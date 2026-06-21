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Suavek

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/hierarchy-vs-equality-part-1-a-deliberately

Hierarchy vs. Equality -PART 1 : A deliberately suppressed and taboo question of power. The censored ideas of Hieronim Filipowski (16th century).

Equality does not mean making everyone the same. Only propaganda claims that the principle of equality is a “utopia” or might have something to do with communism. Do not believe a word of that claim.

Suavek

Jun 21, 2026