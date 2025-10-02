The cover image: L. Fletcher Prouty and Dr. Mike Yeadon.

Foreword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon, and Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3508

Plenty of links & evidence that we’ve been lied to for many decades about allegedly “fossil” fuels and other related things.

They’re not “mistakes”.

Linked : This article.

Suavek, October 2, 2025 :

The topic of alleged “fossil” oil has long been a well-known fact in narrow scientific circles. Dr. Mike Yeadon has been publicizing this topic as widely as possible for some time. The fact that oil can be found even in deep layers of the earth where no fossils can be found is not difficult to understand.

Just now, while editing this foreword, a question spontaneously occurred to me: why this knowledge has spread more widely among Russian scientists than in the West. Although I must admit that I cannot prove this claim, I have read several statements that point to exactly this, and they seem very plausible to me. The only answer I can think of so far is this: Russian scientists are less dependent on the will of the people behind the Federal Reserve Bank of America than those in the West. They do not receive their research funding from the West and are therefore not bound by the well-funded lockstep that controls deep Western indoctrination through sugar and stick. Only in the medical sector could one observe in 2020 that things are somewhat different in this area. The other, technical sector, is largely free from this influence. However, this is a separate topic, related to the technical embargo against Russia and China, and will not be discussed further in this article due to space constraints.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2441

You may have seen this before. Oil and gas are not derived from fossils. Also, there’s no sign whatsoever that we’re soon going to run out of it.

Linked :

Editor’s note: Dr. Yeadon linked to a specific video version of the interview with L. Fletcher Prouty. Here are three different versions of the video to choose from, including one in German:

Col. L. Fletcher Prouty. The origins of oil - falsely defined in 1892 ( about 8 minutes, in English ) :

https://www.youtube.com/Eq7MnZ3KtMw

A slightly shortened version in English :

https://www.youtube.com/lWlBc8xv1qM

A version in German :

https://youtu.be/zSff0pwc1Xc

Editor’s note:

L. Fletcher Prouty served as Chief of Special Operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under U.S. President John F. Kennedy. A former colonel in the U.S. Air Force, he left the military to become a bank manager and subsequently became a critic of U.S. foreign policy, particularly the CIA’s covert activities, about which he had extensive insider knowledge.

In a 1994 interview, Prouty discussed what petroleum is. It’s not what we think it is. It’s not a fossil fuel. And it’s the second-most abundant liquid on Earth, he said.

The following article was published in German on this topic, which you can have automatically translated:

https://legitim.ch/explosiv-hochrangiger-mitarbeiter-der-kennedy-administration-erdoel-ist-kein-fossiler-brennstoff-es-ist-die-zweithaeufigste-fluessigkeit-auf-der-erde/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2442

( Dr. Yeadon forwards a contribution from T Z here )

Here billionaire CEO of the Gristedes, John Catsimatidis says Earth is producing oil infinitely.

A conversation with Dr. Yeadon :

misterkel, January 25, 2025 ( A statement in 3 parts ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/152592

This is one of those overly simplified issues. It’s likely the fossil origin of Oil is incorrect. That theory is odd at best.

Also, peak oil does NOT mean we run out. It means we hit an extraction limit of volume/unit time.

It also means easily extracted oil declines. This is a very big deal because Saudi and TX oil require 1bb or energy to extract 100bbs of oil. It’s an awesome return. BUT those fields are in decline for several reasons. As they expend so much oil, the remaining oil become increasing difficult to extract because the pressure has declined by being released.

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/152593

Therefore, the EROEI - Energy Return on Energy Invested gets worse. This is verifiable. EROEI’s in the major fields have declined by at least 50%. Tar sands are a scant 3:1. That’s almost as bad as non-hydro renewables.

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/152594

No supermassive oil fields have been discovered in 40 years.

Why else would they be drilling in deep ocean? Because they need the oil.

