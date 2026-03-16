Image : Colored copper engraving of a plague doctor by Paul Fuerst : Doctor Beak of Rome, ca. 1656. The depiction, like the accompanying poem, is satirical. Source : https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pestarzt#Pestmaske

Foreword

by Suavek

Conventional medicine claims that only “living pathogens” can arise from biological material. My research has revealed the following: During the decomposition phase, biological material contains a sufficient amount of inanimate chemical substances that can indeed have a pathogenic effect. However, these are ordinary toxins that contain no living organisms. If, in a study, such toxins are extracted from an animal under the misleading label “isolated viruses,” then “cultured” in a petri dish precisely according to WHO instructions (Jamie Andrews wrote about this on his Substack https://controlstudies.substack.com/?utm_source=homepage_recommendations&utm_campaign=2202544 ), and finally injected into another animal, then this is not proof of a viral or bacterial infection, but rather ordinary poisoning. The virologists are succumbing to cognitive self-confirmation bias here. These are inanimate toxins that can make us sick. And yes, they can indeed be transmitted through the air. Volcanic eruptions are a good example of this.

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Please provide evidence that the smell of decomposing biological material is pathogenic.

Al answers :

In scientific terms, the “smell” of decomposing biological material is not a pathogen itself, but it serves as a critical indicator of biological and chemical hazards. While the odor molecules (volatile organic compounds) are not “germs,” they are often accompanied by substances and conditions that can cause illness.

Here is the evidence regarding how these odors and their sources can be “pathogenic” or harmful:

1. Indicators of Airborne Pathogens (Bioaerosols)

The smell of decomposition is produced by bacteria breaking down tissues. While you cannot “catch” a bacteria like Salmonella just by smelling an odor molecule, the process of decomposition can release bioaerosols—tiny airborne particles or water droplets that carry living microorganisms.

Risk: In enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, these bioaerosols can contain harmful bacteria (e.g., Enterococcus, Mycobacterium) that can be inhaled, potentially leading to respiratory infections.

Source: Titan Casket: Risks of Decomposing Bodies, ScienceDirect: VOCs and Pathogens.

2. Toxic Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Decomposition releases hundreds of different chemical compounds. High concentrations of these gases, especially in industrial or waste-management settings, have direct toxicological effects:

Symptoms: Exposure can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat.

Severe Impacts: Long-term exposure to certain odorous compounds (like aromatic hydrocarbons) from large-scale decomposition sites has been linked to increased risks of respiratory tract damage and even carcinogenic risks .

Source: EPA: VOCs Impact on Health, PubMed: Health Risks of Odorous Compounds.

3. Endotoxins and Immune Response

As organic matter rots, bacterial cell walls break down and release endotoxins. These are not “living” pathogens but are potent triggers for the human immune system.

Effect: Inhaling air near high-decomposition areas (like composting plants) can cause Organic Dust Toxic Syndrome , characterized by shivering, coughing, and shortness of breath, as the body reacts to these inflammatory triggers.

Source: NCCEH: Odour from Compost Facilities.

4. Evolutionary and Psychosomatic Response

Humans have evolved a “fight-or-flight” response to the scent of putrescine, a chemical produced during decay.

Biological Stress: Even non-conscious exposure to these odors increases vigilance and stress levels . Chronic stress from persistent “malodorous pollution” can lead to long-term subjective health complaints and psychological distress.

Source: University of Kent: Smell of Death and Fight-or-Flight.

Are you interested in the safety protocols for handling such materials, or would you like to know more about the specific chemicals involved?

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Please list the specific, disease-causing chemicals that are present in the swamp areas and can be spread through the air.

Al answers :

The chemical compounds found in wetlands (swamps, marshes, bogs) are primarily products of

anaerobic digestion—decomposition occurring without oxygen. While these gases are often referred to as “malodors,” they are chemically active and can be pathogenic or toxic in sufficient concentrations.

Here is the list of specific chemicals found in wetlands that can disperse through the air:

1. Hydrogen Sulfide ( H 2 S )

Often called “sewer gas” or “swamp gas,” this is the most notorious wetland chemical, produced by sulfate-reducing bacteria.

Pathogenic Effect: It is a potent broad-spectrum poison. At low levels, it irritates the eyes and respiratory tract. At high concentrations, it acts as a neurotoxin by inhibiting cellular respiration (similar to cyanide), which can lead to “olfactory fatigue” (losing the ability to smell the gas) followed by respiratory paralysis.

