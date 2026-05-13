“Please retain faith that the criminals most powerful weapon is their interference with your own mind & what they want you to believe is that they have everything under control & that resistance is useless. Neither are true.”

— Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 3, 2021 ( https://t.me/robinmg/1925 ).

“We’re at far greater risk from stupid people than from evil people.”

— Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 13, 2026 (https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4991)

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Foreword

by Suavek

It is no coincidence that it is precisely medical “science” that proves to be the ideal instrument for a political transformation for which no normal person ever voted; for what could be better suited for the abuse of power—and for population reduction—than medicine itself, if the aim is to ensure that the public does not immediately become suspicious?

Do you remember when the civil right to assembly was suspended in 2020? This right has always served to enable people to defend themselves against any abuse of power. The mere invention of a “pandemic situation” was sufficient for governments to trample this right underfoot and summarily suspend it. And because there are still enough government officials who—instead of genuine political education—have internalized a heap of propaganda, and just as many citizens who are easily frightened by invented “viruses,” medicine may long continue to serve as the key to establishing a new system—one that none of us ever wanted.

Anyone who has researched the matter thoroughly knows that, in recent years, there was in fact no extraordinary health threat whatsoever, and that the medical fraud served merely as a key to the introduction of a totalitarian system. The alleged “pandemic” was, in reality, a coup, and had been prepared for over 20 years. ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud ). While this global fraud was indeed well-organized, the truth cannot be permanently concealed behind censorship—not least because many people recognize the difference between genuine and bogus science. They know that what we have experienced over the past few years had nothing to do with genuine medicine, but rather—among other objectives—was intended to assist an extremely brutal, supranational group of perpetrators in abolishing civil and human rights in order to establish a totalitarian system. The censorship they introduced—and never lifted—was by no means intended to “protect” anyone from disinformation, but merely to prevent the lies from being publicly exposed. Censorship has never been used to prevent nonsense, but rather to obscure the truth.

Anyone who merely skims the vital information on this Substack—solely to check whether the evidence presented here aligns comfortably with their years of indoctrination and brainwashing—will likely derive no benefit from it. In particular, if someone still clings to certain elements of the old “Covid” lie—or to the notion of alleged “contagion” and the very existence of “viruses”—it would likely be advantageous for them (as well as for those around them) to carefully read through the entire corresponding article series. Sometimes, too, it is wise to pause briefly and reflect a little upon the value of the information at hand. Otherwise, one may later find oneself facing the shame of having stood on the wrong side of history—and, in doing so, having personally contributed to the rise of a totalitarian system. For the “Covid” fraud was, among other things, invented for precisely this purpose.

If the wicked are less dangerous than the stupid, it is only because it is the stupid who, in good faith, cause the damage. The wicked lack the power to carry out their crimes alone, without the assistance of the stupid.

Just like a fish that can’t tell that the water is wet just because it’s used to it, ignorant people don’t see the harm they cause. Nor do they realize how much damage—to themselves and their loved ones—they could have avoided, had they been just a little less arrogant and, instead, a little more curious about reality.

History teaches us that it was the indoctrinated ignoramuses who, acting on behalf of the perpetrators, locked the doors to the cells of innocent prisoners from the outside. The most foolish among them were even proud to be able to carry out their shameful work. It was not only during the Stalinist era that dissidents, critics of the system, and intellectuals were confined in prisons and psychiatric institutions, where they were subjected to forced medication. Here, you can read an article demonstrating that such measures also took place during the period of the alleged “Covid pandemic.” The article is in German, but it can be automatically translated: https://apolut.net/stalin-2-0-querdenker-in-die-klapse-von-paul-clemente/

In this article, you will find statements by Dr. Mike Yeadon which—despite being somewhat older—have lost none of their relevance. I found these statements scattered widely across Telegram and am delighted to finally be able to present them to you here in a thematically cohesive compilation. As you can see for yourself, Dr. Yeadon has evidently gone to great lengths to unearth links to valuable information for his readers. I hope you enjoy reading this article and that it prompts some fruitful reflection.