Even if it is mineral and the Earth can supply it, there is no evidence that Earth will generate, or push it within our reach in the time frames we need.

Fracking pushed the peak out by a decade or more, but it’s got a cliff-like decline in wells. Conventional wells decline slowly over decades.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 25m 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/152695

I don’t buy that at all. It’s got all the features wanted in a fear PsyOp.

……………………..

misterkel, January 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/152948

I worked in the Nat Gas Fields as a mudlogger. It’s a known thing that fields deplete. The massive fields are a matter of public record. It’s pretty hard to hide 1bbn of oil. Why would they? Discovery of a massive field sends the finders stock to the moon.

And why a fear psy-op? That’s silly. It’s like saying Nothing really bad can ever be hypothesized, because it’s a fear psy-op.

Anyway, it’s not like that at all. A fear psy-op has a sense of extreme urgency to get people to panic. This one clearly has a slow decline over decades. No fear, just sensible need to prepare, likely through creation of nuclear power.

Calling something a fear op is roughly our sides way of calling something a ‘conspiracy theory.’

It just shuts down the convo without genuine discussion. But, probably good we’ve developed a way to hit back, I guess.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/152957

Thanks for the field experience. There’s a difference between the observation that a local pocket or reservoir depletes (which I would expect, regardless of the origins of the materials extracted) and the proposition that there’s a fixed & diminishing supply of that material.

It is interesting that all my adult life, there have been intermittently a slew of reports to the effect we’re about to run out (at such and such future date). Some were in the 1980s. I’m that old.

Yet every year, global aggregate production rises. USA hit a record high in 2024.

Even if it was distinctly finite, I’ve no confidence in estimates of how long we’ve left until it’s notionally exhausted.

How would the owners know? They’ll have much more information than I do (which is nothing). But how much do they really know themselves? How, exactly?

It’s possible that it’s finite yet we’ve extracted less than 1% of it. In which case it’s still a problem, but probably not this century.

Extraction rate vs “refilling rate” of empty wells.

Again, I can envisage mechanisms whereby a well that’s reduced it’s output might recover. Inflow from adjacent but limited material or from newly made material. I’m unclear how we’ve distinguished these possibilities (& there may be yet others I’ve not thought if).

Ps: my sole qualification to engage in discussion is my O level in Geology, in 1976! I did get a A grade 🤭

misterkel, January 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/152981

You can check out the early part of my reply. We’ve used up a significant part of the Light Sweet Crude. It’s true there’s a massive amount of heavy oil and tar sands.

Unfortunately, these have a vastly lower EROEI than light sweet. If you have any reliable info on fields refilling, I’d love to see it. I hope the hypothesis is wrong and they do refill! But it also has to be quick. If it takes 1000 years, that’s not much help.

In regards to EROEI, it creates a false comparison. Consider: If th EROEI is 5:1 (1 barrel used to extract 5), that’s a 20% decline gross to net. The original EROEIs were 100:1. Some of the heavy oils have an EROEI of 3:1. That’s only 67% net compared to the old returns.

Which means that ath’s in production (entirely US based, btw - don’t know the takeaway there) are proportionately lower in terms of societal use value.

I personally don’t see it as a fear porn thing at all. It’s just smart. We’ve shifted to more efficient energy platforms multiple times in the past. Each time, humanity has seen tremendous gains. When the energy platfroms ran out (overcutting of wood usually), suffering followed.

We should be be looking for good diversification strategies. Right now nuclear power looks best.

Xi Alegre, October 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3508?comment=207400

The Soviets knew that oil and gas (and probably coal) aren’t fossil. Why did they keep quiet? Well, what would have been the point in trying to tell Western audiences who’d never have listened to that “communist propaganda” anyway. Besides, the Western money from Rockefeller et. al. was much needed. That kind of money infusion very likely also kept the vaccine nonsense going in the Eastern bloc - the WHO money was too sweet to refuse for the communist elites.

