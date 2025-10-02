Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 28, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3493

To obtain a digital ID, it would be necessary to prove your identity.

How is that done? Present your National Insurance Number, your passport or driving licence.

This is another way to show this isn’t about identification.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtube.com/shorts/2VdvYTcP1AQ

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 6, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3346

I’m no fan of Andrew Bridgen but on digital ID, his warnings are spot on.

“If you say yes to digital ID, you’ll never be able to say no to government ever again”.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/uHtApd9fGGs

The attached screenshots, - a comment from Dr. Yeadon under his YouTube nickname) :

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The Social Contract

Understanding the value and meaning of the social contract on a population level is paramount to overcoming what’s coming.

Joel Smalley

Mar 02, 2023

Full article :

https://planetdecentral.substack.com/p/the-social-contract

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The Origins of Private Banking

Can it teach us to be free of central bank cartels, worthless fiat money and return populist power?

Joel Smalley

Jun 17, 2024

https://planetdecentral.substack.com/p/a-concise-history-of-private-banking

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The Matrix

esc

Aug 19, 2025

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-matrix

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3490

Please show this to anyone who thinks new format digital ID is surely not a bad idea, especially as government promises it’ll stop the Channel-crossing small boats.

No: it’s explicit in numerous official documents lodged on various websites run by WEF / UN & other organisations run by the Useless Eliters. It’s absolutely overt that they intend to exert totalitarian, digital control, which I characterise as tyrannical, by imposition of dynamic digital ID, which is updated in real time.

Thanks to the subscriber who posted this in Chat🙏

Best wishes

Mike

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3491

Reposting what is among the most powerfully given & consequential speeches in human history.

This woman knows what the authorities can do, if ever she irks them enough, yet remains completely unafraid.

I’m honoured to call her my friend.

They can halt our speaking but our messages get stronger, the greater the censorship and threats.

Find & use your faith in God to strengthen your implacable opposition to impending tyranny.

Enough of us will never comply to make this a bloody fight, but it will be victorious if you also say NO.

Do not comply. No matter what they threaten you with. The outcomes if you give in are far worse than the threats for non compliance.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPDzNPOiJrv/?l=1

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Fiona Rose Diamond, September 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/FionaRoseDiamond/5199

Starmer is pushing Digital ID into law. We warned you: “trust us” is the opening line. The most dangerous words you can ever hear from your Government.

They claim it tackles a small issue of 1.46%: what it really enables is 100% surveillance of everyone.

Big Brother is here. Time to rise up. Mass Non-Compliance is the only way. 1pm, Saturday 18th October, Central London - Location announced next week.

‼️THEY’RE SELLING US A SOLUTION TO A PROBLEM THEY CREATED‼️

If you haven’t read Labour’s BritCard proposal (for a mandatory digital ID) you need to. It’s entirely focussed on cracking down on illegal migration, targeting rogue landlords who rent to illegal migrants, and employers who hire them, all of which are already covered by existing laws and enforcement systems. Instead of properly using the tools they already have, they’re pushing for you to accept a digital ID.

Let’s be clear: mass illegal migration is a real issue. It absolutely exists. But this isn’t just a failure of policy or enforcement; it’s entirely manufactured to justify a solution they’ve been planning for decades. This isn’t incompetence, it’s strategy. The chaos is the excuse. The control was always the goal.

Now, let’s break down the basic logic...

The facts (not speculation):

📛UK population (ONS): 68.3 million.

📛 Estimated “unauthorised/undocumented” residents: 800,000–1,200,000 =1.2%–1.8% of the population (midpoint 1.46%).

📛Legal foreign-born residents: 11 million (16–18%).

Legal migrants and foreign-born nationals who live and work in the UK already have eVisa’s.

So: the “problem” the state says it needs a universal surveillance system to fix is about one and a half per cent of the country.

Now the rest, let’s connect the dots:

They’re pushing a mandatory digital ID for 100% of the population; a permanent, interoperable platform tied into employment, housing, health and welfare - to “manage migration.” That’s not proportionate. It’s not targeted. It’s universal control dressed up as a technical fix. Ask yourself: why spend political capital and taxpayer pounds rolling out a nationwide identity system when the issue they point to as the excuse (the problem they created) is 1–2% of the population? Why convert your phone and your life into a state-issued wallet when the people they call “illegal” are in reality, such a small share?

Because the scheme does far more than “manage migration.”

📛It creates a permanent, searchable map of all our interactions with the state.

📛It normalises “papers please” checks for every GP visit, tenancy, job and benefit

📛It hands bureaucrats and contractors the keys to monitor, profile and control behaviour at scale.

Big Brother Watch warns this is exactly the risk: function creep, profiling, exclusion and a society increasingly run on checks and permissions, not rights. It’s a slippery slope from “right to work” checks to everyday conditional access.

Now read the likely script:

📛Amplify a public panic about illegal migration (loud headlines, images, fear).

