SheilaB
15hEdited

I share the belief that they are going to tax us out of our homes. A US in-law of mine told me at least 15 years ago that there was a growing problem there of old people living on the street because they couldn't pay the property taxes on homes they'd fully owned for years.

I live in what is called a 'maindoor flat', i.e. we live on the ground floor and have our own access, rather than entering via the shared 'Stair' next door which our upstairs neighbours use. I tell myself that having our own front door might give us some extra time after some bright spark among the neighbours decides that some kind of Smart entry system is a good idea. However, because the flats are Victorian, I think they'll eventually get us out by demanding we comply with energy regulations that simply aren't viable in buildings like these. They'll just declare our homes uninhabitable (as Rosa Koire described) and we'll be left with what the execrable Mark Carney called 'stranded assets'.

13h

This was such a beautifully smooth read .

I digested it as I read and my own memory confirmed and clarified so much .

Thank you Suavek .

