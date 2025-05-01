The cover photo: On the left is Dr. Yeadon, and on the right is a symbolic photo of Allen.

Dr Mike Yeadon , March 16, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/novelty-and-immunity-why-were-we/comment/100959579

Dr Mike Yeadon

There was never an anything but lies and murder in order to introduce intentionally harmful substances into most people in the world.

None of the “tests” require there to be an anything in any clinical sample in order to produce “positive results”, either.

Other than lies, the only elements that “leaked” into the population were the fake tests and fake “vaccines”.

That’s why none of the Useless Eliters altered anything about their lives. Because they knew there wasn’t ever an anything, too.

I expect they’ll do it again.

You see, a major error we’ve committed, and I’m part of it, is to think it’s medical or scientific problem. It isn’t. It’s a crime with science-y and medical-y sounding characteristics.

What’s been needed from the start is non scientific & non medical pure investigators of crime. Occasionally taking inputs from some of us.

Scientists & medics mostly lack the wider investigative skills needed to expose this worldwide deception for more to see it for what it is. A ruthless coup d’etat of the entire world.

Editor's note: This was a comment on the following article :

Novelty and immunity: Why were we so blind to the obvious?

Seeing the light on serology.

Jonathan Engler and Jessica Hockett

Mar 12, 2025

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/novelty-and-immunity-why-were-we

The article linked above included the following comments:

Lynne Sheppard, March 13, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/novelty-and-immunity-why-were-we/comment/100247173

Lynne Sheppard

In 2007 the New York Times published a report titled "Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t" The original is behind a paywall but here is the article on another site where it can be read in full.

https://silview.media/2020/12/26/nyt-2007-faith-in-quick-test-leads-to-epidemic-that-wasnt/

The report is about a pseudo-epidemic of whooping cough at a large medical facility which happened because of the use of these molecular tests.

From the article: "There are no national data on pseudo-epidemics caused by an overreliance on such molecular tests, said Dr. Trish M. Perl, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins and past president of the Society of Health Care Epidemiologists of America. But, she said, pseudo-epidemics happen all the time. The Dartmouth case may have been one the largest, but it was by no means an exception, she said.

There was a similar whooping cough scare at Children’s Hospital in Boston last fall that involved 36 adults and 2 children. Definitive tests, though, did not find pertussis. “It’s a problem; we know it’s a problem,” Dr. Perl said. “My guess is that what happened at Dartmouth is going to become more common."

I am sure that not even in her wildest dreams would Dr. Perl have imagined that 13 years later a global pseudo-pandemic would occur for exactly these reasons.

Dr. Jonathan Engler replies, March 13, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/novelty-and-immunity-why-were-we/comment/100250867

Jonathan Engler

You may find this interesting.

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/false-positive-pcr-driven-pseudo

The authors mentioned above have published another interesting article. The comments below were also very noteworthy, so I absolutely had to publish them here :

More thoughts on "virus hunting"

Plus: another experiment with AI-generated conversation.

Jonathan Engler and Jessica Hockett

Apr 30, 2025

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting

“( … )

Redacted, a YouTube channel with 2.65m subscribers, is run by married couple Natali and Clayton Morris, who describe their work as a “concerted effort to save the truth, preserve information, and fight propaganda”:

( … VIDEO … )

This edition starts off by quoting an episode of CBS 60 Minutes, during which virologist Angie Rasmussen says she's not sleeping because she’s so concerned about the threat from bird flu which - the narrator says - has “ripped through America's dairy herds and poultry flocks”.

In particular, she’s worried that they keep finding it in so many species ( … ).

She’s also concerned that we aren’t doing enough testing:

If we're not testing people, if we're not looking for people who might get it, if we're not looking for evidence of an early cluster of human-to-human transmission, then we're going to miss it.

( … )

The entire transcript reads like a propaganda piece, full of lies, half-truth, misunderstandings and so on, all with the intention of propping up the need to “be prepared”.

Here’s a webpage for that edition, which contains a transcript:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bird-flu-risk-as-pathogen-spreads-60-minutes-transcript/

Natali and Clayton then interview Pierre Kory2, who says that he's not concerned at all about Bird Flu.

He (correctly) points out that this is an example of the “playbook of fear-mongering designed to promote the pharmaceutical industry's agenda, specifically the rapid development and deployment of profitable vaccines” while suppressing knowledge of effective, low-cost, and widely available treatments.

But he himself is not at all concerned.

Note that Kory’s lack of concern is NOT because the entire scary mutating virus story is total nonsense.

It's because there's a range of “early treatment options3” available. He also proposes that raising chlorine dioxide levels in drinking water could be a simple, low-cost method to potentially eradicate avian flu in poultry.

He never questions whether avian flu poses an actual threat –and clearly has not let go of his belief that “COVID” posed a threat ( … ).

Kory leaves the 2020 narrative about a global pandemic wrought by a spreading coronavirus fully intact – as do Natali and Clayton.

This episode would appear to be a great example of what is actually going on, and as we described below: a large-scale effort to make humanity perpetually scared of emergent novel pathogens ( … ).

I believe that pandemics are socio-political events, not biological phenomena.

It is - to my mind - no coincidence that the plethora of “pandemics” or “near pandemics” (SARS, H1N1, MERS etc) declared in the 21st century coincides with the widespread adoption of new sequencing-based technologies used for “virus hunting”.

In other words, it’s a phenomenon caused by looking for - and finding things - which are already there, and then reacting to them.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting

Editor's note :

To avoid any potential confusion, I'd like to add something here. The uncertainty about what the above-mentioned tests actually respond to shouldn't logically lead to the claim that it must be "viruses." According to conventional medicine, in most cases, the immune system defeats a small amount of the supposed "pathogen." Logically, however, it would be wrong to claim that the unknown must be a virus simply because it fits this "pathogen" theory.

