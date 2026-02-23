Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 23, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4383

I’m not sure if this is an AI narration but I do believe it fairly represents what has happened to taxation at the level of the individual over the last 150 years. The narrator asks the question about how it is that the same systems were rolled out in pretty close synchrony, all around the world and with a similar structure?

Several people do appear to understand that it’s not coincidence but a “tell” that international influence if not actual control has been going on for a lot longer than most people realize.

I chose this video in which to indulge my essay scribbling capacity. I responded to a comment about punk rock. It’ll probably fall on deaf ears (lol).

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Your Ancestors Never Paid Taxes Until 1913 — Then They Made It a Crime

https://youtu.be/qHAM7os9OsY

Editor's note:

I am repeating here in my own words an important part of the narrator’s statement in the film, without changing the meaning of his text:

“The financial economists followed instructions they did not fully understand, or they followed them even though they understood them perfectly. [ Editor’s note: Doesn’t this remind you a bit of the way clueless doctors treat their patients ? ]. And here the puzzle deepens in a way I cannot ignore. Income tax is not an American invention. The British introduced a formal income tax in 1799, initially temporary for the duration of the Napoleonic Wars, then abolished it, reintroduced it in 1842, and made it permanent. Germany built its income tax infrastructure in the 1870s and 1880s. [ Editor’s note : These were the years after Germany won a war with France. During these two decades, the German economy flourished like never before. As the average German citizen became richer, the opportunity suddenly arose to take something away from them ]. France debated it and finally implemented it in the early 20th century. Canada, Australia, New Zealand—all within a similar historical timeframe. Different governments, different political systems, different languages, cultures, legal traditions—and yet the same mechanism spread throughout the industrialized world within the same century. The same basic structure: individual income is reported, calculated, collected, and prosecuted. This raises a simple but crucial question: How can this uniformity be explained?”

The speaker later mentions that the introduction of the income tax was a global project that had not been publicly discussed before.He asks the viewer to consider the implications of this global event.

Finally, it should be mentioned that the narrator makes it clear right at the beginning of the film that before the introduction of income tax in the USA, it was perfectly sufficient for the US government to levy taxes on certain goods and collect some money from customs duties. This adequately ensured the functionality of the state and its officials. The wages and profits earned by citizens remained financially untouched.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The comments on the film :

[ Dr. Mike Yeadon writes here under his YouTube nickname : @GT380man ]

………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 23, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHAM7os9OsY&lc=UgycwfxJogWTBO7hndJ4AaABAg

@GT380man

vor 10 Stunden

Of course it was coordinated across the whole world, and wasn’t coincidental. What this tells us is that the supranational control system that’s now surfacing so overtly has existed for a great deal longer than almost anyone is willing to acknowledge. Professor Carroll Quigley recorded the span of control in his suppressed tone, Tragedy and Hope. If you don’t know the book, well, it was not written for us, but for the multigenerational banking & industrial families who commissioned him to write for them a kind of history.

……………………………………………………

michaelstafford781, February 23, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHAM7os9OsY&lc=UgwfyhkR1qoOuRyNroR4AaABAg

@michaelstafford781

Punk rock told you so in 1977. People wrote it off as Idiotic ramblings. Now they are sages worth listening to.

…………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 23, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHAM7os9OsY&lc=UgwfyhkR1qoOuRyNroR4AaABAg.ATZC9fqJKOxATZ_oTmaU1o

