Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Binra's avatar
Binra
5h

That we can live a lie, runs far deeper than what we think and say within what we judge and believe to be true.

Perhaps I could phrase that as be-live a lie.

Or sacrifice (exchange or barter) our real life for vested self illusions.

The term illusion seems ephemeral, but fallacies woven int truth run deceit by which love is denied, persecuted and crucified as the very nature of a existence framed in irrevocable guilt.

Themes of atonement are ritually acted out along with the reiterating of the original 'attack' by which a split mind 'survives' as a self-separateness that cannot be shown to exist - for no man is an island complete unto itself.

We are all part of each other as we are all part of one existence - howsoever we may currently experience the fruits of our giving and receiving.

But what I said is not addressed to our person or persona.

For many, 'God' is a meaningless anachronism or symptom of faulty thinking.

Love is similarly abused and degraded as a true word.

But 'attack on God' believed as actually accomplished - underlies the defence of self-illusion as the only 'life' salvageable from damnation of irrevocable shame and intolerable self-hatred.

Drawing on Sasha's 'There is no choice but truth' - yes - this is what self-honesty reveals. But without a basis in trust of love and life who will allow or be able to afford self honesty?

Put off the conflict that cant yet or wont be faced by engaging in a cover story.

The 'ego' can be defined or used in many ways, but as a cover story of self image it operates an extension of the More of who we are into the frame of the human experience. It is not a thing that we have any more than the Soul, but is part of our thought about ourselves.

Whereas Soul is what you are, regardless what the mind thinks.

This is approached by noting that any thoughts can be observed in act.

Even amidst a storm are moments of a free awareness that can serve a questioning of our experience -regardless the intensity of fear, hate or guilt.

Psychotic episodes may be part of the 'territory' of adjustment to 'awakening'. Not because Reality attacks us - but because we have yet to stabilise our own acceptance of what is - as it is - rather than persisting in a lens darkly or an attempt to control or conform life to terms and conditions that still run 'dark' as habits or learned behavioural reaction.

Seeking wishful or magic solutions as a way to 'get our life back' or save it from even greater or total loss gives power to external authority while abnegating our own true or innate responsibility. We are responsible for what we think. Attention is a moral act - not in the frame of being judged - but in alignment with moral integrality of wholeness.

Choosing against our peace is possible as we well know, but carries a cost. the cost is not an externally applied punishment - though we may well manifest such an outcome, but a self-unreality from which we cannot then escape struggling within as experience of conflicted identity that can be 'saved' or boosted by deeper investment in masking defences - MADE real in the minds of believers as a temporary escape that actually deepens dependency.

What God created and sustains even Now is not what we perceive or conceive real. We have chosen or allowed our thought to drift into unreality from which we cannot of ourselves escape, because we are not 'of our self' and this is what we have forgotten.

Such moments of free awareness as can reach us amidst within the immediacy of active struggle are 'messengers'. Guilt absolutely kills the messengers or absolutely breaks communication.

Part of the post covid fallout is the issue of active emotional shock and horror and seeking greater or deeper understanding. I wouldn't intrude on another's grief or pain, but I might approach or be with in support of their freedom to find their way as they are willing or ready.

I have no interest or intention in denying our feeling being, but nor do I feel to be emotionally blocked myself by a potential of the aggrieved to take offence. This is not a bad thing as I tune into better ways of framing issues - at risk of appearing abstract. But then I also trust that only those who have resonance will be reading, and others are finding what they currently need or align with, elsewhere.

What is the Biotech 'future' BUT a guilt operating system?

Who frames the definitions, narratives, protocols, surveillance and enforcement?

An Anti-Christ?

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Rider's avatar
Rider
15m

Sasha Latypova wrote, 'The deepest evil in the world is committed by people who lie to themselves.'

A philosopher named Ayn Rand, who in some respects thought differently than Sasha and many others, expressed the same basic idea as follows. 'Rationality is the cardinal virtue'. Rationality is fidelity to the epistemological correctness of reason.

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