Best wishes,

Suavek

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 13, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4994

It was to this theory that I was referring when I said that we had more to fear from stupid people than from evil people.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

What Is Bonhoeffer’s Theory of Stupidity?

We uncover the surprising nature, causes, and dangers of stupidity from Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s perspective.

( … )

Ignorance is a quality we will always have to varying degrees, for the very simple reason that nobody can know everything about everything.

Stupidity, however, is not a lack of knowledge but a willful and stubborn resistance to knowledge. It is not an intellectual failure, but a moral one. As Dietrich Bonhoeffer argued, “There are human beings who are of remarkably agile intellect yet stupid, and others who are intellectually quite dull yet anything but stupid” (Bonhoeffer, 1951). Ignorance can be addressed through instruction, but stupidity cannot.

Stupidity is a moral failure because it is a conscious refusal to take responsibility for one’s own thoughts, opinions, and beliefs. Bonhoeffer discussed stupidity within a sociopolitical context. According to him, stupidity arises when individuals surrender their inner independence to groupthink. Instead of critically engaging with their reality, people characterized by stupidity uncritically adhere to collective and dominant ideologies propagated in their societies.

( … )

Stupidity is more dangerous than evil because it makes one immune to reason, vulnerable to manipulation, and unwittingly complicit in malice.

( … )

Full article :

https://www.thecollector.com/what-is-bonhoeffers-theory-of-stupidity/

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 29, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/956

In a recent discussion online, a person with years of clinical trials and regulatory experience said she was completely ignored by her family and friends, even those who knew perfectly well that she had highly relevant experience.



She was sympathising with my admission that I’d been unable to persuade my older, cleverer sister, who’s lived in Australia for 45 years, that we were being lied to.



My reply.



Best wishes

Mike



Thank you for speaking up.

Lord, I share your frustration that instead of your background and experience being valued, it’s almost as if your awareness that we’re being lied to is a liability. No, it is seen as a liability!

I recently saw a video from a mind control expert who mostly does benign entertainment tricks on groups.

He showed how very easy it is to program a belief or preference. It is as simple as repetition. If the same message is repeated enough times, our subconscious decides that’s the thing the group must pay attention to.

Even pointing out the deception, oddly enough, didn’t change the decision preference people made subsequently.

That tallies with my own three examples of people close to my family but not relatives who listened attentively, knew of my career long experience, appeared to understand the risks I foresaw, yet got jabbed.

I almost folded my cards at that point.

I didn’t, because there’s a large group who follow the herd, but aren’t personally persuaded one way or the other.

Once anyone of this kind gets alarmed, they move into very uncomfortable cognitive dissonance and apparently that’s so unpleasant, that they keep hunting until they find a new accommodation of the observations around them.

That’s my second chance. It’s there for all of us. So do keep going the best way you can.

🙏🙃❤️🤗

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, - a post on a Telegram channel with which Dr. Yeadon was involved at the time. June 29, 2023 :

https://t.me/robinmg/28791

The whole article from which that one table was lifted.

More coercive memes within.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/margaretannaalice/p/memes-by-themes-5-psychological-manipulation

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 7, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1034

This is excellent. Trigger warning if you’re not aware of Tavistock, MKULTRA etc, you will find it upsetting.



It’s meticulously researched. This of course is a talk by Mark Devlin, but you can find his detailed written research in his self published books, Musical Truths Vols 1-x. Mark also refers to research by others (who I’m aware of) and some are new to me.



As ever, viewer discernment advised.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Tavistock : 100 Years Of Brainwashing (Mark Devlin)

https://youtu.be/kdfr6QBOoC8

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 30, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3501

This nine part (each short) series of email details the key waypoints that you can read to illustrate how long the plan we’re experiencing has been in gestation.

This is Part 1: HG Wells.

Unfortunately I seem only to be able to share it by copying the entire contents of the email.

Best wishes

Mike

continuityofcontrol.com



Part 1 of 9

H. G. Wells – Conspiracy in Broad Daylight

Not all conspiracies are carried out under the cover of darkness

Herbert George (H. G.) Wells was a prolific author best known for his science fiction novels. But science fiction was only part of his work.

