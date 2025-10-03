Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 17, 2024 :

One way to look at what’s happening is this.

For centuries, the wealthiest and most powerful people have used so called developed or first world countries as jumping off points to exploit their most powerful forces to the disadvantage of foreigners.

This requires great amounts of money and more than that, it requires the monopoly on violence possessed by sovereign states.

Catherine Austin Fitts terms this “The Central Bank Warfare Model” of conducting business.

While these people have never had the slightest well-intentioned interest in the citizens of their own country, assaults on their own people had been a secondary phenomenon.

I believe that the perpetrators decided to make a major change to their operating model some years ago.

In 2020 & to this day, they’ve turned the weapons of The Central Bank Warfare Model on their own people.

Editor’s note: In this article, Ullrich Mies describes his book, which was published in 2023 :

The ABCs of State Terror. The New Fascism That Doesn’t Want to Be One.

By Ullrich Mies

Original title in German :

“Das 1×1 des Staatsterrors. Der Neue Faschismus, der keiner sein will”

Published October 26, 2023

Source ( in German ) :

Image : Jacques Durocher Photo / Shutterstock.com

Translation into English / corrections of the automatic translation :

by Suavek

by Suavek

I would like to thank the author for permission to publish this article.

“The New Fascism That Doesn’t Want to Be One”

An opinion piece by Ullrich Mies .

Updated on Oct. 26, 2023

7 min reading time

Introduction

It’s happening before our very eyes, yet many don’t see it. Democracy has largely been abolished, but most people seem blind to it: house searches, bank account freezes, surveillance cameras everywhere, censorship, political justice. This whole thing isn’t from a dystopian film, but rather our reality. The author delves deeply into the gradual changes taking place in Western societies. Many believe fascism is a thing of history. What is absolutely clear, however, is that fascism will never return in its old guise. In fact, it hasn’t disappeared—it has merely modernized and is entering the world as a global project, as transnational stakeholder capitalism, global governance, and a biopolitical security state. “The New Fascism That Doesn’t Want to Be One” utilizes massive propaganda, modern technologies, and sophisticated psychological operations. The economically powerful, the political elite, corrupt scientists, and manipulative media are all pulling in the same direction.

For several years, I have been closely observing the direction in which the countries of the Western “community of values” are changing. The increasing totalitarianism has prompted me to analyze this process more closely. Despite all the contradictions, the countries of the Western values ​​still boast of being democratic and tolerant, even setting a model for the rest of the world. In this book, however, I expose that this community is a mendacious abyss of anti-democracy, intolerance, and organized unrest. Moreover, I demonstrate that the key driving forces of the West are moving toward a new fascism that—how could it be otherwise—claims not to be one.

The basis of the state is the reason of state. According to Machiavelli, maintaining and expanding power are the central pillars of state policy and for these purposes every crime is justified. The state thus becomes a structurally criminal organization whose “elites” have also immunized themselves from prosecution for their crimes. The state of such depraved elites gives rise to state terror both internally and externally. (Editor’s note/concerns the author’s next sentence: “We want to dare more democracy” was a statement by the then German Chancellor Willy Brandt in his government declaration in 1969 ). If one ignores the fair-weather phases of statehood according to the motto: “Dare to be more democratic”, then for centuries the state and the forces that support it have never been anything other than a repressive force that acts against its own population internally and as a warmonger and conqueror against others peoples directed outwards. According to my analysis, we are currently living in a phase of obviously organized government crime.

First, I will deal with the topic of “state terror” – hard and soft core variants”. In the chapter I name its different manifestations. In the softcore variants I concentrate on “White Torture” according to Albert Biderman, while in the hardcore variants I concentrate on “war as the ultimate state terror”. The criminal ruling cliques used Biderman’s methods of “white torture” almost 1:1 during the Corona regime. Although war has accompanied human history for thousands of years, the state today has particularly perfidious propaganda methods at its disposal. With the help of propaganda, the state and media stage wars or civil wars and legitimize them. The current bogus justification and self-legitimation of the mass-murdering political bogeyman has identified a new, old enemy: “The Russians are to blame for everything.” Neither the perpetrators nor the followers come up with the idea that the structural peacelessness of one’s own thinking is the true cause of the ongoing catastrophe. The perpetrators often present themselves as executors of a divine will - as in the current Ukraine proxy war.

We are contemporary witnesses to the permanent erosion of political and civil rights as a result of the dismantling of democracy and the welfare state as part of the radical market counter-revolution of the last 40 years. At its core, the neoliberal/radical market ideology has never been anything other than an ideology with a claim to totality that tolerates no contradiction: “There is no alternative”. This was and is structurally reactionary, because it is an ideology of struggle and domination based on brutal social Darwinism and a redistribution of wealth from bottom to top, generally and in the entire “free West”. Without this counter-revolution, which was successful for the powerful of this world, neither Corona terror nor the ongoing total attack on the peoples of the world towards a dystopian New World Order would have been possible.

The always reliable partner of the radical market counter-revolution in the West was the party state. This allied itself with the international corporate, media, military, and domestic repressive power to form an all-dominating oligarchy. Since those responsible in the parties have immunized themselves from criminal prosecution, the door has been opened to abuse of power and even to organized political crime. Party states as partners of corporate and financial power as well as the military complex cannot be democratic states because they embody the totalitarian market ideology. In addition, the parties were ideologically aligned so that they no longer pose a threat to the deep state. To the same extent, the separation of powers collapsed, and the judiciary mutated into the political martial justice of the executive.

On the basis of the radical market counter-revolution, a fascism of a previously unknown character is entering the political stage in a new guise and on a previously unimaginable internationalized scale. It is a New Fascism that claims not to be one. Nevertheless, it contains many elements of the “traditional”, some not at all and new unknown ones. It is a new fascism with global claims that has so far concentrated on the so-called free West. Humanity is currently living in a transition phase of the final restructuring towards totalitarian world domination. This total restructuring of nation states can only be implemented with draconian-dictatorial measures to the detriment of the peoples, but must be “sold” to humanity as sensible, imperative, and even absolutely necessary. The fact is that this transformation process driven by the decision-making centers of the “deep state” can never take place on the basis of democratic principles. In three subchapters, I concretize the total restructuring of Western societies using the example of “wokeness”, the new “EU smear law” and the history-conflicting “turning point nonsense”.

In the two central chapters of this book I describe some basic categories of traditional fascism, based on Richard Löwenthal’s book “Beyond Capitalism”. I compare the characteristics of fascism identified by Löwenthal and the 14 characteristics that, according to Umberto Eco’s book “Eternal Fascism”, characterize primal fascism with the current conditions of the Western pseudo-democracies and add two more characteristics to Eco’s characteristics to characterize the new fascism, who no one wants to be , added. I then compare the multitude of individual components of traditional fascism with those of new fascism in a multipage table . There is a great overlap between traditional fascism and new fascism . On the other hand, components of traditional fascism are missing in the new fascism and many components that speak for a new fascism could not yet be represented in the traditional one.

I support the statement that the Western “community of values” is developing into a global fascist regime in the two following chapters, in which I show the most recent developments and projects of the United Nations and the WHO. My analysis makes it clear that these international organizations, with the help of Western corporations, governments, super-rich individuals and other “stakeholders”, want to put states under constant stress through pandemics, states of emergency, lockdowns, quarantine, and travel regulations that can be declared at any time. This would be nothing other than a West in a mega-fascist dystopia. That’s not all, the ESG ideology - Ecology, Social, Governance - to which not only governments but almost all large Western corporations, in conjunction with capital organizers such as BlackRock, have committed themselves falls into the same context of total arrogance of power. In fact, we are dealing with a privatization of government power under the thumb of billion-dollar global corporations.

