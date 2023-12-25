Suavek

Dec 25, 2023

In my opinion, the effective strategy can only be found by those who keep an eye on the big picture. This is not just about the deadly mRNA technology, but also about CBDC for the enslavement of humanity. The only chance that the CBDC will be rejected by people is if people understand how criminal the power structure from which such changes come actually is. To do this, the truth must be published far and wide. Only by understanding the “harmful intent” narrative can we be protected from the next, perhaps even more damaging, scam. With the “mistake” and “lack of supervision” narrative, I don’t see a good chance of this happening.

The success of persuasion depends on the type of arguments chosen, true to the motto: “He who seeks finds”. The more understandable the argument, the more convincing it can seem.

In my opinion, the “devil’s advocate strategy” in the following form is ideal for this:

1.

Please name me a single component of the so-called mRNA “vaccination” that has a positive effect on human health, or at least could only theoretically have a positive effect.

The same question applies to effect:

2.

Please tell me a single positive effect of this gene preparation for a healthy person. To put it precisely: A positive effect is the result of the interaction between the components of the "vaccination" and the immune system, which helps more than harms.

The result of this consideration is devastating. None of the components can be useful for protecting health, because every part is both THEORETICALLY and PRACTICALLY toxic and I see EXCLUSIVELY a lot of negative effects on the body. Everything in this genetic soup is toxic and nothing here promotes your health.

I am convinced that every scientist and every layman cannot easily refute, reject or push such simple arguments out of consciousness.

As long as people do not understand the "intention", they will not be able to understand the seriousness of the situation and will fall into the next trap.

I doubt it is a universal principle, but in this area truth seems to me to be the very best and most effective strategy.

Good arguments expressing a different opinion are welcome.

P.S.

The only thing that might seem incomprehensible here is: how can anyone claim that such a concentration of toxic effects on almost all organs of the body will not shorten lifespan? How the constant repetition of the simple phrases of propaganda could prevent so many doctors from logical thought and research is the next miracle in this tragedy of humanity. Apart from the natural LNPs, which were only used by AstraZeneca, this toxic mixture appears to be completely unnatural and therefore only life-shortening. The life-extending effects of mRNA arise exclusively from propaganda phrases and have not been supported by a single piece of evidence.

The harmful effects of these substances are high, and their benefits are zero. In the following articles, you will find ample evidence that all "vaccines" would be useless and harmful to varying degrees, even if the fictitious "Covid disease" actually existed.

We are dealing with real, psychopathic individuals. Protect your nerves and psyche, which have been strained since 2020, and please still allow yourself some humor. This is healing and worth its weight in gold.

Dr Mike Yeadon - the statement on his Telegram ( Dr Mike Yeadon solo channel ) on November 16th, 2023

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/97 :

Sasha Latypova generously cited the open letter Dr Wolfgang Wodarg & I drafted in early December 2020 to EMA as the first & most accurate predictions of almost inevitable human harms.

These agents could not possibly have worked as claimed without also being toxic.

I actually credit Sucharit BHAKDHI as the being the very first, though I wasn’t then aware of it (it was probably in German? Potentially also in English?).

I began to work with Sucharit very soon after that, possibly in Dec 2020. It might have been early 2021. We spoke about the whole situation and agreed that this had all the hallmarks of pure evil intent and mass murder was unequivocally present.

Sucharit wasn’t the only person beyond ms who in private is sure of this, that Mistakes Were Not Made, but oddly enough, few will say it in public even now.

Early on, even my new colleagues would not accept it.

I also would like to take this opportunity to credit Wolfgang Wodarg for his clear thinking and I add my gratitude that he faked me to be coauthor the letter.

I had a very bad night wrestling with the programming that “all vaccines are safe and effective”.

By the morning, I had no doubt & let Wolfgang know we were on.

Many people even now think I’m too extreme. I’m afraid that would be impossible. Just LOOK, for goodness sake, at what is being done to the world?

They will do this again.

They’re hardly got started.

Tell everyone.

Decline digital ID in every form. If you do not, you’ve stepped inside the killing machine.

Use cash all the time you can.

Do not accept any injections of mRNA or DNA.

Personally I wouldn’t accept any “vaccines” at this point.