Editor’s note:

Dr. Yeadon spoke only about oil and gas, which can be excluded from the group of fossil fuels.

Dr. Mike Yeadon : The perpetrators of this, the Great Reset, intend that very few of us are to privately own a liquid powered car of any kind.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 17, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2094

Barrie Crampton was drawn to my attention by Geoff Buys Cars. Barrie is a career car salesman. He’s said he’s retiring imminently.

He owns an EV as well as an ICE car. He’s main reason for his channel is contradicting the huge amount of nonsense & shilling going on about EVs.

Someone commented that the large fines imposed on manufacturers (if the proportion of electric cars sold this year is below the government’s imposed minimum of 22%, they’re fined £15,000 PER liquid fuelled vehicle over) isn’t going to work but will destroy the European car mass manufacturers.

As there’s far less than £15,000 profit in a new car sale, at least at the lower end of the price spectrum, they’re simply stopping sales of new petrol and diesel cars.

I wrote a comment in reply. The attack upon us is from multiple directions, making it harder to help people understand what is happening.

You might think it’d make it much easier to see & to communicate. My own experience however is that people automatically categorise me as nuts or lying.

Linked :

https://youtu.be/R9IDEMv1-Ec

Here is a text from the attached screenshot. It is a conversation under the video linked above:

@Mrmaddog , November 17, 2024 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9IDEMv1-Ec&lc=UgzsVWu1RVl__tvRO5p4AaABAg

Ford had to stop producing the Fiesta which was their best seller for years, because of the EV mandate and the £15k tax at the end of the year due to EV sales shortfall, so now they have the Mustang E and the Capri E which no one wants..it can’t go on much more before manufacturers go bankrupt.

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers under a pseudonym, November 17, 2024 :

https://www.youtube.com/R9IDEMv1-Ec&lc=UgzsVWu1RVl__tvRO5p4AaABAg.AAwVQHYWaSKAAwlA0JnsfC

I think you’re right & what’s horrible to witness is that I’ve got this creepy feeling that this was always the intention. Now, will Ford the brand disappear? I doubt it. What I predict, sadly, is that all of the largest ICE car manufacturers are going to be pushed into “Chapter 11” of the US bankruptcy code, and will emerge as a gaunt, shrunken version of their former selves. The perpetrators of this, The Great Reset, intend that very few of us are to privately own a liquid powered car of any kind. A minority will have access to tethered EVs that run Geofencing and Geotiming control software, whose purpose was obviously remote control of usage. A tiny number will continue to own & use luxury cars like flat sixes, V8 and V12 petrol cars, in a similar way to just a few people owning nice boats, light aircraft or all the way up to yachts & private jets. A nice car will again become a rare luxury, just like a century ago. There’ll still be a need for HGVs and light commercial vehicles and the latter will become the near sole focus of some once-grand companies. While many simply won’t believe this, I sadly expect it to be in the foreseeable future. Big turning points in history are never seen coming, yet afterwards, almost everyone will say “It was obvious & nailed on years ago”. I can see it, not because I’m in any way clever or knowledgeable about automotive manufacturing, but because I couldn’t miss other aspects of The Great Reset, many years ago. Not a single major event in the last 4-5 years has done anything but reinforce the nightmarish direction of travel. Despite this, my ability to persuade people of what’s happening is close to zero, beyond my close family. People don’t want to know what’s really happening because they sense early on that it’s really upsetting. And many people also argue “What you’re saying is completely impossible”. I wish that was true. Unfortunately the power of money and of privilege ties all the wealthiest people & corporations together in an unholy alliance. Remember, “corporations” isn’t restricted to cars, but extends to banking, energy, pharmaceutical, mining, and everything else.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 1, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3506

How many of you have a car with an automatic stop/start system?

If you allow it to operate, please know that, in terms of crankshaft bearing wear, each stop/start cycle is almost as bad as the two cold starts typically occurring in a vehicle used for commuting.

