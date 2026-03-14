Foreword

by Suavek

To distinguish the AI's honest answers from the lies programmed into it, please read PART 1 of this article series.

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What “pandemic” occurred after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD?

AI answers :

Immediately following the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, in the year 80 AD to a severe plague epidemic in Rome This disease is often described in historical sources as one of the worst epidemics of the early Roman imperial period.

Although the term “plague” was generally used for severe epidemics at that time, there are interesting connections with the preceding natural disaster:

The plague of 80 AD: During the reign of Emperor Titus (who also oversaw the reconstruction after the eruption of Vesuvius), a devastating disease broke out in Rome, at times killing up to 10,000 people per day.

Connection to Mount Vesuvius: The volcanic eruption not only destroyed cities but also triggered a massive refugee movement. Thousands of survivors from the Campania region flocked to Rome, leading to extreme overcrowding and poor hygienic conditions – ideal conditions for the spread of pathogens.

Air quality and health: As discussed in our previous answers, volcanic ash and gases weaken the respiratory system. The ash cloud from Vesuvius even reached Rome and darkened the sky, which may have made the population physically more vulnerable to the subsequent epidemic.

Later pandemics in the Roman Empire

In the following centuries, there were further major pandemics, which researchers today increasingly link to climatic changes caused by volcanic activity:

Antonine Plague (165–180 AD): Probably smallpox, brought in by troops from the east. It correlates with a period of extreme cooling. Plague of Cyprian (from 251 AD): Another massive pandemic during a cold spell. Justinianic Plague (from 541 AD): The first scientifically confirmed bubonic plague pandemic, which immediately followed a massive “volcanic winter” in 536 AD. [ Editor's note: This volcanic eruption will be discussed separately in another article ]. …………………………………………… This information also came from AI, but is easily refuted: ………………………………. Distraction through “bread and circuses” In the midst of the plague in 80 AD, the emperor Titus inaugurated the Colosseum (the Flavian Amphitheater) with 100 days of games. The political calculation: The games served to boost the morale of Rome’s traumatized population and distract them from the constant fear of the disease. It was a signal of strength: The empire was functioning despite the catastrophes. ……………………………….. And here is the question to which the AI ​​responds, clearly contradicting its previous information. The alleged purpose of the construction, as “to distract from the illness,” could not be correct because of the year construction began: ………………… In what year did the construction of the Roman Colosseum begin? …………………………………………. AI answers : Construction of the Colosseum (the Flavian Amphitheater) began in 72 AD. under Emperor Vespasian , the father of Titus. The project was financed by spoils from the Jewish War. When Vespasian died in 79 AD, the building was almost finished.

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Which volcano (or natural disaster) erupted immediately before the Antonine Plague (165–180 AD)?

AI answers :

In research, the Antonine Plague (c. 165–180 AD) is increasingly linked to a period of global climate instability caused by volcanic activity. However, unlike the eruption of Vesuvius (79 AD), there is no single, prominent “local volcano” directly outside Rome that is considered the sole cause.

Instead, the following factors played a role:

Volcanic eruptions in the 150s AD: Ice core data and tree ring analyses indicate an increase in volcanic activity around 150 AD. These led to a global cooling and drought, marking the transition from the “Roman Climate Optimum” to a colder period.

The Taupo eruption (c. 173 AD): During the pandemic, there was a massive eruption of the Taupo volcano. In New Zealand (a VEI-7 event), considered one of the strongest in recent millennia, such eruptions hurl enormous quantities of sulfur into the atmosphere, potentially ruining harvests and weakening the immune systems of populations worldwide.

Climate shock and hunger: The Antonine Plague struck immediately after a period of droughts and cold spells. These environmental pollutions led to food shortages, which made people more susceptible to the virus (probably smallpox) that Roman soldiers brought back from the Parthian Wars in the East.

In summary, it was probably a chain of eruptions. (similar to the later Justinianic Plague in 536 AD), which destabilized the climate and thus prepared the ground for the devastating spread of the epidemic.

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What volcanic eruption occurred immediately before the Plague of Cyprian (from 251 AD)?

AI answers :

Research into ice cores and tree rings indicates a major unnamed volcanic eruption occurred around 248–250 AD, immediately preceding the outbreak of the Plague of Cyprian in 251 AD.

While a specific named volcano (like Vesuvius) has not been definitively linked to this event, scientific data shows a significant spike in stratospheric sulfate aerosols during this window. This suggests a massive eruption, likely in the tropics or the Northern Hemisphere, which triggered the following chain of events:

1. The Volcanic Climate Shock

The eruption caused a sudden global cooling and a period of extreme drought. This climatic instability disrupted the “Roman Climate Optimum,” leading to widespread crop failures across the Empire, particularly in North Africa and Egypt (the breadbaskets of Rome).

2. Immunosuppression and Famine

The resulting famine weakened the physical resilience of the population. As we discussed earlier, the combination of malnutrition and the inhalation of volcanic particulates (which may have traveled globally) compromises the respiratory system and the immune response, making the population a “dry forest” ready for a viral spark.

3. The Onset of the Plague

The Plague of Cyprian (possibly a viral hemorrhagic fever like Ebola or a highly virulent strain of Measles/Smallpox) began in Ethiopia and spread through Egypt to Rome. The social chaos caused by the volcanic climate shift—refugees moving toward cities and soldiers returning from frontiers—accelerated the transmission.

Summary of the Timeline:

248–250 AD: Large-scale volcanic eruption (detected via sulfate spikes in Greenland ice cores).

250 AD: Massive droughts and agricultural collapse in the Roman Empire.

251 AD: First reports of the Plague of Cyprian in Ethiopia and Carthage, spreading rapidly to Rome.

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‘We made huge profits from the Bird Flu and the Swiine Flu .. so the boys down in marketing are proposing next year’s pandemic ...’

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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