

Regarding pleomorphism: How do the properties and functions of bacteria change? For example, toxic waste products are produced during the decomposition of bacteria.

AI answers :

In the context of

pleomorphism (specifically within the historical and alternative theories of Antoine Béchamp and Günther Enderlein), the transformation of bacteria is viewed as a biological cycle driven by changes in the internal environment (the milieu).

Here is how their properties and functions shift during this process:

1. Morphological Transformation

Bacteria are not seen as fixed species but as stages of a single life cycle. They transition from tiny, harmless protein granules (called protits or somatids) into increasingly complex forms:

Low-phase: Small, non-pathogenic particles or viral-sized structures.

High-phase: Large, complex structures like cocci, bacilli, and eventually fungal-like networks (mycelia).

2. Functional Shift (From Symbiotic to Saprophytic)

Symbiotic Role: In a healthy body (alkaline, well-oxygenated), these organisms perform supportive functions, such as aiding metabolism or supporting the immune system.

Saprophytic Role: When the host environment becomes acidic or toxic (due to poor diet, stress, or lack of oxygen), the organisms “evolve” into pathological forms. Their function switches to decomposition—essentially trying to break down the “dying” or unbalanced tissue.

3. Production of Toxic Waste

As these organisms reach their higher, more aggressive stages to facilitate decomposition, their metabolic processes change:

Metabolic Byproducts: Just as yeast produces alcohol during fermentation, pleomorphic bacteria produce specific organic acids and mycotoxins .

Toxicity: These byproducts (like lactic acid or uric acid derivatives) further acidify the blood and tissues, creating a feedback loop that promotes more bacterial growth and leads to chronic symptoms or disease.

Summary of the Change

The transition is essentially a move from biological harmony (micro-forms) to scavenging and decay (macro-forms). The bacteria don’t “attack” the body from outside; they transform from within to clean up or decompose a compromised environment.

Would you like to explore the scientific critique of pleomorphism versus the modern monomorphism theory (Germ Theory)?

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Yes, please.

AI answers :

In the scientific debate between

pleomorphism and monomorphism, the core disagreement lies in whether bacteria have a fixed identity or can transform into entirely different species.

1. Monomorphism (The Scientific Standard)

Modern microbiology is based on monomorphism, a concept championed by Louis Pasteur and formalized by Robert Koch.

The Theory : Each microorganism has a fixed form and causes a specific disease (e.g., Vibrio cholerae always causes cholera).

Successes : This framework led to the development of vaccines, antibiotics, and the sterilization techniques used in modern surgery.

Modern Pleomorphism: Science today acknowledges that some bacteria are “pleomorphic,” meaning they can change shape (e.g., from a rod to a sphere) to survive stress or low nutrients. However, they remain the same species genetically.

2. Historical Pleomorphism (Alternative Theory)

Historical pleomorphism, proposed by Antoine Béchamp and Günther Enderlein, suggested a much more radical transformation.

The Theory : Bacteria are stages of a single life cycle that “evolve” from harmless granules into pathogenic bacteria and eventually fungi when the body’s “terrain” (internal environment) becomes acidic or toxic.

The Function: In this view, germs do not cause disease; they appear as a result of disease to decompose damaged tissue.

3. Scientific Critique & The “Terrain”

The primary critique of historical pleomorphism is that it lacks empirical evidence for “species jumping.”

Genetic Stability : DNA sequencing shows that while a bacterium might change shape, its genetic identity remains constant. A bacterium does not spontaneously turn into a fungus.

Terrain Integration: While Béchamp’s radical pleomorphism was rejected, his focus on the “terrain” has a modern parallel in microbiome research. Scientists now agree that a host’s health, pH, and nutrition (the “terrain”) heavily influence how a germ behaves and whether it causes severe illness.

Would you like to see how modern epigenetics or microbiome science bridges the gap between these two historical extremes?

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The question :

When does the pH value within the human body change significantly, and how often does this change cause illness?

AI answers :

In the human body, the pH value of the blood is one of the most strictly regulated variables and

rarely changes significantly in healthy individuals. Significant changes usually only occur when the body’s primary regulatory systems—the lungs and kidneys—are overwhelmed or failing.

When does the pH value change significantly?

Significant deviations from the normal blood pH range of 7.35 to 7.45 typically occur under the following conditions:

Respiratory Failure: If the lungs cannot expel enough carbon dioxide (CO₂), it builds up and forms carbonic acid, leading to respiratory acidosis . Conversely, hyperventilation (breathing too fast) removes too much CO₂, causing respiratory alkalosis .

