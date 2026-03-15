Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

My fight centers on freedom of speech and uncovering the tactics used by prestigious colleges to silence those brave enough to speak out. Renowned French sociologist Laurent Mucchielli shared my essay on X.

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

https://x.com/LMucchielli/status/2032426999835148793

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Candy's avatar
Candy
2h

So we know that the change in weather patterns (from the volcanic eruptions and subsequent cooling of the atmosphere) can set off a cascade of health issues, right? Why would we expect a deliberate cooling of the weather by blocking the sun (current strategy) to do anything different?

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