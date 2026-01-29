Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 29, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4237

Well worth reading, even if you disagree with parts of it, because the fundamental points aren’t in dispute: the perpetrators continue to attack us all.

The comments are interesting, too.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Answering Questions from Readers, Part 1

Sasha Latypova

Jan 28, 2026

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers

“( … )

Question 1: What is the most important information that you believe the public should know about “Project Covid”?

That covid emergency is not over despite claims to the contrary from the Trump Administration. The PREP Act declaration for covid pandemic and 8 other non-existent emergencies is extended to the end of 2029 (for covid) and 2032 overall (smallpox!), giving everyone using the “covered products” a complete ironclad liability shield. The clear evidence that declared emergencies are fakes is smallpox “emergency” running from 2008 to 2032. Smallpox was declared eradicated by WHO in 1980.

The individuals and groups in the US Government orchestrated and globally coordinated a fake “covid pandemic” beginning in 2020. Trump admin 1.0 and 2.0 has actively participated in the democide that resulted from it. It is an ongoing global military-controlled operation aiming to kill and injure people with plausible deniability while using the sovereign immunity shield and resources of the US government to funnel profits to the criminal enterprise.

The pandemic which was faked in 2020 initiated the largest looting of public funds in history resulting in a massive wealth transfer to the Public Private Partnerships which had replaced the Constitutionally limited democratic government in the United States and other nations a very long time ago. Current phase of the criminal enterprise, under Trump 2.0, is attempting to cement most of the unconstitutional pseudo-law that was applied during the past 6 years, and ultimately install a permanent techno-tyrannical global regime. All of this is deliberate. None of this is a “mistake” and none has anything to do with “public health” or any other version of health.

In addition to the events of the past 5 years, more broadly, the public has been lied to about vaccines and immunization against alleged infectious diseases. Whether one believes in viruses or not, it is crucial to realize that it is in principle not possible to vaccinate for anything! There are at least 2 fundamental biological mechanisms that preclude “immunization” via an injection:

1) Discovery and characterization of the anaphylaxis effect from injecting any protein, even benign food protein, by Charles Richet, which was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1913.

2) Collapse of zeta potential of the blood/fluid colloidal flow, resulting in micro hypoxia (accelerated aging, desiccation, nutrient starvation) and precipitants of all kinds (micro clots, thrombosis, protein and lipid plaques, crystallizations, stones, microscars, etc) which are likely mediated by the injection of cationic substances (metals, LNPs) into the blood or lymphatic circulation.

No “vaccine” can be designed to overcome these known inherent biological mechanisms. It is likely that many more mechanisms exist that have not been discovered yet.

The public and professionals at large (I was one of them until 2020) are not aware that vaccines are not regulated as pharmaceutical products. They are explicitly carved out from pharmaceutical regulations and enforcement beginning with the Virus Toxin Act of 1902. Due to the unstable nature of putrid, decaying biological matter that they contain, it is not possible to manufacture them to pharmaceutical standards, and - as intentional poisons - it is not possible to make them “safe”. They however function effectively, as designed, to produce the worst “epidemic” of chronic disease in human history.

Finally, there are several biological theories that have failed and transformed into entirely or largely fraudulent endeavors, and this relates, at least in part, to the efforts to hide the damage from vaccines. These areas include virology and genetics, and technologies like PCR sequencing. These are definitively failed areas of science. However fraudulent science is not limited to these fields. A lot of scientific theories are erroneous, yet they have been enshrined in a profitable dogma.

Question 2: What are the most important causes of chronic illness in your opinion?

The public does not realize that vaccination (and not food or environmental toxins) is by far the main the source of nearly all chronic diseases, especially in people under 65, and close to 100% in children. One only has to visit extremely environmentally polluted 3rd World countries with low vaccination coverage (or grow up in one, like I did) to realize that this is the reality. No other toxin from external environment or food comes even close to the power to destroy a child in 15 minutes like the “well visit” to pediatricians.

( … ).”

The comments under Sasha's article :

Allen, January 28, 2026 :

[ Editor's note: Allen is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous. ]

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-206466465

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206466465

Allen

“That covid emergency is not over despite claims to the contrary from the Trump Administration.

The individuals and groups in the US Government orchestrated and globally coordinated a fake “covid pandemic” beginning in 2020. Trump admin 1.0 and 2.0 has actively participated in the democide that resulted from it. It is an ongoing global military-controlled operation aiming to kill and injure people with plausible deniability while using the sovereign immunity shield and resources of the US government to funnel profits to the criminal enterprise.

