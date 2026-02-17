Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 15, 2026 :

I’m sorry for AssUMe-ing about Francis Boyle that, because he was Harvard-trained, his document defining bioweapons was some kind of smokescreen. Turns out I was almost certainly wrong about that.

This is a very good piece of writing, and about a person I welcome learning a little about, even though it’s after his death.

Linked :

The Truth You Tell Even If It Makes You Radioactive

Francis Boyle called the greatest crime against humanity on record—and died three weeks before testifying. What secret ingredient made him do it anyway?

Jan Wellmann

Feb 13, 2026

theodore Mainzer, February 15, 2026 :

theodore Mainzer

That’s the world we live in. You fly too close to the sun, you’re going to get burned. Just look at the character of the people (I hesitate to call them people) incarnate entities who extract, harvest, and consume the life force of others, as narcissistic psychopathic hedonistic parasitic vampires, who own and run planet earth for their own self aggrandizement, in consort with demons from other realms. Pure unimaginable evil. Can sentient embodied souls go into the jurisdiction of the dead, their admirably salvage courts, and plead for remedy against evil? Do we still believe in sovereign nations and constitutional Republic’s, or is a dead corporation in administrative receivership to these evil demonic entities and their sold out minions, honey pots for evil, running things? Is there a place in this realm where sentient ensouled humans need remedy? No empath would ever do harm to another sentient being. Only evil does that, and only evil adjudicates evil, in their jurisdiction. Im sorry that those who get too close over the target get taken out. I understand, don’t “stand under” evil and submit to the realm and jurisdiction of evil. Stand as sentient ensouled beings of divine essence, under God’s law, which is only one law, do no harm to others. No man made laws, codes, statutes, resolutions, of any corporations, public, private, municipal franchises, or however organized, has jurisdiction over your soul. It cannot be lost unless you sell it, or give it away, in this life or in the next. You will take with you the frequency and resonance you carry and emulate. You are and will be in the heaven or hell you create. Choose to love, choose to do no harm, choose to not poison yourself, choose to create with love, choose sentience, choose not to act as a proxy for evil, choose to meditate and expand your consciousness, choose divinity over death. Don’t choose to go into the realm of the dead and plead for evil to not be evil.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 15, 2026 :

We are not pleading for anything. We are bearing witness. What is happening is the worst thing that’s ever happened in the world, as far as I can discern it. At very least, a very bad thing is surfacing, is emerging into the world.

It must be pointed out firmly, so that more people can decide if they’re to oppose it, to defy its instructions. Not many will, but it will be more than if we remained silent in its face. What happens to us isn’t particularly important, at least, not in my case. I’m 65 and I’ve had a good life. I don’t want to extend it by cowardice.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 15, 2026 :

I didn’t know anything about Francis Boyle, beyond knowing he wrote a definition of bioweapons years ago, that he had agreed to give expert opinion in the same civil case in which I have also agreed to speak and finally that he had died suddenly, shortly after agreeing to join the team.

This is a humbling piece.

I have no such background story, other than something happened in my childhood that, later, lead me to resolve for a lifetime that I would never lie, never bear false witness. I would tell the truth or I would remain silent, to the extent possible.

I have done so and here I am.

Loretta, February 14, 2026 :

Loretta

I am so very glad you brought up Francis Boyle. I remember his videos warning about the bioweapon shots. I also deeply admired him for what he did.

Earlier today i read a posting from Unbekoming trying to make reasoning of why people believe what they are doing is correct, because they have a lifestyle that puts their interests first.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/mortgages-create-beliefs

My response when restacking this was;

“Good explanation, and puts SOME things into prospective, BUT I know and have known many, many people who have lost much because of their moral beliefs that will not allow them to believe anything less than what is humanity protection.

This made my heart hurt & sickened me to my stomach. Maybe Unbekoming should delve into what makes a person un-shakable even when they stand to lose everything on this pithy world. This world isn’t worth losing your soul.”

I would love to know what makes some people stand up--speak out at all cost, just because it IS THE RIGHT THING to do. I know there are more people out there that would do as Francis Boyle.

But, I also know it is not common.

This is a great tribute to him and I wish there were more like him.

Your Nextdoor PCP, February 15, 2026 :

Your Nextdoor PCP

This is a gripping essay, and the question you’re asking is the right one: what makes a person willing to accept social death for the sake of truth?

From a physician-scientist lens, I think the “secret ingredient” you land on maps onto something we study in a different vocabulary: low dependence on external reward, high internal locus of duty, and an unusually strong tolerance for being misunderstood. In research and medicine, the cost of dissent is often not prison; it’s slower and quieter: grant doors closing, invitations drying up, colleagues going silent. Your piece captures that “erased while living” phenomenon vividly. ￼

One nuance I’d add (especially because this topic can slide into certainty theater): moral courage is necessary, but it isn’t sufficient. The only kind of truth that protects people at scale is auditable truth; claims that can survive hostile review, transparent methods, and replication. In other words, the whistleblower ethos is at its strongest when it’s paired with rigor: documents, data, chain-of-custody, and an argument that remains stable even when our preferred narrative isn’t. ￼

Still, I’m grateful you’re pulling attention back to the psychological/spiritual cost of integrity. Our institutions often reward “safe consensus” more reliably than they reward uncomfortable accuracy. And the people who keep speaking anyway without the glamour are a kind of infrastructure we rarely honor until it’s too late.

Sasha Latypova, February 15, 2026 :

[ Sasha Latypova quoted a fragment from the following article : https://janwellmann.substack.com/p/the-truth-you-tell-even-if-it-makes ]

Sasha Latypova

Due Diligence and Art

In memory of an outstanding human - Francis Boyle:

“( … )

One friend explained it this way: if you knew his parents, if you knew South Side Irish culture, you’d understand. The Irish don’t apologize for being right. They don’t soften their edges to make power comfortable.

That cultural inheritance—refusal to grovel—is part of the secret sauce.

Maybe integrity at this level requires more than courage. It requires being willing to be called arrogant, difficult, paranoid, conspiracy-minded—knowing those labels are the price institutions charge for being right.

His death failed to vindicate him. His obituary never mentioned his real accomplishments. That he spoke out. That he was right—about the greatest crime against humanity on record.

Maybe that’s the secret ingredient. Not caring about the attention. Following your true wiring, even when you’re a ghost.

( … ).”

Full article :

