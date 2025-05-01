Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
18h

Well said Kaylene Emery .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1d

Thank you as ever for your comprehensive work and as I’m sure we all now know….“ They “ were doing this long before the Covid fiasco .

My own naivety leaves me speechless sometimes. But my newly discovered outrage is one of God’s many graces to me .

Currently He is teaching me how to moderate it .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture