Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Rider's avatar
Rider
38m

Thanks to Suavek, Dr. Yeadon and all other contributors to this valuable installment of truth.

Maybe I am cynical...ok I am cynical, but still...when 'ignorant people' do bad things to other people on order or suggestion by 'authority' they know they're doing bad things. They just don't care, because their big purpose is to stay in proper alignment with the talking points and accusations of their belief leaders.

It's so cozy for them: They're on the side of Official Good and needn't worry about trivial matters like logical gaps or contradictions. They risk nothing (as they imagine it) because Official Informatiion and Accusations of Disinformation have been handed down to them to believe. They obey and bob their heads like good boys and girls. It's all worked out for them and boy-- are they Good Citizens!

There are many such people. Obedient and docile, they've trained themselves to ignore their own stirrings of disbelief regarding any 'official truth' or 'public enemy'. This disintegrates their minds and self trust, because on some mental level they know they lie to themselves. Liars may believe their own BS but their minds cannot evade the fact of their habit of mental dishonesty. So they can't trust their own minds.

When presented with new ideas counter to official truths, I believe they experience anxiety. Once at the gym locker room outside shower area, I sat on a bench bare feet resting on wet clay tile floor. I remarked to the fellow sitting adjacent to me that if he paid attention he could might notice a slight vibration from his feet up his legs. This is electromagnetic charging from the large concrete and clay tile floor gently pulsating through his body which by nature is electromagneticlly charged.

His response was wariness as though I were attempting a grifter's trick. His discomfort seemed palpable. Yesterday I mentioned Sasha Latypova's findings on vaccines and cancer to a man I'd been talking to; he abruptly stood up and ended the conversation. (I was not pushing or urging, just very briefly in four sentences cited a couple of studies she wrote about. )

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Allen's avatar
Allen
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Controlling language is a fundamental tool for manipulating perception, thought, and societal behavior. By restricting vocabulary, manipulating definitions, and using framing, language shapes how reality is interpreted. Those who control language can steer public discourse, limit critical thought, and make, or hide, specific actions that are deemed acceptable or unacceptable. When people are forced or manipulated into using specific terminology, they begin to perceive reality through that linguistic lens, turning them into machines.

This control mechanism makes it difficult to impossible for individuals to challenge the status quo if the words and ideas needed for that challenge are not available to them.

Those who run corporate governance know this and spend millions each year on managing public perceptions through linguistic manipulation.

Words matter.

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