Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 26, 2026 :

https://substack.com/profile/28026013-dr-mike-yeadon/note/c-302256950

Dr Mike Yeadon

Every medical person had lectures on basics of immunology.

Now, it’s far from certain that what we’ve been told about the injections is actually what happens.

But each professional KNEW that, BASED ON WHAT THEY WERE TOLD about the products, injection MUST result in harms to their patients, the degree of which would vary from negligible to fatal.

Why am I that confident?

Because their first immunology basic lectures majored on this axiom: it is the appearance inside the body of NON SELF proteins that triggers autoimmune attacks.

Every tissue that took up the product after injection would be expected to result in the expression of foreign, non-self protein.

It can be no other way than this process is followed by autoimmune attack, destroying that tissue. That’s why the effects, which were intentional, designed into the products by people with my kind of training and experience in pharmaceutical research and development, have been extremely diverse. They share a common etiology yet with very different outcomes.

Something very much along these lines ought to have been their anticipated outcomes. They are supposedly smart people who are highly paid relative to most others. Their fear of going against the dominant narrative is no excuse whatsoever for their quiet compliance. That latter behaviour has resulted in the knowing injury and deaths of millions of innocent people. Men, women and children.

I’ll never stop pointing this inconvenient truth out to whoever will listen.

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Jamie Andrews, July 26, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-301988229

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Toby Rogers:

“We have a product being injected into children 70+ times, that’s never been tested against a proper saline placebo.”

Wait until Toby finds out the entirety of Virology is Uncontrolled.

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Doctors Are Dangerous

An Essay on the First Leading Cause of Death

Unbekoming

Jul 24, 2026

( … )

The essay does not argue that individual doctors are malicious. It argues that the training installed by the 1910 Flexner Report was an inversion of what heals, that the Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations exported that training globally, and that a century of it has produced the epidemic of chronic disease now called the natural burden of modern life.

( … )

Her practice addresses cellular metabolism through nutritional support and toxin removal. Her patients improve. Her regulator has spent twenty years trying to stop her.

What kind of medical profession prosecutes its healers? A profession whose training was designed to do the opposite of what heals. That training runs across the lifespan of every person the profession treats, from injection in infancy to intubation in the ICU at eighty-three, and it has produced the epidemic of chronic disease now called the natural burden of modern life. The pattern operates in London, Sydney, Toronto, Berlin, Tokyo, and São Paulo because the training that produces it was standardized globally from a single source.

( … )

A child has a fever of 102.4. The parent reaches for the cabinet, measures a dose from the red and white bottle, and delivers it to the child’s mouth. The doctor’s advice at the last checkup was clear: bring the fever down.

The child’s body raised the temperature to accelerate metabolic clearing. Higher body heat speeds the enzymatic processes that break down and eliminate whatever the terrain is discarding. The fever is the operation. The intervention interrupts it. The doctor did not fail to know this. The doctor was trained to do the opposite.

The inversion is not confined to fever. It structures every intervention the doctor will offer. The body cleanses through fever, discharge, inflammation, diarrhea, skin eruption; training teaches suppression of each. The body signals distress through cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure; training teaches blocking the signals. The body’s operations and the doctor’s interventions map onto each other with the precision of a mirror.

The pattern was installed deliberately and runs across the lifespan of every person the doctor will treat.

( … )

Full article :

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/doctors-are-dangerous

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David O’Halloran, July 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-60/comment/302581169

David O’Halloran

David’s Substack

Thanks for this interesting post.

At the height of Catholic power in the early 16th century**,** the church was selling indulgences that got you out of purgatory and fast-tracked you into heaven. They were selling these to raise money to build churches. This abusive fraud led Martin Luther to post his objections on the door of the church in Wittenberg. The church had lost its way and become corrupt. Over one hundred years of religious wars resulted.

We are at the same point now but this time not with the Catholic church but with science. Science began as a good thing but has turned into Frankenstein’s monster. The truth is not found in incomprehensible jargon or speculation pretending to be fact. We need a reformation of science. The first step is to get them to admit that their theories are only theories and not facts. They are the ones making claims about reality. Not me. The burden of proof is on them – the claim-makers – not on me. I will be refusing consent for any of their tests or drugs or anything else until they can prove – which they cannot – their crazy theories.

We are moving towards a dark time of universal scientific orthodoxy and the criminalization of dissent.

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What DO doctors and nurses know about vaccines?

Turns out, not much. Same for all other “healthcare” professionals.

Marcella Piper-Terry

Jul 25, 2026

“ ( … )

I asked the following questions of Dr. Ross:

As a physician who was going into practice… who was preparing to go into practice… to vaccinate… what were you taught, specifically, about vaccines? How much information did you get on ingredients? On the studies of them all given together? And how much information did you actually receive that prepared you for that?

Dr. Rachael Ross responded:

They don’t teach us about the ingredients. They don’t teach us about the studies behind it. I think what they teach us is that they’ve always been given, and that they cure diseases, and you just do it. And honestly… you know… from the outside looking in now, and as we’re saying this to all you people, I almost feel like an ass… Are there any other doctors in here practicing medicine? It’s kinda like you just feel – you wake up one day and you just feel like, ‘Gosh… you know… I just am blindly, like a robot… going through with this, with no real data, no real information… didn’t know what was in them…’ And that’s part of why physicians are very resistant to this information. Because you have to sit at home, right? You have to sit at home and redigest and relearn everything that you’ve learned… and come to terms with the damage that you’ve potentially caused over the years.”

( … ) .”

