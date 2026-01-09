Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 9, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4144

It is depressing to realise that I’m not an outlier in my pattern recognition of acts in agriculture and in food retail.

It’s maddening that I and others can so clearly see what is being done, the evident direction of travel and yet be considered a lunatic if I allude to any of these things to those still “sheepnotised”.

Fellow citizens, your trust in the authorities and in ultra wealthy people is not warranted.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 8, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4139

It’s more than “concerning” to see an EscapeKey-like control architecture at work, this time intent on strongly reducing food production.

Editor's note: Dr. Yeadon is referring to the following Substack from the author, who calls himself "esc" (EscapeKey) : https://escapekey.substack.com/

At very least, the long term trend has been to separate locations in which food is produced from locations where it’s bought and consumed. The motive for this is to all but eliminate the possibility that private individuals could source food independent of formal, retail outlets. This setup enables near total control over acquisition of food by individuals. This is best case interpretation.

Worst case is that TPTB intend (or are creating the circumstances in which) to trigger something akin to the Holodomor.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 8, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4140

A forwarded post from: Ice Age Farmer https://t.me/iceagefarmer/3276

Technocrats War on Farms is Winning: Farmers scale back Acres in 2026

Top Georgia grower Alex Harrell—just slashed 3,000 acres, cutting his operation in HALF for 2026: “We’re literally PAYING to farm—not getting paid.”

Fertilizer/chemicals still sky-high, commodity prices in the tank == irrigated land already left unplanted in 2025, & MUCH more bare ground coming.

Generational farmers quitting, bankruptcies surging, cropland going idle. This is an engineered consolidation of the food supply: fewer independent growers = more control over your food.

“When fertilizer, chemical, and machinery costs go up 300% over a short span of time, everything is upside down, especially when commodities go in the tank.”

Guys are quitting and walking away, and that eventually leads to land that doesn’t get picked up … Cropland with no crop.”

Support local growers...

@iceagefarmer

#WarOnFarms

Linked :

https://www.agweb.com/news/business/farmland/farmland-shock-georgia-grower-drops-3-000-acres-warns-unplanted-ground-2026

Dr. Vernon Coleman, October 1, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@vernoncoleman1/note/c-161944519

Vernon Coleman

Vernon’s Substack

There are, sadly, farmers who still think that what’s happening to them is bad luck, bad weather, incompetent politicians, red tape, tariffs, bureaucracy, unfair taxation and so on.

But these are just the signs and symptoms of the deliberate, malicious destruction of traditional farming as part of the global depopulation plan and part of the scheme to starve billions and force the rest to live on factory made food.

In five years there won’t be any farms or farmers.

Editor’s note:

FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE is on Dr. Vernon Coleman’s Substack recommendation list. In doing so, he expresses his agreement with both the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, and the articles published here.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 12, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3108

Ways to tell you’re being lied to #107:

International origin of a large fraction of fresh fruit on sale in U.K. supermarkets.

Almost all the apples on sale in our local M&S are labelled as from South Africa, Chile or New Zealand.

Apples grow in profusion in the very county of Kent, where I live.

However cheap container shipping is these days, refrigeration for weeks and national distribution by diesel truck are not.

All refrigerated transport, especially of heavy, only moderately expensive and minimally profitable produce is almost all a luxury in this case. I like apples and eat a lot of them. My strong preference is for locally grown fruit in season. 25 years ago, most supermarket apples were grown in U.K.

Personally I think the dominant reason for the current state of affairs is to divorce production from local consumption, which was a major vulnerability in the perpetrators plans.

In other news, the number of small abattoirs in U.K. has crashed to something like 43. It was twice as many five years ago. There is a plan, so I’m told by someone in food and farming, to delete them all by 2030, purely to end small family farms. Already, there’s no local abattoir for huge tracts of farmland. They’re forced to pay for trucking and this cost is the final straw for them.

Back to apples, I asked a store employee, did they agree with me that, “At very least, this commercial activity choice serves the customer, yet flies in the face of the messages of doom from government?”

They agree it did. No, they’d never given the phenomenon a moment’s thought.

Attached picture :

Prof. Michael Hudson, September 22, 2025 :

https://michael-hudson.com/2025/09/the-great-soybean-divorce-how-china-moved-on-from-america/

The Great Soybean Divorce: How China Moved On from America

September 22, 2025

By Michael

Trump’s policies are destroying key elements of U.S. economic prosperity

Trump has created a crisis for U.S. agriculture with his Cold War weaponization of foreign trade with China and Russia, for manufacturing as a result of his steel and aluminum tariffs, for consumer price inflation mainly from his tariffs, and for affordable housing with his tax cuts that have kept long-term interest rates high for mortgages, auto and equipment purchases, and deregulation of markets giving a free hand to monopoly pricing.

Trump’s impoverishment of U.S. agriculture

Trump has created a perfect storm for U.S. agriculture, first in his Cold War policy that has closed off China as a soybean market against Russia, second in his tariff policy blocking imports and thus raising prices for farm equipment and other inputs, and third in his inflationary budget deficits that are keeping interest rates high for housing and farm mortgage loans and equipment financing – while keeping farmland prices low.

