Foreword

by Suavek

The alleged “smallpox pandemic” among Native Americans, and the Spanish flu, were also not “pandemics,” but will be discussed in later parts of this series. Neither had anything to do with volcanic eruptions.

In this article, I also used AI to illustrate the connection between historical mass illnesses and volcanic eruptions.

At this point, I repeat the small warning that I already mentioned in PART 1 of this series: The AI’s answers, which you can read in this series of articles, are riddled with lies, yet they have proven quite useful. The key is to formulate the questions carefully and to pay attention to the contradictions. To distinguish the AI’s honest answers from the lies programmed into it, please read PART 1 of this article series.

To explain the causes of diseases, the invention of “viruses” is entirely unnecessary; bacteria are our allies, diligently assisting us in healing. The topic of “fungal spores” will be addressed in a separate section of this series.

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When did volcanic eruptions correlate with historical “pandemics”?

Al answers :

Historical volcanic eruptions have repeatedly correlated with pandemics, as they triggered massive climate changes through the emission of sulfur particles.

These cooling periods led to crop failures and famines, which weakened the population’s immune system and created ideal conditions for the spread of pathogens.

The most significant correlations include:

Justinianic Plague (from 541 AD): A massive volcanic eruption in 536 AD (likely in Iceland) triggered an approximately 18-month-long solar eclipse and extreme cooling. This “Little Ice Age” facilitated the outbreak of the plague, which claimed millions of lives.

Black Death (14th century): Recent studies suggest that climate fluctuations, possibly exacerbated by volcanism, contributed to the destabilization of ecosystems and the migration of rodents, which facilitated the introduction of the plague into Europe.

Cholera pandemics (19th century): The massive eruption of Mount Tambora (1815) This caused the “Year Without a Summer.” The resulting global crop failures and social upheavals correlated with the intensification of the first major cholera pandemic.

For more information on historical disease outbreaks, see the list of epidemics and pandemics on Wikipedia.

[Editor's note: the link leads to the German Wikipedia]

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Please provide a list of diseases considered contagious, the development of which can be accelerated by unclean air.

[ Editor’s note: I couldn’t quickly ask the AI ​​directly about diseases caused by airborne toxins without the involvement of microbes. Therefore, I modified my question as if I were only looking for disease-enhancing factors.]

Al answers :

Unclean air, especially due to particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen oxides (NO 2 ), weakens the respiratory immune system and can promote the spread and severity of various infectious diseases.

Here is a list of infectious diseases whose development or transmission can be accelerated or worsened by poor air quality:

Bacterial infectious diseases

Tuberculosis: One of the most well-known airborne diseases, the course of which can be negatively affected by air pollution.

Pneumonia: Fine dust can disrupt the self-cleaning process of the lungs, thus increasing the risk of bacterial infections.

Legionnaires’ disease: This is caused by Legionella bacteria, which enter the lungs via infected aerosols.

Whooping cough (pertussis): A highly contagious respiratory infection that can be further irritated by air pollutants.

Diphtheria: Also a bacterial disease transmitted through droplets or aerosols.

Viral infectious diseases

Influenza (Flu): Studies show that high levels of particulate matter can increase the likelihood of infection and the severity of symptoms.

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2): Research suggests that air pollution is associated with a higher risk of positive tests and more severe disease progression.

Measles: A virus that is transmitted almost exclusively via the air (through the air) and puts a strain on the respiratory system, especially in areas with high levels of pollution.

Chickenpox (Varicella): This highly infectious disease also spreads via aerosols and droplets.

RSV infections: The respiratory syncytial virus causes respiratory infections, which are more likely to lead to complications in areas with poor air quality.

Other airborne pathogens

Other coronaviruses and adenoviruses: These can spread more easily if the mucous membranes are already damaged by pollutants such as ozone or nitrogen dioxide.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria: There is evidence that fine dust can also serve as a transport medium for antibiotic-resistant genes and bacteria.

