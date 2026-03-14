Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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csofand's avatar
csofand
5h

Hmmm ... so glad that there are no bad people anywhere that would think to mimic a volcanic gas release for some reason.

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
2hEdited

This is very interesting. Some of the claims AI makes, while conventional, maybe merely guesses (in particular, the idea that toxic chemicals strip the “cell surface” of its “receptors”). Though my PhD involved making measurements that supposedly determined the number of certain receptors on particular cells, I was aware that this was merely a model to explain observable phenomena which were correlated with other phenomena. Almost everything we say about the world, assisted by use of the scientific method, creates evidence that we interpret using models of how we (conventionally) think about the way things work. They are not intended to be taken absolutely literally, though I often forget that myself (or rather, I used to). Nowadays, I’m much more conscious about what I really know compared with what I hold in my mind as just a model which fits most of the observations very well, but may be completely wrong.

Even in industry, it was well understood that the phenomenon of “sterile inflammation” definitely occurs. I was known as being rather heretical for pointing out that patients who experienced “acute exacerbations” of their chronic lung diseases (such as can and often does arise in people who smoke cigarettes for several decades) feel their health worsening before they become productive of sputum. I would argue, doesn’t this mean that the process might be sterile inflammation, followed by recruitment of pus forming white cells? The mainstay treatment was a week or two of antibiotics, and my employer made the most-prescribed example, so my suggestion didn’t go down at all well. I still think a non steroid anti inflammatory treatment, if one could be found that isn’t intrinsically harmful, might be useful in some patients. Horrifyingly, we discovered that after a certain point in the development of smoking related, progressive lung disease, even stopping smoking doesn’t help very much. Persistent changes have occurred & recovery is no longer possible, beyond an initial improvement.

Don’t smoke, folks! I did from aged 18-43 and eventually quit, once I stopped kidding myself that I might get lucky. I did manage two marathons, at aged 47 and 48. Long time ago now, though happily still smoke free.

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