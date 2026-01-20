Foreword, primarily for new subscribers :

by Suavek

Existing subscribers are already very familiar with the high, informative value of the articles by Katherine Watt and Jessica Hockett. Both women have been providing us with crucial information regarding political-medical fraud for years. Without their articles, without the investigative research of these two astute women, a complete understanding of the events of recent years and decades would not have been possible. Of course, Dr. Mike Yeadon and I have always strongly recommended both Katherine’s and Jessica’s articles in the FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE recommendation list. And, of course, we will continue to warmly recommend the articles of these outstanding authors to you after the relocation.

Katherine Watt

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 19, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4194

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack account is now closed.

She has conducted crucial work analysing a century and more of federal law and regulations relating to public health and especially to “vaccination”.

Becoming aware of this work and it’s findings alone is sufficient to tell you that there has been long planned foul play on both public health and injections.

I have referred to her work extensively in my posts, occasionally articles and interviews.

You won’t find her Substack articles, but she has archived all of her work relevant to this matter here.

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/

To my knowledge, no other person in the world has conducted such thorough research. There is no other source than this of the proof of extraordinary, multigenerational corruption and criminality.

This has permanently corrupted not only the federal government’s regulatory bodies, starting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I think it should be assumed that all sibling organisations have likewise been corrupted, at least in relation to injected products called “vaccines”, none of which have ever been genuine human or animal therapeutics.

Anyone who is pro-vaccine simply doesn’t understand the history of this class of non-products.

If you don’t understand why this is, I strongly recommend some homework.

Katherine’s work is in my opinion extraordinary. I won’t pretend it’s easy to get to grips with, unless you’re willing to plough through her extensive archive, which is written to be thorough, rather than easily understood.

It’s not my work, so any opinion is just that. But this is a very powerful start. It’s among the very last things Katherine recorded. I salute her courage in doing this. I don’t think she’s at all comfortable in front of a camera.

https://rumble.com/v6uhtrl-the-surprising-law-changes-needed-to-end-govts-war-on-humanity.html

Best wishes

Mike

Jessica Hockett

……………………………………………………

Mike Yeadon, January 8, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4137

This is sad but entirely justified. Both Jessica Hockett and Katherine Watt have pivoted the world’s understanding of important aspects of the fraud, deception and attack that is the “covid pandemic”.

I salute both of these courageous and insightful authors for their work.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://woodhouse76.wpcomstaging.com/2026/01/01/more-on-my-substack-departure-in-the-service-of-those-who-are-thinking-of-leaving/

1 January 2026

Wood House 76

Jessica Hockett, PhD

( … )

Wood House 76 is on WordPess.com for now but will soon move to a standalone site, hosted/created via WordPress.org

( … )

Linked :

https://woodhouse76.com/2025/11/09/why-i-left-substack/

https://woodhouse76.com/2025/11/24/the-nature-journalism-experiment/

https://woodhouse76.com/2026/01/20/stranger-things-the-donald-trump-quote-tweet-and-elon-musk-reply/

Full article :

https://woodhouse76.wpcomstaging.com/2026/01/01/more-on-my-substack-departure-in-the-service-of-those-who-are-thinking-of-leaving/

