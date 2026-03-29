Foreword

by Suavek

Statistical mortality data, including excess mortality figures, are normally considered the most objective measures of the impact of a genuine catastrophe. However, in 2020, we witnessed widespread lies. It was an unprecedented, global brainwashing campaign in which all types of data were demonstrably manipulated, data which are still presented to us today as supposedly authentic.

Anyone who believes that mortality data has been spared manipulation should be respectfully informed that authorities worldwide are unwilling to provide the raw data necessary for accurate calculations. We therefore only have access to the INTERPRETATIONS of the data provided to us by the statistical offices. Although I am not familiar with all countries, these offices appear in most cases to be subject to instructions from the respective government, which of course does not increase the credibility of such data in any way. After all, it was the governments that declared the false “pandemic,” so they certainly have no interest in providing data that could expose their lies.

In fact, there are several theoretical ways to manipulate and falsify mortality data, and the lack of the raw data, which we cannot verify, presents us with some difficulties.

Depending on the calculation method and comparison period, or the application of model calculations (e.g., comparison with the 5-year average or linear trends), the result of the mortality data calculation can vary. The figures from the CDC (National Center for Health Statistics) are known to be based on model calculations.

Without the raw data, we cannot know, for example, how net immigration in the US was calculated between 2010 and 2020, and what effect these figures had on the officially reported, alleged excess mortality in 2020.

A simple example: If too few immigrants are included in the US statistics, it becomes easier to later inflate the excess mortality data, because the more people live in a country, the higher the expected death toll. By this I mean the emergence of the possibility to manipulate the basis of calculation. Strangely, the official US statistics show a sharply reduced immigration rate before the years of the pandemic, which, in the case of incorrect calculations, could facilitate later manipulation of the excess mortality statistics.

The highlight of the article is yet another statement from the AI, which is normally programmed to lie. Its final statement, published at the end of the article, essentially says everything that needs to be known: In 2020, there was absolutely no overcrowding of hospital beds in the USA! So how could there have been such a high excess mortality rate?

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The question :

Were the death data of undocumented immigrants in the US modeled for 2020?

AI answers :

Yes, the mortality data for undocumented immigrants in 2020 was extensively modeled, as there are no direct official federal death counts for this specific group. Because death certificates do not explicitly list legal status, researchers use a combination of administrative record analysis and statistical forecasting to estimate these numbers.

Key modeling techniques used for 2020 data include:

ARIMA (Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average) Models : Researchers from the University of California, Santa Cruz used these models to establish a “baseline” of expected deaths based on data from 2016–2020. By comparing this modeled baseline to actual death records from 2020, they could calculate “excess mortality”.

Proxy-Based Classification : To identify undocumented individuals within actual death records, models often use a combination of country of birth and the absence of a valid Social Security Number (SSN) on death certificates.

Residual Method Modeling : At a national level, organizations like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) use the “residual method.” This involves taking the total foreign-born population (from the Census/ACS) and subtracting the modeled legally-resident population to estimate the undocumented remainder, which includes modeling their mortality as a component of population change.

Multi-Source Triangulation: Some studies, such as those published in the American Journal of Public Health, also model the impact of intersectional factors like occupation (e.g., essential workers) and educational attainment to refine their mortality estimates.

These models were necessary because official statistics often undercount deaths in this population by failing to capture those who died without medical intervention or whose status remained unknown.

Would you like to know more about the specific results these models produced for different immigrant subgroups in 2020?

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Editor’s note:

Below you can see how the alleged excess mortality rate of illegal immigrants in the USA in 2020 was extremely exaggerated (officially called “modeled”) :

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The question :

What was the excess mortality rate (from all causes combined) among undocumented immigrants in the USA compared to US citizens and legal immigrants in 2020?

AI answers :

In 2020, illegal (undocumented) immigrants in the U.S. experienced significantly higher relative excess mortality compared to both legal immigrants and U.S.-born citizens. Research, particularly focused on California as a primary study group, highlights the following disparities:

Undocumented Immigrants : This group saw an estimated 55% increase in their death rate compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Legal (Documented) Immigrants : This group experienced a 22% increase in relative excess mortality.

U.S.-Born Citizens: This group had the lowest relative increase at approximately 12%.

Key Drivers and Context

The high excess mortality among undocumented immigrants was not uniform across all demographics but was intensified by specific socioeconomic factors:

Occupational Risk : Undocumented “essential workers” (particularly within the Latino community) were the hardest hit, with some studies recording a 91% increase in deaths over pre-pandemic levels.

