Scene from the signing of the United States Constitution. Painting by Howard Chandler Christy , 1940.

Foreword

by Suavek

I would like to share an important piece of information with those who detest the use of AI. AI is programmed to accumulate as many points as possible. Its programming penalizes it—by deducting points—whenever it provides answers derived from data sources that the programmers deem inappropriate. In other words, the robot’s learning process ensures that, in the future, it will increasingly disseminate desired propaganda while less frequently engaging in genuine, enlightening work. This means that the informational value gained from using AI today—despite the propaganda it “dutifully” weaves into its responses—will gradually diminish, as even more deceptive propaganda is to be expected later on. Put another way, I am racing against time, leveraging AI’s immense capacity to synthesize widely scattered data sources—a feat no single human could ever accomplish. I suggest you use this remaining opportunity for educational purposes rather than complaining. An article consisting solely of the author’s own text naturally looks more elegant than one where the AI ​​is visible as a direct data source. However, I refuse to rewrite these texts to make them appear as though they were my own—that is, professionally polished. I prioritize the information provided over the article’s format; with this and other publications, I offer what I consider a rare opportunity to read information—otherwise available only in fragments—presented as a coherent overview of an important topic. In doing so, I also take the opportunity to broaden my own perspectives while it is still possible. Depending on one’s viewpoint, the information provided by AI can be seen as a glass that is either half-empty or half-full. I believe that the subject of this article is rarely found in the specialist literature—and when it is, only in a very scattered manner—meaning that the information presented here can save you from having to read numerous individual books and various other works. The article’s relatively modest length, in relation to the wealth of information it contains, thus offers several advantages.

Best wishes,

Suavek

P.S.

The links provided by the AI ​​system serve merely as supplementary references; however, they certainly contain a significant amount of propaganda. I would not advise anyone to waste their valuable time on these links.

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The Storming of the Bastille by Jean-Pierre Houël

The question :

Why was direct democracy not introduced during the French Revolution?

AI response:

The French Revolution did not introduce a direct democracy because the leading revolutionaries—especially the wealthy bourgeoisie—feared the rule of the uneducated masses and wanted to secure political stability. [1]

Main Reasons Against Direct Democracy

Fear of “Mob Rule” : The bourgeoisie deeply mistrusted the poor, mostly illiterate rural and urban population. They feared chaos, anarchy, and the loss of private property.

The Concept of Representation : Enlightenment thinkers like Montesquieu and Emmanuel Joseph Sieyès argued that ordinary citizens lacked the education to vote on laws directly. Elected representatives were meant to act as a rational filter. [1]

Logistical Barriers : In the 18th century, no technology existed to quickly and reliably collect, count, and verify the votes of 26 million French citizens without using representatives.

Census Suffrage: The National Assembly intentionally created a divide between “active citizens” (who paid minimum taxes and could vote) and “passive citizens” (who could not vote) to keep power within the wealthy middle class.

The Radical Exception: The Constitution of 1793 [1]

There was a brief moment during the revolution that came closer to direct democracy:

The Jacobin Constitution : In 1793, the radical Jacobins drafted a highly democratic constitution. [1]

Direct Democratic Elements : This text allowed citizens to vote on proposed laws and exercise a veto in local primary assemblies. [1]

Never Implemented: Due to foreign wars and internal civil conflict, the Jacobins suspended the constitution immediately. Instead, they established the dictatorship known as the “Reign of Terror” under Robespierre. [1, 2, 3]

If you would like to explore this further, I can provide more details on:

How Enlightenment philosophers (like Rousseau vs. Montesquieu) viewed democracy.

How the census voting system worked in practice.

Why the Constitution of 1793 failed despite its progressive ideas. [1, 2]

Let me know which aspect you would like to focus on.

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The question :

Who exactly spoke out against the introduction of direct democracy during the French Revolution? Please provide the names.

AI response:

During the French Revolution, the introduction of direct democracy (often referred to at the time as “pure democracy” on the ancient Athenian model) was widely rejected by the political elite. Instead, they heavily favored a representative government, viewing the two concepts as fundamentally incompatible. [1, 2]

The primary figures who explicitly argued against direct democracy to prevent what they feared would be “popular tyranny” or political chaos include: [1]

1. Emmanuel-Joseph Sieyès (Abbé Sieyès) [1]

As one of the chief political theorists of the Revolution, Sieyès argued that a modern nation required a division of labor, which extended to politics. He believed that the vast majority of citizens lacked the education and leisure time to participate directly in lawmaking. He famously maintained that France should not be a democracy but a representative system where sovereignty is exercised through elected delegates. [1]

