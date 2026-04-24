Due to the data limit in the Substack, notification about this new article cannot be sent via email. However, you will find a link to it further down in the text.
I ask for your understanding regarding this one small exception to the usual notification strategy.
Please click here:
https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-is-forwarding-the
( This unusual notification about the new release, which is not the actual article, will be deleted later. Therefore, I ask you to write your comments not here, but under the actual article that was linked above ).