Full article :

https://marcellapiperterry.substack.com/p/what-do-doctors-and-nurses-know-about

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Elizabeth Hart, July 25, 2026 :

https://marcellapiperterry.substack.com/p/what-do-doctors-and-nurses-know-about/comment/301322603

Elizabeth Hart

Vaccination is political

Professor Heidi Larson, an American anthropologist and founder of the Vaccine Confidence Project, gave us some insights on the education of health professionals during the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit held in December 2019, just before ‘Covid’ took off, when she said: “I mean in medical school you’re lucky if you have half a day on vaccines, never mind keeping up to date with all this.”*

The health professionals administering vaccine products have a personal, non-delegable obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for the intervention.

How can they possibly do this when they have little or no knowledge of the vaccine products they administer, or of the diseases they are purportedly preventing?

This situation is exacerbated further when vaccine products are administered under incentive schemes or mandates that threaten people with penalties for refusing vaccination.,

This must urgently come under the spotlight...

How can there possibly be valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination when inadequately educated health professionals administer vaccine products under incentive schemes and mandates that threaten people with penalties for refusing vaccination?

* Re Heidi Larson’s comments, see my article: “We have a very wobbly health professional front-line, that is starting to question vaccines and the safety of vaccines...”

https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/we-have-a-very-wobbly-health-professional

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misty, July 26, 2026 :

https://marcellapiperterry.substack.com/p/what-do-doctors-and-nurses-know-about/comment/301922406

misty

Thank you for sharing these replies! Too many people just assume that doctors and nurses know best on vaccines since one would assume that’s part of their education. Not so ~ but they are trained on what to say and how to say it to convince parents that vaccines are “safe and effective.” Or how to make a parent feel guilty if they want to postpone one. ( … ).

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Heather H, July 27, 2026 :

https://marcellapiperterry.substack.com/p/what-do-doctors-and-nurses-know-about/comment/302520600

Heather H

Great article! What’s truly sad is majority of parents believe their doctors know everything about vaccines. They think their doctors are up on the studies and know the shots are “safe”.

Truth is the moms who don’t vaccinate know far more about them than most doctors. It’s pretty outrageous.

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Ludmila Lavrova, July 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@ludmilalavrova/note/c-300829958

Ludmila Lavrova

Nach dem ganzen Corona-Wahnsinn – auch in Russland wurde ja jeder gegen Covid geimpft – habe ich Angst, zum Arzt zu gehen. Ich halte sie für Mörder. Und meine Haustiere lasse ich nicht impfen. Ich vermute, die Pharmaindustrie ist lukrativer als Drogenhandel, Waffenschmuggel und Prostitution.

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Allen, July 25, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-301159917

Allen

The global pharmaceutical market reached an estimated total revenue of about $1.7 trillion in 2024.

Drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and prostitution combined amount to around $550 billion.

What Americans call healthcare is actually a sophisticated sickness management system deliberately designed to be a wealth extraction system. Disguised as medicine its true purpose is to maximize revenue from human illness (most of it manufactured by that very same system) rather than create genuine health.

The doctors allegiance is to this murderous system. If they do not obey the mandates from this corporate medical machine they will lose their position which means loss of salary and status.

Virtually every single doctor out there when given the choice between doing what’s right for a patient and doing what the system demands from them will choose the latter. Nowadays all of this is monitored in real time and various boards ensure that all doctors and nurses go along with the program.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 7, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-289563438

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

It’s hard. But there isn’t a better decision & resolution than to accept for truth.

Linked :

Sasha Latypova, July 7, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-289532965

Sasha Latypova

7. Juli

Due Diligence and Art

There is no choice but acceptance of the truth. If you continue lying to yourself, you destroy yourself and you destroy your children and other people’s children. The deepest evil in the world is committed by people who lie to themselves.

Linked : A quote from the following article:

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-guards-who-love-you

To accept that the injection is what changed her child, the mother must accept a bill she cannot pay. Her paediatrician was either lying or fooled: the one whose name she wrote on the forms, whose office she drove to for years, whose kindness with her child she watched with her own eyes. Her own mother, who counselled her through the appointment schedule, was either lying or fooled. The same must be said of the friend at the playgroup, the health visitor, the school nurse, the government campaign, the paediatric guidelines committee. A chain of women whose warmth was real, whose love for her child was real, whose competence was real, delivered her child into a harm they did not know they were delivering.

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Dan Roach, July 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@danroach/note/c-300872957

Dan Roach 3d

@danroach

Not sure anything we write or say about the truth has any possible positive effects. There is a small core group of humans who understands that we are being purposefully culled by another group of humans. The majority of humans is nowhere near understanding this uncomplicated simple fact. And it just gets more complicated from there.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 26, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-302268678

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

After six and a half years, I long ago reached the same sad conclusion.

I haven’t stopped commenting but I know that the probability of meaningful incremental influence is so close to zero that it might as well be zero.

I hope however that some of those who have learned about what’s going on are able to take the baton.

Digital censorship is so extraordinarily effective that technical amateurs have literally no way to penetrate it.

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Greg Wallis, July 27, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@gregwallis/note/c-302583879

Greg Wallis

@gregwallis

Mike, I think you’re right on many fronts; maybe all our efforts are in vain, or (more likely) they appear to be in vain. This topic alone is worth writing an article and I intend to do this. Most importantly is that, regardless of what we can do or can’t, we must live every minute possible with love, kindness, and achievement. Even under the lash life can still be worthwhile. And don’t forget, what you’ve done makes you a proper hero, and I’m able to say that without a shred of embarrassment.

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Afterword

Outlawed Verse Poetry, July 25, 2026 :

https://marcellapiperterry.substack.com/p/what-do-doctors-and-nurses-know-about/comment/301253325

Outlawed Verse Poetry

Viruses don’t exist and vaccines are poisons!

This is what you all need to know.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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