Although air pollution is not an infectious disease itself, it acts as a catalyst. , by weakening the body’s own defenses and promoting inflammatory processes, which makes it easier for pathogens to penetrate and multiply.

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When I asked the AI ​​the same question in another language and requested an answer in the same language, it gave me a slightly different response. SARS, Middle ear infection (otitis media), and meningitis were only on this second list of diseases. It looks as if the AI ​​is trying to reduce the number of diseases on the list as much as possible. Apparently, we are not supposed to know how many illnesses are caused by environmental factors and have nothing to do with microbial “infection”. Here is the same question again, and a slightly different answer from the AI:

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Please provide a list of diseases considered contagious, the development of which can be accelerated by unclean air.

Al answers :

Unclean air, especially due to fine dust (PM 2,5 ), nitrogen oxides (NO 2 ), and ozone (O 3 ), it weakens the natural barriers of the respiratory tract and the immune system. This makes the body more susceptible to pathogens and can worsen the course of existing infections.

Here is a list of infectious diseases whose development or transmission can be accelerated or promoted by unclean air:

1. Viral respiratory infections

Viruses can attach themselves to fine dust particles, which can prolong their residence time in the air. Furthermore, air pollution leads to inflammation, which makes it easier for viruses to penetrate the body.

Influenza (True Flu): Studies show a clear correlation between elevated levels of pollutants and rising hospitalization rates due to influenza.

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2): High long-term exposure to fine dust correlates with a higher number of infections and more severe disease courses.

RSV infections (Respiratory Syncytial Virus): Especially in children, pollutants can increase the severity of these lower respiratory tract infections.

Chickenpox: Historical and more recent data suggest that air pollution may promote its spread.

SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome): A link to poor air quality was already documented during the first SARS wave in 2003.

2. Bacterial infections

Pollutants damage the cilia in the lungs, making it harder for bacteria to be removed.

Pneumonia: Approximately 17% of worldwide deaths from pneumonia are attributed to air pollution. Both bacterial and viral forms are affected.

Tuberculosis: Air pollution is suspected of increasing the risk of active tuberculosis and accelerating its progression.

Whooping cough (pertussis): As an acute infection of the lower respiratory tract, the severity of symptoms is increased by pollutants.

Diphtheria: Here too, damaged mucous membranes can increase susceptibility to infection.

3. Other infectious diseases

Middle ear infection (otitis media): Especially in children, inflammation of the upper respiratory tract caused by air pollution frequently leads to secondary infections of the middle ear.

Meningitis (inflammation of the meninges): There is evidence that dust particles can serve as carriers for pathogens (such as meningococci), especially in dry regions.

Why does polluted air accelerate these diseases?

Mechanical damage: Pollutants irritate the mucous membranes and impair the lungs’ cleaning mechanism.

Immunosuppression: The immune cells (macrophages) in the lungs are “distracted” or weakened by particles, so that they fight pathogens less effectively.

Increased inflammation: Air pollution puts the body into a chronic inflammatory state (oxidative stress), which disrupts the immune response to new infections.

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A fragment of a German article from 2015, translated into English :

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Geoscience

Were volcanic eruptions to blame for the ancient plague?

Volcanic winter brought famine and disease to Europe

July 9, 2015.

Source : https://www.scinexx.de/news/geowissen/vulkanausbrueche-schuld-an-antiker-pest/#:~:text=Vulkanausbr%C3%BCche%20schuld%20an%20antiker%20Pest

( … )

Volcanic eruption explains haze and cold

And indeed: In the period immediately preceding the Plague of Justinian, researchers discovered evidence of two major volcanic eruptions with significant climatic consequences. The first occurred in 535 or early 536 in the Northern Hemisphere; it is likely that several volcanoes in North America erupted simultaneously or in quick succession. “This eruption episode hurled large quantities of sulfate and ash into the atmosphere,” report Sigl and his colleagues.

