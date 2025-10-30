Foreword

by Suavek

The article by guest author Guenther Burbach supplements the topic of “Starlink and Stargate,” which was previously presented here : https://apolut.net/starlink-die-stille-militarisierung-des-himmels-von-gunther-burbach/, linked and partially translated in the previous article on the Fraud Prevention Hotline : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-this-is-a-detailed. Here you can read the English translation of the entire article, which expands upon the previous article. Although the article is not called that, it is actually part 2 of the article by the same author, Guenther Burbach.

I would like to highlight three quotes from this article in advance :

“ When the world’s computing power is concentrated in a few networks, the systems capable of killing are also part of that same infrastructure. ”

“ If someone doesn’t think for themselves, others will think for them. ”

“ If the foundations of thought—energy, data, computing power—are in private hands, then at some point thought itself will no longer belong to us. ”

I would like to make one more comment. Since the author accuses European politicians of short-sightedness, I get the impression that he is unaware that they are carefully selected puppets who have no freedom of choice and merely pass on orders from above. Nevertheless, Guenther Burbach provides us with valuable information about the extent of the control system and the restriction of our freedom that has been in preparation for years.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

From Starlink to Stargate

By Günther Burbach

Updated on Oct. 20, 2025 7 min reading time

Source ( in German ) : https://apolut.net/von-starlink-zu-stargate-von-gunther-burbach/

The next step in digital dominance

A viewpoint by Günther Burbach.

A few years ago, Elon Musk was considered the man who would free the internet from government control. With Starlink, he promised a network without borders, free from national gatekeepers and old telecom monopolies. Today, this narrative seems like a fairy tale from another era. Because where his satellites orbit above us, more than just data is shifting; power is shifting. Quietly, technically, inconspicuously, but irreversibly.

Starlink was the test run. An experiment in gradually transferring national sovereignty into private orbits, disguised as progress. Now comes the second act, bigger, more expensive, more consequential: Stargate. Not a film, but the most ambitious technology program in the US, an alliance of politics, energy, and digital control. With Stargate, the United States aims to build nothing less than the backbone of the global AI era, a network of supercomputers, solar farms, server farms, and satellites that transforms computing power into geopolitical currency.

What began as a promise is ending in a new dependency. Because every thinking machine needs electricity. Lots of electricity. And the bigger the model, the greater its hunger. Today, a single AI data center consumes as much energy as a small town. When you consider that OpenAI, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are all training their systems simultaneously, it becomes clear: Artificial intelligence is not a digital project, but an energy-intensive one. It transforms electricity into knowledge and knowledge into power.

Stargate is the symbol of this new order. It represents the attempt to concentrate the world’s computing power in places where energy is cheap, politically secure, and seemingly inexhaustible. That’s why the American AI industry is moving eastward, to Saudi Arabia. Where oil once gushed from the earth, data centers are now being built that bathe entire landscapes in light and heat. The desert sand is becoming the circuit board of the future.

The idea is as simple as it is ingenious: America supplies technology, chips, software, and security guarantees. Saudi Arabia provides land, sunshine, and capital. From this partnership of convenience grows a digital energy empire that creates new dependencies, this time not through oil, but through electricity. Whoever supplies the energy for artificial intelligence simultaneously provides the foundation of global information power.

Officially, both sides speak of a partnership. In reality, it’s a quiet power struggle. $20 billion from DataVolt is flowing into American data centers, and another $80 billion into joint technology projects with US corporations. Behind these dry figures lies a strategic calculation: Washington secures access to the energy sources that guarantee its AI lead, while Riyadh expands its influence—as the new energy supplier of thought.

The parallels to the history of oil are undeniable. In the 1970s, it was tankers that kept Europe and America dependent. In the 2030s, it could be power lines that feed server farms and control data flows. Back then, an embargo was enough to cripple entire industries. Tomorrow, a throttled power grid could be enough to bring AI systems to a standstill. The difference: This time, the weapon is invisible. No valve is turned off, no port is blocked. Control lies in the code, in contracts, in priority lists. You just have to push the right switch, and entire data flows go dark. Thus, in the shadow of digitalization, a new geopolitical tool of pressure is emerging.

the energy of intelligence.

While Washington is building a global machine that intertwines power, data, and power, China has long been pursuing its own course. Beijing doesn’t want to become dependent on Americans, but rather create a completely self-sufficient infrastructure, from chips to reactors to antennas. The company Ada Space launched the first orbital AI supercomputer into space in 2025. It wasn’t a laboratory, it wasn’t a marketing gimmick, but a real, functioning data center, powered by solar energy, cooled in a vacuum, and connected by laser links. The Chinese poetically call it “Tianyan,” or “Eye of the Sky.” In the West, it sounds more ominous: the first neural network in orbit.

While the Americans are shoveling billions into deserts, China is moving its computing power straight into the sky. Up there, there are no land prices, no environmental regulations, no protests. Just sun, silence, and absolute control. Once installed, such a system is virtually untouchable. No government, no court, no investigative committee can stop it. Orbit thus becomes not only a symbol of technological superiority, but a place of unassailability.

The US responded with Stargate, and Saudi Arabia became the hub of this power. But while both blocs built, Europe watched, as always when things got serious. In Brussels, they wrote guidelines while elsewhere power supplies glowed red-hot. The European reflex is well-known: regulate before understanding what needs regulating. The AI ​​Act is the prime example, a laborious piece of legislation, ethics, and good intentions. But rules don’t replace data centers. Sovereignty requires electricity, steel, and chips, not just moral superiority.

Europe talks about independence while 80 percent of its AI applications run on American clouds. It plans ethics platforms where others are forging industry alliances. Gaia-X, once hailed as a European cloud vision, is now a patchwork of pilot projects and PDFs. While Brussels debates the risks of chatbots, the US and China are building physical infrastructures, hundreds of meters high, kilometers long, impossible to miss. You can watch them grow, at night, when their lights illuminate the desert.

The problem isn’t that Europe regulates. It’s that it regulates instead. Instead of developing policies to build its own capacity, it delegates responsibility to regulations. The continent that once invented industries now debates definitions. It behaves like someone discussing the safety standards of a bridge while the bridge itself is already being built elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the world’s balance is shifting. Whoever possesses computing power controls what becomes true, not in a philosophical sense, but in a very practical sense. Models weight data, filter information, and prioritize visibility. They decide which story is told, which version of reality survives in the power grid. Truth becomes a matter of calculation. And access to this computing power, the true currency of the future, lies in the hands of a few corporations.

This power has no face. It doesn’t speak, it calculates. It reacts to signals, contracts, and numbers. Yet its impact is deeply political. It determines which languages ​​an AI understands, which topics it blocks, and which countries receive access to training data and which don’t. In the hands of the wrong operators, a data network becomes a tool for exerting influence. You can no longer occupy states, but you can shut them down.

The same principle is evident in the military. The boundaries between civilian technology and warfare are becoming increasingly blurred. Starlink began as a communications system; today it is an integral part of combat operations. Under the name Starshield, SpaceX offers military satellite communications, data relays, and reconnaissance services. During the war in Ukraine, orders and target coordinates were transmitted via Starlink terminals—civilian technology used in military operations. This was followed by contractual adjustments, disclaimers of liability, and legal contortions. The pattern is clear: what begins as a civilian network ends up as military infrastructure.

system Israel, too, has crossed the line. The “ Lavender “ , exposed by Haaretz in 2024, used artificial intelligence to identify suspects in the Gaza war. The algorithm produced lists that led to people being targeted, often based on flawed data. Officially, it was claimed that humans still made the decisions. But anyone familiar with the processes knows that there was hardly any time for reflection between the algorithm and the command.

War became a data operation, responsibility a variable.

Stargate takes this logic to a new level. Because when the world’s computing power is concentrated in a few networks, the systems capable of killing are also part of that same infrastructure. The merging of civilian AI and military applications is no longer a hypothetical threat; it’s built in.

The wars of the future will no longer be decided on the front lines, but in the data center. And whoever controls these centers controls violence.

Europe plays a negligible role in this world. Its computing power barely accounts for five percent of the global share. The US has more than 60 percent, China almost 30 percent. Europe has ethics councils, data protection officers, and funding programs, but no reactors, no chips, no data centers worthy of the name. It has principles, but no servers. And principles without power don’t shine.

The dependence is total. Already, governments, banks, media outlets, and even military programs rely on services from American providers. A failure or embargo would affect large parts of European infrastructure within hours—digital, not military. The risk is real, but politically repressed. People talk about AI ethics as if it were about good manners, not power.

One could say: The West has two faces. In Washington, they talk about “national security through AI ,” in Brussels about “trusted applications.” One builds factories, the other committees. But the ground beneath both is the same: electricity, raw materials, server rooms. The only difference is who owns them.

The Americans have grasped that sovereignty in the future will no longer depend on borders, but on bandwidth. China understood the same thing, only earlier. Europe hasn’t yet. In this new order, those who don’t deliver will be delivered to. Those who don’t think will be thought of. That is the essence of digital interdependence.

