Once again, I have published an article about which I was unable to notify you via email. Here is a link to the new article
Please post any likes or comments exclusively under the actual article linked here, and not on this page. This notification will actually be deleted soon.
This serves merely as a notification regarding a newly published article. Please post any likes or comments exclusively under the actual article linked here, and not on this page. This notification will actually be deleted soon.
Once again, I have published an article about which I was unable to notify you via email. The file size of the article was just slightly too large. However, you haven’t missed anything. Here is a link to the new article:
https://suavek1.substack.com/p/alleged-infection-vs-toxic-chemical-f7f