The sulfur aerosols reflected some of the sun’s radiation, creating a cooling effect. As a result, European summer temperatures dropped by 1.6 to 2.5 degrees below the long-term average. Crop failures and unusually heavy rainfall ensued. Haze and ash could also explain the historical observations of the mysterious cloud seen over the Mediterranean in 536.

Fatal double blow

In 540, a second eruption followed – this time from a volcano in the tropics. Traces of its sulfur emissions can be detected in ice cores from both Greenland and Antarctica. “This eruption episode led to a global aerosol load in the atmosphere that was even ten percent greater than that of the eruption of Tambora in Indonesia in 1815 ,” the researchers report.

As a result, summer temperatures plummeted once again. In Europe, this could have led to a drop in temperature of 1.4 to 2.7 degrees Celsius from 541 onwards. “These low temperatures probably persisted in the Northern Hemisphere until almost the year 550,” according to Sigl and his colleagues. Tree-ring data indicates that the decade from 536 to 545 was even the coldest of the entire period between 500 and 1000 AD.

Trigger of the plague epidemic

This devastating cold may not only have brought hunger and misery to large parts of Europe – it was also likely the decisive trigger for the Justinianic Plague. According to researchers, it is no coincidence that this epidemic swept across Europe immediately after the second volcanic eruption.

[ Editor’s note/Suavek: The following unfounded claim was apparently absolutely necessary at this point so that the article could be published at all : ]

Once introduced, the pathogen easily spread among a population already weakened by hunger and cold.

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A volcanic eruption in the late Middle Ages apparently contributed to a plague epidemic.

The Black Death in the 14th century claimed the lives of millions of people in Europe. Researchers have reconstructed how the plague was able to spread so effectively and what role a likely volcanic eruption played in it.

December 4, 2025, 5:53 PM

( … )

According to a study, a volcanic eruption, likely from a distant location, played a crucial role in the spread of the Black Death across Europe during the late Middle Ages . The eruption caused a drop in temperatures, leading to crop failures, which in turn prompted increased long-distance trade – thus introducing the plague.

This is the conclusion reached by Ulf Büntgen of the University of Cambridge and Martin Bauch of the Leibniz Institute for the History and Culture of Eastern Europe (GWZO) in Leipzig in their study . The study, published in the journal “Communications Earth & Environment,” leaves the question of which volcano or volcanoes triggered the first domino in this chain unclear, according to the researchers. They suspect the tropics as the location.

( … )

[Editor’s note: The alleged “infectious microbes” are only mentioned later in the article. However, unlike the proven and well-dated volcanic eruptions, there is no evidence for symptom transmission via microbes.]

Full article ( in German) :

https://www.spiegel.de/wissenschaft/pest-in-europa-im-mittelalter-vulkanausbruch-trug-offenbar-zu-pandemie-bei-a-ddced3d0-af94-499b-b032-774474b6a48a

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Find the links to articles that show a temporal correlation between pandemics and volcanic eruptions.

Al answers :

Scientific studies show a clear temporal correlation between major volcanic eruptions and the outbreak of historical pandemics. Volcanoes eject sulfur and ash into the atmosphere, leading to global cooling (“volcanic winter”) and extreme weather conditions. These trigger crop failures and famines, weakening societies and disrupting trade routes, which in turn allows pathogens to spread more rapidly.

Here are the most important articles and studies on this topic:

1. The Black Death (1347–1353)

Recent research identifies a volcanic eruption in the tropics around the year 1345 as the trigger for a cascade of events that led to the plague epidemic in Europe.

2. The Justinianic Plague (from 541 AD)

A massive volcanic eruption in 536 (presumably in Iceland) is considered the beginning of the “worst time in history”.

