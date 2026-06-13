EBOLA – People in the DR Congo aren't stupid; they laugh about it. Jamie Andrews posts short videos about it.
Allen : "The Ebola story is far more devious than most people can comprehend or are willing to face."
Jamie Andrews, June 10, 2026 :
https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-273749647
The Virology Controls Studies Project
People interviewed in DR Congo don’t believe in the Ebola hoax. They think that the disease is caused by Western Medicine, namely their Injections.
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Jamie Andrews, June 10, 2026 :
https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-273750247
The Virology Controls Studies Project
According to this Lady there is no Ebola in Democratic Republic of the Congo.
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Allen, June 10, 2026 :
https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-9-ebola-and-the/comment/273988918
The Ebola story is far more devious than most people can comprehend or are willing to face.
An accounting of the decades-old “Ebola” mythos isn’t complete without mentioning:
The colonial Scramble for Africa;
Public health imperialism;
The questionable involvement of non-government organizations (NGOs);
Toxic mining operations;
Firestone rubber plantations;
Banned pesticide dumping in Africa;
The coating of West African homes with poisonous insecticides;
Highly toxic beta-lactam antibiotics;
Toxic vaccine campaigns;
Etc.
Very good series of articles coming out here:
https://thehfdf.substack.com/p/the-discovery-of-the-disease-named
Numerous conditions that plague Africans every day—that so-called Ebola epidemics serve to camouflage—such as contaminated water, poor sanitation, severe malnutrition, and brutal working conditions.
Here’s the original “discovery” story. Anyone who believes this is as nutty as those who are telling it.
- Blood drawn from one of the dying Flemish nuns, Sister Marietta, was preserved in a thermos flask and flown to Belgium marking the momentous discovery of the Ebola virus in September 1976.
- The sample mentioned belonged to a Belgian Catholic missionary sister stationed in Yambuku, Zaire unidentified hemorrhagic disease.
- A local doctor packaged the blood into two glass vials and placed them inside a standard, glossy blue Thermos brand flask filled with ice cubes to keep them cool.
- The thermos was given to a commercial airline pilot who flew it from Kinshasa directly to Antwerp, Belgium on a standard passenger flight.
- On September 29, 1976, the package was delivered to the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp (ITM), where Dr. Peter Piot and his colleagues opened it.
- Upon unscrewing the flask, the scientists discovered that one of the glass vials had shattered during transit. The lethal, highly infectious blood had leaked out and mixed into a “soup” of melting ice water.Unaware of the extreme danger, Dr. Piot and his team examined the specimens wearing only standard cotton lab coats and latex gloves, completely lacking the high-containment biosafety suits used today.
- Through their analysis of the remaining intact blood vial, they identified a spectacular, worm-like pathogen.
- While the ice certainly melted and the quality of the product was compromised surprisingly, the viral quality was completely intact.
- Despite the lack of temperature control and the contamination, the virus inside the blood remained remarkably viable and deadly.
- The sample succeeded due to the extreme viral load. Sister Marietta’s blood contained a staggeringly high concentration of the pathogen. Ebola replicates so rapidly that even a compromised, diluted sample still holds millions of active viral particles.
- While one glass tube shattered and created a “blood soup” at the bottom of the flask, the second glass vial miraculously remained intact. The scientists fished this tube out of the slop to extract the virus.
- The melted ice water inadvertently kept the sample cool enough to prevent the proteins from degrading completely before reaching the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp.
- The melted ice did not ruin the science, but it dramatically increased the biological hazard. Because the blood mixed with the water, the entire inside of the Thermos flask became a biohazard splash zone.
- When Dr. Peter Piot and his team pulled the intact tube out with their basic latex gloves, they were coating their hands in a highly concentrated, live strain of a Level 4 pathogen without realizing it.
- Miraculously, no one in the Belgian laboratory was infected or harmed. When asked later about the terrifying lack of safety gear, Dr. Peter Piot simply stated, “Nothing happened to any of us.”
- They escaped entirely unscathed due to pure, extraordinary luck and the specific transmission mechanics of the virus.
That’s not science or even The Science™- it’s a Monty Python skit.
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Jamie Andrews, June 10, 2026 :
https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-273753358
The Virology Controls Studies Project
Kenyans are rising up against the Ebola hoax, angry about Western intervention having seen what they have done in other African countries.
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Afterword
Alexander, June 13, 2026 :
https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5128?comment=265474
Looks to me like they are gearing up to try it on again, this time with Ebola via the World Cup as a supposed super-spreader event. I've tried injecting the following comment into the top 30 or so items in youtube returned by searching 'Ebola World Cup' and judging from the censorship response (deleting from seconds to minutes later) and lots of people expressing fear or going on about new strains etc who are likely 77th Brigade or such, it seems to me they have ramped up the level of censorship which had seemingly relaxed after Covid lost its steam. They have a lot invested in their murderous agenda and won't be giving it up anytime soon. It's up to people to wake up and see the lies for what they are.
"There is no Ebola virus. The symptoms are consistent with poisoning from arsenic and heavy metals. Curiously the 'outbreaks' in Africa are in areas where people drink water from rivers downstream from mining operations and other industrial operations like the processing of rubber plants. It is convenient for these industries to blame a 'virus' for which nobody is seen to be responsible. It is convenient for those who want to inject unknown (to the public) substances into people's bodies that they have the excuse of a 'virus' so they can call their injection a 'vaccine'. Looks like they are attempting to create a new scamdemic. Don't mask, don't get tested, don't lock down and definitely do not roll up your sleeve."
I know that relative to the scale of their propaganda my attempts are homeopathic but I try anyway.
Postscript: I just got a like on one of the comments so some of it does get through.
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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :
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The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :
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A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :
Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com
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Source :
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph
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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :
Source :
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock
Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline
Best
Mike
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This is why they want their smart prison-city grid and digital ID. When people get wise, they have to make basic living - food/water supply etc - dependent on getting their “vaccines”; there’s zero motivation to take them otherwise and many are strongly de-incentivized from seeing the previous results transpire. Anyone intending not to take them, had better give some serious thought to digital ID, ‘Smart’ cities and ‘Data Centers’, as it relates to their Agenda 2030 plan.
In the 1976 version of "Ebola" they were killing people inside hospitals via various protocols- sound familiar?
In the Yambuku Mission Hospital, almost all medication—including chloroquine for suspected malaria—was administered via parenteral injection. Parenteral injection bypasses the body’s primary protective barriers—the skin and mucous membranes—to deliver medication directly into blood vessels, muscles, or tissues. Current recommendations state that parenteral chloroquine should no longer be used because of potential toxicity. The symptoms for Ebola coincide fully with the side effects from a chloroquine injection.
Because chloroquine penetrates the body internally, this type of drug administration carries significant risks. Potential complications include deadly systemic blood poisoning (sepsis), life-threatening allergic reactions, shock, embolisms, nerve injury, immediate organ toxicity, cardiac arrest, and hematomas (localized bleeding).
At the Yambuku Mission Hospital the nursing staff administered the injections under highly compromised conditions. The five glass syringes and metal needles used each day to treat hundreds of patients were not only unsterilized, but they were so badly, so barely cleansed that they often held the last patient’s blood on the tip when given to the next patient.
The significance of what was happening at this mission hospital and others cannot be overstated. In fact, the majority of the illnesses originated inside the hospitals.
Also, during the 1970s and 1980s, there was intense international controversy surrounding Western pharmaceutical companies dumping banned or substandard drugs in African, Asian, and Latin American countries—drugs that were unapproved, or at least heavily restricted, in their home countries.
A classic example was chloramphenicol, which is a non-beta-lactam antibiotic. Chloramphenicol was severely restricted or banned for routine use in Europe and the US throughout those two decades because it could cause fatal aplastic anemia. Yet it was aggressively marketed and widely distributed over the counter in many African nations.
Broad-spectrum beta-lactams like ampicillin and older cephalosporins were frequently sent to African nations as "humanitarian aid" or sold cheaply by brokers after these drugs had expired or failed quality control checks (often the result of contamination during formulation) in European facilities.
European regulatory bodies fiercely policed these products and prevented the rejects from being used domestically. But they allowed the same products to be manufactured for export if the receiving country's laws did not explicitly forbid them. Rather than destroy the failed batches and take a financial hit, pharmaceutical companies sold these "off-spec" lots to corrupt international brokers at steep discounts. Then the brokers marketed them to under-regulated ministries of health or to private wholesalers in Africa.