In fact, Wells wrote mostly non-fiction and produced countless essays, books, and pamphlets exploring politics, social reform, popular science, and history.

He was an early member of the Fabian Society and was mentored by none other than "Darwin's Bulldog," T. H. Huxley. Thus Wells was groomed to serve the purposes of the scientific elite.

Wells's role was to relentlessly churn out propaganda on their behalf - to shape, mold and manipulate the minds of the masses would accept, and eventually support, the creation of a global control system.

In his 1928 book The Open Conspiracy, Wells openly called for a worldwide revolution to overthrow traditional institutions. In it, he laid out a blueprint for world control:

‘It seemed to me that all over the world intelligent people were waking up to the indignity and absurdity of […] a mere uncritical adhesion to traditional governments, traditional ideas of economic life, and traditional forms of behaviour.’

From the start, this movement would be international in scope:

‘they would say “Let us get together with other people of our sort and make over the world into a great world-civilization”’

and the guiding star for the movement?

‘the organized world community conducting and ensuring its own progress, requires a deliberate collective control of population as a primary condition.’

Surprisingly, unlike most plans to take over the world, Wells asserted that this one would require no secrecy:

‘this widening protest and conspiracy against established things would, by its very nature, go on in the daylight’

He then revealed that education would be the lever:

‘A vigorous educational reform movement arises as a natural and necessary expression of the awakening Open Conspirator. A revolution in education is the most imperative and fundamental part of the adaptation of life to its new conditions.’

And in the absence of religion, identified a new god and guiding principle:

‘This candid attempt to take possession of the whole world, this Open Conspiracy of ours, must be made in the name of and for the sake of science’

With three new pillars of doctrine:

‘We repeat, the new directive organizations of men’s affairs will not be of the same nature as old-fashioned governments. They will be in their nature biological, financial, and generally economic’

This would ultimately constitute:

‘a great world movement as widespread and evident as socialism or communism. It will largely have taken the place of these movements. It will be more, it will be a world religion.’

You might be wishing this blueprint was science fiction, but it wasn't. And although Wells wasn’t the first to express these ideas, he was one of the first to state them so openly and plainly to the public.

The most remarkable thing, however, was how many establishment voices went on the record saying the same exact things in the following years.

See for yourself as the plan unfolds in the upcoming emails.

Coming up in Part 2 - Sir Julian Huxley reveals the true purpose and philosophy underpinning UNESCO - the educational arm of the United Nations.



You'll get the full collection of quotes from all 12 books at the end of this series. Can't wait? Book Club members already have access to the complete PDF.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3673

You may remember I mentioned that Nick Heys is issuing a nine part summary of the historical background to what’s going on? I may have missed a part or two! Here is number 5.

Best wishes

Mike



continuityofcontrol.com

Part 5 of 9

Aldous Huxley - The Science of Servitude

A new kind of servitude in the era of world controllers

Aldous Huxley, grandson of Thomas Henry and brother of Julian, was a celebrated intellectual producing over 45 books in his lifetime. His works explored dystopia, utopia and everything in between. And like Lord Bertrand Russell and Sir Charles Galton Darwin before him, Huxley forewarned of the upcoming scientifically planned society.

In Brave New World Revisited (1958), Aldous Huxley reflected on how closely the world resembled the fictional dystopia he had imagined 37 years earlier in Brave New World.

Huxley saw population growth and technological development as the forces shaping society, which were being deliberately enhanced by a dominant minority:

‘Impersonal forces […] consciously accelerated by representatives of commercial and political organizations who have developed a number of new techniques for manipulating, in the interests of some minority, the thoughts and feelings of the masses’

Control, once obtained, would not be relinquished:

‘Permanent crisis justifies permanent control of everybody and everything by the agencies of the central government.’

Huxley then explained that the future regimes, streamlined with technology, would not use force:

‘In the more efficient dictatorships of tomorrow there will probably be much less violence than under Hitler and Stalin. The future dictator’s subjects will be painlessly regimented by a corps of highly trained Social Engineers.’

