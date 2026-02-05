Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 4, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4258

This fellow should get a job at the BBC.

Please check my post.

This time, it’s not Prof Neil Ferguson at Imperial but another professor at Kings College. Same basic principle of modelling. This isn’t “science” any more than it was for the terrifying hazard of “convid-19”.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtube.com/shorts/vJ8z1sk6J1k

The following comment from Dr. Yeadon (written under his nickname) was appended :

@GT380man While nitrogen oxides (NOx) are harmful, and if breathed in & out at high enough concentrations, there would very likely be adverse consequences, there is no research showing that the kinds of concentrations experienced in a typical London street are actually harmful. So how did we get to the state of introducing ULEZ? The answer is MODELLING. A statistical model was built that goes like this. If 100 parts per million (ppm) of NOx are harmful if breathed in for one hour, then 10pm will be equally harmful if breathed in for ten hours and 5ppm will also be equally harmful if breathed in for twenty hours. By the time the modellers had included evenings and weekends, picking the most harmful conditions of bright sunlight, lowest levels of wind, etc, limits for NOx were set so low that cars can’t get low enough with serious adverse impacts on the way their engines operated. What you’re not told is that, when tested at low enough concentrations, we cannot detect any actual harms. This is because our bodies protect us very well from all sorts of threats, so long as they are not too strong a threat. NOx simply isn’t harmful at the concentrations actually measured in city streets, prior to ULEZ. But the model says it ought to be. Guess what wins? It’s the model. We’re restricting travel because of a theoretical problem. Ironically, petrol engines are included in these restrictions, even though they make only very small quantities of NOx. They simply don’t burn their fiel at high enough pressures and temperatures to oxidise the air, which is how NOx is formed. Diesel engines do produce the lions share of NOx, because they operate at higher combustion pressures and temperatures. You’ve probably heard of “AdBlu”? It’s a clear liquid that you have to add to a tank in your vehicle periodically. The clever gymnastics of the engine management computers squirt this liquid into the exhausts and this cleans up the NOx. You might ask, “What does inhaling AdBlu fumes do to your health? They haven’t got a clue. They’ve not done the research. AdBlu is dilute urea, by haven’t got a clue. They’ve not done the research. AdBlu is dilute urea, by the way, the very chemical that gives urine its characteristic odours. Bottom lines: as usual, we’re being lied to, in order to accomplish certain political objectives. Once again, it’s flaky MODELS that provide the mock justification for interfering with our freedoms. I seem to remember another time, when models produced by a professor at a London university resulted in very serious interference with our lives. Neil Ferguson’s “You’re all going to die of covid” model, which the little weasel then ignored so he could visit his mistress. He also has ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE that his model was sound (& it wasn’t as many of us knew at the time). Same basic propaganda, different risk, different London university, sane outcome: you’re no longer permitted to do perfectly acceptable things, for no reason except that “the computer says no”. It works time and time again, because very few people understand the deception well enough to call it out. My credentials? A first class honours degree in toxicology, and PhD in respiratory pharmacology and a career in industry. I even conducted research into the effects of ozone on lungs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Ozone, too, is harmful at high concentrations, but at lower levels, no effects at all can be detected. Ozone is elevated in sea air. It’s the reason why you can sometimes smell that seaweed-y odour by the seaside. Much higher levels than in the city. Does anyone tell you you’re in danger from it, when you visit the seaside? No. And you’re not, anymore than NOx was harmful pre-ULEZ. Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 18, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4188

What a small world. I was watching an episode of “M539 Restorations”, a YouTube channel, in which the owner mechanic, Sreten, was working on a 1990s era BMW which he’d just imported to Frankfurt, where he lives, from Valencia in Spain (no rust!).

Turns out the particular car, an E36 328i, was originally supplied to a member of the Belgian royal family. Princess Maria Smeralda is married to Sir Salvador Moncada. Salvador was director of research at the pharmaceutical company, Wellcome, overlapping my years there. Like other people whose paths I crossed & who turned out to be involved in some way in the grand deception of humanity, I found him rather cold and ruthless.

