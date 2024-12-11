Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 5, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/769

A clip from an important interview with Sandi Adams forms part of this article.

Convincing people that the UN2030 “Sustainable Development Goals” are intended to strip us of absolutely everything, probably including our lives, is a very difficult job. People don’t want to believe that evil people exist & though they know they do, recent history being littered with them, for some reason, they often object, saying “That was all historical, people aren’t like that today”. Remarkable.

Linked :

https://off-guardian.org/2024/03/05/the-food-transition-is-a-war-on-food-farmers-and-the-public/

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/770

I can see how unlikely it is that most people, reading this, will experience much, if any, disquiet.

I’ve been in corporate for decades. I’ve seen innocent-looking documents that have a similar feel & they’re the specialty of management consultants.

What they have in common is that they spell trouble for the target of their consideration.

Note the number of roles listed as needing to work together to accomplish unjustified targets for “productivity growth rate”. The poor farmer will be surrounded by a football team sized group of “stakeholders”.

If they’re “late in their career”, you should anticipate being incentivised to leave farming. Earlier, to move from mostly farming to mostly other things.

Notice the intention to automate, robotise and guide by AI the activities of farming.

Notice the desire to “remove barriers to production of insect biomass” (what, such as people’s revulsion at being conned into eating ground up locusts, perhaps?).

The net zero solution tells you this is a product of the perpetrators, orchestrated through the UN FAO.

Electrification of heavy farm machinery is probably impractical as well as very expensive and inappropriate, rendering such vehicles much less well-suited to their tasks. Even the most expensive combine harvesters will not be able to operate for the required 15 hour days in late summer, because they’ll spend half that period being charged up. I suppose you could always buy a pair.

Resist centralisation of qualifications, because how simple it would be to add a regulation that says unless you’ve the requisite level of certificates, you’re not eligible for certain grants, or licenses to conduct certain farm activities.

It’s not an overnight thing, but you can now view the sweep of history of subsidies as a necessary measure to soften up farming as a whole, rendering even the wealthiest farmers like Clarkson helpless to continue as they do at present, moving from break even or a small profit to a yawning gap between costs and net income, unless you comply with the latest dictats.

If you attempted to tell someone who isn’t aware at all of the UN2030 “Sustainable Development Goals”, let alone their malevolent reality, once stripped of its Orwellian use of language, and I imagine you’d get few converts.

I’ve spoken with Sandi Adams and we were readily able to fit together bits of the global jigsaw about which we each had some experience. Of course there are yet many more pieces that neither of us was equipped to spot, such as the subversion of private property rights, as detailed recently by former hedge fund manager, David Rogers Webb.

It’s beyond difficult to come up with a coherent response to all of this. Other than telling people the truth about apparently infectious respiratory diseases, their treatment & the built-in toxicities of mRNA injections masquerading as vaccines & summarising that “global climate boiling change” (acknowledging Dom Waterson) as well as pointing to the machinations leading to The Great Taking, I don’t know what else to do.

I would point out two things. First, once you realise you’re being lied to by “the authorities” about things fundamental to your health and even life, freedom aside for a moment, surely you must begin to question everything else from the same source?

Second, I see the only chance of delaying or deflecting the overall control agenda is by more and more people knowing about it and saying NO. So I ask everyone to assign an important part of their lives to doing this, personally. The perpetrators are counting on you not doing this. While you’re at it, please put in place at least some precautions to buy time, in the event the perpetrators initiate something faster moving that the last nonsense, such as building a few weeks worth of calories in your home.

Editor's note : In this post there is a PDF file for download :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/770

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 20, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1496

A very interesting 15 minute talk by a Slovenian economist and one-term politician in his country.

I agree with him that any protest, warning or forward planning which does not recognise the threat posed by the UN in the form of their UN2030 Sustainable Development Goals, is not sincere.

For avoidance of doubt, I am confident that what we’ve recently experienced in terms of the “covid19 pandemic” & numerous matters coming to the fore now, all tie back to the aims of the self-entitled “elites”, expressed through the anti-human & anti-life objectives summarised in the UN2030 SDGs.

I find it distressing that, even deep into Year 5, there are no really viable options to resist these diabolical lunatics & to prevent the installation of these SDGs. We’re relying, it seems, on there being sufficient numbers of peoqqple willing to resist. Certainly that’s been what I’ve been doing for over four years: trying to warn people in the reasonable hope that some will tell others, some will resist, some will develop survival plans, others will emigrate to what they hope will be less immediately impacted societies & yet other possibilities.

Linked ( The link appeared in the next Telegram post : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1497 ) :

https://arcaluinoe.info/en/blog/2024-05-25-5e3ru8o7/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 20, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/136677

( … )

So, farmers, especially if they’re livestock owners, i imagine never get a rest, because there’s always more to do.

Sad for them, because they don’t realise that what’s happened is not a political miscalculation but an assault upon their very existence and lifestyle.

The UN2030 Sustainable Development Goals are not consistent with small, private landowners growing food of their choice.

I imagine farmers would be very difficult to reach. Persuading them of the threats we all face isn’t something I’d fancy doing.

Someone like Sandi Adams would be a better person, I think, but there aren’t many like her.

Linked :

https://notonthebeeb.co.uk/so/a2PD97UHB

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 18, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2102

This is a well written article, short and to the point, by a farmer (so I understand).

