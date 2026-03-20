Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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V Z's avatar
V Z
2h

There's no limit to poisoning. Hypothetically, we're neighbors, you want to eradicate me, destroy me, but in the process of poisoning, you've discovered a mechanism, a way, not to kill me as a neighbor, but to profit from my desire to live and my supposed descendants, even adopted ones. Why not break the animal poison , toxin, into three parts, for starters, and feed me only two of them, selling me "medicines" for survival. In any case, when everything goes to hell, you can add a "third" component so that I, as a neighbor, die of "natural" causes.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
2h

Are you aware Suavek that your patient work with me has created a ripple effect ….neurologically.

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