Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 29, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3656

This is a detailed description of what is being built (may already be built) to permanently end our freedoms.

Typical of the author, it’s very thorough and evidently very well thought out.

We must resist with all we have. Never sign up for dynamically updated digital ID.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/governance-by-clearance

Editor’s note:

Another commentator also summarizes the meaning of the linked article very well:

Lou, October 30, 2025 :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/governance-by-clearance/comment/171629669

Lou

This is a great condensation of your writings, and uses a real-world example to demonstrate what’s happening and how it has affected and will affect us. The example shows a concrete result for an abstract concept that will help more people see the true danger we’re in. I hope. Thank you.

Right Side of History, October 29, 2025 :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/governance-by-clearance/comment/171430930

Right Side of History

Mankind is not going to be free because too many people are indoctrinated and think voting will fix things. Well it should be obvious that elected officials regardless of party are doing as they are told and are intentionally destroying every nation especially the so called first world nations.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 29, 2025 :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/governance-by-clearance/comment/171560767

Dr Mike Yeadon

It’s horrifying and I’d already read or deduced the gist of this some time ago.

The total crushing of free will hinges on the extent to which the population takes up and embeds the use of digital ID. That’s it. That’s the irreversible gateway.

I’m staying on the analogue side, yea unto death if necessary. I don’t think there’s any other way to force the perpetrators fully into the open. They’re definitely not going to stop but they might be persuaded to change timeline or route to their attempted totalitarian digital tyranny.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 29, 2025 :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/governance-by-clearance/comment/171558324

Dr Mike Yeadon

If you think we can vote our way out of this tyranny, I would say you’ve been asleep for several years.

Afterword

by Suavek

Starlink and Starshield

ESC, the author of the article linked above by Dr. Yeadon, has made such an outstanding contribution to clarifying the current situation that Dr. Yeadon has dedicated an entire article to his substack ( The price of freedom is eternal vigilance : https://escapekey.substack.com/ ) :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/escape-key

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/escape-key

In German-speaking countries, an article already exists that can complement the work of the ESC in a very meaningful way. I maintain that readers can only gain a complete understanding of the political situation after reading this article, written in German, in its entirety. An automatic Google translation into English appears to work perfectly and requires no corrections. Here is a previously translated excerpt of the article, which I consider very important:

Starlink – The Silent Militarization of the Skies

By Günther Burbach

Updated on Oct. 16, 2025

14 min reading time

Source : https://apolut.net/starlink-die-stille-militarisierung-des-himmels-von-gunther-burbach/

How a private satellite network is changing war, politics, and the atmosphere.

A viewpoint by Günther Burbach.

Camouflage as a civilian engineering project

Starlink is often touted as a triumph of modern engineering, a global network of thousands of small satellites designed to provide internet access even to remote regions. It’s a promise of connectivity and progress, of digital equality and technological innovation.

But behind this narrative of salvation lies a project that has long since outgrown the civilian sphere. Starlink is not just a communications infrastructure, but a geopolitical architecture designed to project power, exert control, and secure digital supremacy in orbit.

The official narrative follows a simple pattern: SpaceX as a revolutionary company democratizing the skies. Elon Musk as a visionary bringing the internet to where governments fail. In reality, however, the business model is so massively subsidized that the term “private” hardly applies anymore. More than half of the development costs come from government contracts—military, security-related, classified.

( … )

Starlink is thus a lesson in modern power politics disguised as digital innovation: a civilian project that has long since fulfilled a strategic function.

While governments are still talking about “digitalization”, the skies above them are already divided into private zones, a network that regulates itself, renews itself and no longer serves the purpose it claims to serve.

( … )

The war in Ukraine was the moment when Starlink revealed its true nature. What had previously been sold as a civilian technology promise—high-speed internet for remote regions—transformed into a military backbone in the spring of 2022. While Russian troops destroyed radio masts, severed fiber optic cables, and brought the country’s communication networks to a standstill within hours, small, inconspicuous gray cases—Starlink terminals—suddenly appeared at Ukrainian military bases. They didn’t arrive by humanitarian chance, but through official Pentagon channels.

Within a few weeks, several thousand devices were operational. They were located in command posts, field hospitals, and makeshift drone bases. Orders, satellite images, and target data flowed through them. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense spoke of a “communicative resurrection.” What hardly anyone noticed: This lifeline didn’t run through Ukrainian infrastructure, but through a private network owned by the United States.

Starlink didn’t just enable communication between units. It transformed warfare itself. Drone pilots could control their devices hundreds of kilometers away in real time, artillery officers received precise target coordinates from the cloud, and medics transmitted live images from front lines. The speed at which information flowed was militarily revolutionary and politically sensitive, because it depended on a single man: Elon Musk.

In September 2022, a major conflict erupted. The Starlink connection was deactivated in parts of Crimea, out of fear that Ukraine might use the system to attack Russian positions and thus “draw them into a world war .” Suddenly, entire drone squadrons were without signal. In a modern war, where communication is life and death, this was a tactical earthquake.

This moment revealed the new reality: A private entrepreneur decided the fate of a sovereign state’s military operations. No general, no defense minister, no president—a single technology corporation controlled the communications networks of an army.

The Pentagon reacted with a mixture of admiration and panic. Admiration, because the system was so robust and effective. Panic, because it wasn’t state-owned.

Since then, Washington has tried to secure its influence through contractual agreements. But the precedent remains: For the first time in the history of a war, a private network became both a decisive tactical instrument and a political risk.

Starlink was not an aid project in Ukraine. It was a test run. A demonstration of how technology can be used to shift power: away from states and towards corporations.

( … )

Military presence is being replaced by digital presence, national sovereignty by licensing rights. And all of this is happening legally, based on commercial contracts.

China and Russia have long recognized the implications. Both are working on alternative models:

China is building its own mega-constellation with over 12,000 satellites under the name “Guowang” (国网, “National Network”).

Russia is responding with the “Sfera” project, which aims to combine civil-military services.

Both systems are intended to technologically mirror Starlink, but remain under state control.

( … )

The geopolitical consequence is clear: Whoever operates Starlink not only possesses data sovereignty, but also the power to influence.

The line between digital sovereignty and de facto foreign control is becoming blurred. A country that conducts its communication via a foreign network is no longer a sovereign country; it is a technological protectorate.

( … )

Full article :

https://apolut.net/starlink-die-stille-militarisierung-des-himmels-von-gunther-burbach/