Another note:

The fact that the concept of fascism is being endlessly misused does not need to be mentioned and is not investigated. This applies in particular to “our” right-wing, market-radical governments sailing under “left-wing false flags”, their media and other political auxiliary troops within the pseudo-socialists (Social Democrats), Greens and Liberals and their state security bodies. Most party representatives have no problem at all with being part of right-wing governments or making themselves useful idiots for right-wing governments. Just as is expected of them, they call everything “fascist”, “fascism” or NAZI that does not submit to the intellectual narrowness of their political and social perspectives. In this context, “fascism” or “fascist” is solely a fighting term to finish off political opponents.

Before getting started with the text of the book, I would like to clarify a few basic things and some terms:

A comparison of “traditional” fascism with new fascism is a comparison of phenomena that can be similar, but do not have to agree in all points, so it is not an equating . That would be impossible anyway because history cannot repeat itself. To describe the conditions in which we live in the West and “in the best Germany of all time” as new fascism is not a trivialization of traditional fascism, because the new fascism is entering the world in a completely new constitution on an international level: the new fascism does not concern the level of the nation state, but is a western globalist project. This “deep state”, stakeholder capitalism, biopolitical security state could also be described as an internationalized form of totalitarianism. I decided on the description “The ABCs of State Terror. The New Fascism That Doesn’t Want to Be One.”

“Deep State”, “Deep State”, “Global Deep State”

The “Deep State” is also referred to as “Dark State”, “Permanent Government” or “Shadow Government”. Parts of the “Deep State” are visible to the public, such as members of the government, pro-war parliamentarians or system-compliant corporate and government media as well as their hate preachers. The more important part of the “Deep State” is invisible to the public, works in the background with a very long-term orientation, is not bound to elections, i.e., can neither be elected nor voted out, but largely determines the economic, political and cultural agendas and developments. The “deep state” fights and destroys democracy from within. Key invisible actors of the “deep state” are the wealth and financial complex, the military-industrial and intelligence complex, research institutes and ideology producers.

Biopolitical security state

The biopolitical security state confronts its citizens as a totalitarian state, as a health and hygiene dictatorship. The test run of the biopolitical security state was the staged corona crisis. The biopolitical security state is a fascist dictatorship of a previously unknown type, characterized, among other things, by breaches of the constitution, bans on appearances and demonstrations, blocking of accounts, house searches, the confiscation of computers, lockdowns of the entire economy and society, censorship of dissenting opinions, comprehensive surveillance, and a political justice system and limitless propaganda.

Stakeholder capitalism/stakeholder governance

“Stakeholders” are the relevant power groups such as corporations, governments, specific NGOs, UN, WEF, WHO, OECD, G7, NATO. Stakeholder governance is the rule of the UN, the World Economic Forum, powerful economic actors, and governments. The overall construct of stakeholder capitalism/governance is completely anti-democratic as it replaces democratically legitimate institutions that replace citizen democracy.

Globalists/global fascists

I refer to privatized (criminal) governments, the CEOs of the multinational financial and corporate industries, military, secret service and police apparatuses, think tanks and NGOs as globalists or global fascists. Armies of corrupt scientists and a gigantic media manipulation and public relations mafia serve super-rich and multi-trillion dollar capital organizers as functional “elites”.

Global Governance

Traditional governance should be replaced by (global) governance in which the voice of the population should no longer be represented . (Global) governance is abolished to democracy and is based on the powerful individual actors mentioned under “stakeholder capitalism/stakeholder governance” who coordinate the goals of governance among themselves. In global governance, they alone take on the business of governance.

Global Government

Global governance and global government are directly related to each other. While supranational individual actors can still be identified in global governance, in global government these have united in a central world government. She is the realization of the New World Order.

The article was an excerpt from the following book ( in German ) :



Ullrich Mies, “Das 1×1 des Staatsterrors. Der Neue Faschismus, der keiner sein will.” ( Translated into English : “The ABCs of state terror. The New Fascism That Doesn’t Want to Be One. .”

Publisher address :

Klarsichtverlag, Hamburg 2023, Germany.

Information :

An order :