The pandemic which was faked in 2020 initiated the largest looting of public funds in history resulting in a massive wealth transfer to the Public Private Partnerships...Trump 2.0, is attempting to cement most of the unconstitutional pseudo-law that was applied during the past 6 years, and ultimately install a permanent techno-tyrannical global regime. All of this is deliberate. None of this is a “mistake” and none has anything to do with “public health” or any other version of health.”

The above needs to be reiterated to folks over and over including many in the “health freedom movement.” It seems the scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend as they remain trapped in some version of the “Covid” merry-go-round.

There is no such thing as “Covid 19” except as a criminal conspiracy. “Covid19” is a crime scene operation not a “health emergency”. The government, Big Pharma, and the central banks who dictate policy employed the excuse of “The Virus™” to hide the fact that they’re assaulting us on all fronts.

Covid-19™ is the quintessential example of how the private financial cartels utilize the medical cartel to orchestrate this criminal conspiracy. Trillions are funneled into the collapsing financial systems through a manufactured “health crisis.” The global racketeering operation, in this instance, is run through the medical mafia.

Paul Vonharnish, January 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@paulvonharnish/note/c-206475212

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206475212

Paul Vonharnish

Hello Allen. Your last sentence is the rub... *All* participating organizations are engaged in both covert and overt Racketeering. All other argument are focal distraction.

Allen, January 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-206482440

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206482440

Allen

Agree Paul. It’s very difficult to get folks to focus on this. As you can see before you know it those seemingly “in the know” folks are careening off in all directions- lab leak nonsense, self-replicating hobgoblins, genetically targeted voodoo, endless anecdotes that prove nothing and on and on- the diversions and distractions don’t seem to have a shelf life.

Yet all around us every single day we are being bombarded with the reality of what the covid operation hath wrought and people are still talking about it as if the way it was sold to the public has any basis in reality whatsoever.

Fake photos of people falling dead- fake images of coffins piling up- fake doctors claiming hospitals were overflowing- fake tests to produce a fake disease- fake scenes outside hospitals staged by PR firms- fake media parrots lying through their teeth every night- fake trials of a toxic bioweapon- fake everything.

Paul Vonharnish, January 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@paulvonharnish/note/c-206487888

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206487888

Paul Vonharnish

The majority of the populace are invested in the “company store”. They will refuse to address the facts of corporate/capitalism until Hell freezes over. Most already have the address, but it ain’t on Google maps or GPS...

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed—and hence clamorous to be led to safety—by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” - H.L. Mencken - (Henry Louis Mencken)

(September 12, 1880 – January 29, 1956)

Allen, January 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-206489844

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206489844

Allen

Yep- even as the industry (medical) that they are rightly lambasting was birthed by that very thing.

Cynthia, January 28, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206506413

Cynthia

Cynthia’s Substack

All the dying pets. All the short lives compared to decades ago. Should we just blame it on pet food? ( … ).

Sasha Latypova, January 28, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206528073

Sasha Latypova

pets are dying because of vaccines. I don’t vaccinate my dogs and I feed them commercial kibble. My 11 yo runs and jumps and plays like a puppy and bosses around the 5 yo.

Cynthia, January 28, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206540643

Cynthia

Cynthia’s Substack

I know they are. My 9 year old is spunky. Only had first shots under pressure. Never any more. Flea med caused neuro reactions immediately. Elderly friends or family paying huge amounts for drugs for illnesses. Dogs addicted.

Natalie Riehl, January 28, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206628094

Natalie Riehl

I had three male dogs who each had to be euthanized at age 10 (1997, 2002, 2006) due to cancer of the spleen.

In 2018, when I asked my horse veterinarian what had happened to his beautiful male English Shepherd, the vet told me that his 10-year-old dog had died of cancer of the spleen.

The answer was coherently there. “It’s the vaccines,” I told the vet. He looked at me incredulously.

Protect your pets. Do not vaccinate. However, understand that if you adopt a pet from a shelter, it will have been vaccinated. Learn to recognize any signs of vaccine injury and what you can do to support your companion animal.

Afterword

Kaylene Emery, January 28, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/answering-questions-from-readers/comment/206631382

Kaylene Emery

Today’s painting is wonderful. Thank you .

We must never forget “ beauty “ if we are to stay sane in the ugliness of what is being perpetrated .

