Jamie Andrews, June 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-273749647

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

People interviewed in DR Congo don’t believe in the Ebola hoax. They think that the disease is caused by Western Medicine, namely their Injections.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Jamie Andrews, June 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-273750247

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

According to this Lady there is no Ebola in Democratic Republic of the Congo.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Allen, June 10, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-9-ebola-and-the/comment/273988918

Allen

The Ebola story is far more devious than most people can comprehend or are willing to face.

An accounting of the decades-old “Ebola” mythos isn’t complete without mentioning:

The colonial Scramble for Africa;

Public health imperialism;

The questionable involvement of non-government organizations (NGOs);

Toxic mining operations;

Firestone rubber plantations;

Banned pesticide dumping in Africa;

The coating of West African homes with poisonous insecticides;

Highly toxic beta-lactam antibiotics;

Toxic vaccine campaigns;

Etc.

Very good series of articles coming out here:

https://thehfdf.substack.com/p/the-discovery-of-the-disease-named

Numerous conditions that plague Africans every day—that so-called Ebola epidemics serve to camouflage—such as contaminated water, poor sanitation, severe malnutrition, and brutal working conditions.

Here’s the original “discovery” story. Anyone who believes this is as nutty as those who are telling it.

- Blood drawn from one of the dying Flemish nuns, Sister Marietta, was preserved in a thermos flask and flown to Belgium marking the momentous discovery of the Ebola virus in September 1976.

- The sample mentioned belonged to a Belgian Catholic missionary sister stationed in Yambuku, Zaire unidentified hemorrhagic disease.

- A local doctor packaged the blood into two glass vials and placed them inside a standard, glossy blue Thermos brand flask filled with ice cubes to keep them cool.

- The thermos was given to a commercial airline pilot who flew it from Kinshasa directly to Antwerp, Belgium on a standard passenger flight.

- On September 29, 1976, the package was delivered to the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp (ITM), where Dr. Peter Piot and his colleagues opened it.

- Upon unscrewing the flask, the scientists discovered that one of the glass vials had shattered during transit. The lethal, highly infectious blood had leaked out and mixed into a “soup” of melting ice water.Unaware of the extreme danger, Dr. Piot and his team examined the specimens wearing only standard cotton lab coats and latex gloves, completely lacking the high-containment biosafety suits used today.

- Through their analysis of the remaining intact blood vial, they identified a spectacular, worm-like pathogen.

- While the ice certainly melted and the quality of the product was compromised surprisingly, the viral quality was completely intact.

- Despite the lack of temperature control and the contamination, the virus inside the blood remained remarkably viable and deadly.

- The sample succeeded due to the extreme viral load. Sister Marietta’s blood contained a staggeringly high concentration of the pathogen. Ebola replicates so rapidly that even a compromised, diluted sample still holds millions of active viral particles.

- While one glass tube shattered and created a “blood soup” at the bottom of the flask, the second glass vial miraculously remained intact. The scientists fished this tube out of the slop to extract the virus.

- The melted ice water inadvertently kept the sample cool enough to prevent the proteins from degrading completely before reaching the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp.

- The melted ice did not ruin the science, but it dramatically increased the biological hazard. Because the blood mixed with the water, the entire inside of the Thermos flask became a biohazard splash zone.

- When Dr. Peter Piot and his team pulled the intact tube out with their basic latex gloves, they were coating their hands in a highly concentrated, live strain of a Level 4 pathogen without realizing it.

- Miraculously, no one in the Belgian laboratory was infected or harmed. When asked later about the terrifying lack of safety gear, Dr. Peter Piot simply stated, “Nothing happened to any of us.”

- They escaped entirely unscathed due to pure, extraordinary luck and the specific transmission mechanics of the virus.

That’s not science or even The Science™- it’s a Monty Python skit.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Jamie Andrews, June 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-273753358

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Kenyans are rising up against the Ebola hoax, angry about Western intervention having seen what they have done in other African countries.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Afterword

Alexander, June 13, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5128?comment=265474

Looks to me like they are gearing up to try it on again, this time with Ebola via the World Cup as a supposed super-spreader event. I've tried injecting the following comment into the top 30 or so items in youtube returned by searching 'Ebola World Cup' and judging from the censorship response (deleting from seconds to minutes later) and lots of people expressing fear or going on about new strains etc who are likely 77th Brigade or such, it seems to me they have ramped up the level of censorship which had seemingly relaxed after Covid lost its steam. They have a lot invested in their murderous agenda and won't be giving it up anytime soon. It's up to people to wake up and see the lies for what they are.



"There is no Ebola virus. The symptoms are consistent with poisoning from arsenic and heavy metals. Curiously the 'outbreaks' in Africa are in areas where people drink water from rivers downstream from mining operations and other industrial operations like the processing of rubber plants. It is convenient for these industries to blame a 'virus' for which nobody is seen to be responsible. It is convenient for those who want to inject unknown (to the public) substances into people's bodies that they have the excuse of a 'virus' so they can call their injection a 'vaccine'. Looks like they are attempting to create a new scamdemic. Don't mask, don't get tested, don't lock down and definitely do not roll up your sleeve."



I know that relative to the scale of their propaganda my attempts are homeopathic but I try anyway.



Postscript: I just got a like on one of the comments so some of it does get through.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

…………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………………………………

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share