2. Ammonia (NH 3 ). Produced during the breakdown of nitrogenous organic matter (proteins).

Pathogenic Effect: Ammonia is highly corrosive. When inhaled, it reacts with the moisture in the respiratory tract to form ammonium hydroxide. This causes severe inflammation, chemical burns to the lungs (pulmonary edema), and chronic bronchitis in cases of repeated exposure.

3. Volatile Organic Sulfur Compounds (VOSCs). These include Methyl Mercaptan ( CH 3 SH ), and Dimethyl Sulfide ((CH 3 ) 2 S)

Pathogenic Effect: These are highly irritating to the central nervous system. Exposure can lead to neurotoxic symptoms such as dizziness, intense nausea, vomiting, and disorientation. Methyl mercaptan, in particular, can affect the blood’s ability to carry oxygen (methemoglobinemia) at high doses.

4. Methane (CH 4 ). While methane itself is non-toxic, it is the primary component of “marsh gas.”

Pathogenic Effect: It acts as a simple asphyxiant. In dense swamp areas or depressions, it displaces oxygen. Lack of oxygen leads to hypoxia, characterized by fatigue, rapid breathing, and eventual loss of consciousness.

5. Airborne Endotoxins (Lipopolysaccharides)

These are not simple gases but chemical components of the cell walls of Gram-negative bacteria prevalent in decaying swamp matter.

Pathogenic Effect: When these bacteria die and decompose, endotoxins become airborne. Inhalation triggers a powerful immune system overreaction, leading to “Organic Dust Toxic Syndrome” (ODTS), which manifests as fever, shivering, and severe lung inflammation.

6. Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Recent studies have shown that microbial activity in certain wetlands can produce significant amounts of CO.

Pathogenic Effect: It binds to hemoglobin 200 times more effectively than oxygen, leading to systemic hypoxia, headaches, and long-term cardiovascular stress.

Would you like a more detailed breakdown of the safe exposure limits (ppm) for these gases, or perhaps the detection methods used by professionals in these environments?

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Can these chemical substances be pathogenic even without living microorganisms, for example as pure aerosols?

Al answers :

Yes, these chemical substances can absolutely be pathogenic or toxic as pure aerosols (liquid droplets) or gases, even in the complete absence of living microorganisms.

In medical and environmental science, this is referred to as abiotic toxicity. The harm is caused by the chemical structure of the molecules interacting with your biology, not by an infection from a living germ.

Here is how these “pure” chemicals cause illness without microbes:

1. Direct Chemical Irritation (Corrosive Action)

Chemicals like Ammonia (NH 3 ), and Hydrogen Sulfide ( H 2 S ) are highly reactive.

Mechanism: When these aerosols hit the moist lining of your lungs, eyes, or throat, they react with water to form corrosive acids or bases.

Result: This causes chemical burns at the cellular level. You don’t need a “living” germ to cause this; the chemical reaction itself destroys the tissue, leading to pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs) or chronic bronchitis.

2. Biochemical Poisoning (Cellular Asphyxiation)

Certain gases like Hydrogen Sulfide act as systemic poisons.

Mechanism: Once inhaled, the molecules enter the bloodstream and bind to cytochrome c oxidase , an enzyme in your mitochondria (the “powerhouse” of your cells).

Result: This stops your cells from using oxygen. It is a biochemical blockade. Even if the air is sterile (no bacteria), the presence of the gas molecules alone can lead to unconsciousness or death within minutes.

3. Neurotoxicity (Central Nervous System Impact)

Volatile Organic Sulfur Compounds (VOSCs) like Methyl Mercaptan interact directly with the nervous system.

Mechanism: These molecules cross the blood-brain barrier.

Result: They trigger immediate physiological symptoms like migraines, vertigo, and nausea. This is a toxicological response to a chemical stimulus, completely independent of any bacterial infection.

4. Endotoxins (Pyrogenic Response)

As mentioned before, Endotoxins are pieces of dead bacterial cell walls.

Mechanism: Even if the bacteria are “dead” (sterilized), these complex sugar-fat molecules (lipopolysaccharides) remain chemically active.

