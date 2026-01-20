Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Quill Cross's avatar
Quill Cross
4h

Thank you for keeping the connective tissue accessible.

Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

I think Sasha Latypova has the Bailiwick files on her site, too, or at least access to it. Yes it was somewhat hard at times, to read her articles, but well worth it! I do not know the other lady, thank you for mentioning her. Someone needs to keep up with all the research done.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture