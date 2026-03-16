Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 14, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4519

I have so far read only Part 1, but I think it’s going to be well worth reading the series (each is not long).

The idea that many illnesses are “caught” and not “developed” is frustratingly difficult to get people even to question. I don’t understand why this is, because many, perhaps most of our everyday unpleasant experiences are reckoned, even by those who go through them, endogenous and not acquired externally. Headaches, chest pain and others, rarely would we be looking for “who did I catch that from?”. With maladies of the respiratory system, from allergic rhinitis to asthma, again, we think of these as developed and not caught or acquired. Why then do we mostly think only of “catching a cold”, and “going down with the flu”? I know we’ve been told this is how it happens. But we are often misled and realise that we have been. The lesson is infrequently generalised, unfortunately.

I continue to try, because it seems obvious to those of us who’ve spent years contemplating what the Useless Eliters are plotting that infectious diseases and protection there from is at the absolute heart of the control system. Testing, lockdowns and injections ahoy, coupled with up to date digital recording.

The only other, equally powerful force being brought to bear on us all is another lie, that we’re all contributing to “global climate boiling change” (as Dom Waterson of Sheep Farm podcasts wryly describes it). Rationing & recording movement & consumption of absolutely everything apart from air is envisaged.

I’ve no intention of living in a world thus regulated. If you share this determination, in my view, you’re obligated to try to influence the future, now, before it’s too late and to do so steadily, without relent, to the extent you can. It’ll be no good regretting later on if you reflect that perhaps you left it to others a bit more than you could have. I don’t mean to admonish anyone, but I am growing tired and time will come when I’m no longer willing and/or able to continue the fight with my previous vigour. I sometimes reflect on the miniature tragedy of having worked so hard for decades, only to find I’ve invested almost 100% of my period of notional retirement (simply meaning I work as hard, albeit in an unstructured manner, while not being paid, as I did when I had a recognised profession!) doing this, which may make no real difference to the eventual outcome. Rational thinking ought to prompt me to stop, and enjoy whatever time I’ve got. It often crosses my mind. I’m not the only person in this equation and it’s evident that it’s a burden for Bunny, every bit as much, except she’s not in control.

In my way, I’m asking “Help!”

Best wishes

Mike

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Editor's Note

by Suavek

My internet research, which I published here in the article series “NO PANDEMICS,” shows that quite ordinary toxins are produced during the decomposition of biological material. Contrary to official claims, these are not “living pathogens” that cause our illnesses. The microbes merely decompose the biological material but are not disease-causing themselves. The answer published below by Maurice McCarthy clarifies the purpose of this series of articles: The decomposition products of bacteria – that is, the non-living, chemical substances – can have a toxic effect in an organism. Of course, the specific dose and the organism’s overall health always play a crucial role in whether an illness can develop at all.

Maurice McCarthy, March 16, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-5-the-pathogenicity/comment/228515373

Maurice McCarthy

I took it that the cholera bacteria made the toxin but it could be that on its death it decays into the toxin. I shall investigate. Thank you.

………………………………………..

Maurice McCarthy, March 16, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-5-the-pathogenicity/comment/228536250

Maurice McCarthy

Ok, my ignorance then. MW definition of endotoxin: a toxic heat-stable lipopolysaccharide substance present in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria that is released from the cell upon lysis.

………………………………….

Maurice McCarthy, March 16, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-5-the-pathogenicity/comment/228537430

Maurice McCarthy

Does this mean that in a skewed sense bacteria can cause disease? Their multiplication and then death releases a toxin in some quantity. I would not knowingly drink water with cholera bacteria.

……………………………..

Suavek, March 16, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-5-the-pathogenicity/comment/228566467

Suavek

Dear Maurice,

In this substack, I’m exploring the truth together with the readers. I believe that the pre-packaged definitions we’ve been given lead our thinking astray. The entire world is teeming with bacteria and the products of their decomposition. Furthermore, bacteria have the ability to constantly change, a fact often conveniently ignored. Therefore, a definitive classification can only be made when we understand bacteria as something static and unchanging. Terrain theory states that no living microorganisms can be our enemies. Only the decomposition products of bacteria can be harmful, but these are ordinary toxins, not living pathogens. However, conventional medicine strives to make us mistakenly call these toxins “bacteria.” This is the current state of my knowledge and my personal opinion.

PS.

Wherever bacteria are present, their byproducts are also present. That’s the only reason why I wouldn’t drink such water. However, the bacteria themselves shouldn’t be considered “pathogens.” That’s my conclusion so far, and I’m learning along with the readers of this Substack.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The interim conclusion, and the clarification of misunderstandings

by Suavek

As I suspected previously, misunderstandings have arisen for which I am responsible because I didn’t clearly state the purpose of this series of articles in a timely manner. With this text, I am now attempting to rectify this oversight.

The remark I published in two parts of the series was insufficient. It read something like this:

To fully understand the purpose of the series, I ask the reader to first read Part 1.

Furthermore, I should have anticipated that not every reader would read the articles in order. Therefore, I am now attempting to clarify the misunderstandings as best I can.

The entire series of articles presents a kind of evidence intended to demonstrate how modern medicine lies to us and leads us by the nose. The AI’s statements represent the official opinion, which is riddled with lies, yet these statements prove surprisingly useful. Like a liar being questioned in court, the AI ​​is forced, step by step, to admit that alternative explanations for the causes of illness should also be considered. This means that common chemical toxins, as causes of illness, should not be dismissed in favor of the official opinion. They explain the cause of illness well enough that it is unnecessary to invoke “viruses” as an explanation, or bacteria that merely multiply for the purpose of healing and are not enemies of our health.

I admit that it can sometimes be tedious to have to wade through a multitude of AI lies in order to occasionally glean a grain of truth from it. There are certainly better writers than myself who could edit the evidence presented here more simply and, above all, more comprehensibly. I ask for your understanding that I wanted to close a certain gap in the evidence as quickly as possible and couldn’t spend weeks working on constantly improving the structure of this article series. There are still some gaps in the argumentation for the terrain theory, which makes it difficult to understand the alternative view of the actual causes of illness. I am trying to fill these gaps as quickly and as best I can.

This series of articles is not yet finished and will be continued.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Editor's note:

Binra perfectly summarizes the purpose of this series of articles. However, due to my subjective, and therefore limited, perspective, I’ve become cautious about using the term “bacterial.” Based on my internet research over the past few days, which you’ve read about in previous articles here, I now prefer the term “chemical” in many cases. This clearly defines the boundary between living microorganisms and inanimate matter. Living microorganisms cannot ultimately be our enemies, because they are not the ones that are responsible for the diseases.

………………………………………………..

Afterword

Binra, March 16, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-5-the-pathogenicity/comment/228566990

Binra

Of course bacteria can assigned causality but are part of a chain and multifactorial causation.

Semmelweis thought germs were being transmitted by doctors who performed autopsies in the morning and dealt with birthing mothers in the afternoon.

But at least some traditional peoples had knowledge of the dangers of handling decayed flesh and sexual activity -which can result in temporary lesions and thus a broken boundary condition to toxic exposures. Puerperal fever results from bacterial ingress of the birth canal. Usually called ‘infection’. This article would suggest a body-response to poison - but also anaphylaxis.

Toxicity as impaired function can occur from imbalance - ie chronic constipation.

Assimilation and elimination are part of a balancing action or organism.

Most don’t want to know what they are taking in or holding onto, and so we make a di-version of perceived causes and solutions - such as to (for example) knowing drink water contaminated with chlorine, fluoride and a legion of other poisons - as a sense of self protective sanitary countermeasures.

Our susceptibility or resilience to bacterial and other poisons is where we might uncover practical wisdom, but the focus on the assigning or diagnosing of evil, serves a manipulative agenda in the supply of solutions and countermeasures.

In that sense there are thoughts and ideas that operate as ‘poisons’.

The elephant in the assumptions I see in ‘pathology’ is the use of the word ‘Cause’.

Any modelling of causation is by definition a limited ‘take’ on a whole that cant be separated and anaysed in a lab or lab-mentality.

If you knowingly engage in something potentially dangerous, don’t give your focus to the danger, but stay on purpose with your reason to take the path and be whole in it.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Related article :

…………………………………..

Elephant avoidance. Cui Bono? “Everybody knows…”

It takes little time to turn the handle and glance in the room. Seeing the elephant changes everything.

Dr Mike Yeadon and Tim West

Mar 14, 2026

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

………………………………….

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share