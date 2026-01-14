Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 13, 2026 :

This is a note I sent to a professional colleague today. I attached a copy of my Jan 2025 Substack article, “A hill to die on”.

Dear Xxx

This is an article I wrote a year ago.

I wish it was all nonsense, but it isn’t.

Everything bad that’s happening since early 2020 is part of a continuous campaign. It’s essentially psychological warfare by an organisation of ultra wealthy people and foundations. We see an expression of them most clearly at supranational gatherings like the World Economic Forum, which meets in Davos annually in January and in Beijing in summer. However, all supranational bodies are also of their making.

Their plans for totalitarian control go back into the mists of time. Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner are the oldest proponents of this vision that I’m personally aware of. After Rhodes death, his legacy set in train most of the core foundational principles & elements that have been patiently expanded over multiple decades and coalesced with related psychopathic visions of other groups, always characterised by having amassed far too much capital and political power and patronage than is good for a society. Things really heated up in the post-WW2 era and numerous “think tanks” were up and running. The full throttle run up to where we became aware of very significant weirdness of 2020 actually began around the year I was born (1960). I have a lot of details on the unpleasant things that unlimited money enables. Suffice to say, they’ve been busy. There’s no domain in which their malign influence is not present.

A particularly clever device has been, for absolutely everything, to have invented an “ostensible reason” for doing something, which is to cover the “real reason”. Think of anything in your professional life and you’ll be able to discern that whatever ostensible reason you were given for something substantial, you can envisage a real reason, to do with control, that it’s been introduced.

Bluntly, while I don’t know the details or timescales of what they intend, they require us to submit to digital control of every transaction. By this I don’t only mean financial, though I predict an end to cash, theft of all financial assets sitting within the banking system and imposition of programmable Central Bank Digital Currency. There is absolutely no legitimate reason to end cash. If any participant chose not to use it, they’re not obliged to use cash. Unilateral removal of cash means every transaction becoming subject to automated review and potential clearance.

There is also no legitimate reason for the imposition of a new, digital ID. The crucial difference is dynamic updating. When you use a credit card, the merchant’s computer asks only if this customer is good for the money. The centralised system has no details on the purchase until after daily clearing. No good for individual level control, which they want.

With digital ID, the system knows who the potential buyer is, what they’re proposing to buy, where they are, what else they’ve bought recently and a swath of other information like medical status (by which I mean “vaccinations” which aren’t what they appear to be).

As a former banking colleague says “If they don’t want you to buy steak, the transaction will not clear. If they don’t want you to buy pizza out of town, your money won’t work. If they tell you your money will expire at month end, you better use it up. These are not money, but tokens for the company store. This is slavery”.

I have independent research evidence from dozens of people with specialties in different domains. You know mine. Every piece of evidence unfortunately converges with my own observations and deductions.

This is real. It’s not “conspiracy theory”. It is a conspiracy & it’s not at all theoretical. Nor is it particularly deeply hidden. The “elites” rely on people being too frightened or too dismissive even to look. You may recall the then Prince Charles announcing The Great Reset in 2020. He was the first person to announce it publicly.

The Great Reset is a freely available book, notionally written by the then Chairman of the WEF. It describes a world like this: “It’s 2030. You will own nothing”.

I subsequently encountered a former hedge fund manager, David Rogers Webb. He realised that private property rights were being amended in every country in the world. He concluded more than ten years research with a free pdf book called “The Great Taking”. If you haven’t yet encountered it, I think you should read it. It’s prompted actions by me that I would outline only face to face.

I wish I had easy solutions but I don’t. For me, this is Year Seven (of what I call the horrid nonsense) just beginning. The only way I am sure that the self-appointed “elites” (that’s what they call themselves) plans will be frustrated is if insufficient people sign up for the new, dynamic, digital ID. If it becomes installed, i don’t think anyone could undo it.

Ps: once we’re done with closing Aaa Ltd, if you’d rather I wasn’t a client, I would understand. This isn’t pleasant information to become aware of. Many people take a look, decide there’s nothing they’re able or willing to do about it, and return to their routine. I’m not offended by that. This isn’t for everyone. I hope there are enough people who will act to give our children & grandchildren a shot at the free lives we’ve so far had!

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 13, 2025 :

I agree with James Corbett. This is profound. The narrator is also correct. Movements don’t start because someone stands up, but because the first followers are courageous enough to risk ridicule by emulating something they see being done by a lone nut. Leadership is overrated.

Michael Ginsburg, October 20, 2025 :

This 4 minute clip from The Corbett Report is one of the most profound things I have seen in recent years!!!

No joke.

If this can be harnessed effectively to combatting the Digital ID agenda, I would argue this can work even better than the fear-based approach I have been advocating.

It will not be a hyperbole to say that watching this and internalising properly what it REALLY means….and then IMPLEMENTING it, could make the difference between freedom and what I refer to as the “FINAL enslavement”.

YES, it is THAT important!

Pay very very close attention.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 13, 2026 :

A theme close to the hearts and minds of everyone here. Never forget that although the perpetrators can make a helluva mess of our lives anytime they want to, they cannot reach their objective of digital, totalitarian tyranny unless we consent to the wholly unnecessary and extraordinarily dangerous biometric, digital ID.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 13, 2026 :

Digital ID = Digital gulag.

I respectfully urge you all to follow _InThisTogether (on X) for an informed and authoritative voice on the 2030 Agenda. His research into centralised global control and technocratic governance is second-to-none. If you want to know about the wealthy individuals, corporate leaders, political elites, and powerful financiers who influence policies on a global scale - read his work and listen closely.

I am also waiting for his book to arrive - you can grab a copy here:

Iain doesn’t just talk about the problem - he also discusses solutions.

MellowKat, December 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@mellowkat/note/c-186404490

Curse word alert. So many fucking clueless cowards, willing to roll over for the same old lies. Willing to give up the names of their family members, their private emails/phone numbers, and social media accounts for up to the last 10 years.

If you don’t see this for the problem it is, we’re fucking done.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

Share