Moncada was eventually honoured with a knighthood.

Not an obvious marriage match but who knows.

The princess, for her part, has had a public life which could have been scripted for her by WEF / UN / Tavistock. The full bingo card of campaign topics.

Note that Pat Vallance also went through Wellcome Research Labs while I was innocently working there. He later did a stint running GSK’s research division, acquired a knighthood (for services to tyranny, perhaps?) and then arrived in our lives in 2020 as chief scientific adviser to UK government.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvador_Moncada

I wonder who else I overlapped with, who is now involved in destroying the world?

If you enjoy mechanical channels, I highly recommend M539 Restorations.

https://youtu.be/yAjiDk-UI7A

My favourite project of Sreten’s is the ridiculously fast V10

E60 M5, which he transformed from an unloved, high miler from North Carolina into a machine, rock solid at 330 kph (over 200 mph).

https://youtu.be/PLAjg7FPZ0w

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princess_Marie-Esm%C3%A9ralda_of_Belgium

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 13, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4165

Important. A car-free Berlin?

An example of “ostensible” reason, hiding the real reason. The perpetrators don’t want you having mobility.

Be careful what you wish for.

12 trips per year means 353 days per year that the use of your car is restricted.

Once you concede the right of the state to deprive you of the enjoyment of your private property, you no longer own it. Furthermore, you should assume that the number will reduce over time.

Scotland tried “car free Sundays”.

Never concede one minute.

Best wishes

Mike

PART 2 :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 13, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4166

Forwarded from: CL P

Only twelve car trips per year - new referendum causes a stir

On Sunday, the collection of signatures for the referendum “car-free” started - and thus a process that could noticeably change everyday life in a city of millions. Within four months, around 175,000 signatures must come together. There is not only one political goal to vote on, but a concrete draft law: the “Berlin law for the common good-oriented street use”.

The draft for the “Volksentscheid Berlin autofrei” relies on a “healthy, safe, liveable as well as climate- and environmentally friendly” use of street space - especially by reducing motorised individual traffic. The car is described as energy-intensive, space-intensive, noisy and accident-prone. E-mobility is also explicitly put into perspective: A pure drive turnaround is not enough, because electric vehicles also consume energy, occupy space and cause fine dust due to tire abrasion. From the point of view of the initiative, therefore, the volume of traffic must therefore decrease above all, writes the Berliner Zeitung

Specifically, the draft provides that almost all roads within the environmental zone will become auto-reduced roads after a transitional period. Regular common use there would be limited to pedestrians, bicycles and public transport. Car trips would be for special use subject to authorisation.

Up to twelve car trips per year

The centre of the model is a permit regime: Private car trips should only be allowed on a contingent basis (initially up to 12 times a year for 24 hours each, later less). Vehicles would have to be marked; permits would be limited, revocable and subject to conditions. Violations could be punished with heavy fines. Exceptions are provided for, for example, for business, care or hardship cases, but under strict conditions.

Linked :

https://exxpress.at/news/nur-noch-zwoelf-autofahrten-pro-jahr-neues-volksbegehren-sorgt-fuer-aufsehen/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 11, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4152

I don’t usually follow this fellow because he seems almost asleep in most domains. However he’s thorough. I was not aware of how pervasive AI detection of driving offences & even potential offences is. In some countries, punishments are meted out by the system with no human intervention.

If it’s anywhere, it’s coming to everywhere in due course.

I cannot imagine what it would feel like to be prohibited from travelling.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/AvhBeKpsvt

PART 2 :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 11, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4153

I’m not sure if this is the same video by “Brown Car Guy” but if not, it’s related.

Linked :

https://youtu.be/AvhBeKpsvts

Related article :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-the-modeling-of-alleged

…………………………………..