The most notorious example is soybeans, America’s major farm export to China. Trump’s weaponization of U.S. foreign trade treats exports and imports as tools to deprive foreign countries dependent on access to U.S. markets for their exports, and on U.S.-controlled exports of essential commodities such as food and oil (and most recently, high technology for computer chips and equipment). After Mao’s revolution in 1945, the U.S. imposed sanctions on U.S. grain and other food exports to China, hoping to starve out the new Communist government. Canada broke this food blockade – but it has now become an arm of U.S. NATO foreign policy.

Trump’s weaponizing of foreign trade – keeping open a constant U.S. threat to cut off exports on which other countries have come to depend – has led China to totally stop its advance purchases from this year’s U.S. soybean crop. China understandably seeks to avoid being threatened by a food blockade again, and has imposed 34% tariffs on U.S. soybean imports. The result has been a shift in its imports to Brazil, with zero purchases in the United States so far in 2025. This is traumatic for U.S. farmers, because four decades of soybean exports to China have resulted in half of U.S. soybean production normally being exported to China; in North Dakota the proportion is 70%.

China’s shift in its soybean purchases to Brazil is irreversible, as that country’s farmers have adjusted their planting decisions accordingly. As a member of BRICS, especially under President Lula’s leadership, Brazil promises to be much a more reliable supplier than the United States, whose foreign policy has designated China as an existential enemy.

( … )

Full article :

https://michael-hudson.com/2025/09/the-great-soybean-divorce-how-china-moved-on-from-america/

Medical fraud in agriculture

by Suavek

Under the guise of alleged “viral contagion” and fabricated epidemics, millions of farm animals are being killed. In such circumstances, it would be more appropriate to use the word “murdered” rather than “killed.” With regard to the farmers, we can speak of a forced expropriation based on medical fraud, i.e., a sophisticated theft. If you are interested in this topic, you can have this German article automatically translated into English :

https://apolut.net/fehlgeleitete-seuchenpanik-von-felix-feistel/

Here is a Dutch article that also speaks of a medical fraud intended to impoverish farmers :

Boer Wesley zit met tientallen zieke en 2 dode koeien na Bovaer-ramp: ‘Dit is niet normaal’

De boer zegt te hopen dat de mensheid tot inkeer komt.

Robin de Boer

Nov 07, 2025

Several Dutch farmers who emigrated to Denmark are left with sick cows now that they are required to feed their animals Bovaer. This is an additive that reduces methane emissions in cows to "save the climate."

Eén van die boeren is Wesley van Ruitenbeek. Hij heeft zo’n 200 melkkoeien en 160 stuks jongvee, en geeft de dieren sinds 6 oktober net als andere boeren Bovaer. Of beter gezegd: gaf. Na de eerste week had hij wat meer uierontsteking, wat hij in eerste instantie nog niet linkte aan het chemische additief, zegt hij in een video die is gepubliceerd door René Spang Jørgensen, eigenaar van het vrachtwagenbedrijf ‘Lille Hjælper’.

After about 10 days, he had a large number of cows on the sick list. Of his 200 cows, 31 were sick. "That's unacceptable in my opinion, and in the opinion of the veterinarian and feed consultant. It's simply unacceptable."

( … )

Full article :

https://robindeboer.substack.com/p/boer-wesley-zit-met-tientallen-zieke

You can find information about Bovaer here :

Beware Bovaer®

Written by: Michael Bryant

Health Freedom Defense Fund

Nov 30, 2025

https://thehfdf.substack.com/p/beware-bovaer

Jeroen, November 7, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@jeroen292474/note/c-174742384

Jeroen.

Ze hebben in Denemarken toch zeker wel een minister die "full force" die vervelende vaccinatie ondermijnende boeren zal vervolgen omdat ze weigeren hun koeien te vergiftigen met dat goedje van onze filantroop Bill Gates?

Editor’s note:

The commentator mentions Bill Gates here merely as an example of an investor. Who actually profits from the chemical poison remains unknown, according to the commentator’s later statement. Ultimately, this question is rather irrelevant, because at its core, it’s about enabling the predatory US elite to take over the agricultural sector. The impoverished farmers can then cultivate their formerly owned land like serfs, or at best as cheap labor. This is what the Great Reset plan actually looks like. It doesn’t just affect farmers. All sectors of the economy are to be taken over by the banksters in the newly designed system. We are no longer supposed to own anything, but instead rent or borrow consumer goods for a limited time.

I am convinced that if we allow the forced expropriation of farmers, then this predatory extortion will subsequently turn against other professional groups. Therefore, anyone who focuses exclusively on their own interests and advantages, instead of informing themselves about the situation of others and participating in common resistance, contributes to the fact that they will soon suffer the same fate. The law of karma can be that simple and predictable.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Jamie Andrews, April 30, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-113255432

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

ANIMAL PHARM

The lifelong mission of British Dairy Farmer, Mark Purdey, to prove that BSE was caused, not by mysterious Folding Proteins but by the Poisonous Insecticides he was mandated to use.

LastCall, October 15, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@lastcall1/note/c-166719275

LastCall

One of my Favorite Videos.

Farmers in Brussels in Battle Formation.