I have too much mechanical sympathy to permit this and I’ve always disabled it, if present & user controlled.

This is another fraud being perpetrated on the customer. Imo.

Linked :

https://youtu.be/qu8cJ2t_ja8

Editor’s note:

by Suavek

The greedy financial elite, i.e., the unelected banksters, have been trying for years to take over all sectors of the economy, including agriculture. This is the meaning and purpose of the Great Reset. They do this criminally by infiltrating democratic governments, thereby undermining the democratic power of the popular will. These events are partly related to the fact that half the world is no longer willing to be robbed, patronized, and oppressed by the US dollar, printed at a paper price. The oppression of people at the personal level through CBDC and digital Id, and the subsequent expropriation of every citizen, represents the only prerequisite for this group of people to maintain their power. The deliberate increase in the crime rate among the socially disadvantaged also seems to be the appropriate means to this end.

Here is a video posted by Zack.News on September 28, 2025 :

https://t.me/zacknews/5611

Larry Ellison, founder and current Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Oracle, believes that the centralization of data and total surveillance of people (e.g., through digital ID) would lead to better behavior among the population.

In this section of the article we see the devastating impact of current anti-human policies on farmers :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 5, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/769

A clip from an important interview with Sandi Adams forms part of this article.

Convincing people that the UN2030 “Sustainable Development Goals” are intended to strip us of absolutely everything, probably including our lives, is a very difficult job. People don’t want to believe that evil people exist & though they know they do, recent history being littered with them, for some reason, they often object, saying “That was all historical, people aren’t like that today”. Remarkable.

Linked :

https://off-guardian.org/2024/03/05/the-food-transition-is-a-war-on-food-farmers-and-the-public/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 5, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/770

I can see how unlikely it is that most people, reading this, will experience much, if any, disquiet.

I’ve been in corporate for decades. I’ve seen innocent-looking documents that have a similar feel & they’re the specialty of management consultants.

What they have in common is that they spell trouble for the target of their consideration.

Note the number of roles listed as needing to work together to accomplish unjustified targets for “productivity growth rate”. The poor farmer will be surrounded by a football team sized group of “stakeholders”.

If they’re “late in their career”, you should anticipate being incentivised to leave farming. Earlier, to move from mostly farming to mostly other things.

Notice the intention to automate, robotise and guide by AI the activities of farming.

Notice the desire to “remove barriers to production of insect biomass” (what, such as people’s revulsion at being conned into eating ground up locusts, perhaps?).

The net zero solution tells you this is a product of the perpetrators, orchestrated through the UN FAO.

Electrification of heavy farm machinery is probably impractical as well as very expensive and inappropriate, rendering such vehicles much less well-suited to their tasks. Even the most expensive combine harvesters will not be able to operate for the required 15 hour days in late summer, because they’ll spend half that period being charged up. I suppose you could always buy a pair.

Resist centralisation of qualifications, because how simple it would be to add a regulation that says unless you’ve the requisite level of certificates, you’re not eligible for certain grants, or licenses to conduct certain farm activities.

It’s not an overnight thing, but you can now view the sweep of history of subsidies as a necessary measure to soften up farming as a whole, rendering even the wealthiest farmers like Clarkson helpless to continue as they do at present, moving from break even or a small profit to a yawning gap between costs and net income, unless you comply with the latest dictats.

If you attempted to tell someone who isn’t aware at all of the UN2030 “Sustainable Development Goals”, let alone their malevolent reality, once stripped of its Orwellian use of language, and I imagine you’d get few converts.

I’ve spoken with Sandi Adams and we were readily able to fit together bits of the global jigsaw about which we each had some experience. Of course there are yet many more pieces that neither of us was equipped to spot, such as the subversion of private property rights, as detailed recently by former hedge fund manager, David Rogers Webb.

