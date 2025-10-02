Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

Dmitri X
8h

I do not find digital id-ntification in any way beneficial. It is useless at best and harmful at worse. I do not consent for biometrics to become identifiers. I stay away. Anyone else?

Graphite
11h

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/730194

Petition against digital ID in UK 🇬🇧