@GT380man

Punk rock, like every musical genre that’s ever been, was chosen for us and inserted into our artificially created culture by the people of the Tavistock Institute. The leading players, sometimes called “lifetime actors” never arise organically but are pre-selected from the self-described elite families & their hangers on. One or other of the parents of most prominent musicians & culturally influential figures were from the military industrial complex, the intelligence and academic community or from the aristocracy. The latest book on this subject, which reveals the same basic themes that were at work, hidden in plain sight, from the mid-1950s, and are still at work today, is Mark Devlin’s “No one’s father’s a plumber”. By chance, you’d expect the odd aristocrat’s offspring in rock and roll rebellion, and occasional child of the military to get involved in flower power (or punk rock…I was massive Ramones fan when young). But you’d mostly expect to find the kids of the middle & working classes emerging onto the scene and progressing on musical prowess and popular appeal. You don’t find this. Overwhelmingly they’re derived from those small niches of society. Dave McGowen’s groundbreaking book, “Weird Scenes Inside The Canyon” details the origins and extraordinarily odd co-location of a large number of iconic bands and artists of the 1960s “counter cultural revolution”. It was as it was because music (& movies….these were grouped together by those who use culture to accomplish social engineering) was not merely the spontaneous expression of the hopes, dreams, frustrations and anxieties of talented young people but a master mechanism for inserting particular beliefs, attitudes, habits and feelings into the culture, for precise purposes, often far into the future. A lot of people, after their first foray into this field of very active research, the genealogical origins of the most famous and important artists and bands, decide that, yes, there was something of this happening in the USA of the 1960s. Then apparently they’ll say something like, “But not Kate Bush!”, only later to find that, yes, including Kate Bush. I was just the same. I had to accept the general theme and my mind was in 2020 boggled (it isn’t any more, because this kind of thing operates in every walk of life where money and power are at stake). But in my case it was “But not David Bowie!” and then after Bowie was shown to me to have been a very talented, lifetime actor as well, I moved onto, “But not The Cure!”. Then I checked out Robert Smith’s latest album, “Songs of a Lost World”, heard an interview with him about it, and yep, there were all the globalist themes, under very faint disguise. I offer you an example of predictive programming in a single song. John Lennon’s “Imagine” is as close as you’re going to get to the international anthem of the new world order. No borders, countries, possessions, religions, etc. A perfect fit to those psychopaths who run the World Economic Forum, which is a front for corporations, politicians, banking and culturally influential people to lay out their plans. Execution of these plans is accomplished through numerous, mostly hidden committees and supranational institutions. That’s the objective of The Great Reset, first presented to the world by Prince Sausage Fingers himself, and backed up in a book by the Bond villain-esque Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab. Schwab was hand picked by Henry Kissinger, just as Hank was hand picked by David Rockefeller. All the supranational institutions were put in place by a tiny handful of ultra wealthy, so-called “elite” families, who have been working together behind the scenes for a period of time for which I cannot definitively locate a start date. Certainly back to the nineteenth century, with the Fabian Society (1884), but unquestioningly extending backwards to the Lunar Society of Birmingham a hundred years earlier. Excellent podcasts on these themes are available for free from numerous independent researchers. Among my favourites are the Sheep Farm Podcasts, James Delingpole’s The Delingpod, Mark Devlin himself & numerous others from the medical & scientific themes (from which i emerged only in 2020 into this disturbing Brave New World), such as Doc Malik, Sasha Latypova and Dr Mike Yeadon on Substack. Obviously this stuff never appears in mainstream media. Every single expression of MSM is ultimately controlled by those I call the “Useless Eliters” or “The Perpetrators” (because they are ruthless criminals). TV, radio, newspapers, magazines, etc are all owned and controlled by the same alliances that run the world’s largest banks and own all the central banks in the world. They also own and control all of the largest multinational corporations, helpfully (for them) through consolidation organizations like Black Rock, Vanguard and State Street. It has been through the latter that corporates and politicians have introduced & enforced the deliberately unsettling “DEI” laws and injected open ended, high rates of illegal immigration into most countries of The West. Anyway, there’s plenty of substrate available to those who are willing to run the thought experiment, which goes something like this: “What if the way the world operates is nothing like I thought it did? How would I know?” Also, “I used to believe most of what I was told by authoritative experts on TV. If they were in fact lying, how would I detect that? What alternative truth is being hidden & why might that be?” Most people are so frightened by the implications that they go into immediate denial and generally get very angry with anyone who even attempts to point out that many things simply don’t make any sense until you choose the sources of information yourself and exclude sources which, if there was anything to what I’ve written, would be a part of the propaganda & narrative control system. Once you choose to think independently, you very quickly appreciate just how easy it has been for the powerful to control the message and thus to control the people. The reason in my view that it has recently become essential to understand it better is this. In the past, the Useless Eliters had satisfied themselves by stealing huge amounts of public money and impoverishing almost everyone else. While I’m not happy about that, so long as they left me alone, I would have remained largely indifferent to that of which I was unaware (until recently) and obviously completely unable to do anything about in any case. Unfortunately, these evil creatures have decided that a very high level of control over almost everything simply isn’t enough for them. Their ambition for control at the level of societies, industrial sectors and even countries isn’t enough anymore. They now crave total control at the level of the individual. They’re going to get it unless even a small fraction of us become aware of what is being done to us and refuses to cooperate in our own enslavement. I simply point out that the Useless Eliters have sprung two, extraordinarily effective traps for us over the last half century. The first is the utter pack of lies that is “Anthropogenic global warming” (aka climate change crisis) and the second is the completely false claim that mankind is at risk from imminent, permanent & ever more severe global pandemics. In both cases, these lies are being used to curtail freedoms and impose onerous financial obligations upon us. The excuse is always that “It’s for your safety”. The ultimate expression of this mendacious slop is clearly going to be the combination of mandatory, biometric, dynamically updated, digital ID & cashless Central Bank Digital Currency, enforced by a soupçon of obligatory, periodic injections masquerading as health promoting “vaccinations”. I’m old and I’m not going quietly, for my children and grandchildren. Good luck!

