Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

Written and narrated by my friend Geoff Buys Cars some years back.

A farsighted gentleman is Geoff.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 7, 2025 :

I ran a few experiments by way of posting under YouTube videos.

Here’s a comment I made the day the video was published. 13 days later, it’s still there. Hurray!

But wait. Though it’s not the most striking post, if it was visible, someone would have replied, liked or disliked it. As it is, nothing has happened, while other posts in a similar vein have hundreds of likes.

Thanks, YouTube. Im not surprised, though.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked / VIDEO :

Dr Mike Yeadon, under his YouTube nickname, commented, ca. Dezember 25, 2024 :

@GT380man

The government does not have the authority to ban trade between willing parties. By the way, the entire underlying premise is fraud. Not a mistake.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 18, 2025 :

I’m a modestly petrolly headed person. I prefer older vehicles. Until recently, I thought, like most people, that it would be better to have the latest version. I no longer think this.

Cars at least are unbelievably intrusive to the point where if I’d made the mistake of treating myself to something nice before we cannot, I’d have to hand it back and take the financial hit. I drove a brand new Audi Q2 when away in Spain and I hated it. The encroachment of ADAS is frankly frightening for me, more than for many, because I know why it’s there and where it’s going. You can still turn SOME of it off, but you need to do so every time you start it and you can only do so through a 4-5 tap sequence on the touchscreen. Soon, you won’t be able to turn it off, and some things are already “always on”, many more are “always recording” and some are “always online and sending your data in real time”. Imagine how useful this all is to tyrannical governments?

I’m now very pleased that my personally owned vehicles this year will be 21, 46 and 47 years old.

Watch this short (half an hour) interview with James Corbett.

I’m just popping over to Eric Peter’s site to see what i can learn.

I don’t know to what extent the car journalist libertarian is aware of the wider threat but he’s absolutely on point about automotive surveillance and remote control.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 25, 2025 :

In the category of “You couldn’t make it up”, U.K. government is “considering” adopting a suite of alleged safety systems and law changes affecting motor vehicles which the EU is bringing into effect.

It’s the usual tyranny pretending to be “Fur ihre sicherheit”.

Best wishes

Mike

@c.c.8841 , March 2025 :

Anything taking control of steering acceleration and braking ahead of the driver is not trustworthy. The driver should be in control, its what we pass tests for. Notification ok, but taking control, no. Using cruise control in Canada had its benefits on long journeys, it was a simple mechanical foot operated switch on top of the accelerator. Pointless in the UK unless all your journeys are on motorways, not an essential.

@rogerphelps9939 , March 2025 :

Wrong. Automation is coming. It is inexorable. Most of us will welcome it because travelling in a car will become as stress free as travelling on a train.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, under his YouTube nickname, March 2025 :

@GT380man

@rogerphelps9939 I intend to drive / ride self-controlled vehicles until I no longer drive & ride. You’re welcome to adopt any dystopian systems you wish. You do not have my permission & I’m not about to grant it. I actively enjoy driving and riding. There’s nothing “inexorable” about it. Thos is the language of tyrants. I understand you very well, more than you know.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 19, 2025 :

Comments below a YouTube “short” of this kind is a bellwether for how awake the spanner twiddling slice of the population is.

Reassuringly, most people recognise the economic consequences of vehicle “avionics” design. I don’t think many realise why what is happening is so important (as well as frightening).

I’m comfortable around motor vehicles and viewed the evolution of car software and hardware interfaces for a long time before the fake pandemic. I viewed it as a sneaky way to force people to turn over their vehicles more quickly. It’s much worse than that. ADAS has already ceded control of your car to unseen powers which are beyond democratic influence, if it’s a recently made vehicle. It’s nowhere near as advanced on motorcycles. I have a lengthy list of objections but it’s a masterclass of the ostensible disguising the real reasons for the platform introduction and evolution.

Principal objections are that “geofencing” and the badly-named “geotiming” software is already installed and operative, even though it’s not yet actually being used. It’s clearly going to be, else why mandate it’s installation?

Additionally, the crazy level of undeclared constant monitoring of the driver is distinctly creepy, to the extent that I cannot tolerate it. I don’t have full understanding of its capabilities yet, but you may be sure they’re not going to be benign. It might be argued that it will save lives by alerting the driver if they become inattentive through tiredness, for example. I counter by saying I do know myself. I have driven when excessively tired and after a scare, I simply will no longer commence a journey of more than about a half hour unless I’m confident that I’m pin sharp. So I don’t need to be monitored at all times on the off-chance that I might become inattentive.

