Aesir Forseti
Everyone knows the EV gig is up. They pushed hard… too hard, throwing kickbacks and reckless government-funded discounts, like drunken sailors. Overzealous in their ‘putting-out-to-pasture’ of internal combustion dominance (based on affordability, practicality and independence), as EV dealer lots remained full. But most people knew something was off. Throughout every generation of their ultimate failure, EVs have just not ‘cut it’. Always the forced virtue that their dirty production would be infinitely cleaner than well-over a century’s worth of internal combustion refinement. Trojan horse monitoring/control tech, promoted as a kilowatt-to-horsepower sensation! The ‘zero-to-60-fixation’ which would sell every EV - including trucks/utility vehicles as potential, sexy sports ‘crossovers’… even if they weren’t. Burying the health concerns of EMF and exploitative labor/resources/environmental disasters associated with lithium mines. Burying the deaths associated with trapped occupants and fires, plus the autonomous/autopilot accidents/tragedies. The faceless shapes which have more in common with an absence of human design - beauty and curvature… pages from the communist era playbook of mundane and drab anti-design. Few celebrated. Many noticed what EVs really represented.

Robert Townshend
I've had an e-trike battery keel over (terminally) after minimal use. Not happy. If that was a car...imagine my mood!

A car that takes 8 hours to fill? Who thinks of these things? You'd think whoever is backing the creators of the Elon Musk character could come up with a better class of turd. Okay, so a Tesla is the only vehicle you can fly in a total vacuum under full sun without every single cell in every piece of rubber and plastic exploding immediately. But people seldom drive in space.

The writers of the Greta Thunberg character should be reminded that just a few degrees of overall cooling will bring on 14th century living conditions. That will eventually happen, but it won't depend on how many Guardianistas trade in petrol burning cars for lithium gobbling cars made in China by burning Australian coal. It will just happen.

Meanwhile, enjoy the 13th century conditions while they last.