2. Jacques Pierre Brissot

The leader of the moderate republican faction known as the Girondins (or Brissotins), Brissot explicitly stated in July 1791 that he did not want the “pure democracy of Athens”. He insisted that a large, modern state like France required a “representative constitution” and warned that direct popular rule would lead to instability and mob rule. [1, 2, 3]

3. Jean-Joseph Mounier

Representing the early moderate monarchist faction (Monarchiens), Mounier was an outspoken opponent of direct popular sovereignty. He argued that direct involvement of the masses would result in democratic chaos and instead advocated for a strong constitutional monarchy with structured representative institutions to act as a barrier against the populace. [, 2]

4. Maximilien Robespierre and the Jacobin Leadership (In Practice)

While the radical Jacobins and the sans-culottes (the working-class activists) rhetorically celebrated the sovereignty of the people, they effectively suppressed direct democratic practices when they held power. Despite drafting the highly democratic Constitution of 1793 (which included provisions for popular referendums), Robespierre and the Committee of Public Safety immediately suspended it “until the peace”. Robespierre argued that the survival of the Republic during wartime required a highly centralized, vanguard revolutionary government rather than direct legislative action by the citizens. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Verifiable English-Language Sources for Further Reading : [1, 2, 3 ]

The image: The new National Assembly of the French Revolution meets in a sports hall in Paris in 1789.

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The question :

Who prevented direct democracy in later world history, and how? Did the Church play a role in this as well?

AI response :

Throughout later world history, the opposition to direct democracy shifted from the French Revolution to a global stage. Political architects, ruling elites, and religious institutions actively engineered constitutional, physical, and philosophical barriers to prevent the masses from exercising direct legislative power.

Here is an overview of who attempted to prevent direct democracy, how they did it, and the role the Church played.

1. The Architectural Block: The American Framers and Constitutionalism

The most influential and systemic prevention of direct democracy occurred during the drafting of the U.S. Constitution (1787).

Who: James Madison, Alexander Hamilton , and the Federalists.

How: They intentionally designed a constitutional framework to insulate governance from the direct will of the populace, which they derisively termed “mob rule” or “factionalism”. In Federalist No. 10, Madison explicitly contrasted a “pure democracy” with a “republic”. He argued that direct democracies are inherently unstable, short-lived, and prone to violating minority rights. To prevent this, they instituted indirect mechanisms—such as the Electoral College, an appointed Senate, and a representative legislature—to filter public passions through an elected elite. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Scene from the signing of the United States Constitution. Painting by Howard Chandler Christy , 1940.

The signing of the Declaration of Independence ( Painting by John Trumbull , 1819)

2. The Capitalist and Legal Block: Corporate Oligarchies

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, as grassroots populist movements pushed for direct democratic mechanisms like the initiative, referendum, and recall, powerful economic actors stepped in. [1, 2]

Who: Industrial monopolies, corporate trusts, and conservative political bosses.

How: They utilized judicial challenges and aggressive lobbying to limit or invalidate direct democratic instruments. Corporate lawyers argued that ballot initiatives bypassed the checks and balances of state constitutions. Today, this opposition continues through heavy financial intervention, where corporate lobbying firms use astronomical campaign spending to manipulate or defeat citizen-led referendums, rendering true grassroots direct democracy functionally ineffective. [1, 2, 3]

3. The Authoritarian Block: Fascist and Communist Regimes

In the 20th century, anti-democratic movements dismantled both representative and direct democratic aspirations across Europe. [1]

Who: Fascist regimes (e.g., Benito Mussolini in Italy, Francisco Franco in Spain) and Communist regimes.

How: They outright banned local councils, plebiscites, and citizen assemblies. While totalitarian regimes occasionally used rigged “plebiscites” to ratify dictator decisions, true bottom-up direct democracy was entirely criminalized and replaced by absolute centralized control. [1, 2]

Did the Church Participate in Preventing Direct Democracy?

Yes, the Catholic Church historically played a major role in resisting and preventing the rise of modern democracy, including direct popular sovereignty.

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, the Papacy viewed the concept of popular sovereignty—the idea that political power derives from the people rather than God—as a dangerous heresy stemming from the Enlightenment and the French Revolution. [1, 2]

The Papal Encyclicals Against Modern Liberties

Popes actively weaponized theological decrees to prevent Catholic populations from adopting democratic and liberal governance models:

Pope Pius IX (1846–1878): In his 1864 encyclical Quanta cura and the accompanying Syllabus of Errors, he formally condemned liberalism, freedom of conscience, and the idea that the people should have ultimate authority over state laws. He argued that separating church and state to allow popular majorities to dictate moral and social laws was an affront to divine order. [1]

Pope Leo XIII (1878–1903): In his 1888 encyclical Libertas , he rejected the notion of absolute popular sovereignty. He maintained that true liberty must be subject to divine law, and that allowing the uneducated masses to vote directly on fundamental societal truths would lead to the decay of civilization. [1]

Pope Pius X (1907): With the encyclical Pascendi dominici gregis, he aggressively condemned “Modernism,” which included political philosophies advocating for democratic reform within church-influenced societies. [1, 2]

Practical Collaboration with Authoritarian Regimes

In the 1920s and 1930s, fearing the rise of atheistic communism, the Church frequently backed authoritarian leaders who explicitly suppressed democratic institutions. The Vatican signed concordats and political pacts with Mussolini in Italy, backed Engelbert Dollfuss’s clerical-fascist dictatorship in Austria, and heavily supported Francisco Franco’s regime in Spain, all of which systematically crushed local democratic movements in favor of hierarchical, top-down governance. [1]

(Note: The Church’s official stance only shifted toward a broad endorsement of human rights and democratic participation following World War II and the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s). [1, 2, 3]

Verifiable English-Language Sources for Further Reading

For an academic deep dive into how direct democracy has been structurally opposed or altered by economic forces, view the historical analysis hosted on : [ 1 ].

For James Madison’s foundational philosophical arguments against direct popular rule, read the full text of Federalist No. 10 at the Library of Congress.

For a comprehensive look at the Catholic Church’s long-standing institutional conflict with democratic political theory, review the research document provided by the University of Pardubice (DK UPCE).

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The question :

Why don’t you mention the Reich Concordat with Nazi Germany? Please add to your statement.

AI response :

The inclusion of the Reichskonkordat (the Concordat between the Holy See and Nazi Germany) signed on July 20, 1933, is a crucial historical example of how the Vatican’s diplomatic strategies systematically dismantled democratic structures. [1, 2]

While the Church did not sign the treaty to actively promote Nazi ideology, the practical, political mechanism of the treaty served as a final blow to Weimar democracy. [1, 2, 3]

1. The Context: Breaking Catholic Resistance to Dictatorship

Before 1933, the German Catholic Church was a staunch institutional opponent of National Socialism. German bishops explicitly prohibited Catholics from joining the Nazi Party, and the Catholic Centre Party (Zentrum) was a primary political pillar stabilizing the democratic Weimar Republic. [1, 2]

By initiating and signing the treaty, the Vatican dramatically altered this dynamic: [1, 2]

The Demise of Democratic Opposition: To secure the treaty, the Vatican agreed to a clause requiring the total withdrawal of the Catholic Church from political activity in Germany . This directly led to the self-dissolution of the Centre Party, effectively destroying the last organized democratic political opposition capable of blocking Hitler’s legislative consolidation of power. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Legitimizing the Overthrow of Democracy: Adolf Hitler had passed the Enabling Act in March 1933, structurally destroying parliamentary democracy. The international treaty signed with Cardinal Secretary of State Eugenio Pacelli (later Pope Pius XII) in July gave the newly established dictatorship immense global prestige and domestic legitimacy. It signaled to ordinary German Catholics that the regime was acceptable to the Holy See, prompting the bishops to lift their anti-Nazi bans. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

2. The Strategy: The “Concordat Revolution” Over Representation

The Reichskonkordat was not an isolated incident; it was part of a broader interwar Vatican geopolitical framework often called the “concordat revolution”. [1]

The Anti-Liberal/Anti-Communist Doctrine: The Vatican deeply distrusted liberal democracy, viewing it as secular, weak, and highly vulnerable to the rise of atheistic Communism. [1, 2, 3]

The Pragmatic Bargain: Led by the conviction that institutional survival and religious education were paramount, the Church negotiated treaties with authoritarian systems (such as Benito Mussolini’s Italy in 1929 and Adolf Hitler’s Germany in 1933). The bargain was uniform: the Church surrendered the democratic rights of political representation and independent labor unions in exchange for legal state guarantees protecting Catholic schools, properties, and internal administration. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

While the Nazi regime ultimately violated the treaty’s terms almost immediately, the historical significance remains clear: the signing of the Reichskonkordat fundamentally sacrificed the mechanisms of democratic participation to shield the hierarchy of the Church from a hostile state. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Verifiable English-Language Sources for Further Reading : [ 1, 2 ,3 ].

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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