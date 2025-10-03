Fraud Prevention Hotline

Maybe we need to stop referring to the past as if everything now is same-old same-old. I doubt Hitler was too interested in taking over the world and all its basket cases. He was not amused by his pal Benito's weird expansion into Corfu and Albania. Stalin and his US partners were keen on dividing up the smashed cake, but probably had many practical misgivings. That was all mean, messy geopolitics, the bad and not-so-bad guys versus the bad and not-so-bad guys, with the winner declaring good guy status and the loser...well, you've all seen the movies.

Now there really is a plot to run the world, to control and manipulate every body and brain in that world. I try not to associate it with its doofus representatives like Gates and Thiel, emotional cripples who can't finish a sentence, or with professional entertainers like Musk and Trump. Nor is it just an AI whatsy, some super-cyber thingummy running on over-heated data centres.

No. But there are clearly actual people who are vitally interested in the corporatisation and centralisation of every bloody thing, in the control of every body and mind through a mix of AI, compulsion, toxification and mass persuasion. And they feel their time is now.

Some of us say their time is never...and their never starts now.

In a world where the definition of "fascism" is all over the map (it is almost impossible to argue with AI about it because it seems AI calls fascism "far right extremism" at best), how can we watch a president proudly get into bed with Pfizer, a company that has killed and maimed millions of people and has paid billions of dollars in fines and call it anything but fascism? The monsters have become so bold they don't even hide it anymore. TrumpRX. Yay. We're winning right?

