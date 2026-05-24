This serves merely as a notification regarding a newly published article. Please post any likes or comments exclusively under the actual article linked here, and not on this page. This notification will actually be deleted soon.

Once again, I have published an article about which I was unable to notify you via email. The file size of the article was just slightly too large. However, you haven’t missed anything. Here is a link to the new article:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/alleged-infection-vs-toxic-chemical-f7f