I've never baked a cake. However, I assume every housewife knows that the absence of a single, crucial ingredient in baking a cake, will not result in a proper cake. At best, it can result in a botched mush that can be eaten by hungry rats. Using exactly the same principle, we are presented with study results that are supposed to "prove" the alleged "COVID" symptoms. The most common trick used here is to conceal the fact that the alleged severe "COVID cases" are actually patients who have been "immunized" multiple times with toxic "COVID vaccines" and whose natural immune systems are failing.

The lack of mention of the patients' vaccination status is sufficient to fundamentally falsify the entire study results and, moreover, to conjure up the "Covid" symptoms as if from a magic hat.

This "mistake" is probably one of the most common and easily understood among the countless fake studies that have appeared in recent years. If the control group also includes a few "unvaccinated" patients who naturally reach the end of their lives, this does not change the fact that it must still be a pure fraud.

Scientists are well aware of the "non-self" mechanism of action of our immune system. As a reminder: The immune system kills all foreign proteins in the body, along with the body cells that are forced to produce/express the foreign proteins through the mRNA technology of genetic injections. The body cell in question (or its abnormal function) is recognized by the immune system as denatured and simply eliminated. As Dr. Yeadon already noted, spike proteins aren't necessary for this; it's quite sufficient for our bodies to be forced to produce/express some synthetic protein (unnaturally) for the damage mechanism, which has been known for decades, to occur. I deliberately use the term "produce" alongside the word "express" because it essentially means the same effect and is easier to understand.

One of the damage mechanisms of the so-called "COVID vaccination," often described as fatal, is the uncontrolled distribution of the injected substances in human (or animal) organs that cannot regenerate. There are two of these: the heart and the brain. The heart becomes scarred instead of regenerating, thereby losing its function. I apologize in advance for my cynicism, but to illustrate this, I have to say that someone who doesn't want to accept this can easily test it by going for a jog after several "Covid" jabs to see if they can return home healthy. Of course, I wouldn't really recommend this to anyone. And what's going on with the brains of some "vaccinated" people? The brain fog is typically not easy to detect either. However, I recommend closely monitoring the statistics on the increase in cases of Alzheimer and dementia, car accidents, and broken bones from simple falls, for example from the stairs in the home. I can imagine that there are currently attempts to manipulate such data and hide it from the public eye.

Here, I'm referring to the so-called "showpiece study results" that the Berlin Charité Hospital likes to report on to prove the alleged "COVID" symptoms, without mentioning the "vaccination" status of the control groups at all. I believe that such studies can actually be very helpful if we apply the boomerang principle to identify the harmful effects of the so-called "vaccines" from these results. This study seems ideally suited for this purpose. My practical suggestion sounds as simple as it actually is: Please replace the words "Covid symptom" or "Covid effect" with "Covid jab effect" in this text.

With this little trick, the invention of which does not require much intelligence, you will arrive at the best possible description of precisely this damaging mechanism of the jabs that Dr. Mike Yeadon, Prof. Sucharit Bakhdi, and Prof. Stefan Hockertz warned about back in 2020, before the introduction of genetic jabs, namely the "non-self" toxicity mechanism of mRNA technology. Many thoughtful people have already mentally rehearsed the correction of such pseudo-studies. However, since I haven't been able to read anything directly about them yet, but at most in a quasi-footnote, I felt compelled to write this article, even though I normally prefer to only quote statements from others who can best address certain topics, better than I can.

In the present quote from the so-called "study," my suggested replacement term, e.g., "COVID-Jab-Effect," is in parentheses. This, I hope, brings us to the truth, and—as you can see for yourself—the result achieved precisely matches the harmful mechanisms of the "COVID vaccination" that have long been described and proven by honest scientists.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Source :

BHI - Berlin Institute of Health

@ Charité

Press release Coronavirus

The fatal role of T cells in COVID-19

December 29, 2021

The work was supported, among others, by the University Medicine Network (NUM) “COVIM” AP4.

Original publication: P.Georg, R.Astaburuaga-Garcia,…..and B.Sawitzki: „Complement activation induces excessive T cell cytotoxicity in severe COVID-19“; Cell, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2021.12.040 ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35032429/ ).

The direct source of this article by Fraud Prevention Hotline is the description and interpretation of the study by the Berlin Institute of Health : https://www.bihealth.org/de/aktuell/die-fatale-rolle-der-t-zellen-bei-covid-19

[ Editor's note: I've included a fragment of the text here with my own (Suavek's) explanations in parentheses. It's not impossible that Dr. Mike Yeadon might make minor corrections or additions to my text if he felt it was important and if he felt inclined to do so. I'm not the "in-house expert" here, and there's no time to discuss every detail before an article is published. However, I believe I've been able to avoid serious errors in my work, which should be considered a criticism of the present study. Perhaps there are some points in this study that deserve criticism, which I may have neglected or simply overlooked. Whatever the case, there are always good reasons to prioritize independent thought and investigation over simply believing the author of the article. If additions become necessary or interesting comments appear, I will publish them later at the very bottom of the article, under “UPDATE”.]