Please see my comment, perhaps add your own. Like many, I want to help them succeed, but those closer to the land are essential to help us bridge.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: call me a sceptic, but I think Clarkson is playing an important role here, just a malign one. The effect of his program is to discourage younger family farmers (“If a guy of his wealth cannot make it pay…”) and to persuade the public that, sadly, corporate farms are unavoidable in order to run farming as a going concern. Does Clarkson know this? I’ve no idea, nor are we likely to find out.

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/robwillson/p/farmers-please-do-your-homework-and

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 18, 2024 ( A comment on the article linked above, published in Telegram as a screenshot ) :

https://robwillson.substack.com/p/farmers-please-do-your-homework-and/comment/77692521

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you, Rob. This is very useful & important. Supporting local farmers seems to be a vital thing to do, but I’ve not the first idea about how to go about doing it.

Like most people, I don’t have room to add a campaign nor am I the slightest well positioned to be effective even if I did.

Is there any real awareness in family farming circles that the UN & governments south of them, in cahoots with global corporations, intend to get rid of them?

If not, that’s the target, rather than millions of tiny consumers, I humbly suggest.

Maybe their very independence makes them difficult to gather up, even for the purposes of communication and potentially the offer of help.

I imagine most small farms, unless they run a farm shop, have little capacity to sell directly to the public.

Dr. Mike Yeadon ( redirected text & video ), June 25, 2024 :

Source with video :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1527

Redirected from :

https://t.me/ukcolumn/1165

An East Anglian farmer warns the UK Column audience that the nation's self-sufficiency in food has dropped in just four years from two-thirds to one-third. In other words, everyone in the country is relying on foreign shipments for all but one meal a day.

The supermarkets carry very little stock now and have neither the will nor the means to resolve this before it becomes a British famine. Mark Byford sets out in practical detail how to protect your family from malnutrition now.

Taking Away Your Chickens

11th February 2023

While everyone has been distracted by the COVID-19 fraud, many other aspects of the globalists’ agenda have been cooking in the background. One of them is the removal of poultry and eggs from the food supply.

The so-called Avian Flu is being used as the excuse to cull hundreds of millions of birds. It may be a surprise to some people that this is essentially a reboot of a narrative that was first tested two decades ago.

In 2005, a publication blew apart the fraudulent science used to invent a non-existent pandemic. Let’s have a look at the paper they don’t want you to know about as they attempt to take away your chickens.

( … )

Full article :

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/taking-away-your-chickens/

Regenerative Agriculture is being co-opted by powerful interests

An analysis of COP 27 talk "Multistakeholder partnerships to tackle the global food crisis through regenerative agriculture"

Deconstructing 4IR Narratives

Nov 13, 2024

https://kate739.substack.com/p/regenerative-agriculture-is-being

The bogus "chicken flu" - a slightly older video from summer ( June 20, 2024 ). However, the main theme remains current :

USA :

American farmer issues urgent warning about the U.S. government's deliberate war on farmers.

"This administration's agenda is to control the food and control the people."

"They're trying to kill off the American farmer... trying to regulate our land, take our land, take our water rights."

"It is time to wake up and start supporting your local farmers, and buy local."

Source : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-next-scandemic

https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15414

Darag

Dec 10, 2024

Before we start euthanising our chickens en masse, decimating our chicken and egg supply, we need to call our local MP’s and councillors to account and let them know they won’t be getting your vote unless they call this out for the hoax that it is. If they want to chicken out on standing up for our chickens I won’t chicken out on not voting for them.

Full Article :

https://darag.substack.com/p/top-5-11-december-2024

You can find more information here. I would like to thank Monica for sending me these links :

Monica, December 11, 2024 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-real-problem-of/comment/81042880

Monica

Here are a couple of links:

https://t.me/Peoples_Food_Farming/1588

https://the-pffa.org/blog-articles/have-you-thought-about-getting-into-farming/

My Little Farm the joys of owning a smallholding made easy

https://t.me/Peoples_Food_Farming/1589

They also run a Herb course in order to be able to medicate yourself and a How to preserve your own food course. Just in case! Apparently, their cows never get vaccinated and are treated with herbs for any ailments.

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 11, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2246

It’s eerily recently that I wrote part of this, yet it already feels a long time ago.

It must be obvious that I have neither the time, contacts nor energy to proselytise about this. But did it reach anyone who will or who might? Or am I shouting into the void?

Linked : This article.

UPDATE ( Dec. 26, 2024 ) :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 21, 2024 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-78171100

Dr Mike Yeadon

Per the quote Maajid used in his sharing of this report on the farmers protest, I’m sure that’s exactly the intention. To drive off the land many family owned U.K. farms so that they can be consolidated into a globalist hegemony of control of the food supply.

You don’t need to be too far sighted to speculate about why they want this. Just as you don’t need cars in 15 minute cities (the intention behind the ZEV mandate is, imo, not to get you into an EV, but to precipitate the bankruptcy or major downsizing of the European mass ICE automotive manufacturing sector), you don’t require so much food with a smaller population.

Regardless of the size of the population, as is said time immemorial, control the food supply and you control the people.

Linked :

https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/preparing-for-pm-nigel-farage-appeals

( with video )

"It drives me MAD when farmers complain about their work. . . I mean they do valuable important, interesting and rewarding work. . . and they get to do it 90 hours a week!"