Organ Dysfunction: The kidneys are responsible for filtering acids and reabsorbing bicarbonate. Kidney disease or failure often leads to metabolic acidosis because the body can no longer excrete excess metabolic waste.

Severe Metabolic Stress: Conditions like uncontrolled Type 1 diabetes can lead to ketoacidosis, where the body produces toxic levels of organic acids (ketones).

Acute Loss of Fluids: Severe vomiting (loss of stomach acid) or the abuse of diuretics can lead to metabolic alkalosis .

Extreme Physical Activity: Intense exercise causes a temporary buildup of lactic acid, though a healthy body usually buffers this change within minutes.

How often do these changes cause disease?

It is important to distinguish between pH changes as a symptom and pH changes as a cause of disease:

pH changes as a Result: In the vast majority of medical cases, a significant pH shift is a consequence of an underlying disease (like diabetes, lung disease, or kidney failure) rather than the original cause.

Frequency in Clinical Settings: While rare in the general population, pH imbalances are extremely common in hospitalized or critically ill patients . For example, metabolic alkalosis is the most common acid-base disorder in surgical intensive care units.

Direct Pathogenicity: When pH shifts are severe—falling below 6.8 or rising above 7.8 —the change itself becomes a life-threatening “disease state.” At these levels, cellular proteins and enzymes lose their shape and function, leading to organ failure, coma, or death.

Dietary Impact: Contrary to “alkaline diet” myths, your daily diet does not significantly change your blood pH if your organs are healthy. The body uses minerals from bones and tissues as a buffer to keep blood pH stable, so while a poor diet can stress the body over time, it rarely causes an acute pH-driven disease.

In summary, significant pH changes are almost always a critical indicator of severe underlying illness rather than a frequent or primary cause of disease in healthy people.

Would you like to know more about how the kidneys and lungs work together minute-by-minute to prevent these shifts?

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The question :

Does this mean that changes in pH are always a consequence of a disease, and not its primary cause?

AI answers :

In clinical medicine, that is correct: a significant change in blood pH is almost always a symptom or a consequence of an underlying pathology, not the original cause.

Here is the breakdown of why this distinction is important:

1. The Body’s “Buffer” System

Your body has incredibly powerful mechanisms (the lungs, kidneys, and chemical buffers in the blood) that work 24/7 to keep your pH between 7.35 and 7.45. Because these systems are so efficient, your pH will not shift “on its own” or simply because of a single meal. It only shifts when one of those regulatory organs fails or is overwhelmed.

2. Examples of pH as a Consequence

Diabetes: If a patient has Ketoacidosis (dangerously acidic blood), the cause is a lack of insulin; the acidic pH is the consequence.

Lung Disease: If a patient has Respiratory Acidosis , the cause is the lungs’ inability to exhale CO2 (e.g., due to pneumonia or COPD); the pH change is the result.

Kidney Failure: If the kidneys cannot filter metabolic waste, the blood becomes acidic. Again, the organ failure is the primary disease.

3. The “Pleomorphism” Perspective (The Exception)

In the alternative theories of Béchamp or Enderlein (which we discussed earlier), the logic is slightly different. They argued that a “toxic lifestyle” or poor diet creates a “latent acidosis” (a slight, chronic acidity in the tissues, not necessarily the blood). They believed this slight shift in the terrain is the primary cause that allows harmless microbes to transform into disease-causing bacteria.

Scientific Verdict

Mainstream Medicine: pH change = Effect (a red flag that something is wrong with your organs).

Alternative Pleomorphism: pH change = Primary Cause (the trigger that starts the disease process).

Modern science overwhelmingly supports the first view because the body’s buffering capacity is so strong that “spontaneous” pH shifts without an underlying medical trigger are virtually impossible.

Would you like to see how the kidneys specifically filter out acids to prevent these shifts from happening in the first place?

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The question :

What did Antoine Béchamp and Günther Enderlein say about pleomorphism, specifically whether and how bacteria can become pathogenic through morphological changes?

AI answers : answers :

In the context of pleomorphism, both Antoine Béchamp and Günther Enderlein argued that bacteria are not fixed species, but rather stages of a single organism that changes based on the internal environment (the “terrain”).

Antoine Béchamp (The Microzymas)

Béchamp believed that the fundamental units of life were tiny granules he called microzymas.

The Shift: He argued that microzymas are normally constructive and essential for life. However, when the pH or chemical balance of the body’s “terrain” becomes diseased or imbalanced, the microzymas evolve into pathogenic bacteria or fungi to act as scavengers.

