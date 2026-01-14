Fraud Prevention Hotline

It not really about what you do but why you do it o rperhaps better - 'where you are coming from'.

God in creating you has already bestowed freedom to create or think - and as you think, so shall you perceive.

The idea of thinking with God is not a muscular attainment but a release.

You lose your grip, and then you slip, into the masterpiece (Leonard Cohen).

That is to say it is when we forget to be in control that 'the light gets in'. Learning to abide the light challenges our self-convicion in guilt. None can bear such purity who hold a thought of harm - yet such a child in you is not altogether lost - simply covered over.

I don't really care about the timescale because the moment at hand is where willingness allows the Spirit - or meets the 'blocks' to love's awareness as our current choice!

Is that a source of guilt and failure or an honest feedback that can guide and frame our willing - not forced - curiosity?

Let naming be redeemed. Ther is a true word and the desire todiscern the truth will align more in conscious language, rather than generalise currency of common usage or assumption.

I would inspire others to become more themselves - not more like me!

Thus i invite, not exhort or seek to persuade.

Thanks for the touch. I 'risk' into a level of communication that may not seem to fit the 'war effort' but is offered to the best that we can be from in whatever we decide or are moved to be and do.

I cannot judge another - even if I think I can.

But I can discern what is unacceptable, meaningless or false, and thus leave it on the side of the plate..

I had seen the clip before.

It specifically relates to participative movement or dancing rather than internalised response to musical entertainment, entrainment or recreational opportunity.

My take is close to Rene Girard's mimetic theory - but as an experiential participation - not as a derived theory seeking affirmation or reinforcement..

I use the phrase 'movement' for movement within being -which is not a process over time but a spontaneous shift of perspective and alignment in fulfilment of being that naturally expresses in action or demeanour of thought word and deed - not as 'special actions' but as a specifically present appreciation. In unselfconscious joy (fulfilment of being) there is not an absence of awareness but rather a wholeness and flow of the moment and situation or relationship at hand. This will bring up in contrast anything that does not belong in that mo'ment - as a misalignment —and that's where self-conscious inhibitions reassert 'control' in response to a dissonance or conflict, and so this is the edge of discovery for the willingness to be in and of the presence of who or what you are the uncovering of.

That the ego or mimicry of life in image can and does attempt to force ‘authenticity’ is the USE of leaders as permission to mask in the form without the movement itself. Thus the moths cover the light to shift attention from the spirit to the form. Thus the maggots are hatched to feed on the dead remains of what was once life embodying. The subversion of the Spirit is effected by the marketisation and weaponisation of the ‘ego’ mindset, that seeks a self-autonomy by stealing or masking in social status—rather than co-creative willingness of a conscious self appreciation and acceptance.

I don't frame this as blame, but a secret or private masking private agenda cannot BUT be framed by guilt of exposure to expected invalidation and penalty of pain of loss. But trusting our self and our life is lost to the giving of faith to masking defences as adaptation to and survival in a world playing false under terror’s dictate.

But I don't want to go among mad people," Alice remarked.

"Oh, you can't help that," said the Cat: "we're all mad here. I'm mad. You're mad."

"How do you know I'm mad?" said Alice.

"You must be," said the Cat, "or you wouldn't have come here.

~ Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland

A collective or mutually reinforcing madness must of course secretly agree to run dark - so as to engage or focus in explorations of experience that attract and align a structure or framework of limitations - to then run as a ‘lens darkly’ - or as an internalised conditioning for development of themes given value, priority and focus.

Leading from behind waits for and uses others to act, so as to not have to risk being seen to step ahead nor lag behind. This runs false with-ness for the ‘leader’ is effectively manipulated and used - if they so accept by believing the self they are given.

But when ‘leaders’ fail to conform to requirements, all the conflict, hate and blame can be assigned them.

Psychological insight is also marketised and weaponised - and applied psychology shapes the human realm as a technologism as an exercise in utility - but divorced from any real participative or experiential spiritual growth or creative unfolding of shared endeavour. Control for its own sake lacks the guidance and direction of the creative impulse - that it kills by structures of hollow or blind assimilation. ‘Universal Care’ runs the antiChrist relative to the movement in the guts of the ‘Good’ Samaritan - who against all societal duty or expectation followed an impulse to extend a sense of protection to an other as himself.

The stirring of a moral reintegration within wholeness, broke the moral codes of the social order, but not as an act of defiance or opposition to such order. Who has eyes to see, let them see.

The playing or acting out of roles - as in ‘games people play’ can be seen as shifting of dependencies and assertions of independence, but the true authority of being is in with-ness - walking with another regardless who seems now to be in front or now to walk behind.

I often describe our human world as framed and drive by compounded debt-conflicts. Unhealed grievance denied light, becomes polarised by darkness. But that is not our true inheritance or the true expression of our natural inherence in life.

However, the winding up of compression to such a pitch has something like a combustion engine, for its cycle to reset.

The polarised differentials create the conditions for the inevitable breakdown of the dielectric or insulation or containment of charge.

Is such a compulsive discharge the movement we align in as the self we accept and choose to be?

My sense of resistance to the attraction of guilt is an awareness from which to nip it in the bud, release it if its habit persists. and grow in willingness to be shown a better way. This is not for the mind already fitted to polarise in binary judgement, but for a willingness to abide with the Spirit - anyway, and any way that can still move and be truly moved.

The Living Movement is already alive - but mind-control seeks to force it into structures of predictive and pre-emptive correctness. There IS a place and use for structure that serves life, but the mind identified by structure CANNOT see life.

It can only ’see’ conceptual representations of life’s substitution.

We can readily notice this in our own mind - and thus restore the mind to serve rather than lead or lag behind a true presence so easily discarded and forgotten in a world of limitless distraction.

Only love truly unifies purpose. Joining in hate will never actually succeed, but can build towers or systems that reach almost to ‘Heaven’ (completion or true fulfilment) before inevitable collapsing into the lack of true foundation.

(Image of sandcastles succumbing to the incoming tide).

(Metaphor of the beach as Infinity and a boy so immersed in his making as to make a world and be-live it in the making).

