Katherine Watt ( Bailiwick News ) has deleted her Substack and moved her articles here to WordPress:

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/

Unfortunately, this means all the places I linked to her articles will now be broken, as will any other external links around the web.

Bailiwick News Archive :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/2020/09/30/bailiwick-news-archives/

If you are interested in further information, Sasha Latypova provides the reasons for the above-mentioned change here:

Sasha Latypova, December 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-191884544