Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
2dEdited

I couldn't help but go off topic a bit based on the cartoon of the drug dealers. "It is easier to get a hit of fentanyl than to buy raw milk in the U.S." "It is easier to buy crack cocaine than it is to get a religious or medical exemption (permission slip) to a "vaccine." "It is easier for an adolescent to buy a bottle of whiskey then get into a sports league at their school without a "vaccine." "It is easier to arrange puberty blockers or to have your child's genitals mutilated than it is to exempt them from "vaccines."

And, of course, the list goes on. We have pretty much *everything* upside down in this society.

Thanks for your work Suavek!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rider's avatar
Rider
1d

Thank you once again for prescient tutoring from Yeadon and Andrews et al, delivered to me and many others by Suavek (who does all this presenting and writing and responding and still holds down a job. That is remarkable. Time to get off my Butt. )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture