“I believe deeply that those of us who have realised just how serious the trouble is that we’re in, have a true obligation to inform as many people as possible, each in their own way.”

-Dr. Mike Yeadon ( Source : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-162510017 )

“My visible smile was dangerous, made me a murderer of grandmas.”

Freedom Fox , October 16, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-final-high-school-reunion/comment/167185322

( … ) I’m the guy who belongs wherever I’m at. And as the versatile, very eclectic and diverse social animal I am it killed a big part of me when just about every part of the big, wide, diverse world fell for it all - and obeyed. And told me I was a non-essential human, and my visible smile was dangerous, made me a murderer of grandmas. Smh.

Editor’s note:

Freedom Fox writes articles on Substack, which I unfortunately can’t read all of right away. But this one caught my attention immediately :

UPDATE :

A second note on the following article, which I received only after publication:

Allen, October 17, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/oscar-wilde-on-an-occasion-of-this/comment/167363203

Allen

Note that Freedom Fox’ article is based on a piece he/she first found in Foreign Affairs journal.

https://web.archive.org/web/20200328050913/https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/china/2020-03-27/past-pandemics-exposed-chinas-weaknesses

Foreign Affairs is a publication of the Council on Foreign Relations. The entire piece from Foreign Affairs is horrendous propaganda

Need I say more?

The Devious Use of Infectious Disease to Transform a Society

China did it after the Communist Revolution. And they taught our current leaders how.

Freedom Fox

Apr 09, 2023

( … )

It’s fascinating to read how after the People’s Revolution in early Communist China its leaders intentionally used infectious disease to get their population they considered to be sick and backwards to obey the state using “discipline” (obedience training) and shaped minds with inescapable propaganda efforts. The writer’s voice is approving of the process, reviews it as necessary, a beneficial endeavor. It describes how the operation was considered a true success when it moved away from the earlier heavy-handed disciplinary state police force to when the propaganda process had created conditions where people *wanted* to obey and do their part as good citizens without needing to be disciplined externally, called “internal discipline.” Using infectious disease as the doorway to reframe the role of collective governance over individual concerns in the people’s (”national’s”) minds.

( … )

Full article :

https://freedomfox.substack.com/p/the-devious-use-of-infectious-disease

Molon Labe , October 16, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-final-high-school-reunion/comment/166960764

Molon Labe

( … )

Your use of the word “smart” in the following way tho, I don’t think fits:

“........ during the Scamdemic many showed that being in the National Honor Society, going to big-name colleges or making a lot of money didn’t mean they were smart or that they’d well-served humanity during the past five-plus years.”

I think some may have fit the terms smart, or intelligent, but were they “wise”? Had they gained wisdom from all that smartness & intelligence they may have possessed? Well, decidedly, & unfortunately, not. However, IMNSHO, the turning of knowledge & experience into wisdom by anybody has, & forever will be, one of humanity’s “Achille’s heels”.

( … )

Allen, October 16, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-final-high-school-reunion/comment/166934098

Allen

Another poignant, excellent piece. Obviously you and I are very different people. I would be attending that reunion and spoiling everyone’s fun by mercilessly letting everyone know what actually happened (megaphone if necessary), what they aided and abetted and reminding them of the heinous actions that they themselves embraced.

The tragedy of 2020, the year we learned just how many supposedly ‘educated’ or ‘nice’ people are absolutely clueless about what’s actually happening around them, and would more than happily march off a cliff if the media or government told them to regardless of how many people they dragged down with them.

The Covid era ruthlessly exposed the bubbling totalitarianism and shocking disregard for life that lurks beneath the surface of even the most so-called civilized societies. Think Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery.”

This exceptionally cruel period of human history exposes the callous disregard for life that still persists to this day. Society cannot claim to have moved on when hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people were effectively euthanized.

When we readily submit to the demands of our oppressors we get a dystopian future where the human race is reduced to a herd that is constantly tracked, traced and pumped with experimental concoctions that cause limitless harms. Make no mistake, the powers that (should not) be have no intention of fully surrendering the enormous control they now possess over our daily lives. For a swath of the general public this warning will come too late; they have been successfully broken by the state and may never recover completely.

As for the rest of us, fighting to restore the “Old Normal” must now become a paramount civic duty.

Mark Oshinskie , October 16, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-final-high-school-reunion/comment/166966373

Mark Oshinskie

Thanks, Allen. I like it that you would go and get into peoples’ faces. I’ve done so at every opportunity. Though most people who know where I stand avoid me now.

But even I wouldn’t do this at a reunion. I know when to lay down my arms.

Though some people think I don’t.

Allen, October 16, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-final-high-school-reunion/comment/166972003

Allen

“On an occasion of this kind it becomes more than a moral duty to speak one’s mind. It becomes a pleasure.”

- Oscar Wilde

edward barlow, October 16, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-final-high-school-reunion/comment/167054169

edward barlow

I’ve lost so many friends already by exercising my moral duty to speak out that I’m not interested in attending anything with the express purpose of losing more, in the case of a HS reunion, friends I barely had 50-some years ago. I’d wager Mark is in the same boat.

Your instinct to tell the truth is admirable Allen. No question. And I will continue to tell the truth myself. But my marriage, for one, would not have survived if I didn’t edit my comments in certain relationships.

As Mattias Desmet has said, mass formations always destroy themselves, but it is important that those of us who can see reality survive before the mass destroys us.

