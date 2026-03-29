Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
10h

Spiritual warfare cannot be seen under a microscope. It is real and it is invisible. It is made known through words, dance, art, music. The spirit of evil has no face, only a thousand masks.

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csofand's avatar
csofand
9h

Another thought provoking article Suavek. I have been wondering about the impact of immigration on the statistics I am looking at. My reports highlighting the unusual official death surges in the spring of 2020 here in the U.S. are in no way an endorsement of their validity, by the way. I am scouring official documents for what they are "allowing" us to know. Your point is well taken, and it has always bothered me - why would the perpetrators of a crime tell you exactly what they did? There is a purpose. My view is, whether the numbers are truly iatrocide or data manipulation, it was the shock needed to get everyone to go along with their agenda, which ultimately was the vaccination campaign.

Thank you Suavek.

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