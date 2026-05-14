Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 13, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-258223246

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Hantavirus, like all viruses, is fictional. You find them in samples of cells that are breaking down.

Microscopic objects of the shape and size virologists say are a particular kind of virus are found in every sample of cells that are breaking down. They simply find the one they’re looking for, take a photographic image, stick some arrows to the objects, label them with the appropriate, fictional name and voila! There’s your “virus”.

See Jamie Andrews’ Substack account, Virology Control Studies.

We’re being lied to again by the government and media. Object or get ready for them to go further.

Linked :

Jamie Andrews, May 12, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-257705107

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Top Image: What the CDC claim is Hantavirus.

Bottom Image: Identically sized and shaped Cellular Debris in Uninfected Culture (Labelled Hantavirus).

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Editor's note: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, May 14, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/mind-control-and-deep-indoctrination-cf8/comment/258928735

Allen

Here’s an excellent article here on the hanta hoax:

The Hanta Hype, or: A Tale of Bird-Watchers in Toxic Landfills and How I Learned to Smell a Pharma Rat

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/the-hanta-hype/

It is becoming increasingly evident that the Dutch couple was exposed to highly toxic fumes (copper/mercury poisoning) from the landfill in Ushuaia, Argentina. Scrap collectors burn the plastic insulation off copper cables at this landfill to scavenge the valuable metal beneath.

The Dutch bird watching couple got off the cruise ship to visit a landfill in Ushuaia that is known to attract the White-bellied Seedsnipe and the rare Darwin’s Straited Caracara.

Toxic threats from this site are long known among residents with burning rubbish, particularly cables for copper extraction, producing smoke that “burns the throat.”

The smoke from burning copper cables is particularly dangerous because it often contains hydrogen chloride from PVC insulation, which creates an acid in the lungs that directly causes chemical burns and fluid buildup and nitrogen oxides which are known to cause delayed pulmonary edema that can “drown” a person several hours or even days after they leave the smoke.

Burning and other scavenging activities at the Ushuaia landfill stir up dust and smoke. Local community groups like “Let’s Clean Ushuaia” have highlighted hazardous waste disposal and environmental neglect in the region.

Burning electronic waste is a common practice at this scarcely regulated landfill which releases dangerous toxins, including mercury vapor, lead, and cadmium. Inhaling these vapors can cause “metal-fume fever,” which has similar symptoms to what they are calling “hantavirus.”

A side note: The cruise ship MV Hondius is named after famous Dutch cartographer Jodocus Hondius. The ship was christened for its maiden voyage on June 2, 2019, in Vlissingen, Netherlands by Elizabeth Hondius- no relation to Jodocus.

This ceremony makes her the ship’s “godmother.” Who is Elizabth Hondius? She is legal counsel fo MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) and was involved with Gardasil, Merck’s vaccine for preventing cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Her association with the company involves management and legal oversight, particularly in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Jamie Andrews, May 11, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-257168230

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor's note:

The fearmongering surrounding the alleged “Hantavirus” actually resembles the other medical PsyOps we are already familiar with. However, if you would still like to learn a bit more about this new virus hoax, you can take a look here, for example :

……………………………….

Hantavirus is a fake, don’t fall for it. Republishing Grand Princess Quarantine Orders FOIA, Part 2

The government’s ability to declare pandemics based on nothing enables imprisonment without due process and must be nullified.

Sasha Latypova

May 07, 2026

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/hantavirus-is-a-fake-dont-fall-for

……………………………………

Martha Bromberg, May 7, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/hantavirus-is-a-fake-dont-fall-for/comment/255284526

Martha Bromberg

Martha’s Substack

Fear and drama controls a very large percentage of humanity. These are humans who make primarily emotional decisions because they lack the intellectual development to use their minds discriminately. They ask very few questions and rarely confront authority.

…………………………

Rebal, May 8, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/hantavirus-is-a-fake-dont-fall-for/comment/255583944

Rebal

livinsimply@live.com’s Substack

I got a chuckle when I asked a question and received an answer from an older woman at a store the other day. A younger, red on hair gal, chimed in “they told us to!

Why arent people asking the who, what, when, where, how and why questions anymore? Trained to follow, not lead, maybe.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hantavirus : Patents ## A PIE Audit of the Patent Literature

peter keogh

May 12, 2026

You asked if I researched all hantavirus patents and related claims. I have. Here’s what I found.

( … )

Full article :

https://spartacusxiv.substack.com/p/hantavirus-patents-a-pie-audit-of

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor's note : Jamie Andrews, too, reports on the hoax :

……………………………………………………………………………………….

Hantavirus Hoax

An Emergency Broadcast.

Jamie Andrews

May 04, 2026

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/hantavirus-hoax

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 27, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-234277686

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

A good response to those persisting in defending contagion.

Please watch.

Many thanks,

Mike

Linked :

n0tdave, March 27, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@n0tdave/note/c-233938970

n0tdave

@n0tdave

Reply for Doc Malik

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 4, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4906

The realisation that fake diseases and centralised control are highly linked seems to be spreading.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/MXFH_RXtx-0

The added screenshots :

vor 5 Stunden (bearbeitet)

I’m genuinely impressed that a growing number of people have realised that the malevolent equation is this:

Virus lie + Contagion lie = Vaccine lie.