( … )

Safety mechanism disabled

"We knew that during a SARS-CoV-2 infection [ it should read : after a toxic "Covid vaccination" ], T cells that specifically recognize and respond to the spike protein [ it should read : "any synthetic protein" ] proliferate. This also happens in patients who develop a severe course of the disease [ it should read : after a toxic "Covid vaccination" ]. The severe course of the disease is therefore apparently not due to a weak immune response," explains the lead author of the current study, Philipp Georg, a doctoral student at the Charité's Department of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonology under Prof. Dr. Leif Erik Sander, who was also centrally involved in the study and, among other things, led the clinical part of the study. To determine the role of T cells in COVID-19, the scientists used single-cell analyses to examine the blood of COVID-19 patients [ it should read : after a toxic "Covid vaccination" ] with mild and severe symptoms and compared it with the blood of healthy volunteers and patients with other viral infections [ it should read : "among the "unvaccinated"", or : "in those for whom the demonstrably fraudulent PCR test did not detect "Covid" and who showed milder symptoms".]. In the severely ill patients [ Shouldn’t it say “who were either more “vaccinated” or tolerated the lethal injection worse than the others”? ], they discovered T cells that carried the CD16 molecule on their surface. “This surprised us immunologists,” reports Birgit Sawitzki, “because CD16 is actually expected to be found on cells of the innate immune system, such as natural killer cells or monocytes, but not on T cells, which belong to the acquired, i.e. specific, immune system.” [ For the honest scientists who had already warned in 2020 about such crazy immune system behaviour, this was by no means a “surprise,” but rather a sad confirmation of their well-founded warnings.]

CD16 helps the cells of the innate immune system recognize and kill virus-infected cells [ It should read: "Those body cells that have been forced to produce/express the foreign proteins through the toxic mRNA technology. ]. The molecule recognizes antibodies bound to virus-infected cells and then stimulates the immune cells to release cytolytic enzymes, which kill the virus-infected cells [ In plain language: those cells that produce the foreign proteins ]. T cells don't actually need this help. "T cells recognize virus-infected cells [ In plain language: those cells that produce the foreign proteins ] with their T cell receptor, which specifically binds to presented virus components [ It should read: “A T-cell receptor that binds to any foreign protein /toxin ], and thereby stimulates the T cell to kill the target cell. Additional activation by CD16, independent of the T cell receptor, can significantly increase the destructive function of T cells," explains Birgit Sawitzki. "This is dangerous [ "Dangerous" ? What a "surprise"! – but only in quotation marks, of course. This hypocrisy is unbelievable. ] because T cells actually have a built-in safety mechanism: With their T cell receptor, they recognize foreign protein building blocks, so their activity is directed only against infected or altered body cells. [ This is precisely what Dr Mike Yeadon has been warning about for a long time, because this is the infamous "non-self" toxicity mechanism ]. Activation via CD16 overrides this safety mechanism, and thus even non-infected vascular cells can be attacked.

[ Editor's note:

And on what newly invented and "secret" (?) basis is it denied here that this is NOT the very simple, normal, and natural killing mechanism of the body's cells, whose natural function has been denatured and forced to produce toxic waste proteins? How is Birgit Sawitzki supposed to know which cells the immune system actually kills? She's completely reinventing medicine here, inventing (far too easily!) a "novel disease" and claiming that the immune system "surprisingly" functions completely differently in "COVID" than previous real medical findings would suggest? I believe that the "symptoms" of the immune system described here are exactly those predicted by honest scientists. Why? Because they knew how the immune system works. No matter what Birgit Sawitzki writes here, she won't be able to change the old laws of physics, and water will continue to flow from top to bottom, but not the other way around. The immune system can be deregulated, but it will continue to primarily kill those body cells that were intentionally infected with the toxic mRNA.

But what is "CD16"? A conventional medical explanation is as follows:

CD16 is a low-affinity IgG receptor found on various immune cells, such as natural killer cells and T cells. It plays a role in antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity and is also expressed on granulocytes, macrophages, and other immune cells.

Approximately 15–20% of peripheral blood lymphocytes and a significantly smaller proportion (<5%) of bone marrow lymphocytes express CD16 . CD16 will also be available on Granulocytes , tissue macrophages and a subset of Monocytes , Eosinophils and dendritic cells. paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) CD16 expression is due to the structural abnormality of glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) reduced or lost. Source : https://www-sciencedirect-com.translate.goog/topics/neuroscience/cd16?_x_tr_sl=en&_x_tr_tl=de&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=rq . But the text of the study description from the Berlin Institute of Health goes even further below.]

