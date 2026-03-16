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Maurice McCarthy's avatar
Maurice McCarthy
5h

PS Curiously, if you have cystic fibrosis you are highly unlikely to suffer badly from the cholera endotoxin. A demonstration that with living things you must consider 2 causes - an agent or active cause and a material cause - the susceptibility of the host. It follows that in living things and disease statements like X causes Y are deceiving. This simple statement is a half-truth.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
6h

First word in the Forward should read Most not Must ?

Minor but …

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