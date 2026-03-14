Foreword

by Suavek

Have there ever been “pandemics”? The use of quotation marks already reveals the outcome of this research. For practical reasons, I can’t write a very long article on Substack and have to spread the topic across several articles in a series. Part 1 serves only as an introduction to the topic, because it turns out that almost all the alleged “pandemics” that the school system “kindly” informs us about immediately followed one or more simultaneous volcanic eruptions. How strange that this fact is kept from us. Obviously, there have been moments in history of clusters of diseases, but the cause was toxins, not, as we are told, “submicroscopic infectious particles.” Only then does it become understandable why all serious studies that have attempted to prove contagion have failed. Without contagion, there can be no “viruses,” and, just to remind you, bacteria normally serve healing purposes; they are an important part of our immune system. They do not cause disease. The apparent contradiction regarding antibiotics will be thoroughly and comprehensibly addressed in a separate article. I ask for your patience.

The AI’s answers, which you can read in this series of articles, are riddled with lies, yet they have proven quite useful. The key is to formulate the questions carefully and to pay attention to the contradictions.

I received some of the AI’s answers in German, so I can only hope that the English translation doesn’t contain any major errors. Incidentally, I’m publishing the AI’s lies exactly as they are, without editing anything out. This makes it clear how the alleged “contagion” and “virus” narratives have simply been added to the ordinary causes of illness. This is simple framing, which has always been the most common propaganda trick and still seems to work on uncritical minds today.

Enjoy reading,

Suavek

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Which toxic gases from a volcanic eruption damage the immune system?

Al answers :

Inhaling volcanic gases triggers immediate chemical stress that disrupts the body’s ability to fight off infections. While many gases are released, these three are the most damaging to the

immune system:

1. Sulfur Dioxide : SO 2

This is the most significant chemical threat to the respiratory immune response.

Acidification: When SO 2 hits the moisture in your airways, it turns into sulfuric acid . This “burns” the epithelial lining, creating open wounds where bacteria and viruses can enter the bloodstream.

Ciliary Paralysis: It deactivates the cilia (the lung’s cleaning hairs), meaning pathogens stay in your lungs longer, increasing the “viral load” or bacterial colonization.

2. Hydrogen Sulfide : H 2 S

Often present in lower concentrations than SO 2 but highly cytotoxic (cell-poisoning).

Mitochondrial Blockage: It inhibits cellular respiration. If your immune cells (like T-cells ) cannot “breathe” at a cellular level, they cannot multiply or attack invaders effectively.

Macrophage Suppression: It specifically weakens macrophages, the “scavenger cells” that normally eat and destroy inhaled pathogens.

3. Hydrogen Halides (HCl and HF)

Volcanoes also emit Hydrogen Chloride and Hydrogen Fluoride.

Chemical Stress: These are highly corrosive. They trigger a massive inflammatory overreaction .

Immune Exhaustion: Because the immune system is busy dealing with the massive chemical “insult” and tissue damage caused by these acids, it has fewer resources (white blood cells) available to fight an actual virus or bacteria.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Can these substances harm the immune system even without the involvement of viruses and bacteria?

AI answers :

…………………………….

Yes, these substances can severely damage and deregulate the

immune system even in a completely sterile environment without any viruses or bacteria present. This is known as sterile inflammation or toxic immunomodulation.

Here is how they harm the immune system directly:

1. Induction of “Sterile Inflammation”

When volcanic particles (like Silica) or gases (like Sulfur Dioxide) enter the lungs, the body treats them as a major physical threat.

The Inflammasome: Phagocytes (immune cells) try to “eat” these mineral particles. Because they cannot digest rock or glass, the cells rupture and release danger signals (DAMPs).

Cytokine Storm: This triggers a massive release of pro-inflammatory proteins (like Interleukin-1β). The immune system becomes trapped in a loop of chronic inflammation, which eventually exhausts its resources.

2. Direct Cytotoxicity (Cell Killing)

Some volcanic emissions are directly poisonous to the white blood cells themselves:

Hydrogen Sulfide H 2 S. It inhibits Cytochrome c oxidase , an enzyme essential for cellular energy. Without energy, T-cells and B-cells cannot proliferate (multiply), effectively paralyzing the adaptive immune response.

Oxidative Stress: Volcanic ash often contains reactive iron. This creates Free Radicals that physically tear apart the membranes of immune cells, killing them before they can perform any defensive function.

3. Alteration of Immune Signaling

Chemicals like Ammonia or Sulfuric acid aerosols can change the pH balance of the lung’s lining.

Receptor Damage: Immune cells communicate via surface receptors. Acidic environments can denature (deform) these proteins.

Blindness: If the receptors are damaged, immune cells become “blind”—they can no longer receive signals to move to a site of injury or coordinate a response.

4. Epigenetic Changes and DNA Damage

Long-term exposure to these toxic inhalants can cause DNA strand breaks within the bone marrow, where immune cells are born.

Mutagenic Potential: This can lead to the production of dysfunctional immune cells that are either too weak to fight or so hyper-reactive that they begin to attack the body’s own tissues (Autoimmunity).

Summary: The “Distraction” Effect

Even without a germ in sight, these substances force the immune system to burn through its “ammunition” (antioxidants and signaling proteins) to fight a geochemical enemy it can never defeat. This leaves the body in a state of immunological bankruptcy.

Would you like to know which specific laboratory tests (like C-reactive protein or cytokine panels) doctors used to measure this non-biological immune stress?

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The false "pandemic".

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

………………………………….

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share