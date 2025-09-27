Dr Mike Yeadon, April 14, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2779

One of my favourite car YouTubers, Tony, breaks down the cost of driving 10k miles annually, either in a diesel or in an EV.

As usual, the EVangelists won’t have it.

Hence my moderate post, no doubt deleted by YouTube (or if retained, shadow banned in some way).

Best wishes

Mike

Linked / VIDEO :

https://youtu.be/u2XtVdlM9IU

&

Attached screenshot of a comment :

By the evening of April 14, 2025, the above comment had already been deleted from YouTube. Instead, I found this one:

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 14, 2025 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2XtVdlM9IU&lc=Ugzv_V8cd29YFodtoZt4AaABAg

@GT380man

So, you could spend an additional week each year over & above the time you spend refuelling your diesel, if you run distance in an EV on a regular basis. An extra week’s vacation with your family, or exploring on your own, or you could sit at Watford Gap services, eating yet another poisonous choc chip muffin the size of a baby’s head, while sipping an alleged coffee with hundreds of calories in it, waiting for your hateful, environmentally disgusting, terminal lie of a dangerous machine to charge its temporary batteries (temporary in that they’re not designed to last very long). It’s a tough one

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 23, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3455

The problem of lithium ion car batteries overheating & exploding or catching fire is solved!!

You couldn’t make it up.

Short video, unforgettable too.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked / VIDEO :

https://youtu.be/CDmhfQgu4J8

Prof. PAUL CHRISTENSEN Electric Vehicle Battery Fires

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIXTP-TgPEw

Mike Yeadon, February 13, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2495

Barrie Crampton has been in the motor trade for about 50 years. He’s been calling out the madness of EVs for years now, together with their impact on the motor trade more broadly.

My take on it in a lengthy comment.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmS6uzoiUaY

&

a comment :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 2025, under his YouTube nickname:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmS6uzoiUaY&lc=UgwNJszeBkCxI6QHcN54AaABAg

@GT380man

The reason that Barrie is being attacked is obvious. He’s right over the target. The sustained pressure to force, bribe, coerce people INTO EVs has, paradoxically, nothing to do with EVs. No, this is all about getting us OUT of ICE cars. It’s insidious, but the effect of the ZEV mandate is to diminish the availability of ICE cars. Far fewer new ICE cars are entering the “national fleet”. The consequences of this initially seems minor. But it builds up. Every new EV sold, however it’s accomplished, displaces a new ICE car. That “gap” between supply of ICE cars and demand for them at every price point in the “national fleet” trickles down for 10-20 years. Very quickly, the kind of person who has always bought nearly new cars off the main dealer forecourt (that describes me for the last 15 years or so) finds fewer vehicles to choose from and the prices are strong. Imagine what just a few more years of this “gap” is going to do to the middle market? The kind of person who buys from the non-franchised dealers. Many of these dealers are going to go out of business. Eventually, those who buy from private sellers will find nothing to buy. Meanwhile, starting right now, the huge combines in Europe, such as VAG, are going to go out of business or at very least undergo radical restructuring, with multiple plant closures, eyewateringly large layoffs and greatly diminished capacity for manufacturing new vehicles. It doesn’t take many years of this to permanently transform the car-based economy and society. Moving around freely, something we’ve all taken for granted for all of our lives and that of our parents lives, is going to take a substantial & permanent hit. The consequences of that on more or less everything else is so awful to consider that most people will move into denial. If it hasn’t happened yet, it very soon will, but I anticipate that those with space and money are going to buy an extra ICE car to store against the day when they’re simply not available. This effect, which we’ve never seen before in U.K., is of unknown magnitude but, like all the other effects, it too will operate to make used ICE vehicles harder to come buy. None of this is a mistake. It’s a very clever way to deprive the general citizen of privately owned, ICE powered transportation. Remember “You will own nothing and be happy” (to be alive)? Recall Prince Charles announcing “The Great Reset”? You don’t think they were joking, do you?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 27, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2581

It’s just tedious at this point. Surely we’re not going to simply fall in behind this & cooperate?

A pay-per-mile system is unnecessary and extraordinarily intrusive, as well as affording the same authorities the ready opportunity to simply turn off your car. Can people not see this? It’s not even a matter of “I trust that the government will not do this”. You’re trusting every other government stretching out into the future not to do that.

Do not give them the ability to terminate your freedom to move around. Because they’ll definitely use it.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked / VIDEO :

https://youtu.be/VjwXmVZztP4

An attached screenshot:

A comment from Dr. Yeadon under his YouTube nickname:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 18, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2513

This if confirmed is the first really good piece of news out of the automotive sector in some time.

