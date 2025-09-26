“Our children are condemned to the ultimate unbreakable dystopian nightmare unless we all put our foot down on this one.”

-Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3470https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3470

Today, though I have little confidence in petitions, I did sign one against digital ID.

I then wrote to my MP, Rosie Duffield.

Please feel free to use any or all of it in writing to your MP, letting them know if no uncertain terms that you will NOT accept it under ANY circumstances.

Your MPs name and official email address will appear if you sign this petition.

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/730194

Best wishes

Mike

From: mike yeadon <Mike Yeadon email> Date: 25 2025 at 21:03:41 BST

To: rosie.duffield.mp@parliament.uk

Subject: The high risk of tyranny from digital ID

﻿Dear Rosie Duffield MP,

I wish to alert you to the unwarranted transfer of power to a central authority that WILL unquestioningly arise if the mooted “digital ID” is introduced & becomes widely used.

Before you read my article below, please know that I’m a recently retired, career-long PhD research scientist. I became senior in Pfizer, and was Vice President & Worldwide Research Head, Allergic and Respiratory Therapeutics when I left in 2011.

I then became a sought-after consultant to 30 biotechnology companies between 2011-2020. I also founded a biotechnology company, ZIARCO, which I led as CEO, and which was acquired in 2017 by Swiss pharmaceutical company, Novartis AG.

I ask that you accept that I do not make claims lightly. I think my training, work history and accomplishments make me scientifically the equal of any of the scientists advising HM Government. I was a peer of Sir Patrick Vallence as we worked across the corridor from one another in the late 1980s/early 1990s at Wellcome Research Laboratories. Earlier in my career, I had security clearance to work at Porton Down, Wiltshire and the then Forensic Science Service at Aldermaston, Berkshire. My PhD research (on the respiratory depressant properties of opiates such as morphine) was sponsored by the Ministry of Defence.

I’ve spent almost six years pro bono, investigating the official claims about “covid19”, the imposed “measures” and in particular, the molecular design of the purported vaccines. It is an extremely concerning picture.

To my firm and unshakable opposition to digital ID:

1. It’s not necessary. We can all already identify ourselves to whoever requires this information. So we the citizens do not need it.

2. It’s not at all like existing identity mechanisms. Uniquely, the new digital ID can be UPDATED IN REAL TIME. In case it is not immediately apparent how frightening this is, please carefully read my short article.

3. There is no plausible reason why new, digital ID would address any of the problems that are advanced for it. There are more effective & less intrusive solutions. This is an extraordinary overreach by the executive & will not be tolerated.

4. The unavoidable conclusion is that power centralisers absolutely require it in order to acquire effectively unlimited power over the individual. It cannot be accepted. I will choose penury, starvation, arrest and death before I will sign up to it or use it if one is assigned.

This system, coupled with Central Bank Digital Currency, comprises a control system unparalleled in the history of humanity. There is literally nothing that the central authority cannot prevent you from doing & worse, can force you to do, if this is established. No sane person would ever place such power into the hands of centralisers. Even if you thought such people were benign and wise, you still ought not grant them such power. In the future, neither you nor anyone can guarantee that powers like this will not be abused.

If I can expand on any of the points raised in this message or in the attached article, if of interest.

I am eager to learn of your perspectives on this crucial issue.

Many thanks for reading & best wishes,

Mike

Dr Mike Yeadon, constituent

Linked :

The hill to die on

Whatever the consequences, however inconvenient, however scary: resist, refuse, do not comply with digital ID

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon

21. Januar 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/drmikeyeadon/p/the-hill-to-die-on

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2915

Among many reasons why the perpetrators are so keen to force a new, interoperable, digital ID on us & introduce cashless digital money (in the form of CBDC) is so they can control EVERYTHING about each of us.

I’ve pointed out that another simulated emergency like a further fake pandemic would be used to enforce repeated injections of not-vaccines.

Catherine Austin Fitts points out that the psychopaths intend to end farmer grown food & thereby control what we can buy and consume via factory made “food”.

You don’t need to guess what they’ll do if they gain total control. The fact of such totalitarian tyranny must be opposed no matter the consequences. There is no “go along to get along” policy.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1929146053149814880

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 31, 2025 :

https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-agenda-their-vision-your-future/comment/121823380

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I’m not going to sign up for that digital ID or use it if assigned.

I’ll die if that’s the only alternative.

I recognise that the perpetrators know that a small fraction of us would prefer to perish rather than to live in a digital gulag. They’ll probably help :)

https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-agenda-their-vision-your-future?triedRedirect=true

The Agenda: Their Vision | Your Future

Premieres worldwide Wednesday 4th June at 7pm BST

Joel Smalley

May 30, 2025

Centralization of Global Power

The lust to control other human beings is a story as old as time. There’s a very strong drift in the direction of globalization, of the ultimate centralization of control in the hands of unelected officials at supernational organizations. They want all of the resources of the world in their pocket.

