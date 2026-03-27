Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 27, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4667

I understand that someone sent Sasha the six minute recording of some of the senior AstraZeneca team, recapping some of the utter fantasy of “How they saved the world from Convid”.

I’ve heard many a rapid review of past successes from elevated personages in this industry.

I can’t recall any quite as obviously fake as the tale told by Mark Esser.

Have a listen. Imagine it’s part of the script of a rather third rate SciFi movie. It’s actually embarrassing, what they expected the audience to swallow.

He briefly mentioned a former colleague of mine.

I did write to him in 2021, along with two other former colleagues (in Pfizer and in Johnson and Johnson).

Mene didn’t reply but blocked me.

The Pfizer person was unresponsive.

The level of deplatforming I experienced went up a few notches immediately afterwards.

The JNJ senior sent me a “What gives?” message to which I replied with a couple of damning assertions, pointing out these activities fell directly under him and were fraudulent. We arranged to speak but we never connected. He resigned suddenly and without public explanation a few months later. He has not contacted me again. I expect he decided to spend more time with his money.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Odds/ends: Mark Esser (AstraZeneca), Bill Gates, Epstein, Bannon and ... Bob Malone shapeshifts into a “nutrition” professor at LSU.

The bioweapons marketed as vaccines are made by a very special club.

Sasha Latypova

Mar 27, 2026

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/odds-and-ends-mark-esser-astrazeneca

( … )

It’s all connected!

The strings ran via Epstein’s “switchboard” of blackmail and control files. I am willing to bet, most of the control files are still very much in use. Yes, the global private mafia own the Trump admin and everyone in it, including RFK Jr, too. Back around 2012 a plan was hatched by Bill Gates, Epstein, JP Morgan and other global criminals to fake global pandemics and profit from this activity. This is a short video, (IMO a little annoying style), but covers the important aspects of this quite well:

( … )

Full article :

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/odds-and-ends-mark-esser-astrazeneca

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Tom Weber, February 9, 2026 (translated from German):

https://substack.com/@tweber66/note/c-212051126

Tom Weber

Thomas Weber

Epstein wasn’t a scandal. He was a business model.

The release of the Epstein Files triggered a familiar ritual:

Mainstream media are fixated on sex, abuse, and morality – and consistently overlook the crucial point. Jeffrey Epstein was not an isolated incident. Not a lone perpetrator. Not a “rich pervert.” He was a central figure .

‘s analysis reveals exactly that Stefan Homburg – not with rumors, but with official documents from the US Department of Justice.

The central line is brutally simple:

Create crises. Amplify crises. Monetize crises.

The published emails aren’t about morality, but about business: pandemics, Ukraine, financial crises, “global health,” charitable funds. The message is always the same: those who suffer, pay; those who decide, profit; and those who know too early, win.

Epstein didn’t think politically, humanitarianly, or ideologically. He thought like an investment banker with access to politics, academia, and foundations. Insider knowledge was his currency. Proximity to power was his leverage. “Charity” was the perfect vehicle: tax-free, reputation-enhancing, and government-funded.

The pandemic complex is particularly revealing. Long before the coronavirus pandemic, there were writings about emergencies, global health architecture, and political viability – not by doctors, but by investors, consultants, and the military. The word “health” appears. “Patients” does not.

Anyone who believes that this is a coincidence also believes in random profits on the stock market.

The same names keep appearing: foundations, major banks, heads of state, international organizations. Meetings, emails, drafts. And always the same logic: the state pays, private structures control, profits end up elsewhere. Philanthropy as a business model, not as an exception.

That many media outlets are now dismissing all of this as “meaningless junk files” is no coincidence. It’s maximum self-protection. Because these same media outlets spent years fighting against precisely these connections as “crude conspiracy theories.” Now they’re officially documented. How inconvenient…

Don’t forget: It’s the same corrupt fake news media that lie to you daily about Corona, Ukraine, climate blah blah, Gaza, etc., or when they do report on it, they tell you at most half of it!

But back to Epstein.

The real scandal is not that Epstein existed.

The scandal is that his thinking was maximally compatible .

With politics. With foundations. With global crisis rhetoric.

And that is precisely why he will continue to be reduced to pedophilia.

Because that’s outrageous – but explains absolutely nothing. How convenient! 🙄

Anyone who wants to understand how crises work today should stop obsessing over moral narratives and start reading financial statements. Everything is explained there.

Epstein was not an aberration, not a monster outside the system, not a one-off scandal. He was—like so many others—a logical product of a system that distributes money, power, and protection upwards while exploiting people downwards. A system that serves the rich and views the so-called average citizen as a nuisance, a cost factor, a mass to be managed, exploited, and, if necessary, replaced.

Suffering is not an accident, but a business model. Crises are not a problem, but a market. And anyone who believes this is about morality still hasn’t grasped the mechanism.

Those:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcnTXLIZm2M

Epstein’s dark dealings | Prof. Homburg.

[ A video in German, but with the option to set the language of the subtitles.]

Editor's note: Here is additional information from Prof. Homburg on Epstein and the fabricated "pandemic" :

Crooked pandemic deals | Prof. Homburg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdZXtu-9UsQ

[ The language is German, but the subtitles are adjustable.]

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Esc, February 12, 2026 :

https://t.me/escapekey/2977

Everything appears framed as though it’s an outcome of 2008, and that year was when it all begun. give me a break.

here’s a WHO/World Bank pandemic planning document from 2006 which details practically the entire script.

i advise you read it.

https://www.worldbank.org/content/dam/Worldbank/document/HDN/Health/UNSIC_Report_Vienna_June2006.pdf

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Afterword

Amat, March 8, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/three-point-takedown/comment/224915741

Amat

I know that it does not stop at the fake pandemic, every aspect of our lives are in service to governments and their institutions whose loyalties rest elsewhere. It is the public who serves them and it has been going on for a long time, I think we are in a slow process of human degradation. The Covid era was a shining example of using shame, humiliation, coercion and subjugation on populations around the world to make them obey the will of the authorities”, every single Covid measure was used to degrade and diminish humans and most western countries were in lockstep.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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