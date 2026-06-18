Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
13h

🎬 Embracing Digital Dystopian Productions is proud to present −

💉 HoloCAST 🎬💀💉

The eugenics blockbuster where you audition daily— for facial recognition scans, goody-two-shoes compliance scores, and access rights to the drawbridges of your gated, digitally geo-fenced New Normal. 🏰📱🧠

Now Playing on the Surveillance State Network:

❌ Out: Tattoos on forearms

✅ In: Vaccine passports on smartphones—

(or conveniently under the skin… coming Fall 2026) 📲💉

❌ Out: Barbed wire concentration camps

✅ In: Digitally geofenced 15-minute cities,

complete with smart bollards and obedient serfs 🏙️🚧🤖

❌ Out: Racial supremacy laws

✅ In: Biomedical apartheid — Jabbed vs. Unjabbed: Dawn of the New Unclean 🧬⚖️

❌ Out: Goosestepping Nazis in jackboots

✅ In: Dancing nurses in PPE, brought to you by TikTok Your Heart ❤️‍🩹 Stopped™ 💃🩺📉

❌ Out: Showerheads and Zyklon B

✅ In: Syringes loaded with new, enhanced

m urderous R eally N efarious A cting L ife-N eutralizing P articles™ 🧪💀

❌ Out: Murder and maiming only on the European continent

✅ In: Jab induced Global death and disability 🌍🧟‍♂️🕊️

Rated V for Violation of Rights ⛓️🌐👁️🔐📡⚕️🛰️⛓️💀💉👹🎬

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Greg Wallis's avatar
Greg Wallis
13h

Thank you so much for the mention, it's deeply appreciated.

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