Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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currer
1dEdited

Jake Rosmarin, the “travel influencer” who cried on camera making the only video from the MV Hondius cruise ship during the “hantavirus outbreak”….

Also pushed the Covid boosters really hard during the Plandemic.

Small world. Big coincidences.

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/2053879343579791469

And his sister just happens to work in "Global Health": aka Big Pharma propaganda division! You could not make this up!

https://x.com/robinmonotti/status/2053777183701680282

The BBC put the first clip out of this crisis actor on Facebook an hour ago to their 61 million followers. Reading the comments everybody knows it's an actor, how embarrassing

https://x.com/TrevorJukes1/status/2054476872440787153

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Allen's avatar
Allen
1d

Here’s an excellent article here on the hanta hoax:

The Hanta Hype, or: A Tale of Bird-Watchers in Toxic Landfills and How I Learned to Smell a Pharma Rat

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/the-hanta-hype/

It is becoming increasingly evident that the Dutch couple was exposed to highly toxic fumes (copper/mercury poisoning) from the landfill in Ushuaia, Argentina. Scrap collectors burn the plastic insulation off copper cables at this landfill to scavenge the valuable metal beneath.

The Dutch bird watching couple got off the cruise ship to visit a landfill in Ushuaia that is known to attract the White-bellied Seedsnipe and the rare Darwin’s Straited Caracara.

Toxic threats from this site are long known among residents with burning rubbish, particularly cables for copper extraction, producing smoke that “burns the throat.”

The smoke from burning copper cables is particularly dangerous because it often contains hydrogen chloride from PVC insulation, which creates an acid in the lungs that directly causes chemical burns and fluid buildup and nitrogen oxides which are known to cause delayed pulmonary edema that can “drown” a person several hours or even days after they leave the smoke.

Burning and other scavenging activities at the Ushuaia landfill stir up dust and smoke. Local community groups like “Let’s Clean Ushuaia” have highlighted hazardous waste disposal and environmental neglect in the region.

Burning electronic waste is a common practice at this scarcely regulated landfill which releases dangerous toxins, including mercury vapor, lead, and cadmium. Inhaling these vapors can cause “metal-fume fever,” which has similar symptoms to what they are calling “hantavirus.”

A side note: The cruise ship MV Hondius is named after famous Dutch cartographer Jodocus Hondius. The ship was christened for its maiden voyage on June 2, 2019, in Vlissingen, Netherlands by Elizabeth Hondius- no relation to Jodocus.

This ceremony makes her the ship’s “godmother.” Who is Elizabth Hondius? She is legal counsel fo MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) and was involved with Gardasil, Merck’s vaccine for preventing cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Her association with the company involves management and legal oversight, particularly in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

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