Climate shock: The outbreak caused 18 months of darkness and the coldest decade in the last 2000 years. The resulting social instability facilitated the outbreak of the Justinianic Plague just five years later. Archaeology Online: Two volcanoes trigger late antique crises NASA GISS: Plagues and Volcanoes (Historical Overview)



3. Modern Contexts (COVID-19)

Even today, researchers are investigating how volcanic activity influences the spread of diseases.

Volcanic ash as a risk factor: A study from Ecuador suggests that exposure to fine volcanic ash weakens the lungs and may thus increase susceptibility to severe cases of COVID-19. NCBI/PMC Studie: Volcanic Ash as a Precursor for SARS-CoV-2



Would you like to learn more about the physiological mechanisms ? Learn how volcanic dust weakens the human immune system against infections?

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Yes, please.

Al answers :

Inhaling volcanic ash and sulfur dioxide triggers several

physiological mechanisms that compromise the immune system and accelerate the onset of infectious diseases:

1. Physical Disruption of the “Mucociliary Escalator”

The respiratory tract is lined with tiny hairs called cilia and a layer of mucus that traps and moves pathogens out of the lungs.

Mechanical Blockage: Microscopic, needle-like volcanic glass particles (silica) overwhelm the cilia.

Stasis: When the cilia stop moving, bacteria and viruses “sit” on the lung tissue longer, significantly increasing the chance of infection.

2. Macrophage Dysfunction

Alveolar macrophages are the “sentinel cells” of the immune system that eat (phagocytize) foreign invaders in the deep lungs.

Distraction: When these cells encounter volcanic ash, they prioritize engulfing the mineral particles over biological threats like viruses.

Cytotoxicity: Some volcanic minerals are toxic to macrophages, killing them or reducing their ability to signal other immune cells (cytokine production).

3. Oxidative Stress and Chronic Inflammation

Volcanic particles often contain iron and other transition metals that trigger the production of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS).

Tissue Damage: ROS cause “oxidative stress,” which damages cell membranes in the lungs.

Pre-existing Inflammation: This creates a state of chronic inflammation. When a virus (like Influenza or SARS-CoV-2) enters a lung that is already inflamed, the immune response often overreacts, leading to more severe symptoms or a “cytokine storm.”

4. Acidification of Surface Liquid

Sulfur dioxide ( SO 2 ) from eruptions reacts with moisture in the airways to form dilute sulfuric acid.

Permeability: This acid irritates and breaks down the epithelial barrier (the lung’s “skin”).

Entry Points: A compromised barrier allows pathogens to bypass primary defenses and enter the bloodstream or deeper tissues more easily.

5. Synergy with Environmental Cooling

Beyond direct inhalation, the “Volcanic Winter” (stratospheric sulfate aerosols) drops global temperatures.

Cold Stress: Cold, dry air reduces blood flow to the upper respiratory tract and suppresses the localized immune response, making the body a better host for seasonal viruses.

Would you like to see a comparison of specific volcanic minerals (like silica vs. sulfur) and their different impacts on lung tissue?

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Yes, please.

Al answers :

While both substances are released during eruptions, they affect the lungs through different physical and chemical pathways:

Specific Pathological Details

Crystalline Silica: According to the USGS Volcano Hazards Program, fine-grained ash with high silica content is particularly hazardous because it can lead to Silicosis , a progressive and potentially fatal lung disease characterized by fibrotic nodules and hardened lung tissue. It specifically damages the immune cells (macrophages) that protect the lungs, leaving the body defenseless against further infections.

Sulfur Compounds: The American Lung Association notes that sulfur dioxide ( SO 2 ) often forms “Vog” (volcanic smog). This acidic mixture penetrates deep into the lungs, worsening conditions like COPD and emphysema by increasing mucus production and causing acute bronchospasms.

Combined Synergy: Research suggests that while silica provides the mechanical “seed” for scarring, the presence of sulfur-related acidic aerosols can significantly increase hospital admissions for respiratory distress, especially in children and the elderly.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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