And yet, it would be wrong to accept this decline as inevitable. There are ways out of this weakness, if only we had the courage to pursue them. We would have to declare computing power a public infrastructure, similar to water, rail, or electricity. We would have to finance the development of our own capacities, not as subsidies, but as a fundamental public service. We would have to understand once again that independence is not a romantic notion, but the result of hard work.

But that would require a policy that builds rather than merely advises. One that understands that ethics without hardware achieves nothing. A democracy can only be as free as its infrastructure allows. If the foundations of thought—energy, data, computing power—are in private hands, then at some point thought itself will no longer belong to us.

Europe would have to decide: Does it want to be a spectator or a participant? Does it want to continue exporting regulations while others produce reality? Or does it want to shape at least part of the digital future itself? It’s not about national greatness, but about self-respect.

For the sky, which we once saw as a place of freedom, is now becoming the command center of power. It no longer shines with light, but with data. Billions of bits race above us, controlled by algorithms, powered by energy, monitored by corporations that no one can choose. And while humanity looks upwards for answers, the sky has long since ceased to deliver anything but calculations.

What remains is the realization: We have long been part of a system that we neither built nor understood. A system that promises to make us smarter while simultaneously disempowering us. The real question is not whether machines can think, but who ensures that we are still allowed to.

The orbital age has begun. It did not begin with a gunshot, but with the whir of coolers, the glow of solar panels, and the invisible pulse of laser links.

Those who set the rules up there will determine down here how we live, speak, work, and perhaps even how we die. The rest is silence.

Editor’s Note:

Allen, a US university professor who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote in 2024 about the connection between new technology and the “Covid” fraud. I think his statement makes a good epilogue to this article :

Afterword

by Allen

Allen, November 3, 2024 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/cock-up-conspiracy-or-murmuration/comment/75357947

Allen

The term “conspiracy theory” is a comfort blanket that the indoctrinated have been trained to parrot. Once uttered it allows the un-inquiring mind to slip back into uninformed ignorance.

The Covid Heist was and is a global conspiracy by the world’s transnational ruling class that was planned out and war-gamed at the WEF, the central bankers summit in Jackson Hole, and at Event 201.

A careful look at the timeline over the past 20 plus years illustrates how everything has been put in place and the context for why this was done.

It’s all right there for anyone to look up and see for themselves. It is about radically transforming every aspect of society in response to the final crisis of the global financial system that is in the late stages of total collapse.

No longer profitable or sustainable, transitioning to a new digital financial control system, implementing the technologies of the so-called 4th Industrial Revolution, and exterminating and sterilizing broad swathes of the “useless eaters” and now-surplus labor/population and “burdensome pensioners” is seen as imperative by the financial parasites who control the system and see their empires crumbling.

What is Covid?

A label to cover up the unprecedented pauperization of nations and thievery of national treasuries (largest upwards wealth transfer in the history of history) and psychological warfare aimed at instigating chaos to cover up eugenics and transgenic agendas and massive social crimes against people.

The ideology is not dead.

But this is only the general context of a global class war which In fact spans many regional/thematic fronts and many specific battlefields where different forms and kinds of enemy fight against people on behalf of elites using different weapons of mass confusion, distraction and destruction.

The COVID escalation spans across political fronts, economic fronts, financial fronts, cultural, social fronts and while many characterized them quite well too many bought idea of living in post-ideological era (right, center, left) that supposedly changed nature of this class war.

In fact this class war is an extreme ideological war to re-engineer society, its attitudes, its values and all human bonds.

What the purveyors of the WEF/4IR etc. are peddling is a radical ideological revolution, a brutal socioeconomic reset.

The deliberate discontinuity of about 200 years of social development is what we are witnessing today- a war waged by elites who desire a return back to neo-feudalism and who wish to impose a form of slavery within their dystopian technocratic society.

The purpose of such a society is not like in the past, simply limited to labor contribution to the plantation system and its profits, but setting up people to become 24/7 social machines devoid of any other purpose or end but to fulfill the ad hoc systemic needs of the society of technocratic control.

In fact such new ideological transformation forms the central front of The Global Reset offensive under the guise of an imminent threat of some deadly medical calamity (COVID) or some global disaster (war on carbon aka global warming).

The Covid scare was the circuit breaker to usher in this new form of totalitarian control- a phony global health event rather than a phony “terror” event was the means that were used this time.

Anyone who thinks we got here by accident is an ignorant fool.