The Cause: To Béchamp, the bacteria do not “attack” from the outside; they develop from within as a result of the disease state. He famously stated, “The microbe is nothing; the terrain is everything.”

Günther Enderlein (Cyclogeny)

Enderlein expanded on these ideas in the 20th century, developing the concept of cyclogeny.

The Shift: He claimed that microbes (which he called protits ) exist in a harmless, symbiotic relationship with the host at their smallest stages. When the blood becomes toxic or acidic , these protits aggregate and transform into more complex, virulent forms (bacteria and eventually fungi).

The Cause: Pathogenicity occurs when the organism reaches a higher “valency” or stage of development. He believed that by changing the biological milieu (environment) back to a healthy state, these pathogenic forms could “de-evolve” or revert back into their harmless, primitive stages.

Summary: For both men, bacteria become pathogenic only when triggered by a compromised host environment, viewing germs as a symptom of disease rather than its primary cause.

Would you like to explore how modern microbiology views these theories compared to the established Germ Theory?

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The Magamorphosis

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One key difference:

Role of Germs : In modern medicine, pathogens are seen as "invaders" to be eliminated. In pleomorphism, microbes are seen as "scavengers" that only become pathogenic to clean up diseased or dying tissue.

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The question :

Please list 10 key differences between the views of modern medicine and those of Béchamp and Enderlein.

AI answers :

Modern medicine is primarily based on

Germ Theory (championed by Louis Pasteur), which treats microorganisms as stable, independent species that invade the body to cause disease. In contrast, the views of Béchamp and Enderlein are based on Pleomorphism and Terrain Theory, which suggest that microbes change form and only become harmful due to an imbalanced internal environment.

Here are 10 key differences between modern medical views and those of Béchamp and Enderlein:

Primary Cause of Disease: Modern medicine views specific pathogens (bacteria, viruses, fungi) as the primary cause of infectious disease. Béchamp and Enderlein argued that the “terrain” (the body’s internal state, pH, and toxicity) is the primary cause, and germs are merely a symptom. Origin of Microbes: Modern science holds that microbes come from the external environment (air, water, contact). Béchamp believed microbes arise from within the body’s own cells via “microzymas”. Stability of Species: Modern microbiology classifies bacteria into fixed, stable species with specific genetic identities. Pleomorphism suggests that a single organism can transform through many stages (e.g., from a tiny granule to a bacterium to a fungus) depending on its environment. Concept of the “Microzyma” / “Protit”: Béchamp and Enderlein proposed the existence of eternal, indestructible living granules (microzymas or protits) that build and recycle life. Modern biology identifies the cell as the basic unit of life and does not recognize these sub-cellular granules as independent living entities. Role of Germs: In modern medicine, pathogens are seen as “invaders” to be eliminated. In pleomorphism, microbes are seen as “scavengers” that only become pathogenic to clean up diseased or dying tissue. Treatment Focus: Modern treatment often focuses on killing the pathogen (antibiotics, antivirals). Béchamp and Enderlein focused on restoring the “biological milieu” through diet, detoxification, and pH balance so that the microbes would “de-evolve” into harmless forms. Sterility of Blood: Modern medicine generally considers healthy blood to be sterile. Enderlein used darkfield microscopy to claim that blood is naturally full of symbiotic organisms (endobionts) that only become visible or harmful when the terrain changes. Vaccination: Modern medicine uses vaccines to “prime” the immune system against external threats. Proponents of terrain theory often view vaccines as unnecessary or even harmful, believing that a healthy terrain provides all the protection needed.

[ Editor’s note / Suavek : Dr. Mike Yeadon has reviewed enough study results to conclude that vaccines, all of them, cause ONLY harm, and not that they are merely “unnecessary.” All study results claiming that vaccines produce any positive health outcomes contain serious flaws that fundamentally discredit such studies. Furthermore, purely from a theoretical standpoint, it is not yet possible to produce a vaccine that could have a positive effect. Based on the same theoretical considerations, every vaccination musst inevitably cause some health damage, although this damage may not always be noticeable to the vaccinated individual. How far and how often a vaccinated person’s body can subsequently regenerate from the damage suffered, and how well some individuals tolerate certain vaccines, are among the information I do not have access to. However, I think that common sense should suffice here to imagine that in dealing with the toxic substances, a certain amount of the body’s energy may be expended on subsequent self-regeneration, energy that will then be lacking elsewhere. An excellent medical statistician could perhaps estimate, at least approximately, the loss of immune system strength after poisoning by a particular vaccine. However, I am unaware of any such data.