And he foresaw a new era on the horizon with a rebranded class structure based on science:

‘The twenty first century, I suppose, will be the era of World Controllers, the scientific caste system and Brave New World’

This would not be freedom but a return to a feudalism which humanity would be chemically coerced into accepting:

‘The impersonal forces of overpopulation and over-organization, and the social engineers who are trying to direct these forces, are pushing us in the direction of a new medieval system. This revival will be made more acceptable than the original by […] infant conditioning, sleep teaching and drug-induced euphoria; but, for the majority of men and women, it will still be a kind of servitude.’

With a ruling elite at the top who Huxley described in familiar terms:

‘These upper-caste individuals will be members, still, of a wild species – the trainers and guardians, themselves only slightly conditioned, of a vast herd of completely domesticated animals.’

In January 1961, Huxley spoke at the “Man and Civilization: Control of the Mind” symposium in San Francisco. He later discussed the themes of the symposium in a 1962 lecture at the University of California, Berkeley. He introduced the chilling idea of the “ultimate revolution.” This would be no ordinary revolution, but nothing less than the planned scientific and psychological reshaping of humanity itself.

'It seems to me that the nature of the ultimate revolution with which we are now faced is precisely this: That we are in process of developing a whole series of techniques which will enable the controlling oligarchy who have always existed and presumably will always exist to get people to love their servitude.'

The continuity we have documented from H. G. Wells up to Aldous Huxley is hard to deny. Huxley is letting us in on the reality beneath Wells’ utopian rhetoric. The road to hell is always paved with good intentions.

In Part 6, we’ll turn to Carroll Quigley, a bona fide historian of the establishment. Quigley documented in painstaking detail the ‘financial’ pillar Wells said would underpin his Open Conspiracy.



Download all emails, quotes and source images for free at the end of this series. Can't wait until then? Book Club members already have access. Join now for $12/m (founder’s rate ends Nov 15)

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 25, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/930

Well, this is very interesting! I was aware of mind control in the context of rock & pop music and the activities of the Tavistock (U.K.) & the Stanford Research Institute (USA).



I had guessed that TV was an important means of mind control, but only after I’d stopped watching it completely (late spring 2020).



I didn’t know quite how powerful this technique is, how it’s victims are in general completely unaware of what is being done to them & that this extends to all media formats.



I encourage you to watch this and share it with your circle.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4/Jason-Christoff-tgr5:f

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 14, 2023 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/92

I remember this four part TV series vividly. It was 21 years ago, when the world felt somewhat predictable and I quietly prided myself in having an adequate understanding of “current affairs”. What a chump!

Listening to BBC Radio 4 since I was a teenager right up to late-spring 2020 could not be further away from understanding anything, except propaganda. I’m over it now.

Adam Curtis ought to be wide awake. The research he must have done in order to make these very high quality programmes surely had him coming across much that would lead a person down the rabbit hole. I say he ought to be awake. He might of course be a contributor to our misunderstanding of the world.

All I can say is that in order to better appreciate social engineering, mind control, the role of the media in shaping thinking, beliefs and behaviour, you could be a lot worse than watching this series, here conveniently in one package.

Along the way, if you’re anything like me, you’ll come to intensely dislike Edward Bernays and Anna Freud.

I wonder if Adam Curtis is making / made a further episode, “The Second Century Of The Self”?

Best wishes,

Mike

Linked :

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gL5ORz9I1Vix/

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 29, 2023 :

https://t.me/robinmg/26114

"Groups like Britain’s Government-appointed “Nudge Unit” were so successful in their psychological terror campaign that the lockdown was not only followed far-more stringently than ever predicted, but Boris Johnson’s Government actually had to fight the terrified public at every attempt to lift restrictions.

He famously joked of Britain’s once-libertarian citizenry that it was easier to take their freedoms away than to give them back."

https://uncut.substack.com/p/people-dont-even-realise-when-the



Back when questioning any of the shibboleths (articles of fath, such as “I wear my mask to protect you” and “Get jabbed to save grandma”) had a person immediately tagged as a conspiracy theorist, such a lie-exposing stance did have utility, but I’m going to have to rethink now. Not immediately clear to me what might work.



Potentially something like listing the many observations, made when they were verboten, which have subsequently been borne out.