Best wishes

Mike

Sasha Latypova November 15, 2023 :

Dr Mike Yeadon, November 25, 2023 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/153 :

I may have mentioned that I had been invited to address a sizeable gathering in the German parliament, a couple of weekends ago? A lengthy session arranged by the party of the admirably feisty MEP, Christine Anderson, the AfD. They have something like 82 members of Parliament, mostly in the former East, and 9 MEPs. Not too shabby. I was promised an audience of 90 elected representatives and 200 eager officials, together possessing a veritable alternative network that doesn’t rely on mainstream media for its communication. They realised early that they were never going to get a fair shake by their media, so decided to not try to pretend to be like the other parties and simply represent those with no voice. Admirable stuff. So, persuaded it was worth a shot, I prepared a short talk. I was surprised to find I had the last slot & looking at the people & topics, I thought, wow, I’ve got a chance to really get an impact.

I simplified & focused on the alleged vaccines. How there could never have been sufficient time to have done what was claimed. That even if the narrative was true, virtually nobody would benefit from it because they’re not at risk. That pregnant women have for 60 years never been exposed to new medicines, not even once fully approved.

Then I described rational drug design, and my career using it. The awful conclusion that toxicity was built into these agents. Five discrete mechanisms of toxicity. By the way, our molecular biology experts find an additional handful of mechanisms of harm, to do with nuclear entry, all superfluous to the notional purpose.

The conclusion is that we are under intense attack. That we can repel these evil people by sufficient of us simply refusing to comply with the campaign of fear. The economy may be decimated in whatever is coming but that we can recover as free individuals.

After I’d finished, there was a strange noise. It was the usual polite applause, but a roar that simply didn’t stop. I switched camera view on my screen. The whole place was on its feet. They were clapping like mad. It went on for an embarrassing 2-3 minutes.

Gratified, I mumbled thanks for the opportunity to speak to them and ended the link.

I learned yesterday that dissenting voices in AfD had decided my opinions were too extreme and they’ve excised my presentation from the link to the session, which I understand has now been made public.

It’s very depressing and frustrating to find I’m being censored by what I thought was our own side.

I don’t think I’m going to get a copy of my own speech, either.

If you know anyone connected to whatever is going on there, we’d love to hear a perspective from the inside.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: someone alleged that there had been a problem with the sound. I don’t believe that for a moment.

Dr Mike Yeadon, November 11, 2023

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/50 :

This is a regular, weekly podcast recording I’ve been making for the best part of a year.

The Truth For Health Foundation is a non-profit that was set up before the covid nonsense.

The host, Dr Elizabeth “Lee” Vliet is the chair & runs TFHF. She’s very determined and trustworthy. She realised what was going on as early as Senator Ron Johnson and Dr Peter McCullough, in early spring 2020, if not earlier.

In this piece, Dr Lee summarises in writing what went on in the U.K. Parliament when MP Andrew Bridgen spoke in an adjournment debate (more or less a statement, with a very poor response from a government spokesperson).

There is a podcast embedded in the written article. Unfortunately, the wrong episode of the podcast was initially loaded.

This has now been corrected and it’s a pretty powerful recording.

If you’re short of time, please go to 14 minutes.

I think you’ll remain, because of what I say, followed by Dr Jonathan Gilforth (a British scientist who lives in Sweden) then Andryja Klaric, a Croatian entrepreneur and freedom fighter who was also a combatant in the wars flowing from the break up of the former Yugoslavia (a smart, tough and dedicated person).

Jonathan provides an explanation for why what’s going on is happening now and why the MPs & governments everywhere are conspiring to deceive, control and kill their own citizens.

More for Jonathan’s statement than mine (though the latter is well worth hearing if you didn’t already know that the injections were intentionally harmful) I recommend you share this very widely. Because many of the voices are new to U.K. audiences, you might want to try inviting those you care about, who are still apparently believing what they’re being told.

Finally, NONE of us receive any payment (in money or in kind) from this Foundation or any other source during the covid nonsense. Likewise, Dr Lee takes no money from the Foundation, as she still practises as a physician. She’s a female hormone specialist.

Best wishes

Mike

Podcast :

BBC: State Agent of Lies, But Truth for the People Prevails

https://www.truthforhealth.org/2023/10/bbc-state-agent-of-lies-but-truth-for-the-people-prevails/

Dr Mike Yeadon, November 11, 2023

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/55 :

The reason it’s not for FDA & CDC to prove that they’re safe via VAERS is that these are NOT even classified as pharmaceuticals and FDA played no real role in evaluating them, beyond the theatre of pretence.

