Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Charles Gregory's avatar
Paul Charles Gregory
9m

Until a dozen or score of years ago seriously representative government was not possible. The problem is the aggregation of viewpoints. Thanks to new technology, I have been able to solve this challenge: Go to https://fuzzydemocracy.com/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture