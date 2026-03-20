Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 4, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4413

Most of us are aware that multiple, tabletop simulations of “viral” “pandemics” took place between the turn of the century & the faked convid pandemic.

We’re often led to believe that the Gates sponsored Event 201 in autumn 2019 was the dress rehearsal for the fakery of convid. How anybody could regard that scenario as other than a mock up for an imminent, faked event, has always been beyond me. Different geographic start point, but otherwise pretty much bang on what we were told was happening in 2020-onwards.

I don’t do this kind of thing, but someone skilled in the use of AI based on publicly available LLMs might probe them & ask how likely was it that such a scenario could have been drawn up, with no conspiracy to link it to the 2020 public health event?

Until very recently, I had never heard of “Pacific Eclipse”, another simulation, this one run in December 2019. This was not generally known to the public, though it was written up in obscure journals later on. It’s not obvious to me that it’s more of a smoking gun than any of the others, especially Event 201.

If you haven’t seen this Paul Schreyer video, you may find it chilling in hindsight, because it charts how we got here.

If these events are so serious and are so likely to happen that a dozen, international simulation based planning events are suddenly required from 2000-on, why wouldn’t you draw heavily on the most recent handful of real pandemics to inform your analysis of readiness? The obvious answer is that they couldn’t do so, because there aren’t any such events & there never have been. Asked to give examples, people always reach for the same ones, and rarely question what they really know about them, for example the 1918 Spanish Flu non-pandemic or various medieval plagues (these were allegedly bacterial, Yersinia Pestis) which are most likely to have been occasions of weather -related crop failures & subsequent famines.

Linked :

https://democracymanifest.substack.com/p/the-covert-event-201-pacific-eclipse

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=d3WUv5SV5Hg

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Allen, March 14, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-227705655

Allen

Here is what I would say to be the most comprehensive examination of the Spanish Flu Myth:

Exploding the Spanish Flu Myth

By Michael Bryant, June 20, 2024

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/exploding-the-spanish-flu-myth/

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Editor's note: This article is also among Allen's recommendations:

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax

( https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/covid-19-debating-divergent-views/comment/174802146 )

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 10, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4282

As Anthony explains, the powers that shouldn’t be are repeatedly rehearsing for an event (a pandemic) that doesn’t occur. It’s creepy. The vast majority of participants don’t know this. They think they’re helping.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: another odd observation that gives away the fakery. We’re told 50 million died. Isn’t that more than in WW1? Where are the memorials? There’s a WW1 monument in every village and town in Britain. Nothing about Spanish Flu.

Pps: my wife’s grandfather was a doctor who was sent to the trenches in WW1. He told her many tales from those terrible days. Despite being a doctor, he never mentioned the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Here’s the Sheep Farm podcast referred to in my post:

https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/music/sheep-farm-20-msc2-the-spanish-flu-nonsense/

It was also linked :

World Health Organization Conducts Simulation For “Large-Scale Pandemic” With 31 Countries

Might want to keep that butt-wipe stocked up.

Anthony Colpo

Feb 10, 2026

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/world-health-organization-conducts

[ Editor’s Note: With these two statements (one published above, and the other immediately below), Dr. Yeadon contradicted the claim in this article that a “pandemic” occurs every 100 years. “Pandemics” do not occur, but historical mass illnesses and deaths are reinterpreted as viral or bacterial “pandemics.” This is a separate, broad topic that cannot be addressed in detail here. ]

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 10, 2026 :

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/world-health-organization-conducts/comment/212505315

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-212505310

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

It’s going to be hard to believe this, but there was no “Spanish Flu pandemic”, either. They put on some kind of medical / health event, but it wasn’t of an infectious disease, because these don’t exist. They injected WW1 servicemen with novel “vaccines”. They gave them the new fangled wonder drug, aspirin, in overdose. Note that we’re told it was preferentially young men who died. Well, they would. The authorities only had access to large numbers of young servicemen, the ones not already killed in their most recent, pointless war.

Many photographs were taken. When you peer at them from over a century later, in many cases, you can detect “tells” that something is off. In some instances, everyone is wearing the same, crisp, white mask. Except a couple of men, off to one side, wearing dark suits. In another, taken inside a train, the shot looks obviously posed. It was quite an involved thing, taking such a photograph, in 1918.

One interesting observation is the age cutoff for having been taught in school about this fictitious event. Older people like me weren’t taught about the “Spanish flu pandemic”. Adults under 25 mostly were. That’s because it wasn’t a real thing and they’d only recently made the decision to fake a mass scale “pandemic”, a quarter century later. Most books about it are modern. Note, virtually nobody goes back to published literature from dates before the internet.

A couple of years ago, Sasha Latypova pulled a copy of the international regulations relating to cross border trade, in the original Russian. I think it was dated in the early 1920s. A list of illnesses of concern appears. No mention whatsoever about respiratory illnesses, influenza or otherwise.

It never happened, folks. Just like the convid19 “pandemic” didn’t happen. Nor will the next one. They have never happened because the underlying premise, contagion, doesn’t happen.

Here’s a non-technical discussion about the event. See what you think afterwards. Less than an hour.

As linked again above : https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/music/sheep-farm-20-msc2-the-spanish-flu-nonsense/

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Mtxjeqn, February 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@mtxjeqn/note/c-212513492

Mtxjeqn

@mtxjeqn

I’ve also come to the opinion that so-called ‘shell-shock’, a condition almost unique in warfare to this period, is either vaccine damage, and/or neurodegenerative damage caused by chemical warfare nerve agents (organophosphates) that were tested on British soldiers.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 22, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4381

Dom Waterson of Sheep Farm podcasts, yesterday was in conversation with his brother, Chris, after a good talk with Dr David Cartland.

Dom realised early that the Spanish Flu Pandemic was probably faked, quite early on. At the time, this had never before occurred to me.

I strongly recommend you take the time to listen to the Sheep Farm episode called “The Spanish Flu Nonsense”.

They really pulled the narrative apart and by the end, I think you’ll agree it was fictitious. Something happened but it was nothing like what we were later told. I think the perpetrators only decided to big it up relatively recently, which is why I wasn’t taught about it at school. It didn’t happen.

In the most recent discussion, Dom used an AI system to list all the books on the Spanish Flu published before 1945.

The darned thing wheedled, saying only that “There were very few, less than ten, globally”. Couldn’t name a single actual title.

Asked for possible explanations for this astonishing gap in the historical record, the agent again messed about at said things like “There were distractions like the Great Depression”. That was ten to fifteen years later.

It’s fake. Because pandemics don’t happen. They don’t happen because they can’t happen. They can’t happen because infectious diseases aren’t a thing and nor is contagion.

Best wishes

Mike

The main podcast on topic:

[ As linked again above : ] https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/music/sheep-farm-20-msc2-the-spanish-flu-nonsense/

The final hour of this one:

https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/music/sf270-dr-dave-cartland-do-no-harm-https-www-youtube-com-davidcartland/

[ As linked again above : ] https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-212505310

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Linda O2, February 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@lindaindigo/note/c-220483901

Linda O2

Linda’s Substack

WW1: U.S. soldiers were given 14-25 untested, experimental vaccines within days of each other, which triggered intensified cases of ALL the diseases at once. The doctors called it a new disease and proceeded to suppress the symptoms with additional drugs or vaccines.

The U.S. government pushed the largest vaccine ‘fear’ campaign in history. They used the human population as a research and development lab to field test experimental vaccines. Tens of millions of civilians died in the same manner as did the soldiers. Instead of stopping the vaccines, doctors intensified them, calling it the great “Spanish Flu of 1918”.

Many exhumed bodies also showed signs of advanced pneumonia.

“Seven men dropped dead in a doctor’s office after being vaccinated. Letters were sent to their families that they had been killed in action.”

-Eleanor McBean, author The Poisoned Needle

(McBean also contended that the 1976 Swine Flu pandemic was caused by vaccinations and that the public was misled into accepting experimental vaccines.)

Minnesota Wellness Directory:

http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/vaccines/vaccinations_condemned_McBean.htm

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 12, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4500

I stumbled into a thread about the Spanish Flu Pandemic and felt motivated to counter what I think may be genuine but in error or may be propaganda.

Best wishes

Mike

Screenshots were attached with the following statements (readable here as text):

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Melissa4an, February 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@melissa4an/note/c-218146146

Melissa4an

The pandemic of 1918 killed civilians worldwide — including in neutral countries, remote islands, and rural populations with no U.S. troop vaccination exposure.

If the pandemic of 1918 were caused by an American military injection program, how does it explode across the globe in populations with no connection to that program?

Your theory doesn’t hold up under basic scrutiny.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, March 12, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-226946399

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

You’re asserting things that you may sincerely believe but are not true. There was no Spanish Flu Pandemic. A friend has an Encyclopaedia Britannica from the early 1930s. There is no entry for Spanish Flu Pandemic. Nobody I’ve ever asked of my age (65) was taught about the Spanish Flu Pandemic at school or university. Those under 25 years almost all report that it was part of their school curriculum.

We’re told 50 million people died of this pandemic flu. A similar number than those who died in WW1. In every village in Britain there is a war memorial to the young men who went to war and didn’t return. Including in my village, Bearsted. In no village was there a memorial to the dead of the Spanish Flu Pandemic.

My wife’s grandfather was a young doctor in the First World War. When she was a little girl in the 1960s, she would sit at his feet and listen to his tales of the trenches. He spoke of many awful things. Never once did he mention Spanish Flu. He was an accomplished doctor and popular with the wealthy of Edinburgh. She said he was a very clever man and a gentle person. That he never mentioned the pandemic accords with it never having happened.

For much additional evidence, I strongly recommend listening to the Sheep Farm podcast #20, “The Spanish Flu Nonsense”.

More recently, researcher Dom Waterson used AI to hunt down all the books about the Spanish Flu Pandemic published before 1945. The AI prevaricated, saying there were very few books, naming none, claiming the reason was that people were distracted by things like the Great Depression. Mad. That started 15 years afterwards! Pressuring the app, it failed to name the books. A more recent search showed dozens of books on it, all dated after the year 2000, most of which were very recent.

It’s time to accept that it’s fictitious, planted into the historical timeline. Something happened in 1918. Something that killed a lot of young men, almost all of whom were in the armed forces and had not yet been demobbed. They were deliberately poisoned by army and navy doctors, some by injections, some by large overdoses of recently invented aspirin, perhaps other things. Many of the photographs purportedly of the pandemic look posed to me.

We have yet again been lied to.

Not only was there NO Spanish Flu Pandemic, but there has NEVER been any pandemic of ANYTHING.

There’s a good reason for this. But you won’t believe it. Follow me on Substack once you’ve digested this conundrum.

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‘Then, to stop the spread, they burned the village and sent me home.’

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“...and finally, would you say your fear of the pandemic had increased?”

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/from-the-spanish-flu-to-covid-a-statement?utm_source=publication-search

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https://suavek1.substack.com/publish/post/145767382

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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