It is worth noting at this point that medical fraud begins with a misjudgment of the alleged health risks posed by the "hostile germs" that are supposedly "lying in wait" to harm us. This false view alone is enough to distort the effectiveness of vaccines and portray them as a "lifesaver."

In my opinion, the simple statistical analysis of side effects after a specific vaccination in previously completely healthy individuals sufficiently confirms Dr. Yeadon’s statements.].

Symmetry of Health: Modern medicine defines health as the absence of disease or functional impairment. For Béchamp and Enderlein, health is a state of symbiosis and “coordinated functioning” of microzymas; disease is the breakdown of this coordination. Scientific Validation: Germ Theory is the foundation of modern infectious disease control and is supported by massive amounts of data from genetics and clinical trials. Pleomorphism is considered pseudoscience or “obsolete” by the mainstream scientific community because its core mechanisms (like microzymas turning into bacteria) have never been verified by modern tools like electron microscopy or DNA sequencing.

Would you like to see a more detailed comparison of Darkfield Microscopy versus modern Blood Analysis techniques?

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The question :

You gave me 10 key differences between the views of modern medicine and those of Béchamp and Enderlein. What is the difference regarding pH value: 1. in relation to the external environment, and 2. in relation to the body’s interior?

AI answers :

In the views of

Antoine Béchamp and Günther Enderlein (Pleomorphism), the pH value is the fundamental regulator of health, whereas modern medicine (Germ Theory) views it more as a homeostatic result of physiological processes.

Here are the two specific differences you asked about:

1. The External Environment (The “Terrain”)

Béchamp/Enderlein: They believed that the pH of the immediate environment determines whether a harmless microorganism transforms into a pathogen . If the “terrain” becomes too acidic (usually due to diet or toxins), microbes evolve into more complex, harmful forms. To them, the pH of the environment is the primary cause of disease.

Modern Medicine: Focuses on the pathogen itself. While modern science agrees that certain bacteria prefer specific pH levels to grow (e.g., H. pylori in the stomach), it does not believe that microbes “change species” based on the environment. The pH is seen as a condition that either allows or inhibits the growth of an external invader.

2. The Internal Body (Blood vs. Tissues)

Béchamp/Enderlein: They emphasized that even slight shifts toward acidity (latent acidosis) in the blood and tissues trigger the breakdown of the body’s internal “microzymas.” They argued that a healthy body must maintain a strictly alkaline environment to prevent internal microbes from becoming aggressive.

Modern Medicine: Differentiates strictly between blood pH and tissue pH. Modern medicine views blood pH as extremely stable (7.35–7.45) and tightly regulated by the lungs and kidneys. It dismisses the idea that “acidic tissues” cause infections, viewing pH changes instead as a symptom of metabolic issues or inflammation, rather than the original cause of a bacterial infection.

Would you like to explore how Enderlein’s specific remedies (Sanum therapy) were designed to correct these pH imbalances?

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yes, please.

AI answers :

In Enderlein’s

Sanum therapy, correcting pH imbalances is the first step toward restoring “symbiosis” and stopping the harmful evolution of microorganisms. His method uses a structured approach often called the “three elements of SANUM therapy” to address these imbalances.

1. Base-Regulation: Restoring the Alkaline Buffer

According to Enderlein, chronic stress, poor diet, and toxins cause “hyperacidity” (latent acidosis) in the tissues, which triggers disease.

Mechanism: Sanum uses specific Base preparations (like Alkala N or Alkala S) containing bicarbonates and citrate salts.

Goal: These aim to deacidify both the extracellular (outside cells) and intracellular (inside cells) environments. By neutralizing excess acid, they support the body’s natural bicarbonate-carbonic acid buffer system in the blood.

Effect: Restoring an alkaline pH prevents harmless microbes from evolving into pathogenic forms.

2. System-Regulation: Correcting the “Milieu” via Carboxylic Acids

Enderlein believed that metabolic processes themselves must be corrected to maintain the right pH.

Mechanism: This step uses physiological carboxylic acids (part of the System-regulation element).

Goal: These preparations support the cell metabolism and help the body process and eliminate accumulated metabolic waste products (toxins) that contribute to acidity.

Effect: By improving the “milieu” at a deep biochemical level, the therapy makes the body less hospitable to harmful microbial stages.

3. Isopathic/Microbial Regulation

Once the pH (the “terrain”) is stabilized, Sanum uses microbial extracts to address the pathogens themselves.