Since there are hundreds of different detection possibilities in medical tests, the number of which can be further multiplied by their multifactorial nature, the claim of "virus" detection should be considered at this point only as an unproven assumption, not as fact. In other words, "what came before" may not necessarily have originated outside the human body, nor may it necessarily be related to an impending disease. If you want to learn more about how misleading medical test results can be, please read the articles on Jamie Andrews' Substack ( https://controlstudies.substack.com/ ). The results of his work have already given him deep insights into the fraudulent functioning of various tests. He also knows that viruses are a pure invention for the purpose of stirring up fear.

The following comments complete the article linked above:

……………………………

Allen, April 30, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting/comment/113299106

Allen

You’d think by now it would be glaringly obvious the emperor’s wearing no clothes and that the only pandemic to be feared is not coming from barnyard animals but one of snake oil salesmen.

Hey, gas millions of birds with foam depopulation methods designed to suffocate them and roll out the faithful Lie Machine, aka MSM, to tell the unwitting public- "It's a deadly virus!"

The pattern of problem-reaction-solution is a never-ending rerun that plays out in reality in the universe of the Pharmaceutical Industry Fantasy Cinema Theater- a well-seasoned and time honored strategy.

In the theatrical production of Avian Flu 2025™, the media-manufactured fowl-based fear factor was founded on a mere four “confirmed” cases “discovered” in dairy workers. The primary symptom that sounded the alarms for the Pharma friendly bureaucrats at CDC Inc. was conjunctivitis (pink eye), a catch-all term for inflammation of the eye.

Eliminated from consideration were more reasonable explanations for why farm workers might have eye irritations such as, ever-present dust and dander found on farms, the boatload of chemical residues (from Roundup e.g.) that circulate throughout factory farms, or the ubiquitous dairy farm mountains of manure which release toxic ammonia.

To kick start the next pandemic bonanza the virus hunters, who dutifully serve the pharmaceutical syndicate, call upon the tried and true PCR illusion to hornswoggle the public into believing that another sinister, free-floating microbe is ready to strike.

Known for its ability to be manipulated in order to obtain the desired results, the decidedly non-diagnostic PCR process has proven to be the perfect tool for the art of medical deception and for casting a spell on an ill-informed public.

Truth to be told, identifying The Virus™ is superfluous, as all they need to do is create the perception of a pandemic, manufacture mass panic with staged Hollywood productions, and doomsday models and use the fraudulent PCR tests to manufacture the perception of an incoming alien invasion.

Voila! Another boondoggle to funnel billions of tax dollars to Pharma executives and shareholders.

Invisible Sun, April 30, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting/comment/113293144

Invisible Sun

"People are infected and do not know it"

I remember hearing this statement in 2020 and realizing what it meant. We locked down the world - put citizens in home arrest - in order to protect people from a thing that was not even a danger to them!

By this logic there is no need for real threats and dangers. Government only need claim a ubiquitous, invisible thing (doesn't even need to be real) might be a danger to someone and they can justify acts of tyranny.

…………………………………………..

Jonathan Engler, April 30, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting/comment/113294917

Jonathan Engler

Absolutely correct. I have said it before, but it bears repeating.

All that is needed to trigger a rerun is some propaganda, a planted rumor of something escaping from somewhere, anywhere, it doesn’t really matter, and some hypersensitive and nonspecific testing which picks up the common cold.

In other words, just like last time.

…………………………………………

The Wiltster, April 30, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting/comment/113380575

The Wiltster

Bears repeating and cannot be restated too many times.

At least in the movies "Andromeda Strain" and "Outbreak" there *appeared* to be actual people getting sick, i.e., bleeding from the eyes and whatnot. Developing a cough and verifying "the virus" from a drive-through test via a cotton swab jammed up your nose plus magic, well, that seems a distant cry.

Hey, if it sells more shots, it's all good!

…………………………….

Elisabeth Hart, April 30, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting/comment/113308866

Elizabeth Hart

Vaccination is political

Yes, great comment.

As you say: “By this logic there is no need for real threats and dangers. Government only need claim a ubiquitous, invisible thing (doesn't even need to be real) might be a danger to someone and they can justify acts of tyranny.”

And the horrible realisation is…we are dominated by tyrannical governments, when we thought we were living in ‘free countries’.

The treachery…

Now…how do we get accountability…get justice?

Diane, April 30, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting/comment/113285627

Diane

Exactly, thank you for calling them all out! Stretches me far too far to beleive Kory and McCullough don't actually know Convid was a scam. But, I guess when you've got a racket going...

Ivan Iriarte, April 30, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/more-thoughts-on-virus-hunting/comment/113293658

Ivan Iriarte

"In other words, it’s a phenomenon caused by looking for - and finding things - which are already there, and then reacting to them". Exactly. That says it all.

Dr. Mike Yeadon shares a post from : Charles Malet x Unbanned Today ( April 30, 2025 ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2820

Original source : https://t.me/UnbannedToday/78

Heads-up: if you haven't yet heard of metagenomics, you're about to.

"The trouble with PCR is that you have to think of the viruses that might be causing an infection and do a separate test for each and every one," she says. "So if you've got an infection with something that's unexpected, rare or not previously known, you won't find it."

BBC pushing this hard this morning with, lo and behold, a trainee GP who may (or may not), have 'recovered' as a result of this type of testing.

Linked :

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czx45vze0vyo?xtor=AL-71-%5Bpartner%5D-%5Bbbc.news.twitter%5D-%5Bheadline%5D-%5Bnews%5D-%5Bbizdev%5D-%5Bisapi%5D&at_bbc_team=editorial&at_format=link