………………………………………………………………….

michaelstafford781, February 23, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHAM7os9OsY&lc=UgxZkKVwKKeLaFKJ-cN4AaABAg

@michaelmusson3593

when the government is ready to steal more of our rights they have usually been planning for a while of how they will go about it. Remember the attack of 911 they had the Patriot Act waiting in the wings and Homeland Security agency ready to go.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 18, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4338

Just received a routine invoice from the Syndicate of Co-owners for the apartment building in which we own an apartment.

We knew when we bought it that, because it’s a rather beautiful building, we would be paying a premium for its upkeep. We saw elsewhere what happens when the majority of the “Syndic” vote against any works beyond those required by legislation or to stop it falling apart: the building becomes run-down and the value of every apartment falls.

What we didn’t expect was 2020 and subsequent events. Certain kinds of maintenance were made mandatory which were not before, such as updating the communal heating system. I think it was originally oil fired and it’s now something different. I know that it was very expensive to do. It’s possible that maintaining publicly facing facades of complex mouldings or carvings was required, depending on assessment by the authorities. The scope for getting ripped off is large. There has also been the creep of obligations relating to the alleged climate change nonsense.

In addition, new taxes have been imposed on any owner who owns a property elsewhere, which is nothing less than a wealth tax. Then another tax has been introduced, which you have to pay if you aren’t living in your property for at least a certain percentage of the year. I don’t understand the logic of this one. In U.K., you used to get a discounted tax rate if you were living only sporadically in a particular property.

The bottom line is it’s costing around 2.5X what we were originally in the first few years after buying it.

I have a crawling sense that one of the methods that the perpetrators are using to bring in the “You will own nothing” goal is to add ever larger taxes on home ownership. If this is true then, when enough of the public realise this, we won’t be able to give it away .

The invoice translates to a tax called “The climate and resilience law”. I don’t know how it works yet, except we pay out money on a scam.

I’m not fishing for any particular reaction, just letting you read a thought that’s occurred to me which is plausibly a component of The Great Reset.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: I wonder who is siphoning off the enormous amounts of extra money gathered in the form of taxes on “the climate & resilience law”.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The photos are from the film:

Your Ancestors Never Paid Taxes Until 1913 — Then They Made It a Crime

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………..

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share