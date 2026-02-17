Fraud Prevention Hotline

AJR
15hEdited

Yes IMO, I learned a lot from the late Dr. Francis Boyle… I verified as always what I wasn’t to sure of learning how could the world be attacked deliberately with “Weapon Of Mass Destruction” by means of an “mRNA-Biological-Bioweapon,” How?

I guess it doesn’t really matter and neither does the Epstein list NO-LIST or Genocide in Palestine or any number of attacks against humanity we’ve witnessed since lockdowns were illegally imposed.

One after another, the people of the world have been attacked! Attacked by those same people we were led to believe, had our best interests in mind.

Yeah OK! The only interest these evil-murdering bastards have in mind are their own!

Dr. Boyle straight up called Covid and the mRNA-Bioweapons, “Frankenshots!” But what does he know / what did he know sadly! What did Dr. Boyle know? He penned the Bioweapons Act of 1979 which was passed into law I believe in 1985 and is still in effect.

He’s done a tremendous amount of legal work for military service members who were injured, by whatever new injectable-concoction the military needed real life testing subjects for.

There’s much to say about Dr. Boyle. I’ve been referring to him ever since these failed and flawed, shelved decades ago mRNA’s were first tested on citizens across the globe. In fact 10 people in my life are now DEAD! All had one thing in common, they all took the mRNA-Bioweapon!

When humanity decides to kill humanity, there isn’t much ‘We the People’ of the world can do! Sadly, the world has entered a new phase. One which has pitted

“Good vs Evil” like never before in my lifetime. This is as obvious as a zit on a high school teenager’s nose.

This is the problem we’re all facing today. When three human atrocities are normalized, something much worse is at play!

1. Death by mRNA!

2. Genocide in Gaza!

3. Pedophilia coverup!

Had anyone or is anybody in power doing anything or is anyone in the position to do anything about such atrocities? NO! Will they expose these three human atrocities? NOPE!

This is how they “Normalize” atrocious human atrocities and behaviors, which brings along half the world population with them. Maybe more?

Nobody is doing anything and Nobody will do anything about such atrocities simply because, they are the problem! This will s their world not you me and all the rest

of the useless-eaters! Plain and simple!

They’ve started this war against humanity and it is up to all of us,

“We the People” of the world to put an end to their madness!

These evil-Zionist bastards will

NOT-STOP! Not

until they finish their destruction against humanity, which suits their narcissistic-psychopathic evil-mindset and leaves the world in chaos, fighting for our own survival!

Which means, we must stop them first!

I don’t think anyone with endless resources is stepping up to help save humanity from the evils of mortal-man!

God Help Us All!

AJR

Luc Lelievre
13h

Yes. ‘Never tell lies.’ That was my mantra too when I was a young, devoted Christian. But later on, it actually held me back in my career. If I’d behaved more like the ambitious globalists around me, I probably would’ve been one of the big players. Being honest ended up costing me a great career.

