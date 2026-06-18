Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 16, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-277171240

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

When first I realised things were badly awry, I remember, on waking every day, stepping through the evidence that led me to the unavoidable conclusion, because I couldn’t believe it, either.

In a very short period of time, I was forced to accept that, given this was true, I could assume nothing about the way the world works was as I had previously thought.

It gets easier after a few years.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 18, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5159

In my opinion, this is an important perspective from Greg Wallis.



It’s short. You can read it in a minute.



My thoughts below.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

If change is painful, not changing is agony

Greg Wallis

Jun 17, 2026

I remember hearing someone say many years ago that you can either live with fear or regret. Meaning that you can do something worthwhile in life even though it’s painful, or you can pass it up and forever live with the regret of cowardice. And it’s true, I’ve done this and living with regret is not pleasant. Now the point of this short article is that a fair number of us here on Substack have realized that there’s something wrong with the narrative with which we’ve been presented, particularly that of the medical world and specifically the scam that is the virus model. In fairness, there are plenty of others here who are either in denial or who are pathologically enslaved to the pharma fiction with which we were all indoctrinated from birth. (My view.)

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Full article :

https://gregwallis.substack.com/p/if-change-is-painful-not-changing

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A screenshot attached to the post showing the part of the article Dr. Yeadon highlighted :

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So there are the renegades, the narrative-slaves, and then there is the last tranche of people who are curious but remain unconvinced; like the floating voters in so-called democracies. And to them, if any of them are reading, the title of this post is meant for you. To make a change so drastic that your friends and even family reject you takes enormous courage and it’s acutely painful. But to not do this, to remain with the mainstream view, even when your gut tells you it’s wrong, will, eventually, turn from pain to agony. If you seek truth and then reject it because you find it too uncomfortable then it will eat away at you, because those who genuinely seek truth tend to have a fair modicum of integrity. Lastly, we should never attack or make fun of those who disagree with our opinions, because that’s facile and cheap, and by doing so you let yourself down. Developing a thick skin and ignoring those who wish to trample all over your views is, in my experience, a much better and more satisfying path to tread. I don’t mean to preach, I’ve just experienced so much utter hysteria over the past couple of weeks that I wanted to offer a few words of hope for those brave enough to put aside their prejudices and consider things from a new and scary angle. Truth is pain, pain is truth, yada yada.

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A comment on the article :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 18, 2026 :

https://substack.com/profile/28026013-dr-mike-yeadon/note/c-278355199

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-278355199

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you for this thoughtful piece, Greg. You make important points, especially your central contention, that not reorienting one’s opinions in response to fundamentally different information, because one knows that they will be unpopular, will steadily eat you up.

I’m aware of several people who I am certain do know of the enormous fraud that has the equivalence of - as I term it - “Virus Lie + Contagion Lie = Vaccine Lie”, but continue to pretend that nothing has changed from the status quo ante and also ignore the implication that if this huge deception has been proven to have been happening for longer than many decades, everything we thought we knew must now be in doubt.

Why they do this, I don’t pretend to know. Possibly they belong to the group knowingly assisting in the enslavement of humanity. I realised with a shock a year or so ago that many of those ranged against us sincerely believe in a fully controlled, technocratic society on grounds such as “protecting the planet from the ravages of selfish humans”. Others may be receiving money or other incentives to maintain mainstream lies. Some may have shrunk from debating the truth for reasons of remaining within the tribe. A psychologist told me in 2020 in a comment that, in their opinion, “Many people would rather die with the herd than to leave the herd”, which is shocking to contemplate for those of us who are unafraid of iconoclastic ideas.

I like Tim West’s slightly mischievous and rather clever lampooning of germ theory, “That there’s nothing smaller than a Fauci which can harm you”. Having absorbed the staggering truth that there is “a thin smear of humanity” which has hated the majority of us who consider us “useless eaters”, which has existed through many generations, perhaps forever, I have experienced the joy of the lifting of the unconscious threat of invisible agents of illness and the most profound insight that our health is very much in our own hands.

I now regard those I collectively call “the Useless Eliters” as misguided beyond belief, mostly deeply malevolent and lacking a shred of empathy for others. I have had my judgment on people I have known completely dashed, observing them take the wide path of remaining with the official narrative, despite being provided with unequivocal evidence of a huge deception. Some have even told me that they know the official narrative is false, but are not willing to confront it. These cowards are not who I thought they were. Others, including relatives, one of whom has a PhD in a field of biological sciences who, when confronted with evidence that we were being lied to in 2020/21, took the only logical way out, deciding that the actual manuscripts from well known journals had been hacked by conspiracy theorists. I disengaged at that point and have had no further contact.

One of the most problematic attitudes I’ve encountered is the sense some have that “digital totalitarian takeover is inevitable” and so resistance is useless. I don’t think I’m in denial is having a different opinion. In evidence I offer the following: the extraordinary censorship and smearing of those who are merely sharing evidence that we’re being manipulated and the routine pushing of systematic propaganda. In addition, there is a large number of actors online who demonstrate qualities consistent with being agents of the Useless Eliters. None of this would be necessary if their ultimate victory was inevitable. I think that there is evidence that Great Resets have been perpetrated before. But I think this is the first to occur during a time in which mass communication has never been easier. A nearly simultaneous Great Reset is presumably harder than being able to stage it region by region. I don’t think there’s anything inevitable about a rapid & comprehensive totalitarian dictatorship.

Thank you again for writing on this important topic.

Mike

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Afterword

Denise, June 15, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@denise307783/note/c-276892276

Denise

Just very grateful that I actually listened to Dr. Yeadon’s early 2020 you tube video where he explained the mechanisms by which we are being controlled. I was at first startled by it and didn’t know exactly what to think. But, something about it struck a visceral truth chord. Thank-you, Dr. Yeadon, for your unequivocal warning, keeping me, and those closest to me, from enormous injury.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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