What I don’t know but can imagine is also happening (or is soon to happen) includes streaming of raw data or more likely metadata to manufacturers or even to non-automotive companies, for example, in order to check that you’re not only wide awake but also not showing signs of frustration or anger. Speed regulation is another thing that few people know about. Not currently active, but unquestionably installed, are systems not only to inform you of local speed limits, but to enforce them, by remotely limiting vehicle speed. You might think “Why is this a problem?” Now that the authorities have got us used to variable and average speed limits on major roads and seen us shrug at the imposition of 20mph limits in many built-up areas, when these are enforced, many will experience a huge but too late wake up call. Also, speed limits may be arbitrarily altered “on the fly” on “smart motorways”. If they can impose 50mph on a road on which 70mph was considered by many merely to have been advisory a few years ago, how about 40, or 35? Thousands of competent drivers have had their licences suspended for collecting “too many points”. Do we agree that losing your licence because of a series of “speeding violations” sounds reasonable but often isn’t? We’re not talking about reckless, 100mph rushes down motorways, but merely doing 34mph in a 30 limit, on a road on which, for the previous 50 years, the limit was 40mph. You could lose your licence on a round trip to the shops. Some have.

If, as I believe, an objective is to deprive most of us of privately owned liquid fuelled vehicles of any kind, rendering the driving experience more & more miserable will have the effect of reducing kickback when you can no longer do it.

If you’ve the means to do it, I cannot recommend highly enough that you acquire a good condition, well maintained vehicle of around 20 years of age and then bring it fully up to excellent condition as an investment / insurance against creeping interference into your rights of free movement. Such vehicles are already in short supply. You can probably tell that I’m cross about all this.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 17, 2025 :

They are tiresome. Even at this juncture when almost the only people watching Tony / EV-Car-Nage’s channel will be those down the rabbit hole, they still censor my fairly straightforward comments.

As John Waters said in the recent post, the perpetrators have control of social media, so there’s no way to reach large audiences with any warnings. To those of us who have realised the extreme seriousness of the impending threats, it feels like a form of mental torture.

Why do I continue? I feel compelled to.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 25, 2025 :

I have no doubt whatsoever that successive rounds of adding technology to reduce car exhaust emissions, eg Euro 3, Euro 6 etc are essentially fraudulent. The purported gains are entirely down to modelling. Not a single life has imo been saved.

I must qualify this otherwise daft statement. When I was a teenager, the air in busy city streets with cars, two stroke motorcycles and mopeds plus diesel trucks and buses were absolutely filthy. My eyes would water with raw petrol, my face, hands and nose would be visibly grubby with soot after a day “In the Smoke”.

I’m NOT referencing the cleaning up on these exhaust emissions.

Massive improvements were made in the 1980s and 90s as we ended carburettors and replaced them with electronic fuel injection. Catalytic converters became mandatory. Clean burn technology and more efficient engines, especially cylinder head design improvements along the way, along with dynamic trimming of fuel / air mixtures as guided by oxygen sensors in the exhaust, pre and post catalyst, enabled the claim that in most respects, the emissions of petrol cars to be cleaner than the air entering the engine.

In crowded cities, it was necessary to clean up diesel exhaust particulates.

Where I believe the fraud began was sometime in the early Noughties and this has continued to the point that the only way to hit the Euro requirements was to strangle the engines with superfluous “technology”. This has undoubtedly rendered the vehicles more expensive to buy, much more complicated to diagnose and as they age, uneconomic to maintain, even though the actual engine is nowhere near end of life.

I believe it’s a conspiracy to render cars less reliable as well as kore expensive, limiting the long tail of elderly cars, which used to fall down the value chain and furnish cars for young drivers.

The most irksome claims are for ever-lower amounts of exhaust particulates and oxides of nitrogen.

Here’s where in my view corrupt scientists, probably sponsored by one or other UN- or “philanthropic” wealthy Foundation, have done their work.

Inevitability, it’s the old modelling trick. Put in the unstated assumptions needed to get the distressing result you wanted and use this to hand wring all over the regulators, who are lobbied hard for ever-steepening regulations on vehicle emissions.

Specifically, the last 20+ years of particulate & nitrogen oxides reductions have been from already acceptable to not better in the real world.

The gains in healthy living reside only in dubious models, like Neil Ferguson’s infamous claims for “covid19 deaths unless you do X, Y and Z”. It was all lies.

Bottom line, probably the best engines for long term reliability and economic maintenance are already 20 years old, perhaps a little newer in certain models.

If your car is getting unreliable and increasingly expensive to maintain, the biggest mistake you could make is to “buy a new or newer one, that’s got to be more reliable”. No, they’re not. By design. And you’re not even saving children / granny / the world.

Best wishes

Mike

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-warning-from-the-a02/comment/160235372

Eine Million Briten unterzeichnen eine Petition gegen die digitale ID. https://www.gbnews.com/news/digital-id-petition-signatures-britons-sign-up

