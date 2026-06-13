Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
10hEdited

This is why they want their smart prison-city grid and digital ID. When people get wise, they have to make basic living - food/water supply etc - dependent on getting their “vaccines”; there’s zero motivation to take them otherwise and many are strongly de-incentivized from seeing the previous results transpire. Anyone intending not to take them, had better give some serious thought to digital ID, ‘Smart’ cities and ‘Data Centers’, as it relates to their Agenda 2030 plan.

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Allen
10h

In the 1976 version of "Ebola" they were killing people inside hospitals via various protocols- sound familiar?

In the Yambuku Mission Hospital, almost all medication—including chloroquine for suspected malaria—was administered via parenteral injection. Parenteral injection bypasses the body’s primary protective barriers—the skin and mucous membranes—to deliver medication directly into blood vessels, muscles, or tissues. Current recommendations state that parenteral chloroquine should no longer be used because of potential toxicity. The symptoms for Ebola coincide fully with the side effects from a chloroquine injection.

Because chloroquine penetrates the body internally, this type of drug administration carries significant risks. Potential complications include deadly systemic blood poisoning (sepsis), life-threatening allergic reactions, shock, embolisms, nerve injury, immediate organ toxicity, cardiac arrest, and hematomas (localized bleeding).

At the Yambuku Mission Hospital the nursing staff administered the injections under highly compromised conditions. The five glass syringes and metal needles used each day to treat hundreds of patients were not only unsterilized, but they were so badly, so barely cleansed that they often held the last patient’s blood on the tip when given to the next patient.

The significance of what was happening at this mission hospital and others cannot be overstated. In fact, the majority of the illnesses originated inside the hospitals.

Also, during the 1970s and 1980s, there was intense international controversy surrounding Western pharmaceutical companies dumping banned or substandard drugs in African, Asian, and Latin American countries—drugs that were unapproved, or at least heavily restricted, in their home countries.

A classic example was chloramphenicol, which is a non-beta-lactam antibiotic. Chloramphenicol was severely restricted or banned for routine use in Europe and the US throughout those two decades because it could cause fatal aplastic anemia. Yet it was aggressively marketed and widely distributed over the counter in many African nations.

Broad-spectrum beta-lactams like ampicillin and older cephalosporins were frequently sent to African nations as "humanitarian aid" or sold cheaply by brokers after these drugs had expired or failed quality control checks (often the result of contamination during formulation) in European facilities.

European regulatory bodies fiercely policed these products and prevented the rejects from being used domestically. But they allowed the same products to be manufactured for export if the receiving country's laws did not explicitly forbid them. Rather than destroy the failed batches and take a financial hit, pharmaceutical companies sold these "off-spec" lots to corrupt international brokers at steep discounts. Then the brokers marketed them to under-regulated ministries of health or to private wholesalers in Africa.

A significant portion of failed or expiring European beta-lactams crossed national borders disguised as "humanitarian aid." European pharma firms discovered they could claim substantial domestic tax deductions by donating excess inventory to developing nations. European warehouses would clear near-expired or poorly stored ampicillin and older cephalosporins and ship them to Africa in bulk barrels. The shipments often lacked proper storage instructions and labels translated into the right language and even labels with the correct product names on them. Being highly vulnerable to environmental factors, these broad-spectrum beta-lactams, which had already failed quality checks in a temperate European facility, would deteriorate further when shipped to sub-Saharan Africa.

A landmark 1982 study published in PubMed explicitly detailed how multinational pharma firms systematically targeted Zaire during this time frame. It pointed out that major European firms used Zaire as a market to dump highly problematic drugs that were restricted or rarely used in Western industrialized countries. And it noted that missionaries and local health workers routinely administered these volatile, fast-degrading broad-spectrum antibiotics to the public.

More specifically, Belgian Catholic missionary networks and humanitarian entities heavily utilized these substandard or expired pharmaceuticals in their hospitals across Zaire during the 1970s and 1980s. Belgian nuns and doctors routinely received massive crates of broad-spectrum antibiotics—primarily ampicillin, amoxicillin, and early cephalosporins—that were either near the expiration date, completely expired, or rejected from European clinical distribution due to production non-compliance.

All of these shenanigans were couched in the language of "humanitarian assistance."

The administration of substandard and expired beta-lactams to Africans during this era had catastrophic health consequences. When beta-lactam antibiotics (especially penicillins) degrade due to heat, humidity, or poor manufacturing quality control, they break down into dangerous chemical sub-products. Thus:

The degradation products of ampicillin triggered severe, sometimes fatal allergic reactions (anaphylaxis).

Contaminated batches of these antibiotics could contain chemical impurities that would have caused acute kidney injury or severe bone marrow suppression.

Patients who were given the injectable form of degraded beta-lactams with unsterile equipment regularly experienced painful bacterial abscesses at the injection site.

In severe cases, patients suffered tissue necrosis (tissue death) and gangrene, requiring limb amputations in rural clinics that lacked proper surgical facilities.

Toxic accumulation, or "poisoning," with beta-lactam antibiotics, is known to lead to several specific medical conditions characterized by moderate-to-life-threatening hemorrhaging. Under the best of conditions, known side effects include spontaneous internal or external hemorrhages, large hematomas, severe epistaxis (nosebleeds), life-threatening gastrointestinal or intracranial hemorrhages, massive amounts of bloody diarrhea, severe abdominal cramping accompanied severe intestinal bleeding, and other bleeding disorders.

It is well known that these bleeding conditions can absolutely occur as a result of using banned, unregulated, or counterfeit beta-lactams—and, in many cases, the danger is often significantly higher. Banned or black-market antibiotics that were routinely smuggled across borders in hot, humid, and unrefrigerated shipping containers contained a high concentration of degraded toxins. Beta-lactam rings are chemically unstable and break down quickly if not stored with precise climate controls.

By the time the compromised drug reached patients in Zaire, it had degraded into a cocktail of highly reactive chemical sub-products. These foreign degradation compounds were apt to violently trigger drug-induced immune thrombocytopenia (DITP), leading to spontaneous hemorrhages.

These banned and highly degraded beta-lactams fostered bleeding conditions that occurred through several pathways. Counterfeit or poorly manufactured batches frequently suffered from "bad mixing" during production. One pill might contain almost no active ingredient, while the next pill or vial contained a massive, toxic overdose triggering rapid internal bleeding. A patient given a substandard beta-lactam contaminated with toxic solvents was likely to also experience sudden acute kidney injury.

These beta-lactam antibiotics, most notably injectable penicillin, were routinely used by the medical team at the Yambuku Mission Hospital in 1976. They were a staple of the remote hospital's daily operations and were used for a wide variety of bacterial infections, wounds, and systemic febrile illnesses.

Importantly, all these symptoms mirror the tragic mass hemorrhages said to be a feature of "Ebola" in its advanced stages.

Given what we know about European nations dumping these dangerous beta-lactams in Africa, specifically targeting Zaire and known to be used regularly by Belgian missionaries in their remote mission hospitals in Zaire, is it not logical to conjecture that there had to have been some disastrous consequences for the locals who were subjected to these toxic injections?

And isn't it also quite logical to theorize that, since "Ebola" manifestations and symptoms of beta-lactam poisoning run parallel to one another, there might have been more at work than an invisible microbe in the creation of a so-called disease named “Ebola” in Yambuku?

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