Then, moving to the present, pointing out numerous things which are happening, and which we know have a malign rationale, are taking us, ratchet fashion, towards a tightly controlled existence.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

People don’t even realise when the thing they ostracised friends and family over turned out to be a lie...

News Uncut

Jan 29, 2023

https://uncut.substack.com/p/people-dont-even-realise-when-the

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 14, 2022 :

https://t.me/robinmg/19408

This is brilliant. Chapeau, Lukas Lion.

Please share, thanks

Mike



Linked video :

https://odysee.com/@lukaslion:f/1984:08

They say it’s 2021 but I ain’t too sure,

it feels like 1984.

They’ve been mentally and spiritually waging war.

Look where this leads, can’t you see what they’re aiming for?

Orwell underestimated the capability of villainy and tyranny,

these sick elites are masters of trickery.

They’re moving wickedly, watching the world bleed as they feed off our misery.

The worlds gone quite mad.

Yeah, the human psyche has been hijacked.

Propaganda bombardments, your mind is the target,

they wanna deceive and lead us into darkness.

Fear is their greatest tool.

Fear can turn the brightest minds to fools.

Televise endless lies, keep people terrified. That’s the way they maintain their rule.

Fear is the prison that they want us all to live in

and ever since the beginning this has been their only mission.

Politicians cause division, they’re just here to blind our vision,

playing their position…to distract us from their masters that are hidden.

I think George had a premonition.

Seems like it’s all coming to fruition.

A race against time now the clocks started ticking.

The whole thing ends once the people have risen!

The only infection here is deception.

They fooled the whole world with PCR testing.

Look at all the facts they’re neglecting to mention.

Ask too many questions and you can get censored.

The thought police are patrolling,

they don’t want information if they can’t control it. Nah.

Can’t you see what’s unfolding?

1984, George already wrote it.

Said we’re living within Orwell’s chapters.

No money for homeless but there’s money to track us.

Tell me that ain’t madness. Now we’re all anti-vaxxers,

just cuz we question and seek to find answers.

They want me scared for my life, but nurses can find time for TIKTOK dances?

The medias a stage full of actors, manufactured psyops and distractions.

Big brother is watching and plotting.

Hands aren’t the only thing that they want washing. Nah.

They want everybody locked in.

Taking your mind hostage till you’ve lost it.

New normal…lockdowns.

The plans in motion and they ain’t gonna stop now.

You can see the plot now, it ain’t even hiding.

A real pandemic doesn’t need advertising.

It’s an attack on our freedom.

Businesses destroyed for no reason.

Grandparents in Care Homes dying of loneliness, missing their families, wishing that they could see them.

What about the patients on the waiting lists who couldn’t get their treatment?

Look at all the havoc it’s been wreaking.

Suicide and depression increasing.

Can’t you see this is tearing us to pieces?

I don’t believe in a damn word the government are speaking,

they’re creeping towards more control.

That’s the true goal that they’re seeking.

The vampires are just tryna sink their teeth in.

What happened to the truth?

Come to think of it, what happened to the flu?

And what would happen if nobody watched the news?

Red pill or blue, now it’s time to choose. For real.

Be honest with yourself…

Do you really believe that this is about health?

It’s never been. Take a look it’s evident.

The only thing that’s spreading is the terror they’ve been peddling.

That mask is a muzzle.

Only the strong will survive in this struggle.

If you ain’t seen the bigger picture yet then you’re just lost in the puzzle.

Literally got you living in a bubble.

The only virus in our lives is these liars and these tyrants

that are trying to deny us of our rights and

conspiring to annihilate the righteous.

The sheep can be silenced,

but they could never quiet the lions, we’re rising!

The veil has been lifted.

Consciousness has shifted to a higher wisdom.

And we ain’t gonna be victims of this system.

We won’t be prisoners, this is the resistance.

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Message to the “still hypnotised” Covidian.

They’re slowly beginning to resurface and I think it’s about time they were told!

John Botica

May 11, 2026

( … )

That’s the problem with people under a deep hypnosis… they don’t realise they’re under a deep hypnosis!