It’s beyond difficult to come up with a coherent response to all of this. Other than telling people the truth about apparently infectious respiratory diseases, their treatment & the built-in toxicities of mRNA injections masquerading as vaccines & summarising that “global climate boiling change” (acknowledging Dom Waterson) as well as pointing to the machinations leading to The Great Taking, I don’t know what else to do.

I would point out two things. First, once you realise you’re being lied to by “the authorities” about things fundamental to your health and even life, freedom aside for a moment, surely you must begin to question everything else from the same source?

Second, I see the only chance of delaying or deflecting the overall control agenda is by more and more people knowing about it and saying NO. So I ask everyone to assign an important part of their lives to doing this, personally. The perpetrators are counting on you not doing this. While you’re at it, please put in place at least some precautions to buy time, in the event the perpetrators initiate something faster moving that the last nonsense, such as building a few weeks worth of calories in your home.

Linked :

https://expose-news.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Report-to-the-Food-and-Drink-Sector-Council-Executive-Summary-February-2020.pdf

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 5, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/771

Geoff Buys Cars & EV Carnage enjoy a deeply philosophical chat, peppered with examples, of things good & bad about cars. Occasionally dipping into one rabbit hole or another, I find it interesting & I confess rather amusing to read the odd comment, which exposes the author as still not having realised that ANYTHING is seriously wrong with the modern world.

We’ve been way past the point where possession of technical knowledge of a field or a scientific training is much of an advantage in use of that most important trait: discernment. In fact, deep “knowledge” may well be a disadvantage, because you’ve multiple layers of untruths that you are absolutely certain are facts to drill through.

The comment to which I replied was I think you’ll agree quite a neat parallel which triggered a thought in the poster:

“We know that the government has been paying farmers for years not to grow food, at some level. In that light, it’s not a stupid suggestion to speculate that government might be incentivising car manufacturers not to make cars”.

Here’s my reply:

<<<<<<<[Yes, that method] is indeed highly effective at accomplishing what their senior stakeholders want. That’s not us, by the way. But you already know that.

Those politicians find it really cheap to do it, too. Because it’s not their money.

The money people are killing two birds with one stone, the stone being unlimited money printing.

1. They can incentivise stupid, greedy people to destroy their own world, for free. They won’t be permitted to keep their ill gotten gains.

2. The process is a necessary component of precipitating a financial crisis a 100x more severe than 2008, which will trigger The Great Taking (all private assets will be legally stolen, automatically, see David Rogers Webb, who I slightly know) & the installation of control mechanisms.

The same process is being used in EVERY walk of life. “Health”, “education”, “defence”, “border control”, etc etc etc.

Every one of the institutions are being subverted via diabolical leadership, gullible, greedy middle management & down to foolish, cowardly actors on the ground.

Not making a fuss early on is totally understandable. It’s a big leap. And most people don’t find it that easy to get by even without triggering their own dismissal. But in Year 5?

I cannot adequately express my revulsion & contempt for people at all these levels, who are engaged effectively doing the equivalent of throwing their own family down a well, then jumping in after them>>>>>>.

I’ve high regard for both the intellect and independence of mind of both Geoff and Tony. They’re both smart people who join dots and are unafraid to speak about the massive incongruences all around them.

Someone recently made a comment that I thought must have been dreamed up by a philosopher, though it was probably someone like you and me.

“When an outcome of a system is sufficiently persistent, you may conclude that this is the purpose of that system, regardless of what you’re told it is”.

It takes only moments before examples come to mind. If this point is absurd and wrong, how do you account for the many examples of long-lived, expensive and subsidised things that yield only worse outcomes than if they’d done nothing at all?

Linked :

https://www.youtube.com/live/EHxYE6RcFIo

A big thank you to Thomas

by Suavek

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Thomas, whose technical assistance has made it possible for me to publish more articles in recent months. Without your commitment and technical knowledge, the recent publications of the articles would not have been possible. Thank you very much again, Thomas.

Share