They’re classified as “countermeasures” and authorised for emergency use by the Health and Human Services secretary.

See Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova who each run Substack accounts.

It’s very important not to fall for the distraction that “FDA isn’t doing it’s job” & “these vaccines are contaminated”. Their toxicity is intrinsic to their very design and they are unsafe, indeed intentionally harmful, even if there was an acceptable level of DNA in them or none at all.

My anxiety about this line of argument is that one could imagine the media alighting on DNA “contamination” as the reason for their toxicity. While that certainly doesn’t make them less toxic, it’s incidental to the inherent toxicity of their very design.

I have absolutely no argument with Jess about this matter being exposed. We must however be careful to comment as I just have, when we talk the DNA. Please be very vigilant not to give the perpetrators an “out”, which I think is a real risk, the way this story is rolling out.

It’s not a crazy idea to envisage the toxicity all being blamed on “DNA contamination”, which is very easy to lay at the door of a subcontractor, saying, “In all the rush and confusion in our desire to get these products out, we accepted the assurances of the contractor that everything was within limits. We should not have trusted them. Legal action has commenced. Once new batches are definitely free of DNA, shipping of these lifesaving vaccines will recommence”.

In conclusion, state clearly that “Even in the absence of the excess DNA, these materials are harmful and the evidence is clear that this is by design, that is, it’s intentional”.

Best wishes, and thanks,

Mike

A slightly older statement by Dr Mike Yeadon published in German :

This is a now old statement from Dr Mike Yeadon, which was published in German. He skillfully explains the various points of the fraud at a time when he himself still believed in the new virus.

( In German / In Deutsch : Hierbei handelt es sich um eine etwas ältere Aussage von Dr. Mike Yeadon, die auf Deutsch veröffentlicht wurde. Gekonnt erklärt er die verschiedenen Punkte des Betrugs zu einer Zeit, als er selbst noch an das neue Virus glaubte ).

Mike Yeadon24. April 2022

https://magma-magazin.su/2022/04/mike-yeadon/die-coronaluegen/

A 2-part message from Dr Mike Yeadon from January 17, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/494 :

I’ve been going back over some recent articles & discussions because I’m trying to build the best arguments against the “brain eating, pangolin-derived, genetically modified coronavirus, which John Campbell warns us “killed 100% of the mice that were infected with it”.

He then speculated about transmission and lethality in humans.

Obviously, it’s lies & propaganda.

I stumbled on a reflective piece by Peter & Ginger Breggin, about the adverse effects of trying to control people’s thoughts, words, explorations of competing ideas.

Below it was a long comment from me, and it’s still useful to me as a summary of aspects of what’s gone on.

Best wishes

Mike

(Linked by Mike Yeadon within this message:)

https://open.substack.com/pub/gingerbreggin/p/it-is-time-for-freedom-of-speech

I am “discouraged” from opening up questioning whether there even was a pandemic (there was not), which automatically leads into questioning whether a genetic sequence claiming to represent “SARS-cov-2” exists outside of a computer) by many I thought were on the side of freedom.

For me, it was stumbling upon the literature in which attempts were made to demonstrate contagion / transmission of acute, respiratory illness to people who were well, none of which concluded in the way we’ve been accustomed to expect, that forced me to question the entire foundation of “transmissible of illness via sub-microscopic particles called respiratory viruses”.

Denis Rancourt has been questioning whether or not there’d been a pandemic, given we knew that clinical diagnostics based on the PCR method are unreliable. So he & his team chose to study only the count of deaths, ie all causes mortality (ACM) drawing upon individual US states public records (age, sex, date of death). This is the cleanest way to examine the effects of a population level pathological insult. Rancourt shows there was no increase in ACM prior to WHO calling in my opinion a fraudulent pandemic.

There simply could not be a novel, lethal, transmissible agent spreading through the population yet see no increase in deaths in the elderly and vulnerable, yet there it wasn’t. As far as I know, his work has not been rebutted.