Like millions of other poor jelly-headed lemmings… you’re just another unknowing victim of what was (and still is), a highly organised and strategised; deviously marketed and targeted; “military grade” psychological propaganda fear campaign!

Yeah, yeah, I know… I’ve heard it all before! But you’ve got to believe me here… because it’s TRUE!

Maybe one day you’ll begin to slowly come out of it… who knows?! Anything’s possible, I guess?

But seriously, since it’s now been well over some five years… I do sadly doubt it. I think your cognitive malaise may now most likely be, a permanent state of mental affliction! It’s going to see you out, good buddy. It’s going to see you out!

( … )

Full article :

https://johnbotica.substack.com/p/message-to-the-still-hypnotised-covidian

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Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 23, 2022 :

https://t.me/robinmg/22564

In a back & forth with family members, oddly split. Those I’m closest to & saw all the time until our recent travels all know, and didn’t need much from me. Every direct relation, which is such a relief & blessing. Those geographically very far away, all but one sibling is deep in the narrative. One, I am sure knows, but is unable / unwilling to speak because absolutely everyone in direct family contact to them is in the narrative.



I view what I’m doing with them is periodically to drop by (electronically) & observe with good heart that there are sharks behind where they’re swimming & can they not hear the approaching waterfall? So far, warnings have been met with either silence, derision or weak counter arguments (which don’t begin to counter any mainstay points).



I love them all but I’m apparently not smart enough & have (they say) fallen prey to conspiracy theories. Ah well, perhaps they’re right? All I ask is that both parties start from the position that no one knows everything & therefore they must be a chance, smaller or larger, that we’re plain wrong?

I’ve not tried to be complete, or detailed. People mostly glaze over if I do that (a response I’m quite used to!).



Cheers

Mike



I saw a post along these lines:



“How can you tell if someone is telling the truth?”



Media shuns them.

Fact checkers write smearing polemics.

Tech companies deplatform them.

Others are encouraged to attack them & withdraw from interactions.

Governments pass laws making your alternative interpretation ILLEGAL.

There’s more, but that’ll do.



My post in reply to the thread:



Well, I qualify on all counts!

I’m in my 41st year of training & practise of applied biomedical R&D.

But what do I know?

Darned conspiracy theorist!!



In all seriousness: there IS a conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it.



They’re counting on you discounting this as crazy. Well, 3 years ago, I’d have been with you. I was a proper Mr Normie!



Not anymore. Truth is stranger than fiction.



They’ve lied about a virus to scare you into accepting economy destroying measures like lockdown. Then they kept on scaring you to get you to roll up your sleeve for a kafkaesque injection of virus genes & nanolipids. They found no problems in safety testing by not actually running any meaningful tests. They cheated in the “clinical trials”. The regulators are captured & corrupt.



The conspirators are “big everything”, all coming together as WEF & WHO. Big Pharma, big finance, big media, big tech etc. Governments are complicit but I don’t believe they’re the initiators. Rather, they’re the executors of plans originating in Davos, Geneva etc.



In my calm assessment as a toxicologist, biochemist, pharmacologist & having had decades of new drug research & development, there’s no question in my mind that this is long planned (at least 25y & arguably a lot longer) has, as one objective, total control of us, the little humans (who Klaus Schwab’s advisor calls “useless eaters”) at an absolute minimum.



They will succeed UNLESS we can resist mandatory digital ID. They require common format, high speed, interoperability (so, no: ordinary passports, driving licenses etc won’t do & no, there is currently no such system in operation across the world).



They have utter disregard for your health & welfare, physical & psychological.



Sober people have estimated that the *superfluous, ineffective & unsafe jabs are associated with six to twelve million deaths to date. Lockdowns etc have probably killed many also.



They also intend to introduce a digital-ONLY currency, withdrawing cash forever.



This combination easily enables a totalitarian tyranny, a slave system. It ends freedom forever. Distributed computer networks will never go away nor can be turned off or readily be corrupted except in small pieces.



Please don’t let them get this digital control grid up & running in your country. I do not see any way to undo it once it’s in place. Not unless the perpetrators choose to.



What will they do with this totalitarian control? It’s anybody’s guess.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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