Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3145

Just out from U.K. Column / Jerm Warfare. Was recorded only a week or two ago. I’ve not yet seen it.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked ( video) : https://www.youtube.com/live/BLs-KSWeOLU, - see below :

Editor’s note:

This video is an important qualified-expert opinion that is intended to serve as evidence of a long-planned mass murder in hospitals that was carried out in 2020. For this reason, I recommend downloading and saving the video before it is deleted and censored. Downloading from Odysee.com seemed easier than from YouTube, so I recommend the same link I used here as a source:

Source :

https://player.odycdn.com/v6/streams/2b0eb2d549615b5fbcdd43451e58bcde8dd2c25a/cf0a46.mp4

or : https://odysee.com/@notanotherbrick:f/Mike-Yeadon:e58

The only advantage of YouTube is that you can set the subtitles in any language.

Original title:

Mike Yeadon - Is science dead?

Published on : Monday, 21st July 2025.

………………………………………

The text under the Odysee video:

UK Column - Odysee - 21-07-25.

Jerm and Dr. Mike Yeadon, a British scientist and former pharmaceutical executive known for his critical stance on pandemic narratives, explore the state of science, the pandemic narrative, and the importance of critical thinking. They discuss the concept of 'preferred reality' imposed by media and governments, the medical protocols during the pandemic, and the implications of fear in medical decisions. Mike shares insights from his experience in the pharmaceutical industry, the timeline of vaccine development, and the absence of a true pandemic. The chat stresses the need for self-reliance, community connections, and the importance of questioning established narratives.

More Jerm Warfare:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/jerm-warfare

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The truth that comes to light …

by Suavek

The truth that comes to light is sometimes very difficult to bear. This is especially true of the cruelty we've experienced since 2020. Many people find it difficult to acknowledge the facts, as this brings with it stress that not everyone can easily cope with. A humorous perspective can be helpful here. Todd Hayen, whose article excerpt appears below, knows this very well. Of course, the last few years have not been funny, but arguably the cruellest in world history, with over 5.5 billion people deliberately poisoned. However, the masses' stupid refusal to acknowledge the proven facts and their disinterest in the search for truth can, and in my opinion, should, be viewed with humour. Otherwise, the stress will remain unresolved, even among the knowledgeable part of humanity. How long should the most well-informed people allow themselves to be viewed as "stupid conspiracy theorists" by their relatives, neighbours, and even friends?

This is always painful, and whoever hurts the self-esteem of others makes them sick. For this reason, I suggest that we view the humour in this article not as tasteless, but as urgently needed medicine.

An old Zen Buddhist proverb says that before enlightenment, the wood must be chopped and the water fetched, and after enlightenment, the wood must be chopped and the water fetched. But where are people supposed to get the strength to do this? The pharmaceutical industry will certainly be happy to recommend antidepressants, but the author of the following text shows how a successful change of perspective can be achieved. Humour, as we know, has no undesirable side effects and is probably the very best medicine. And only the dose determines whether it can become poison.

…………………………………….

So Sad They Think We’re All So Stupid

by Todd Hayen

July 19, 2025

“ ( … )

I do think humans in masses have gotten stupider over time. And with a good explanation. The agenda has done really well dumbing down the multitudes. The whole common-sense factor (CSF) I have written about before has been its primary target. And ya gotta give ‘em credit—they’ve done exceedingly well accomplishing their goals.

Covid was the “humdinger pull-the-sheep-wool over the sheep’s eyes” event. Never before have we seen something so ridiculously false executed as the truth on such a grand global scale. And it got crazier and crazier as time went on. Fauci and his minions were like kids in a candy store, tossing out one absurd directive after another, each time probably betting on how far they could push it before the masses blinked. “Wear a mask! No, two masks! Hell, make it three if you really care about grandma!”

And we bought it, didn’t we? (Well, a lot of us did.)

They’d brief us on how cloth masks—those flimsy things you’d wear to a Halloween party—were suddenly the gold standard for stopping a virus. Meanwhile, Fauci’s own emails later showed he knew masks were about as useful as a screen door on a submarine. But he stood there, straight-faced, while we all shuffled around looking like wannabe surgeons, fogging up our glasses and breathing our own stale air. Sad, sad, sad.

Then came the social distancing nonsense—six feet, because, you know, viruses apparently carry tape measures and respect personal boundaries. They drew circles on the floor, taped off grocery store aisles, and turned us into paranoid robots dodging each other like we were in some dystopian dodgeball game. Fauci’s crew pushed this with zero evidence, just vibes, and a lot of us lapped it up. Restaurants went bankrupt, kids lost years of school, and families couldn’t hug at funerals, all because some bureaucrat decided six feet was the magic number.

They must’ve been doubled over laughing, picturing us all measuring our sidewalks with rulers, too clueless to question the math. And when someone did ask for proof, “Trust the science!” they’d bark, as if science were a deity and Fauci its high priest.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://off-guardian.org/2025/07/19/so-sad-they-think-were-all-so-stupid/

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

by Suavek

”I made the wrong diagnosis, and I caused your husband needless suffering. I am a terrible doctor.”

………………………………….

…………………………………

Source : Bob Moran, https://t.me/bobmoran

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 33 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share