A significant portion of failed or expiring European beta-lactams crossed national borders disguised as "humanitarian aid." European pharma firms discovered they could claim substantial domestic tax deductions by donating excess inventory to developing nations. European warehouses would clear near-expired or poorly stored ampicillin and older cephalosporins and ship them to Africa in bulk barrels. The shipments often lacked proper storage instructions and labels translated into the right language and even labels with the correct product names on them. Being highly vulnerable to environmental factors, these broad-spectrum beta-lactams, which had already failed quality checks in a temperate European facility, would deteriorate further when shipped to sub-Saharan Africa.
A landmark 1982 study published in PubMed explicitly detailed how multinational pharma firms systematically targeted Zaire during this time frame. It pointed out that major European firms used Zaire as a market to dump highly problematic drugs that were restricted or rarely used in Western industrialized countries. And it noted that missionaries and local health workers routinely administered these volatile, fast-degrading broad-spectrum antibiotics to the public.
More specifically, Belgian Catholic missionary networks and humanitarian entities heavily utilized these substandard or expired pharmaceuticals in their hospitals across Zaire during the 1970s and 1980s. Belgian nuns and doctors routinely received massive crates of broad-spectrum antibiotics—primarily ampicillin, amoxicillin, and early cephalosporins—that were either near the expiration date, completely expired, or rejected from European clinical distribution due to production non-compliance.
All of these shenanigans were couched in the language of "humanitarian assistance."
The administration of substandard and expired beta-lactams to Africans during this era had catastrophic health consequences. When beta-lactam antibiotics (especially penicillins) degrade due to heat, humidity, or poor manufacturing quality control, they break down into dangerous chemical sub-products. Thus:
The degradation products of ampicillin triggered severe, sometimes fatal allergic reactions (anaphylaxis).
Contaminated batches of these antibiotics could contain chemical impurities that would have caused acute kidney injury or severe bone marrow suppression.
Patients who were given the injectable form of degraded beta-lactams with unsterile equipment regularly experienced painful bacterial abscesses at the injection site.
In severe cases, patients suffered tissue necrosis (tissue death) and gangrene, requiring limb amputations in rural clinics that lacked proper surgical facilities.
Toxic accumulation, or "poisoning," with beta-lactam antibiotics, is known to lead to several specific medical conditions characterized by moderate-to-life-threatening hemorrhaging. Under the best of conditions, known side effects include spontaneous internal or external hemorrhages, large hematomas, severe epistaxis (nosebleeds), life-threatening gastrointestinal or intracranial hemorrhages, massive amounts of bloody diarrhea, severe abdominal cramping accompanied severe intestinal bleeding, and other bleeding disorders.
It is well known that these bleeding conditions can absolutely occur as a result of using banned, unregulated, or counterfeit beta-lactams—and, in many cases, the danger is often significantly higher. Banned or black-market antibiotics that were routinely smuggled across borders in hot, humid, and unrefrigerated shipping containers contained a high concentration of degraded toxins. Beta-lactam rings are chemically unstable and break down quickly if not stored with precise climate controls.
By the time the compromised drug reached patients in Zaire, it had degraded into a cocktail of highly reactive chemical sub-products. These foreign degradation compounds were apt to violently trigger drug-induced immune thrombocytopenia (DITP), leading to spontaneous hemorrhages.
These banned and highly degraded beta-lactams fostered bleeding conditions that occurred through several pathways. Counterfeit or poorly manufactured batches frequently suffered from "bad mixing" during production. One pill might contain almost no active ingredient, while the next pill or vial contained a massive, toxic overdose triggering rapid internal bleeding. A patient given a substandard beta-lactam contaminated with toxic solvents was likely to also experience sudden acute kidney injury.
These beta-lactam antibiotics, most notably injectable penicillin, were routinely used by the medical team at the Yambuku Mission Hospital in 1976. They were a staple of the remote hospital's daily operations and were used for a wide variety of bacterial infections, wounds, and systemic febrile illnesses.
Importantly, all these symptoms mirror the tragic mass hemorrhages said to be a feature of "Ebola" in its advanced stages.
Given what we know about European nations dumping these dangerous beta-lactams in Africa, specifically targeting Zaire and known to be used regularly by Belgian missionaries in their remote mission hospitals in Zaire, is it not logical to conjecture that there had to have been some disastrous consequences for the locals who were subjected to these toxic injections?
And isn't it also quite logical to theorize that, since "Ebola" manifestations and symptoms of beta-lactam poisoning run parallel to one another, there might have been more at work than an invisible microbe in the creation of a so-called disease named “Ebola” in Yambuku?