From Democracy to Global Technocracy

The bigger picture is that an attempt is underway now to collapse liberal democracy and replace it with global technocracy. This is a coup. They’re saying we can control with rules. We don’t need currency anymore. It’s like an inverted prison. You are supposedly free to roam about, but everything you want to access is behind lock and key.

A Dire Warning on Monitoring and Digital ID

All life on Earth is going to be radically changed. Everything will be monitored. The environmental consequences of every human action. The general population cannot fathom the psychopathy of the vision that they’re facing. Once the digital ID is in place, it’s game over for humanity.

Calling Out a Global PR Scam

This is the biggest public relations scam in the history of the world. But it’s far more than that. It’s a blueprint. It is the action plan.

Source / with VIDEO :

https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-agenda-their-vision-your-future?triedRedirect=true

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3480

Stories from digital ID enforcement in India. I believe a Mr Gates had some involvement in setting this up.

While this particular focus is on the harsh impact of criminals hacking the system and on technical errors preventing proper function, imo worse is when the criminals misusing digital ID is your own government.

DECLINE as if your free life depends upon you doing so…because it does.

Even if you feel you’ll eventually be forced into the digital control matrix, please resolve to defer / delay. If sufficient of us REFUSE to cooperate in our own enslavement, the Useless Eliters behind all this will either withdraw for a time or else become very aggressive and the gloves will be off.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

( Source : forwarded by Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025, https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3481 , the original source : .｡.:*♡ 𝑆𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑖𝑒 𝑃𝑎𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎-𝐷𝑎𝑣𝑖𝑠 ♡*:.｡. )

In pretence of identifying illegal immigrants - Already invisible by NI and establishment moving the reality of a hostile invasion...

Fancy digital ID?

Let’s look at what happened in India, then decide !

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3482

You’ll notice there’s a theme to my posting at the moment 🤭

Enjoy the witty dismantling of this absurd digital ID advert by Alistair Williams.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

( Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Rmz_Jo2lWE , forwarded by Dr. Yeadon, September 26, 2025, the original source : Oracle Films https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3483 )

“Do you honestly believe the government wants to roll out this giant digital ID scheme for your convenience?”

“They need to link everything you do to a digital system.”

“You are being lied to. 100%.”

“Ask why.”

All credit to the superb Alistair Williams : https://x.com/awilliamscomedy

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Rmz_Jo2lWE

Support Alistair’s work here : https://www.subscribestar.com/alistair-williams

Editor’s note:

In 2023, an article was written that sheds light on the topic of CBDC and highlights the role of cash :

CBDC - Why do “globalists” want this?

My response to the Bank of England CBDC Consultancy

Aug 23, 2023

https://substack.com/home/post/p-136341060

A few comments on the article :

Luc Lelievre, September 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-warning-from-the/comment/160057003

Luc Lelievre

History shows no regime—especially in the West—can endure indefinitely when built on lies, coercion, or elite control. Chomsky warns that elite-driven systems collapse once people reject passive compliance. Arendt reveals totalitarianism’s fragility: its survival depends on mass conformity, which cracks under courage and critical thought. Zinn argues even oppressive structures crumble when grassroots movements expose injustices and reclaim power. In open societies, these dynamics accelerate—truth leaks, dissent spreads, and institutions face accountability. Add Bourdieu’s twist: “Use the master’s tools to dismantle his house.” Today, that means weaponizing globalists’ own tech (AI, crypto, decentralized platforms) to bypass censorship, organize resistance, and rebuild sovereignty from below. The clock is ticking for authoritarianism—its greatest threat is a woke populace armed with truth and tools.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-warning-from-the/comment/160064201

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

You’re right to point out that all HUMAN MADE systems eventually fail.

There’s a reason why the claim that “It’s better to be feared than loved” is attributed to Nicolo Machiavelli. You might withdraw love.

In political or religious based societies, in time it is conceivable that the people may turn away from certain political or religious beliefs.

But what is envisaged is a technocratic system.

Provided electricity, it will continue even if its instigators are no longer around.

I see no mechanism other than total chaos, no electricity, scavenging for food, etc, for such a system ever to fail or even be able to be turned off, once it’s fully up and running.

Luc Lelievre, September 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-warning-from-the/comment/160059810

Luc Lelievre

Overreach leads not to permanent control, but to systemic failure.

Editor’s note:

The following article, although written in German, is still worth reading. It exposes virtually all the lies we’ve been told about the alleged “necessity” of digital ID and CBDC :

https://apolut.net/der-digitale-fichenstaat-von-michael-straumann/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3474

This is HIGHLY RELEVANT to the reason why it’s absolutely crucial to REJECT DIGITAL ID NO MATTER WHAT.