This, that there’s not been a pandemic, seems particularly troublesome to many colleagues. Those who’ve made a name for themselves by developing new treatments perhaps feel they’ll be made fools of if this is true. I disagree. They do appear to have found new ways to save the lives of some people, acutely unwell with respiratory problems of recent onset. No honour is lost in accepting that the underlying causes of their patients’ illness is unknown rather than due to a “virus”.

Many people appear not to want to let me say this, not only to challenge the fear based PsyOp itself, a pandemic, but even more people do not want me to publicly open the can of worms that is to challenge the model of acute respiratory disease and say I do not accept that respiratory viruses as described are the cause. Effectively, they don’t exist in the sense that these illnesses cannot be caused by such entities. To those who demand I explain the cause of these acute respiratory illnesses if not caused by viruses, I say I bear no such obligation. I don’t need to have an alternative explanation as a precondition of pointing out that the existing model doesn’t fit the facts.

There’s another matter than almost nobody wants me to opine on & that’s the design purpose of the so-called vaccines. First let’s recognize that if these illnesses do not appear to be caused by submicroscopic pathogens, it makes no sense to attempt to immunise against them. Oddly enough, some people have known for years that claimed influenza vaccines do not do what is claimed for them. Cochrane metaanalyses show they do not reduce hospitalization and deaths. It that a fault of the products or of the underlying disease mechanisms?

[ post continues here https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/495 ]

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/495 :

[2nd half of post https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/494 Continued]

The alleged “covid19 vaccines”, I have repeatedly argued are designed intentionally to cause harm. I won’t elaborate again here the details.

Suffice to say that, if you’re involved in “rational drug design”, you cannot fail to know that several, obvious mechanisms of toxicity are built into the design choices. I’m not the only person pointing this out but I think I am the only person claiming that these designed in toxicity conferring features are intentional.

No one wants this to be true, least of all me. But it is true. Unfortunately, this very neatly fits the first unpopular topic with which this post began. No pandemic, no lab-made pathogen, no need for intentionally toxic injections. No need for fear, but instead anger would be wholly appropriate.

Best wishes

Mike

Another statement from Dr Mike Yeadon, from November 25, 2023 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/7016

EVIDENCE OF INTENTIONAL DAMAGE

2 studies that prove that the dangers of mRNA gene preparations were known long before these pseudo-vaccinations were introduced. Dr. Mike Yeadon was right : it wasn't an oversight or a mistake and the harm was intentional.

If foreign DNA is introduced into the cell together with the mRNA, there is a risk that it will be confused with human DNA. If so, it can then be integrated into the cell's blueprint. This is also proven by a study published in 1999 :

Sequence requirements for plasmid nuclear import

Exp Cell Res. Author manuscript; available in PMC 2014 Sep 3.

Published in final edited form as:

Exp Cell Res. 1999 Dec 15; 253(2): 713–722.

doi: 10.1006/excr.1999.4716 :

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4152905/

This means that cells could contain spike protein sequences forever if the corresponding DNA is integrated into the host genome. And what's more, this can also contribute to the development of cancer, as studies show. The SV40 amplifier that both gene syringe manufacturers use is considered highly controversial when it comes to vaccines because it comes from a virus that is associated with cancer.

The landscape of viral associations in human cancers

Published: 05 February 2020 :

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-019-0558-9#:~:text=Genomic%20integration%20of%20viral%20sequences,in%20liver%20cancer41%2C42.

The study also suggests that batches with higher DNA content may also be associated with more adverse side effects. This emerges from a comparison with the database for side effects (VAERS).

Other source : https://report24.news/studie-milliarden-dna-restfragmente-in-mrna-impfstoffdosen-von-pfizer-und-moderna/

Warp speed didn’t allow for much thorough examination of pharmacokinetics, pharmacovigilance, or phrmacodynamics :

Dr. Michael Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) warns against the warp-speed covid vaccine

Published On: December 1, 2020

On Oct. 3rd 2020, former VP of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon wrote this letter to Matt Hancock, MP in the UK. We felt it worthy to share with you here. “

https://druthers.ca/dr-michael-yeadon-former-vp-of-pfizer-warns-against-the-warp-speed-covid-vaccine/

The lie of the powerful perpetrators is very obvious. If it wasn't extremely harmful and even deadly, it would certainly be ridiculous. I think a few photos or cartoons to relieve stress are borderline, but also urgently needed at this point.