Mechanism: Myco (fungal) and Bacto (bacterial) preparations are introduced.

Goal: These are not meant to kill microbes like antibiotics; instead, they are designed to force high-valency (harmful) microbes back into their low-valency (harmless) symbiotic forms.

Effect: This “downward evolution” is only possible if the Base-regulation has already successfully corrected the pH imbalance.

Would you like to know more about the specific fungal strains (like Mucor racemosus or Aspergillus niger) that Enderlein used in these remedies?

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The question :

How did Béchamp and Enderlein define the term “the pathogen”?

AI answers :

For Béchamp and Enderlein, a pathogen was not an external “invader” as it is in modern medicine, but rather an internal adaptation of the body’s own microbial building blocks.

1. Béchamp’s Definition: The Microzyma

Béchamp did not believe in “pathogens” as fixed species. Instead, he identified the Microzyma (small ferment) as the fundamental unit of life.

The Transformation: He argued that when the body’s internal environment (the terrain) becomes diseased or acidic, these microzymas—which are normally constructive—evolve into morbid forms (bacteria and viruses) to decompose the damaged tissue.

The Pathogen as a Result: In his view, the pathogen is a symptom of the disease, not the cause. It is the body’s own life force changing shape in response to a toxic environment.

2. Enderlein’s Definition: The High-Valency Form

Enderlein expanded on this with his theory of Cyclogeny. He believed that microbes exist in a lifecycle with different stages of development.

Symbionts: In a healthy body, microbes exist in “low-valency” (harmless, primitive) forms called protits . These live in symbiosis with us.

The Pathogen: A “pathogen” is simply a high-valency stage of these internal symbionts. When the pH of the blood or tissue shifts, the harmless protits “clump” together and evolve into more complex, aggressive, and parasitic forms (fungi or bacteria).

Reversibility: Critically, he believed these pathogens are not permanent; if the environment is corrected, the pathogen can “dissolve” back into a harmless symbiont.

Would you like to see how this Cyclogeny process specifically describes the transition from a tiny Protit to a complex Fungus?

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The question :

Why did you use the term “viruses”? Béchamp and Enderlein never used this term and would never have agreed with the claim of the existence of viruses. This term directly contradicts their claims.

AI answers :

You are absolutely right to call that out. Using the term

“viruses” in the context of Béchamp and Enderlein is historically and scientifically inaccurate according to their specific theories.

As you correctly noted, both men worked in an era where the modern concept of a “virus” (as a non-living genetic strand in a protein coat) did not exist or was not accepted by them. Their theories were built entirely on cellular and microbial transformations.

Here is why that term contradicts their views:

1. The Conflict with “Viruses”

Béchamp’s View: He believed everything developed from the Microzyma , which is a living, fermenting “granule.” Since modern virology defines viruses as non-living and unable to ferment or metabolize on their own, Béchamp would have viewed the “viral” particles seen by modern science merely as degradative byproducts or “trash” from broken-down cells (endogenous particles), not as independent infectious agents.

Enderlein’s View: His Cyclogeny focused on the evolution from the Protit to bacteria and eventually to fungi. In his system, what we might today call “viral symptoms” would be attributed to the most primitive, sub-microscopic stages of these living symbionts (the Symprotits), which are still considered living entities, unlike the modern definition of a virus.

2. The “Pathogen” as a Biological Process

In their view, there is no “invading” virus. Instead, there is:

Disorganization: The breakdown of the body’s internal order.

Morbid Evolution: The transition of internal living granules into higher, parasitic forms.

By using the word “virus,” I inadvertently applied a modern label to a concept that they viewed as a purely internal, pleomorphic transition. They believed that if you fix the “terrain,” these “pathogenic” forms simply cease to exist or revert to harmless states—a concept that diametrically opposes the modern idea of a virus as an external parasite.

Thank you for the correction. Would you like to look closer at how Enderlein described the sub-microscopic stages (like Protits and Symprotits) specifically, without the filter of modern virology?

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Tony Porcaro, March 20, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-abcs-of-terrain-theory-part-1/comment/230575383

Tony Porcaro

Tony’s Newsletter

Somewhat helpful but the information and interpretation are incomplete; too much historical context is lacking, especially about the fraudulent roots of germ theory and its fraudulent basis for modern medical science; AI does not challenge that false paradigm enough nor give sufficient credence to so-called “terrain theory” which has more validity thanks to the genius of Bechamp and others such as Florence Nightingale.

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Yeah, I’m on metamorphosis leave tomorrow: I can’t wait!

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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