Connection with the complement system

In laboratory experiments, the researchers observed that CD16-positive T cells released cytotoxic molecules upon contact with antibodies and damaged pulmonary vascular cells. Together with researchers from Aachen, they also discovered CD16-positive T cells in the lungs of deceased COVID-19 patients.

[ Editor’s note:

But in what quantity? Was the number of these T cells also examined in people who survived ordinary pneumonia? Last but not least, the question remains: how often were those who allegedly died of "COVID" "vaccinated" compared to those who survived? And if the overactivation of this particular type of T cell did occur, how can it be ruled out that it was not due to the "COVID vaccination" or (only theoretically) to other diseases? What would remain of the results of this "study" if the groups studied were divided according to their vaccination status, and/or if blind faith in the PCR test as a basis for detection were simply eliminated? One thing is certain: Florian Schilling is one of the highly committed scientists who demonstrated very early on that the alleged "COVID vaccination" does indeed cause dangerous imbalances in the cells of the human immune system. Here is the link to his somewhat older, English-language video : https://odysee.com/@florian_schilling_science:d/meltdown_complete:1 . His video in German : https://odysee.com/@florian_schilling_science:d/molecular_gesamt:e . Further information on Florian Schilling’s work can be found in an article on this Substack : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/florian-schilling-also-warmly-recommended?utm_source=publication-search . A note on this: He now knows that "Covid" never existed. At the time the video was made, this fact hadn't been clear to him yet. Florian was already able to prove back then that the "COVID" jabs lead to serious shifts in the cells of our immune system. By this, I mean that certain cells of the immune system disappear, while others appear in greater numbers. This is what corrupt scientists blame on the alleged "COVID" disease, on the one hand to invent the alleged "novel symptoms" as evidence of "COVID," and on the other hand to cover up the “vaccine” damage. The "vaccine"-induced changes in the cells of the immune system mentioned here have now been well documented by several scientists and are considered safe. It is one of the worst effects of the so-called "Covid vaccines." The resulting weakening of the body is the reason seasonal and other illnesses now last longer than normal in those who have been "vaccinated". ]

"This confirmed our suspicion that these cells play a fatal role in the course of COVID-19 disease," explains Rosario Astaburuaga Garcia, also lead author and a doctoral student under Nils Blüthgen from the Institute of Pathology at the Charité and the Integrative Research Institute Life Sciences at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin. "We were surprised by the fact that activated CD16-positive T cells do not occur in people with other severe infections, such as HIV or hepatitis."

[ Editor’s note:

Is it difficult to imagine that CD16-positive T cells are found in high numbers primarily in people who were "vaccinated" with mRNA? Or to put it another way, what purpose does it serve that in many such "COVID" pseudo-studies, the crucial division of the cohorts studied into "vaccinated" and "unvaccinated" is omitted? If you haven't read an article yet about such "errors" in the studies, which, according to my logic, can only be intentional and committed by the corrupt system, then it may be because many honest scientists take this point for granted. Such "sins of omission" are common in corrupt science because, in this category of fraud, proof of intentionality is difficult to obtain. This is typical of all sins of omission, which are therefore also used by ordinary people in their daily lives. Any layperson is capable of detecting such simple omissions in the studies. At the time, Prof. Norman Fenton compiled a collection of such fake studies on his website and thoroughly examined the "errors" he found in them. Unfortunately, I can no longer find these texts on his website. This is probably because he has since published a book about them. The lengthy texts on his website would have made his book partially obsolete for sale, and that's probably why they disappeared.

I hope that with this article, I have at least partially filled the existing gap in the reporting of the problem.

Incidentally, Dr. Yeadon has studied the studies on "contagion" in diseases in detail. A lot of nonsense is perpetrated in this regard within the corrupt system, so that for every claim of contagion, he also found omissions and other serious errors in the studies. The claim of the non-existence of "contagion" is therefore not just a figment of the imagination. Private research by a highly qualified expert like him has the quality of a meta-study. THAT was his valuable scientific work, which took time and energy. If there is no "contagion", then logically there can be no submicroscopic particles that can lead to "contagion". It would normally take decades and involve a whole team of people to describe the findings from all the studies he has read and considered. I invite anyone interested to find out for themselves by examining a few studies that some results are not based on evidence, but on unproven assumptions. You often don't have to be a scientist or even be called Einstein to do this.]

………………………………..

Above, I have presented you with some important criticisms of a German description (which I have translated into English) of the following study :

Cell 2022 Feb 3;185(3):493-512.e25.

doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2021.12.040. Epub 2021 Dec 28.

