Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 13, 2025 :

The policy prompting this response isn’t the point. It’s describing how “The $cience” that’s later to be followed is created in the first place.

We’ve seen this trick before.

The key word is “MODEL”.

It’s really easy to decide what you want as output, then design the model’s architecture, inputs, methods for assigning externalities, etc to deliver precisely what the client requires.

I’ve seen it in my own professional sphere where, in the 1990s, a bunch of scientists at Imperial College were theoretically trying to evaluate the health impacts of various things in the air of cities.

The empirical evidence indicated that no single factor had an evaluable adverse impact. Air quality was by then already so improved (smokeless coal, catalytic converters, bans on a variety of chemicals etc) that we were unquestionably in the law of diminishing returns. Nothing further could be justified, based on realities of “public health”.

Of course, the NGOs funding projects at Imperial required a firm, interventionist stance, so modelling duly delivered the “health crisis in inner city children”. The NGOs had the evidence they needed to lean on policymakers via their lobbying consultants. A nice little earner on the side for the Permanent Secretary advising the minister. A few non executive directorships scattered around to resistant politicians and media types asking awkward questions.

Bob’s your uncle.

I didn’t know back then why imperial were publishing bad science. It’s obvious now.

This modus operandi works in every field to yield the imperatives needed to screw up everything, given patience.

Ian M, December 13, 2025 :

Another key word is ‘Imperial’. The clue is in the name of the college.

Jamie Andrews, October 24, 2025 :

The Virology Controls Studies Project [ Highly recommended by Dr. Mike Yeadon, and also by me. ]

PEER REVIEW Alan Savory describing the absurdity of the Peer Review process the fact that it intentionally curtails jumps in new knowledge. They cannot peer review our science, because there are no peers.

Massive omissions in mRNA flu study: What is Pfizer hiding?

November 28, 2025

A translation from German to English :

Pfizer presents a new study on the efficacy of its new mRNA flu gene therapy but omits data on elderly patients. At the same time, the mainstream media praises the “improved protective effect,” while side effects are relegated to a minor role. What is Pfizer hiding?

The PR machine is running at full speed. Vaccine manufacturers and the mainstream press are already boldly proclaiming the next “revolution”: an mRNA flu vaccine. This will supposedly provide “more effective,” “more modern,” and “better” protection for those vaccinated in the coming season. But behind the scenes, a different picture emerges. The Phase III trial that Pfizer has now presented, and which is being widely touted as a success, is in reality a disaster – the crucial part is simply being kept quiet.

( … )

Crixcyon, December 12, 2025 :

But what is the truth? The medical mafia and the practice of medicine is based entirely upon the severely flawed germ theory paradigm. When they constantly tell us we can never contradict or question the medical mafia, you can believe they are extremely desperate to hide something...usually it’s the truth.

Whatever health science is or becomes, it must be based on what is true. We can not trust the medical establishment or the government to provide any truth. All of their actions are money oriented.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 12, 2025 :

A reminder again that Fraud Prevention Hotline which is Suavek ‘s publication is well worth subscribing to. An amazing amount of curating work in each post.

Editor’s Note :

Editor's Note :

I am taking the liberty of publishing Dr. Yeadon's words here because the brevity of the article allows for it. I am certain that there are many authors who are far more capable of research and, moreover, better orators than I am. Not only that, but I edit this substack primarily to thematically organize the veracity of the most important statements by Dr. Yeadon and others, and to group them into article series so that the clarity of these statements is not lost in the flood of information. My research, however, remains largely invisible; it serves to distinguish facts from propaganda. This is one of the main qualities that Dr. Yeadon and others appreciate about the FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE.

Best wishes,

Suavek

Afterword

by Ibn al-Qayyim ( 1292-1350 ).

Ibn al-Qayyim says :

“Doctors have agreed that whenever it is possible to treat with food, one should not shift to a drug , and whenever it is possible with a simple drug , one should not shift to a compound one. A doctor should not be eager to give medicines, because if a medicine does not find a disease in the body to resolve, or finds a disease that does not suit it, or finds something that suits it but its quantity or quality exceeds it, then it clings to health and tampers with it.”

Prophetic Medicine , Ibn al-Qayyim ( 1349 ).

Many thanks to Ayham Esmail, MD, PhD, who brought this quote to my attention.