Illnesses are real, but they’re not caused by non-existent “viruses”.

Illnesses misattributed to non-existent “viruses” are NOT contagious.



Obviously if illnesses are not caused by submicroscopic infectious agents and if such illnesses do not spread from person to person, there is absolutely NO BASIS for “vaccines”. Or ANY restrictions and certifications. It’s all a big lie and it’s not a new lie. Just it’s biggest use to date. This malevolent deception goes back to before 1900. I’m part of a group of retired, former scientists who have dug deep into the history of these deceptions.



The whole deception was always intended to be used to CONTROL everything about our lives. Worse, not only were we controlled largely by “convid” and certification, but the hollow needle was used to introduce undefined materials into our bodies for whatever purposes the manufacturers intended. The regulations looks impressive but others have shown that the way they’re written, no regulations have ever been applied to the product category called “vaccines”.



Stop complying with restrictions due to fake infectious diseases. Stop fake testing for fake pathogens. Stop certifying anything. For pity’s sake, stop accepting vaccinations. We are facing extraordinarily powerful enemies, which are faceless bodies operating through useless, completely corrupt governments. Or it will rapidly lead to a permanent termination of all human freedoms.



Nothing that’s happened is accidental or exaggerated well meaning reactions to real crises. It’s a cold eyed intention to delete our autonomy and then to actually delete us.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

currer, May 14, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/mind-control-and-deep-indoctrination-cf8/comment/258816245

currer

Jake Rosmarin, the “travel influencer” who cried on camera making the only video from the MV Hondius cruise ship during the “hantavirus outbreak”….

Also pushed the Covid boosters really hard during the Plandemic.

Small world. Big coincidences.

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/2053879343579791469

And he also happened to be a much publicised “Covid patient” as well! What are the chances that this guy is always where the current propaganda “virus” is and always photographed or filmed as the victim?

https://x.com/robinmonotti/status/2053776026186985925

And his sister just happens to work in “Global Health”: aka Big Pharma propaganda division! You could not make this up!

https://x.com/robinmonotti/status/2053777183701680282

The BBC put the first clip out of this crisis actor on Facebook an hour ago to their 61 million followers. Reading the comments everybody knows it’s an actor, how embarrassing

https://x.com/TrevorJukes1/status/2054476872440787153

………………………………..

Allen, May 14, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/mind-control-and-deep-indoctrination-cf8/comment/258931213

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-258931213

Allen

Jake wasn’t that “COVID patient” that some are mistakenly comparing him to. He was an “influencer” who was making impassioned pleas back in 2020 for folks to get Vaxxed and boosted.

The more important piece to that puzzle is his husband and the Blackstone Private Credit Fund.

Good article below:

“You may remember that Jake was last seen back in 2020, when he put out an impassioned appeal for “gorgeous, gorgeous girls” to get their covid vaccines and boosters. And now we’re supposed to believe that he serendipitously showed up on this cruise ship in a remote location as part of an international story? Really?

Of note, Jake’s sister, Rachel Rosmarin, holds a Master of Public Health (MPH) in Global Health and specializes in disaster recovery and global health crises at Hagerty Consulting. Curiously, she joined Hagerty in August 2020, just as the alleged SARS-Cov-2 roared onto the global scene. Rachel currently serves as a managing associate in the firm’s Recovery Division.

Also of note is that Jake’s husband, Alex Cestari, specializes in science and technology law at Ropes & Gray LLP, a Boston-based multinational law firm. Alex represented Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, and numerous underwriters in bond offerings for Blackstone Private Credit Fund (BCRED). BCRED and its parent, Blackstone, have deep strategic ties to Big Pharma through multibillion-dollar R&D financing agreements and large-scale private credit facilities.

Blackstone frequently collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies to co-fund the development of late-stage drugs in exchange for future royalties. Blackstone Life Sciences provided up to $750 million in March 2024 to fund Moderna’s mRNA influenza vaccine program. While Blackstone does not currently have a publicly announced direct investment specifically in a hantavirus vaccine, it is heavily linked to the primary players in the space. “

More here:

https://thehfdf.substack.com/p/the-hanta-hype-or-a-tale-of-bird

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Vernon Coleman, May 9, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@vernoncoleman/note/c-256018107

Vernon Coleman

@vernoncoleman

I’m not allowed to look at YT etc or make videos but I hope the hantavirus “experts” who are allowed on these platforms and who are doubtless sharing their wisdom have pointed out that there has been a hantavirus vaccine since 1990. It was developed in Korea. And in 2024 Korea University vaccine innovation centre teamed up with dear old Moderna on an mRNA hantavirus vaccine development programme.

Everyone knows all that, right?

Just thought I’d check.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The MV Hondius at anchor in the Port of Granadilla on 10 May 2026 ( Source : Wikipedia, which has always brainwashed people in the name of liars: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hantavirusausbruch_auf_der_Hondius).

Conspiracy Sarah published the image in her humorous article about the new scam ( https://conspiracysarah.substack.com/p/grooming-for-quarantine-with-hanotavirus ).

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share