📛Present universal digital ID as the panacea - “we need to control borders, so everyone must be on the system.”

📛Lock in infrastructure, laws, and data flows. Once the system exists and everyone uses it, expanding its reach is trivial.

📛Next stop: surveillance marketplaces, private sector hooks, social credit style nudges, and a default posture of compliance.

Why this stinks:

📛The state wants total visibility. Not because that’s the only way to stop dodgy employers or alleged traffickers, but because total visibility is power.

📛The tiny numerical scale of the “problem” does not justify universal loss of privacy and freedom.

📛History shows “temporary” ID rules become permanent. “For the few” always becomes “for everyone.”

📛Once your life is a digital record tied to state credentials, the balance between citizen and subject has already shifted.

‼️Call to action‼️

No one is coming to save you. This is entirely on you. Do not comply.

Fiona Rose Diamond, September 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/FionaRoseDiamond/5200

‼️CHOOSE TO RESIST DIGITAL ID, OR IT WILL BE THE LAST CHOICE YOU EVER GET TO MAKE‼️

“All tyrannies rule through fraud & force, but once the fraud is exposed, they must rely exclusively on force.”

📛️We will not trade our freedom for a QR code.

👁We reject coercion. We reject the creation of a central dossier on every citizen. We reject a future where access to daily life is contingent on compliance.

❌️No to constant tracking.

❌️No to digital IDs used to monitor & control.

❌️No to a social credit dragnet.

❌️No to mass surveillance under the guise of safety.

❌️No to Big Brother, in any form.

✊🏼We choose liberty. We choose dignity. We say no... while we still can!

📣Mass Non-Compliance Protest, Central London, 1pm, Saturday 18th October. Meeting location TBA.

🌐Check the website for updates, announcements, and ways you can get involved and take action - more to be announced! The time is now, we MUST rise up in mass non-compliance.

✊🏼Stay fearless. Stay undistracted. Stay undivided. Stay united against tyranny.

👥They fear the people. But they fear us most when we stand together.

……………………………………

Translation in french :

https://t.me/CSP_CommentSePreparer/4619

https://t.me/CSP_CommentSePreparer/4620

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3486

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Yeadon’s comment below refers to this statement:

…………………………………….

Jeannon Kralj, April 11, 2025 :

Jeannon Kralj

Dachsie’s Substack

Is this sardonic humor?

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-f54/comment/107803725

( … )

Trump to Declare ‘I Will Never Allow Central Bank Digital Currency’ in New Hampshire Speech.

President Donald J. Trump is expected to denounce Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in an address in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening.

( … )

…………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 12, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-f54/comment/108140592

Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon

He says he’s excluding specifically CBDCs.

But according to those who watch executive orders, he signed onto various centralised token systems that serve precisely the same purpose. Imagine instead of us being forced to bank with the central bank in our country, we continue to bank with which institutions we use today. Initially, tokens can be used that aren’t real time updated that might look and feel like current digital use of GBP. Maybe your account will show eGBP and you notice no other differences. Except that, in a few months time, you’re warned that your maximum balance is to be set to £3000 as from next month. Any excess will be taken. You desperately try to withdraw cash, but your daily limit makes it impossible to do more than make a dent in your savings. You try to move it, but all other accounts have the same impending limit, meaning you cannot move more than £3000 per transaction. Your bank also limits your daily transaction amount. It’s terrifying, isn’t it?

Cannot happen? It certainly can. At some point, I think in the next few years, it will happen. The perpetrators will not tolerate individuals existing independently of their control.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The Bank for International Settlements: Part III – Monetary Fascism Goes Global

Rusere Shoniwa

Feb 25, 2025

( … )

The global financial mafia comprises the BIS (the godfather), the IMF, The US Federal Reserve, the World Bank, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank (ECB). Before we get up to date on the BIS, let’s briefly look at another pillar of the global banking mafia – the IMF.

The testimony of John Perkins, a self-confessed former Economic Hitman for the likes of the IMF and the World Bank, confirms that the formal process of decolonisation was replaced with a more effective financial colonisation, with the IMF and World Bank as the new colonising army. I recommend reading Confessions of an Economic Hitman by John Perkins for an insider’s account of how international finance replaced old-fashioned colonialism. This 2-minute video is an adequate overview for the purpose of this piece.

( … )

Full article :

https://plagueonbothhouses.substack.com/p/the-bank-for-international-settlements-d59

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

An article in German worth translating :

…………………………………………………………………………………………

AI investigators with house calls | By Roberto de Lapuente

Updated on Apr. 5, 2025 6 min reading time

https://apolut.net/ki-ermittler-mit-hausbesuchen-von-roberto-de-lapuente/

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Petition against digital ID in UK 🇬🇧 :

………………………………………………………

Jayne Doe, September 27, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-warning-from-the-a02/comment/160461180

Jayne Doe

Check out this active ticker counting from today - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/730194

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share