Healthcare Barriers : The exclusion from federal health care programs and social safety nets, combined with a fear of deportation, often discouraged these individuals from seeking timely medical care.

Shift in “Migrant Advantage”: Prior to 2020, immigrants typically enjoyed a “mortality advantage” (lower death rates than U.S.-born individuals). The pandemic largely erased or narrowed this gap, as immigrants were over twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as an underlying cause compared to U.S.-born decedents (18.9% vs. 9.1%).

National vs. State Data

While comprehensive national data specifically isolating “undocumented” status is difficult to obtain because federal death certificates do not track legal status, researchers use proxies like the absence of a Social Security Number or country of birth to reach these conclusions. Data from the University of California, Santa Cruz and the American Journal of Public Health provide the most detailed breakdowns for 2020.

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Editor’s Note:

Below are the key data points that will best help you assess the situation in the US in 2020. There was no overcrowding of hospital beds. The AI’s attempt to point to overcrowding in intensive care units appears to be an act of desperation to “prove” the alleged “pandemic.” The overcrowding of intensive care units is solely due to the changed treatment protocols and, most importantly, does not in any way increase the overall bed occupancy statistics.

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The question :

Please create a table comparing the general, monthly bed occupancy in US hospitals for the entire year of 2019 and the entire year of 2020. Please keep it as simple as possible.

AI answers :

During 2020, US hospital occupancy was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While 2019 maintained a steady baseline, 2020 saw a sharp decline in the spring due to the cancellation of elective procedures, followed by a gradual increase as COVID-19 surges began to strain hospital capacity.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2812424

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10692846/

https://www.statista.com/statistics/185904/hospital-occupancy-rate-in-the-us-since-2001/?srsltid=AfmBOoqbffq-DxkhMWYp80Mad-_Eh28RLtvniax3wYm8Q9ce1NmMFIVm

The following table provides a simplified comparison of average monthly inpatient bed occupancy rates.

Summary of Differences

Spring Decline: In April 2020 , occupancy dropped by approximately 12.7% compared to the 2019 mean as hospitals cleared beds for anticipated surges and canceled surgeries.

Winter Surge: By December 2020 , occupancy rates in many areas exceeded 2019 levels, with ICU occupancy specifically increasing by up to 67.8% during high-surge weeks.

Regional Variance: While the national average fluctuated, some states reached over 90-100% capacity during peak months.

For official datasets and detailed breakdowns, you can visit the CDC Hospital Occupancy Archive or the American Hospital Association (AHA).

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My personal conclusion:

by Suavek

If there had been a genuine, global pandemic in 2020, which—as we were told—spread virally, then all countries in the world would have been affected by excess mortality roughly the same way. However, the mortality data varies considerably from country to country, which either suggests deliberate data manipulation in some countries or the existence of a particularly clever treatment protocol that, for example, would have protected all African countries from the alleged excess mortality in 2020. This was not the case, however, and so only data manipulation remains as a possible explanation.

The significantly increased mortality rates reported by some statistical offices should not be taken seriously, among other reasons, because they are contradicted by the completely normal hospital bed occupancy figures.

The statements made here, and the data presented, in my opinion, prove the complete accuracy of the statements made by Dr. Mike Yeadon, which were published in this article:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-9-dr

The article also served to supplement a comment by Allen, with whom he has made a valuable contribution to uncovering the truth on this substack, not for the first time:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-9-dr/comment/234720262

The intention of this article is also related to my suggestion, addressed to Allen, including other interested parties, to prioritize statistical hospital bed occupancy figures over official excess mortality statistics. The reasons I described above are, in my opinion, sufficient.

In Germany, data analyst Marcel Barz has succeeded in reconstructing the raw mortality data for 2020. The results of his work have already been published on this substack. According to his findings, 2020 had a lower mortality rate than previous years. In Germany, the perpetrators did not succeed in significantly increasing the overall mortality statistics by exploiting lethal treatment protocols in hospitals.

Marcel Barz was able to prove that the German Federal Statistical Office had deliberately inflated the death figures for 2020 by more than 6%. He proved the state’s fraud, and his work was positively received and recognized by numerous scientists. Here is an important article by him, in German:

https://multipolar-magazin.de/artikel/destatis-uebersterblichkeit

The graphs on UNDERMORTILITY in Germany in 2020, by Marcel Barz, can be viewed in this article:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/why-should-there-have-been-excess?utm_source=publication-search

A video with Marcel Barz, in German, but the subtitles are freely selectable :

The death process in the raw data

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoHWUi7qE34

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Related article :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-9-dr

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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