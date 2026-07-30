Katherine Watt ( Bailiwick News ) has deleted her Substack and moved her articles here to WordPress:

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/

Unfortunately, this means all the places I linked to her articles will now be broken, as will any other external links around the web.

Bailiwick News Archive :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/2020/09/30/bailiwick-news-archives/

A fragment from a personal message from Katherine Watt:

“Trolls and abusers didn’t drive my departure from Substack.

I haven’t written publicly about why I left the platform.”

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UPDATE / June 17, 2026 :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 5, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-254258588

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Howard,

This document makes it quite clear that vaccines as a category have NEVER been regulated. Not as to efficacy, not to safety, not to composition, not to consistency.

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/legal-history-of-biological-product-non-regulation-october-2025.pdf

The adverse effects cannot be considered inadvertent in this context of extraordinary deception.

Important also to remember that it’s formally impossible to invent, test, run toxicology, begin human trials for single dose safety and tolerability, choose doses for pivotal Phase 2 and 3 trials, develop manufacturing methods, manufacture millions of doses, prepare documentation, gain approval and then launch in under a year. It is a lie.

Then on top of all of this, as you know, there are several features of the stated design of these agents which can have no other effect but harms, through well understood mechanisms. Which is precisely what happened from 2021 onwards.

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Paul Vonharnish, August 7, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@paulvonharnish/note/c-142894700

Paul Vonharnish

@paulvonharnish

One of several such articles by Katherine Watt. The article defines multiple legislative “acts” by a criminally complacent, corrupted, and illicit Congress. These “acts” are clearly acts of Treason/Sedition against the civilian public of the United States. Legal “Intent” is obvious. >>> Understanding vaccination as legalized, willful use of intentionally harmful chemical and biological agents. >>> Part 2 of series. >>> KATHERINE WATT >>> July 17, 2025

[ Editor’s note: The link provided by the commenter is no longer working. You can find Katherine Watt’s articles at the links below:

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/2020/09/30/bailiwick-news-archives/

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/katherine-watt-bailiwick-news-archive ]

One of the world’s leading data experts has revealed that the insurance industry is now seeing up to 5,000 deaths every single week that are linked to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

See: Edward Dowd Drops Bombshell: 5,000 DEATHS PER WEEK Linked to Covid ‘Vaccines’, Insurance Data Reveals >>> Wall Street Whistleblower Reveals Grim Truth Behind Rising Deaths of the Young and Fit >>> LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY >>> July 23, 2025

lionessofjudah.substack…

Mr Kennedy and all HHS assigns remain punishable as an Accessory’s After the Fact.

Thank you for your efforts Joseph Sansone.

Linked :

https://www.josephsansone.com/p/case-update-notice-of-supplemental

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Bard Joseph, May 21, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-bleedin-obvious-test/comment/262728094

Bard Joseph

Joseph’s Substack 8h

https://rumble.com/v7a2xa8-katherine-watt-and-jessica-hockett-may-18-2026-discussion-on-constructed-ou.html

Katherine Watt and Jessica Hockett, May 18, 2026 discussion on constructed outbreaks and pandemics.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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