Result: Your immune system recognizes these specific chemical shapes as a threat and triggers a massive inflammatory response (fever, aches, lung swelling). This is known as “Toxic Organic Dust Syndrome.” You are getting sick from the debris of life, not the life itself.

5. Sensitization and Allergies

Pure chemical aerosols can act as haptens.

Mechanism: Small chemical molecules bind to your own body proteins, making them look “foreign” to your immune system.

Result: This can cause occupational asthma or severe allergic reactions. The chemical effectively “tricks” your immune system into attacking your own tissues.

Would you like to see a comparison of the toxic concentration levels (ppm) that differentiate a "bad smell" from a "lethal dose," or are you interested in how to filter these specific chemical aerosols?

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Which chemical substances, produced during the decomposition of biological material, are dispersed in the air and can have a toxic effect as pure aerosols, without the involvement of microorganisms?

Al answers :

When biological material decomposes, it releases a variety of

abiotic (non-living) chemical substances. These molecules can be dispersed as gases or liquid aerosols (fine droplets) and cause illness through direct chemical or biochemical interaction with the human body, independent of any living bacteria.

Here are the specific chemical substances categorized by their pathogenic effects:

1. Reduced Sulfur Compounds (Thiols and Mercaptans)

These are produced during the breakdown of sulfur-containing amino acids (cysteine and methionine).

Substances: Methyl mercaptan (CH 3 SH), Dimethyl sulfide ((CH 3 ) 2 S), and Hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S).

Pathogenic Action: These are neurotoxic . They cross the blood-brain barrier and interfere with the central nervous system.

Symptoms: Even as pure chemicals, they cause immediate nausea, intense migraines, vertigo, and cognitive impairment.

2. Nitrogenous Compounds (Ammonia and Amines)

As proteins decay, they release nitrogen-based gases and aerosols.

Substances: Ammonia (NH 3 ), Putrescine, and Cadaverine.

Pathogenic Action: Ammonia is highly corrosive . In aerosol form, it reacts with the moisture in the lungs to form a strong base that dissolves cell membranes ( liquefactive necrosis ).

Symptoms: Severe irritation of the respiratory tract, pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs), and chemical tracheobronchitis.

3. Volatile Fatty Acids (VFAs)

These are liquid droplets often carried in the air as organic aerosols.

Substances: Butyric acid (smell of vomit/rancid butter), Valeric acid, and Acetic acid.

Pathogenic Action: These act as cytotoxins and irritants. They provoke an immediate inflammatory response in the mucous membranes.

Symptoms: Burning of the eyes and throat, and in high concentrations, respiratory distress due to the acidic nature of the aerosol.

4. Endotoxins (Lipopolysaccharides)

These are complex molecules from the outer membrane of dead bacteria. While they come from “biological” sources, they are non-living chemical structures.

Substances: Lipopolysaccharides (LPS).

Pathogenic Action: They are potent pyrogens (fever-inducers). Your immune system recognizes the chemical “signature” of the LPS molecule and triggers a massive systemic inflammatory response.

Symptoms: “Toxic Organic Dust Syndrome” (ODTS), characterized by high fever, shivering, and severe muscle pain.

5. Carbon Monoxide (CO)

In specific anaerobic environments like swamps or deep compost, microbial degradation can produce CO as a chemical byproduct.

Substances: Carbon Monoxide.

Pathogenic Action: It is a chemical asphyxiant . It binds to hemoglobin in your blood, preventing the transport of oxygen to your organs.

Symptoms: Confusion, fatigue, permanent cardiovascular stress, and at high levels, death.

Should we look into the legal exposure limits for these chemicals in work environments, or are you interested in the protective measures (like specific filter types) required to block these aerosols?

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You can read my answer to the AI ​​question above in the next part of this article series and be amazed at what it subsequently told me.

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UPDATE :

There are misunderstandings. Um dies zu vermeiden, habe ich den Titel des Artikels leicht abgeändert (“The pathogenicity of chemical, non-living toxins that arise during the decomposition of biological material.”)

I had to explain the following to one commenter:

Suavek , March 16, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-4-almost-all-alleged/comment/228500558

The AI's lies were deliberately published in the article because it's a kind of point-by-point detective work. In each article, the AI ​​is forced to admit the truth, bit by bit. If you had read Part 1, you would have known this. The conclusion is essentially this: The alleged "live pathogens" are in reality ordinary, i.e., non-living poisons.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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