Complement activation induces excessive T cell cytotoxicity in severe COVID-19

Source : https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35032429/

Editor’s note: Here, too, we find no mention of the division of the control groups into “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated”. Interestingly, this study partially contradicts the German description in the "Abstract" section, and, as a precaution, leaves it open whether it is actually T cells that lead to the deregulation of the immune system in the alleged "Covid." This undermines the main conclusion of the study. Here is the quote from the abstract:

Abstract

“ Severe COVID-19 is linked to both dysfunctional immune response and unrestrained immunopathology, and it remains unclear whether T cells contribute to disease pathology. ( … ).”

Editor’s note: What BIH (Berlin Institute of Health @ Charité) leaves out in the description of the study, we can read in the study :

Conflict of interest statement

Declaration of interests V.M.C. is named together with Euroimmun GmbH on a patent application filed recently regarding SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics via antibody testing. A.R.S. and H.E.M. are listed as inventors on a patent application by the DRFZ Berlin in the field of mass cytometry.

Editor’s note: What we only learn when reading the original study is that Victor Max Corman, who, together with Christian Drosten, developed the infamous but fraudulent "Covid" PCR test, which we know as the "Corman-Drosten test," also participated in this study.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

How dangerous is an imbalance of the various components of our immune system, for example, for the brain? One of the many examples is Alzheimer's disease :

……………………

The role of Immune cells in Alzheimer's disease : a bidirectional Mendelian randomization study

( … )

Results

Our MR analysis identified 15 immune cell types with significant causal relationships to AD pathogenesis. Notably, the absolute count of CD28−CD4−CD8− T cells and the expression of HLA DR on B cells were linked to a protective effect against AD, while 13 other immune phenotypes were identified as contributing to the risk factors for the disease. The causal effects of AD on immunophenotypic traits are predominantly negative, implying that AD may impair the functionality of immune cells. Validation through independent datasets, such as FinnGen and GCST90027158, confirmed the causal association between six specific immune cells and AD.

( … )

1 Introduction

Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is a major cause of dementia and is swiftly emerging as one of the most financially draining, lethal, and burdensome health issues of our time (Livingston et al., 2020). With the escalating trend of an aging global population, the incidence and prevalence of AD are on a continuous upswing, presenting unprecedented challenges for individuals, families, and society at large (Alzheimer's disease facts and figures, 2024). Data from the Alzheimer's Association and the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that around 55 million individuals worldwide are affected by dementia, with projections estimating a doubling of this number by 2050 (Alzheimer's disease facts and figures, 2024). Within this demographic, AD, the most prevalent neurodegenerative condition, is responsible for approximately 50% to 70% of all neurodegenerative dementia cases (2024). The pathophysiology of AD is marked by the abnormal accumulation of two key proteins: amyloid-beta (Aβ) and tau. These aberrant protein deposits manifest as amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) within the brain, culminating in impaired neuronal function and cell death (Villemagne et al., 2013). The presence of Aβ plaques and NFTs prompts the activation of brain immune cells, notably microglia, initiating a cascade of chronic neuroinflammation that further aggravates neuronal damage (Rajmohan and Reddy, 2017).

( … )

Full article :

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11284151/

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

A Final Note

by Suavek

Our immune system, which has evolved over millions of years and adapted to its environment, in most cases maintains a relatively delicate balance that must not be deregulated by the indiscriminate addition of chemical substances. Yet profit-driven, officially recognized medicine does this anyway. And this despite the fact that only a small percentage of the system is understood. The difficulty in understanding this lies in the interaction of the various parts of the system and their mutual influence. Especially with the unnecessary, yet toxic mechanisms of all so-called "vaccines," the question seems legitimate: who could have an interest in shortening human life, and why? This question doesn't necessarily need to be discussed in this article. The topic of attempts to cover up the toxicity of "vaccines" through fabricated studies is sufficient in this article.

Some people point out that instead of an immune system, we have a kind of waste and toxin disposal system. They point out that there is nothing the body needs to protect itself from, and therefore we don't have an immune defence system. While such arguments have some validity, ultimately I see the difference merely in the definition. Even a detoxification system can have an immunological function, for example, by destroying and disposing of cancer cells, eliminating foreign proteins, and maintaining a certain balance in the internal biome. I believe that for us, indoctrinated people, the absence of contagion, and thus no evidence of viruses, is, so to speak, an intellectual cold shower. Further confusion about this already existing, hard-to-digest truth can have counterproductive effects. If I'm wrong, I invite the reader to provide convincing counterarguments in the comments section. To a certain extent, we eventually become immune to toxins, or cancer, and in some cases, this system is deregulated, for example, by any kind of "vaccination." Is it so important to further complicate the understanding of "no virus" for the sake of semantics? Dr. Mike Yeadon's position on this is clear. A few months ago, he wrote me an email explaining his thoughts on the matter, saying something like: "Of course there is an immune system, and the disposal of cancer cells is one example of this."

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

