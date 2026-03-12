Katherine Watt / Bailiwick News Archive is available here.
Unfortunately, this means all the places I linked to her articles will now be broken, as will any other external links around the web.
Katherine Watt ( Bailiwick News ) has deleted her Substack and moved her articles here to WordPress:
https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/
Bailiwick News Archive :
https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/2020/09/30/bailiwick-news-archives/
If you are interested in further information, Sasha Latypova provides the reasons for the above-mentioned change here:
Sasha Latypova, December 26, 2025 :
https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-191884544