I’m aware several manufacturers have been dragging their heels on electrification of their vehicles, and Toyota has always maintained that BEVs won’t be more than a minority of cars.

But this is huge. Volkswagen Audi Group is said to have scrapped their BEV-only strategy. The European Commission is also said to be looking again at “flexibility” on deadlines for ending internal combustion engines in cars.

Good. Time, perhaps, when facing extinction, for insiders to start levelling with the public about the utter fraud that is “CO2-induced catastrophic climate change”.

If they don’t defend themselves, they’ll all go under and end up living in the digital concentration camps that are planned for the electric only era.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked / VIDEO :

https://youtu.be/RAdhXZBqMU8

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 17, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2974

We could all use a giggle every now and again. Tony “EV (Electric Vehicle) Carnage” is a very good YouTuber, in my opinion.

He only posts something that he thinks worth telling. He tells it amusingly, and you can tell, he’s just being himself.

Don’t be fooled by his very Cornish accent. Tony Goodman is a smart fellow. I believe he once was a teacher, but for reasons I’ve no idea about, he’s now a car ferrying driver.

Smug doesn’t do it justice this time.

He refers to government documents released under someone else’s FOI request. Despite partial redactions, it’s clear that branches of U.K. government met with all main media companies in the early week of February 2020, to ask / order them to assist government with messaging, including agreeing to write into their soap operas and other programming certain narratives, in particular, emphasising the importance of vaccination.

Note that such meetings would not have been undertaken on a whim. I imagine it would have taken at least a week to gain clearance on what exactly they were going to ask / order media companies to do, why & when, together with some kind of schedule of payments in recognition for their assistance & possibly threats of punishments of some kind if they point blank refused. I would say conservatively this pushes back the date U.K. government knew it wanted to do such a thing to the end of January 2020, if not earlier.

At that point, nobody anywhere to the best of my recollection had even mentioned the word vaccine. There was nothing happening in The West at this point. Certainly nothing that would even prompt a civil servant to scenario plan something like this.

I don’t think it’s possible now to escape the conclusion that U.K. government knew what was going to happen. Because everything was scripted and planned well ahead of time, we can also conclude that nothing real ever happened. What ensued was a huge planned fraud, characterised by fear provoking propaganda, 24/7, from every official source, not limited to government and including all main media outlets.

I didn’t know that as early as the date of these reported meetings between government and media outlets. Later on, I concluded first that, whatever it was, it wasn’t organic / natural, later yet that there was only an exaggerated threat & not a real threat and finally that there never was anything but fear provocation & lies.

The only “moving parts” were intentionally misleading “PCR diagnostic tests” and “the vaccines”.

Our guest this afternoon listened patiently to my short form description of what had gone on. She asked a question I’ve not been asked before nor seen tackled elsewhere.

She asked “Do you think they accomplished whatever they set out to do?”

Best wishes

Mike

Linked / VIDEO :

https://youtu.be/JRbIxPWKlM4

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 17, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/182279

( … ) I’m reassured that Toyota’s main shareholders don’t have Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street as the top three, like many other big corporations. Pretty much half of Toyota’s float is controlled locally which is very unusual. Fingers crossed that their board has set their gaze on objectives that make sense to them primarily & not suicidal business decisions like some major automakers in Europe. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if VAG has to go into bankruptcy protection at some point in the next few years.

Aesir Forseti, September 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-warning-from-the-c25/comment/160423194

Aesir Forseti

Everyone knows the EV gig is up. They pushed hard… too hard, but people saw through it. Trojan horse monitoring/control tech, promoted as a kilowatt-to-horsepower sensation. Burying the health concerns of EMF and exploitative labor/resources/environmental disasters associated with lithium mines. Burying the deaths associated with trapped occupants and fires, plus the autonomous/autopilot accidents/tragedies. The faceless shapes which have more in common with an absence of human design - beauty and curvature… pages from the communist era playbook of mundane and drab anti-design. Few celebrated. Many noticed what EVs really represented.

Recalling a popular interview with Dr. Mike Yeadon, from April 11, 2024 :

Geoff Buys Cars

Geoff Buys Cars: Geoff Buys Cars and Mike Yeadon Interview , April 11, 2024 (52 min.)

Source / VIDEO :

https://rumble.com/v4oz3qe-geoff-buys-cars-and-mike-yeadon-interivew.html & https://de.expose-news.com/2024/05/08/anything-with-mrna-is-designed-to-be-harmful/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 12, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2635

A fun video of Geoff Buys Cars meeting up with the MacMaster.

An observation by me about roadworks.

Best wishes

Mike

An attached screenshot :

A commentary by Dr. Yeadon, under his YouTube nickname, March 12, 2025 :