“We have been overly optimistic about people’s thinking and meaning-making capacities.”

Allen, October 16, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-final-high-school-reunion/comment/167114925

Allen

I don’t want those people as “friends” and in fact consider them implacable enemies. They have proven time and again that they are deserving of this animosity and disdain. It is not instinct it is material reality based on the most venal behaviors one could imagine.

“To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.”

-- Theodore Dalrymple

Here’s an excellent article that addresses the absurdity of Desmet’s notions of hypnosis and mass formation.

=====

A Critique of Mass Formation Theory – Part I: Are They Hypnotised?

By Amy Willows and Rusere Shoniwa

Amy Willows has studied psychology and psychotherapy and is also an original thinker. She challenges the now firmly entrenched notion that a state of hypnosis is central to the explanation of mass formation. This two-part essay is a collaboration between Amy and Rusere Shoniwa to articulate her theory to a wider audience. Part I draws on Amy’s practical and theoretical knowledge of hypnosis to understand how true hypnosis differs from the behaviour exhibited by the mass during the excesses of the response to covid. In part II, an alternative psychological theory is offered as a possible contributory factor in the mass formations of the early 21st century.

...

“There is a temptation to attribute the sudden change in society and individuals to a near magical process, when a more mundane explanation may suffice. We have been overly optimistic about people’s thinking and meaning-making capacities, and about the importance to them of feeling alive and feeling human. We were not seeing people trailing around in a trance, or even blindly following all instructions, especially when they thought no-one was looking. They were not relaxed and receptive but deadened. Antithetical to hypnosis, they were inventing their own rules and their own lies, attacking or avoiding anything and anyone they found threatening to their bizarre experience. And at the same time, their homogeneity of excuse veiled the fact that their solutions to life were not very different from what they had been before 2020, when each had had their own particular fixation.

Hypnosis is not very effective at brainwashing. Changing someone’s principles and political opinions cannot be done this way. The processes involved would be too complex and in fact people’s principles and political values were not changed – they were simply revealed.”

More here:

https://real-left.com/a-critique-of-mass-formation-theory-part-i-are-they-hypnotised/

https://real-left.com/a-critique-of-mass-formation-theory-part-ii-if-not-hypnosis-what/

https://real-left.com/author/amy-willows-and-rusere-shoniwa/

Editor’s note: I’ve replaced the link here with three others. The link provided by Allen doesn’t seem to work:

https://leftlockdownsceptics.com/a-critique-of-mass-formation-theory-part-i-are-they-hypnotised/

Jeannie Redmond , October 16, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/the-final-high-school-reunion/comment/166936888

Jeannie Redmond

“I can’t reminisce, joke or discuss life with people as if the Scamdemic had never occurred and act as if my schoolmates weren’t accomplices to it.”

Exactly. My husband and I say that the plandemic permanently changed our brain chemistry. There is a stark line, a before and after, and there is no going back.

“TAKE YOUR POWER BACK. BY SEEING THROUGH THE DARK VEILS OF COUNTLESS GLOBAL LIES AND DECEPTION” ( - Ole Dammegard, https://lightonconspiracies.com/ ).

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 17, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3599

I’ve much enjoyed listening to many conversations with Ole Dammegard.

He’s dedicated his life to following up & sleuthing “terrorist outrages”, mass shootings and numerous other shocking events, used by The Perpetrators in the classical Problem - Reaction - Solution mechanism.

Here are the introductory remarks:

<<Ole Dammegård is the world’s greatest expert on false flag terror events and other Predator Class fakery. James asks him - inevitably - what really happened when ‘Charlie Kirk’ was ‘assassinated’. Amazingly, it wasn’t quite as reported in the media. Ole’s brilliant website is at https://lightonconspiracies.com/ .

Other podcasts and interviews give the first time student a full impression of the extraordinary scope of false flags, crisis actors and Hollyweird effect capabilities.

One remark Ole made is worth mentioning up front. He has followed hundreds of these events over decades. He has recognised senior figures & even some crisis actors, playing roles in dramas on different continents. There isn’t anything which can be viewed on a screen that they’re not capable of faking.

Asked what proportion of terrorist-like outrages are false flags and what is “organic”, he answered that in every case where he’s reached a conclusion, 100% of them are false flags.

I stopped watching The News in spring 2020 and threw our TVs out entirely shortly thereafter.

The old saw applies to screens as much as to newsprint:

“If you don’t read the newspapers, you’re uninformed. If you do read the newspapers, you’re misinformed”.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://delingpole.substack.com/p/ole-dammegard-055

Editor’s note:

In my opinion, there’s no chance of ever regaining the power we’ve been robbed of if the awakened remain silent and don’t speak openly about the deception. Are there better options besides refuting the perpetrators’ propaganda? Always and everywhere thinking only of one’s own image seems extremely selfish. Without risk and calculated losses, there are certainly no gains.

The stickers can also speak :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 15, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3598

Editor’s note: This post, along with the picture, was from Double Decca, and forwarded by Dr. Yeadon. So I don’t think Dr. Yeadon himself is expecting photos of more stickers. Here is the attached text :

A simple message for the Star Wars fans…

Great new sticker design, which I’ll add to the collection.

I’ve not seen any new photos of our stickers ‘in situ’ for a while. Any new contributions? Feel free to DM them to me…