First, of course, there is no connection whatsoever between human release of CO2 and the temperature of the atmosphere. It’s all a BIG LIE from the modelling school of pseudoscience.

But more importantly, imagine an existence in which your ability to do anything to do with resource consumption is completely controlled by a “smart app”, which is constantly estimating your “carbon (dioxide) footprint”.

Whatever the threatened sanctions for not signing up for digital ID that’s updated in real time, please resolve indomitable rejection.

I’ve taken a hard look at this and other components of the digital control package and concluded that THIS, digital ID, is the keystone item.

If they manage to get this up and running, they don’t need anything else from you in order to permanently control everything you ever do.

That’s why I claim that, if you fall for it, this is the last really important decision you’ll ever make.

DECLINE. Let’s see what the tyrants do in response to our implacable opposition to their ridiculous and frightening scheme.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3475

Forwarded by Dr. Yeadon, the original source : Geopolitics Prime.

The carbon footprint deception: ‘personal environmental responsibility’ or globalist tool of control?

Coined by BP in the 2000s to blame individuals, rather than corporations or governments, for climate change, carbon footprint calculators estimate personal CO2 emissions based on how much energy is used to heat or cool your home, electricity use, emissions from travel, and meat consumption (the more you eat, the bigger the footprint).

Linked to the Club of Rome’s 70s-vintage doom & gloom scenarios on CO2 pollution, the calculators’ main point is simple: be a ‘responsible consumer’ to reduce your footprint and save the planet.

Big lie

🔴 Just 57 companies -mostly fossil fuel producers like ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Chevron, account for a whopping 80% of global emissions, per the Carbon Majors Database

🔴 Militaries account for 5.5% more, with the US military alone spewing more CO2 than nations like Sweden or Portugal, per the Common Wealth think tank

🔴 In 2020, when lockdowns paralyzed nations and locked people in their homes, the International Energy Agency found that global energy-related CO2 emissions fell just 5.8%. So much for ‘personal responsibility’

Here’s the scary part

While the vast majority of CO2 pollution isn’t the fault of individuals, globalists are eager to use the carbon footprint concept to enslave you.

🔴 The World Economic Forum is openly pushing a ‘My Carbon’ tool derided by critics as a “personal carbon social credit system” designed to “track everything you do, everything you buy, everything you eat” using blockchain tech integrated with CBDCs

🔴 Governments and banks are doing the same, promoting ‘personal carbon wallets’ dubbed “neo-feudalism” by critics, allowing the rich to buy carbon credits from the poor

🔴 Incidentally, a 2023 Oxfam report found that the yachts, jets and mansions of just 12 of the world’s richest people (including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Carlos Slim) emit 2 million homes-worth of CO2. Gates’ excuse? Investing in emission reduction tech for use by poor people

Editor's note: The above post included a couple of short films :

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The statement by John O'Looney

Jane Jay, September 26, 2025 :

Jane Jay🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧

British Lioness

John OLooney telling Starmer exactly what he can do with his digital ID. I couldn’t put it better myself. It’s coming in tomorrow, September 25th, and we must all tell Starmer to FUCK OFF!!

Source / VIDEO :

https://substack.com/@britishlioness/note/c-159952681

( Forwarded by Dr. Mike Yeadon on 26 September 2025 : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3471 ).

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 17, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-101136355

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I regard most research (by me specifically) as superfluous “stamp collecting”.

There’s no possibility of learning anything that changes the ghastly reality of the long planned attack and the high likelihood that the endgame is total loss of all meaningful freedom, followed by our slaughter.

Those who aren’t persuaded of the latter, I ask “Does it really matter? Do you intend to live as a knowing slave?”.

My half arsed “plan” is to remain free & analogue until the end, whenever & however that comes. I’m still deeply pissed off about it all, but I’m no longer afraid.

[ Editor's note: I suspect that anyone who mistakenly believes Dr. Yeadon's warning is exaggerated is ill-informed. In such a case, I strongly recommend reading at least these two series of articles on this Substack: "TOXIC BY DESIGN", and "The Age of Depopulation". At the top right you will find a search column that will help you find the articles you are looking for. Thank you. ]

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3484

What a GREAT picture, tough people sending a firm message.

NO to digital ID, no matter what threats are made.

It’s supposedly for your convenience and safety. So if you were to be threatened with impoverishment and isolation if you choose not to sign up (& refuse to use it, if assigned), you’ll know it’s not for your benefit at all. Which it isn’t.

Best wishes

Mike

Related articles :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-final-warning

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek.

You can either do something against or for something :

