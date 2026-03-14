Photo : Santorini is quintessential Greece.

There was no “pandemic” caused by the volcanic eruption on Santorini (the so-called Minoan eruption) in the 17th century BC. However, scientists are discussing a possible connection between this natural event and the increased disease outbreaks at that time, mentioned in the Bible as the “Ten Plagues of Egypt”.

The biblical plagues

A popular scientific theory links the ten plagues of Egypt with the consequences of the eruption. According to this, ash clouds and climate change could have triggered ecological chain reactions that led to diseases in livestock and humans (such as plague and ulcers).

Here's an article about it:

Hektoen International / A Journal of Medical Humanities

The Santorini caldera and climate change: Modern explanations for the plagues of Egypt

Kevin Loughlin

Boston, Massachusetts, United States

“(...) Geologists estimate that the volcano erupted eleven times throughout history, with the earliest eruption occurring around 1600 BC. Biblical experts cite the Greek historian, Herodotus, who estimated that the Egyptian plagues occurred about 1550 BC during the reign of Pharaoh Ahmose I, so the timelines of the two events are a pretty good match. ( The Ten Plagues of Egypt. Biomedical Scientist, Jan 23, 2024. Accessed August 12, 2025. https://thebiomedicalscientist.net/2019/01/07/ten-plagues-egypt ).

( ... ).”

Full article :

https://hekint.org/2025/08/28/the-santorini-caldera-and-climate-change-modern-explanations-for-the-plagues-of-egypt/

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The ecological consequences

The ecological consequences of the Santorini volcanic eruption (around 1600 BC) were so immense that they shook entire civilizations in the eastern Mediterranean.

Consequences for Minoan culture (Crete & Aegean)

The Minoans, who controlled the sea routes at that time, were directly hit by a combination of natural disasters:

Tsunamis: Massive tidal waves destroyed the Minoan fleet and coastal settlements in northern Crete. This broke the Minoans’ economic and military power almost instantly.

Ashfall: Centimeter-thick layers of ash covered the fields on Crete and other islands, making agriculture impossible for years.

Psychological breakdown: According to researchers, the destruction of religious centers and the powerlessness in the face of nature led to a deep social crisis and the gradual demise of culture.

Consequences for Egypt

Although Egypt was hundreds of kilometers away, the effects are even documented in ancient medical texts there:

Climate shock & “volcanic winter”: The emitted sulfur aerosols blocked sunlight, leading to global cooling and crop failures. Egypt experienced extreme weather anomalies.

Medical effects: The London Medical Papyrus ( https://wmpllc.org/ojs/index.php/ajdm/article/view/2087 ) describes treatments for eye irritations and skin burns, presumably caused by the volcanic ash dust.

The London Medical Papyrus :

“( … )

Abstract : Exposure to ash from the catastrophic Santorini eruption radically changed Bronze Age medicine, triggering the development of new remedies, the wide dissemination of medical data, and the transfer of technologies. These developments were identified in medical papyri thanks to remedies for ailments linked to volcanic matter, an oddity in Egypt, a country without volcanoes. The anomaly was traced back to the Santorini eruption, which through volcanic ash, acidified bodies of waters, and acid rain affected the whole eastern Mediterranean without sparing Egypt. Using available technology, doctors developed new remedies for severe irritation to eyes from ash and for burns on the skin, or imported foreign remedies as exemplified by paragraph 28 of the London Medical Papyrus (L28), thus resorting to technology transfer even if so crude. Furthermore, medical manuals rather than being guarded by families of physicians were now used to disseminate remedies as widely as possible. Finally, besides providing historical data, the medical reaction to the Santorini eruption could still be of use today. The remedies could be integrated in manuals for emergency situations for population left without adequate medical infrastructure at a time of exposure to heavy volcanic fallout or acidified rain.

( … ).”

Ecological chain reaction: Scientists suspect that the ash acidified the Nile water. This could have triggered a chain reaction (algal bloom > fish die-off > insect plagues ), which formed the basis for the biblically recounted plagues of Egypt formed.

However, as you read in Part 1 of this series of articles, the toxins that came directly from the volcanic eruption certainly also played a role. The result was certainly an accumulation of various diseases, and an enormous imbalance in nature, also with regard to insects.

The dating

Core drilling in the ice of Greenland allows every volcanic eruption to be dated. Researchers are drilling ice cores kilometers deep. Each annual layer resembles a tree ring. Once this is apparent, they can simply count back the layers until they encounter the increased sulfur concentration. When a volcano like Santorini erupts, sulfur aerosols rise into the stratosphere and spread worldwide. These are deposited as a thin layer in the ice. This method allowed the eruption to be dated to around 1628 BC. Recent analyses of radioactive carbon in ancient olive trees on Santorini support this period (approx. 1600–1525 BC), although there is still some minor debate among archaeologists about the exact year.

The precise dating is the key , in order to bring the biblical story of the exodus from Egypt out of the realm of legend and into real history.

Here are the two decisive reasons:

Historians have long debated when the Exodus took place. If the scientific dating of the volcanic eruption (around 1600 BC) aligns with archaeological evidence of Egyptian crises, it provides a realistic timeframe for the events described in the Bible.

The biblical plagues (darkness, hail, the Nile turning to blood) can be physically explained by the eruption. Precise dating allows us to examine whether the Pharaonic dynasties of that time... (like the Hyksos period) actually experienced the catastrophes described in the text. Without this data, the connection would remain pure speculation.

In short: Dating transforms a religious miracle story into a potential eyewitness account about a real environmental catastrophe. In the case of a volcanic eruption, citing “viruses” or bacteria as the cause of illness is entirely unnecessary, as the toxins alone are sufficient to cause disease. Crop failures further complicate the desired recovery.

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“My next plague is gonna be more subtle. A population of idiots.”

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

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